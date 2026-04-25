2026 State Primary Endorsements

Reminder that these are primaries. This is about building a November fight with the best (or least awful) candidates on either side.

Disqualifying stuff: Being a DSA candidate or voting yes on SB 916, in that order.

I’m not endorsing any Governor candidates in the Primary. It’s going to be Kotek vs Drazan. Don’t vote for the fake rabbi or the January 6th guy and you’ll be fine.

The Democrats 🫩

State Senate

3rd: Denise Krause ✅

Tonia Moro is your DSA adjacent candidate in this race. Krause is the big union candidate and her campaign seems to have the highest chance of winning and blocking Moro. Denise Krause is a defensive play.

11th: Virginia Stapleton ✅

I’m skeptical of both candidates (Working Families Party, PCUN, etc) but I know that Stapleton has taken steps to tone down anti-Israel rhetoric and defend Jewish Oregonians. Plus Alonzo León was a ‘yes’ vote on SB 916 and, while Stapleton would almost certainly have voted the same way, we take what we can get.

15th: Janeen Sollman ✅

Sollman was a ‘no’ on SB 916 and her opponent Myrna Muñoz is a DSA member. Easy.

17th: Autumn Sharp ✅

I know Autumn and I want to send a message to Lisa Reynolds. Reynolds was a ‘yes’ on SB 916. Autumn would have the courage to vote ‘no.’ She’s a protest candidate, but Autumn Sharp would do a great job representing normal residents of Portland. We don’t need more wealthy, connected doctors. We already have plenty.

State House

7th: Kori Rodley ✅

Rodley is a union backed candidate who can block Ky Fireside, the DSA option.

27th: Ashley Hartmeier Prigg ✅

Hartmeier Prigg is well-liked and she’s running against the worst candidate the DSA has, Tammy “Globalize the Intifada” Carpenter. You can read my opinions on Carpenter here and here. Don’t fuck this up Beaverton. This one matters.

35th: Write someone in?! 🚫

I’m so sorry House District 35 residents. Farrah Chaichi is horrible and a DSA member. Her opponent Johan Arteaga Cruz is nutty.

“Those who want to carry the torch of governance, should strive for: Anti-neoliberalism, Progressivism, and Left-wing Nationalism.”

Pray for a decent Republican? Choose Arteaga Cruz and hope for the best?

38th: Daniel Nguyen ✅

Nguyen is a decent guy and his opponent, John “Waz” Wasielewski is buddies with Mitch Green and the DSA’s pick for Lake Oswego. Another easy pick.

52nd: Hank Sanders ✅

Sanders will have a tough fight in a crowded field but David Osborn is your DSA adjacent candidate and Nick Walden Poublon isn’t impressing me.

The Republicans 🫣

I’m really unimpressed with the state level options. I’m not going to get around the abortion restriction obsession or the pro-ICE shit. In a “first back to normal” race, the Republicans are mostly asleep at the wheel. I do want to call out the State Senate 6th District Candidate Nicole De Graff. She seems like a long shot normal conservative voice. That’s refreshing.

Conclusion

The Democrats aren’t likely to earn enough of my ire to swing me Republican any time soon, but there is a wide variety of quality in the state-level Dem choices.

The DSA is running Myrna Muñoz for Senate in D15, Ky Fireside in HD7, Tammy Carpenter in HD27, Farrah Chaichi in HD35, plus their “friend” John “Waz” Wasielewski in HD38.

Each of those candidates, except for Chaichi, is running against a much better Democrat option. The trouble is the DSA has money (unions, Working Families Party, and billionaires) and they’re really good at knocking on tons of doors. Anecdotally, I’ve heard they're terrible on said doors (rude, weird) but they still hit them.

You need to get your friends to vote this year. The DSA is banking on low turnout and a fired-up base to swing things their way.