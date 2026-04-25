2026 Federal Primary Endorsements

The federal partisan races: my least favorite part of politics! I’m skipping unopposed races and please remember these are primaries. This is about building a November fight with the best (or least awful) candidates on either side.

Let’s get ready to piss off all of my party loyalist readers on either side!

The Democrats 🫩

US Senate

In the race of Jeff Merkley vs Paul Damian Wells, I recommend...

Paul Damian Wells (Protest Vote) ✅

He’s a Lincoln Primary nut and I think that’s fun. Also, there is nothing that will get me to vote for or endorse Jeff Merkley. It is entirely personal, but that’s democracy sometimes. I do not like him or the nothing he stands for.

Merkley couldn’t even figure out a way to get on as a sponsor of the Hot Rotisserie Chicken Act — the best fucking thing the Senate has proposed in years! Dude sucks.

US House

D1: Suzanne Bonamici ✅

I go back and forth between happy and pissed off at Bonamici, so she’s a politician. Her challenger Jamil Ahmad is an Israel-obsessed weirdo who is only running on that issue. Easy choice.

D2: Dawn Rasmussen ✅

Largely symbolic as this is a strong red district. I like her stuff on immigration, don’t love the Working Families Party endorsement, and I find her the least troubling. Mary Doyle is a hard pass.

D3: LEAVE IT BLANK 🚫

I won’t endorse Dexter, Jessica Salas is a Democratic Socialist who the DSA hates, and I have no idea who Andrew Castilleja is. The DSA dislikes Salas so much that Tiffany Koyama Lane is endorsing Dexter (after she came out as anti-Israel of course). If you want to really have fun, vote for Salas. She won’t win but it will send a message. I can’t vouch for Castilleja because I just don’t know a single opinion he holds and that feels reckless. At least Salas stands for something — it just isn’t anything I support.

Maxine Dexter deserves to fail, but the embarrassment that is the Democratic Party will prop her up, just like Merkley, because she’s spineless and malleable.

D4: Val Hoyle ✅

Hoyle is fine enough. Her opponent Melissa Bird is significantly worse. Dan Bahlen is a Libertarian and has the most interesting Israel position — which is kind of fun, but honestly I don’t dislike Hoyle and she accepts that 💵 Jew Money 💵 so she has to do what I say.

D5: Janelle Bynum ✅

It’s not close. Zeva Rosenbaum is a bad candidate. She drank the kool-aid and wants to go after “dark money” but for some reason this type of candidate just can’t seem to think of examples other than AIPAC for their websites. Weird.

The Republicans 🫣

US Senate

Okay, for my seven Republican readers who are going to fill in a bubble for this snowball-in-hell, the candidates are: Brent Barker, Deborah Brown, David Burch, Russell McAlmond, Jo Rae Perkins, Timothy Skelton, and David Brock Smith. Ahem:

It’s really David Brock Smith vs Jo Rae Perkins. Perkins used Grok and ChatGPT to research overturning our Sanctuary State status on her website so…

Welcome to the Recalibrate Portland Endorsements David Brock Smith! Also, I watched his KOIN interview and didn’t want to throw anything at him.

David Brock Smith (Process of Elimination) ✅

US House

D1: Barbara Kahl ✅

What I get from her materials is animal welfare, school choice, fiscal responsibility, and Ronald Reagan? This is a safe endorsement because Bonamici will win decisively. Here’s an old KATU interview of Kahl’s opponent from 2018. Love the lower taxes! Don’t love the ‘let’s put the ten commandments outside schools’ vibe.

D2: Peter Larson (Process of Elimination) ✅

Bentz is the Trump-backed candidate. Carr gets a full disqualification with her AIPAC rants. So we are left with Peter Larson. Sometimes it’s about disliking the other candidates more.

D4: Monique DeSpain ✅

Don’t love some of her immigration takes, do enjoy her dunking on Socialism and Democrats being hypocrites. Her promise to not support a federal abortion ban shows where I want the Republicans moving. She won’t win, but I want to nudge Oregon Conservatives in this direction. You can (should) be pro-choice. You can argue for borders without cruelty. This is a real lane. Keep moving that direction and you will win over Oregon Independents. Move toward the MAGA Populist end and well… there’s a reason Val Hoyle is going to win other than just money.

D5: Patti Adair (Process of Elimination) ✅

I’m left very eh about Patti Adair, but Lockwood is a pro-ICE, anti-abortion, America First cat. Pass.

Conclusion

The incumbents are often better than the challengers in these particular races, but I’m never voting for Merkley or Dexter again so there you go.

Melissa Bird (D4) and Zeva Rosenbaum (D5) are the closest you get to DSA candidates, with Jessica Salas in (D3) as a real Democratic Socialist and Maxine Dexter as the ironic DSA choice because she kissed the ring. You see why I’m never voting for her again?