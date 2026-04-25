Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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2026 May Primary Endorsements
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2026 May Primary Endorsements

It’s time to risk a few bridges and “say true things as often as possible.” The May Primary is upon us and we are going to test whether the friends I’ve made along the way and the unsolicited advice I’ve received can sway me from being consistently, abrasively, honest about local politics.

I’m lucky that so many people give my opinion consideration, even if it’s weighted lightly. This year will be decisive as the DSA makes their biggest play yet to take over the Democratic Party. Neither the Dems nor the Republicans seem competent enough to take advantage of the chaos. We also have all of those allegedly nonpartisan local races in November to think about.

If things go badly, I think Portland is toast. Even so, I plan on having some fun.

2026 Federal Primary Endorsements

Max Steele
·
Apr 25
2026 Federal Primary Endorsements

The federal partisan races: my least favorite part of politics! I’m skipping unopposed races and please remember these are primaries. This is about building a November fight with the best (or least awful) candidates on either side.

Read full story

2026 State Primary Endorsements

Max Steele
·
Apr 25

Reminder that these are primaries. This is about building a November fight with the best (or least awful) candidates on either side.

Read full story

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