I was wrapping up my Wednesday summary before this week’s attempt at a Council Presidential Election and local political chatter exploded. A rapid-fire of coincidently timed hit and puff pieces started raining down from the Mercury, Willamette Week, and OPB — one after another. The most disappointing was from Sophie Peel.

It’s little more than an ad for the DSA and Sameer Kanal gets the praise he’s always wanted. Peel couldn’t bring herself to say directly that Council should choose the Progressive™ man of color — because Trump and ugly texts. It’s bad enough I wrote Sophie and her editor, Aaron Mesh. I’ve included the email and Mesh’s response:

Sophie,

This is, factually, a mess. It’s exactly what the DSA would like you to write. Not an accusation, an observation.

“The council was split evenly into its usual two voting blocs: The progressive caucus, Peacock, supported Councilor Sameer Kanal, while the centrists on the council, who distrust Peacock, backed incumbent Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney.”

There are not two blocs. There is only one. Maja Viklands Harris has shown this. There are no centrists and the Peacocks are not “the progressive bloc.” It’s branding.

“In the hours that followed the news, however, it was the progressive bloc that mounted the most cohesive and forceful response to the feds’ actions. Peacock councilors acted unilaterally—positioning themselves as the force of moral clarity.”

You’re joking. They would have us back in the streets for 100+ nights at a time when we need calm. They invited communist revolutionaries (more on that in a minute) to rile up the crowd.

“...in part, because Kanal and his allies have long been vocal critics of law enforcement.”

They are literally police abolitionists. Branding.

“...between Peacock and the centrist councilors.”

Come on.

“...he made racist and homophobic remarks about progressive councilors.”

Our gay councilors are almost exclusively not Peacock members. So which is it? Can we concede that EPG, Ryan, and Zimmerman are progressive along with Novick and Smith? Peacock is 1/3 straight white men. No straight white men exist on council outside of it. Branding.

“(He appeared to be referring to an incident in which Kanal abruptly left council chambers in a foul mood.)”

You know damn well what actually happened. The sound is on the live video and everyone in town was gossiping about it. Kanal, however accidentally, almost hit a woman with his rich-kid-punches-wall style temper tantrum.

Olivia Katbi, co-chair of the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America, speaks outside City Hall on Jan. 8. (Brian Burk) - WW

Who is the woman with red hair? Do you know? She was featured quite prominently in the DSA’s social media. Luisa “Knuckles” Martinez. She’s a national level DSA leader and a proud Chauvista who supports Maduro. Pretty warm on Putin as well. She seems to support all violent communist or Soviet-related dictators. The National DSA stance is similar. Worth mentioning that tears over feds shooting two people don’t seem very trustworthy coming from a group who supports Venezuelan and Iranian protestors being killed.

Pirtle-Guiney says she wasn’t invited to the press conference outside City Hall attended by the six Peacocks. “We are a stronger city when we are united, especially in a crisis,” Pirtle-Guiney says. “Our only way to fight effectively is to stand as one against the federal interventions that threaten our community.”

Huh. Almost as if the “cohesive and forceful response” was part of a plan to freeze out anyone who isn’t down with the DSA’s game plan. Interesting how you framed this.

Members of the public express support for Sameer Kanal's council presidency. (John Rudoff) - WW

These “members of the public” are all DSA members. They’re plants. One or two are registered lobbyists. Happy to ID and contextualize them in the broader DSA protest scene. At least two of those people were at a call to “globalize the intifada” in Beaverton last year in front of the School Board Building attended by other DSA elected officials. Most were present when a conservative journalist was allegedly assaulted by another DSA city council candidate last week at a pro Maduro event.

That’s setting aside the DSA’s horrendous and quite recent history of antisemitism which I could bury you in links and examples of. They’re a hate movement, functioning as a political party, but legally only a political org… and they have stated goals to wipe out the Democratic Party and replace them. Seems newsworthy and brimming with context. But they’re just “the progressives?” They’re MAGA for the left.

You gave a gallon of ink to DSA comments for every meager line you allowed for EPG, Schmautz, or anyone else to refute their lies. You repeatedly cast half of our council as centrists. That is a DSA marketing tactic and bears no resemblance to the truth. It’s branding.

