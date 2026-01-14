Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

BAHamon
Generational shifts in leadership, worldview and behavior often come hand-in-hand with a lack of understanding of how the world really works. Police abolition seems to be a favorite of the hard left, especially among idealistic youth and a couple of 80-something hippies who couldn’t stop toking long enough to get their arrest records expunged.

In every generational shift, older people who’ve been around the block are aghast at the extremism of the young, while forgetting that once upon a time many of them succumbed to similar black-and-white spasms of thought and feeling. Necessity required that we outgrow those spasms of feeling and get on with being adults.

The media — ALL media, I think — aren’t interested in exploring the lives and views of those of us who lived quieter, more deliberate lives. We make for fewer hits and lower ad revenues. So the loudest annd often most ridiculous voices will be amplified.

The difference is in the quality of public education and public discourse, which has shifted over the last thirty years to favor extremist speech and actions and to mute voices of reason in nearly every field of human endeavor.

This hasn’t happened in a vacuum. The shift has been engineered, funded and egged on by those in power at both ends of the political spectrum, and by an engineered reliance on electronic communication (which in turn discourages slower, thoughtful discourse). Willamette Week and the Mercury are in a race to the leftier left that they hope will reap profits from people who still have paychecks and time to spend them.

Those of us still living in the messy middle are of little importance to those in control in the media and in government, and we will have to muddle through as best we can without their help or their notice.

Val Aitchison
This piece is excellent. So glad you connected all these dots and also called out WW specifically. Dismal response from them. This PDX media landscape is a mess, and explains a lot.