I’m an opinion writer and commenter. You’re meant to be one of our top reporters. This article was a glorified DSA Press Release. Whether it’s a blind spot or a soft spot, Portland can’t afford it right now.

If the Peacocks and the DSA get to define themselves, why doesn’t Elana Pirtle-Guiney (progressive)? Why doesn’t Steve Novick (socialist last I heard)? Why don’t any of the rest of the councilors who aren’t in a private social club that violates the spirit of the charter and helped them earn an ethics investigation?

Are you going to correct your reporting or will someone else need to?

Max Steele

Mesh’s response:

Max,

You’re asking for corrections on how we characterize people. We’re going to decline. Quite frankly, I find the question of whether someone is a centrist, a moderate, a conservative, a right-winger, a crypto-fascist, a terrorist, a socialist, a communist or an anarchist to be an exhausting exercise in name-calling by people who badly need hobbies, or to get laid. Quote me on that.

Aaron Mesh

Editor

Willamette Week

To be fair, Mesh is famously a dick. I’m not sure if he understands he just insulted Peel and the entire Peacock. Maybe he does. Doesn’t make the reporting any better.

If labels don’t matter, why use so many of them? ‘Centrist’ appears almost a dozen times, and not ironically. Those are the author’s words. That’s the context Peel focused on, in between lines celebrating the tenacity and mighty thews of the DSA councilors. The progressives vs the centrists. Mesh is being dishonest here. He’s not stupid.

OPB’s Alex Zielinski also dropped “Portland Councilor Smith accused of firing staff in retaliation for union drive,” a hit piece on candidate Loretta Smith, the night before the vote.

So, stories seeming to favor the claim that Peacock councilors are grappling with constant racism and a story on how Loretta Smith is a meanie who hates unions all drop the day before the Peacock tries, again, to elect Sameer Kanal Council President? All released by writers who are either DSA members or have a soft spot for them.

This doesn’t smell great. Sameer Kanal is the guy who screwed with the Independent Police Review union contract, resulting in a strike. Somehow his name stayed out of the papers. Then there’s this nasty rumor about how all the negative press DSA-adjacent candidates who ran against Mitch Green experienced was planted by the same source. Those troubles even included accusations of racist treatment. The accused is now Sameer Kanal’s Chief of Staff.

The rumor (and that’s all it is, for now) was that a source friendly to Green cleared the way for him to soak up lefty votes and insure he wouldn’t get eliminated by a more likable candidate like Lisa Freeman. That alleged source leads the union City Hall staffers just joined — the same union Loretta Smith allegedly tried to bust. He also had a very public conflict with the subject of that Mercury story right before someone released photos taken over his shoulder at a council meeting. He’s also a member of the DSA.

Angelita Morillo jokingly calls him “dad.”

Former City Council Candidate Nick Caleb

Of course that’s just a bunch of things happening at the same time. It doesn’t prove much. And sure, some of the reporters over at the Mercury, who published the initial ‘chats’ story, also worked on Kanal’s 2024 campaign. That seems cozy. But what do I know? Some of those things might not be linked. Maybe a wealthy environmental lawyer from Lake Oswego just happens to be repeatedly standing in the room when things happen to benefit his friends and comrades. Maybe we should hear him out.

I forgot that it’s the other councilors who are connected to power brokers and secret funding and organizing networks — not our Peacocks. They started from the bottom, or something. They fought to get here. It’s my mistake. I’m not a reporter. Sophie Peel, Alex Zielinski, and Aaron Mesh are. The writers at the Mercury allegedly are.

Too bad they didn’t notice this stuff. It is a really strange series of coincidences and connections all pointing back to the same guy. It would probably make a great story.

Anyway, I’ve got a free, never-been-worn Willamette Week beanie if anyone wants it. Wouldn’t want anyone thinking I write for them. Come to think of it, I was one of the people the Portland Mercury celebrated as Essential and Woke in 2017. Do you think Sophie would categorize me as progressive or centrist if she knew?