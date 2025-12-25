Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Great post as always. One question: I thought EPG was generally sane in the council debates? Or am I mixing folks up here…

Max your post makes sense to me.

Unfortunately, I don’t see anyone with the credibility or political space to reverse the current trajectory.

At the state level, the Democratic Party has become structurally incapable of reform. Too much of its energy is spent sustaining a coalition built around public-sector unions and entrenched interests, with little incentive to address long-term fiscal or economic consequences.

Meaningful change would require challenging its own base, and there’s no appetite for that.

At the local level in Portland, power has consolidated among highly ideological activists who appear disconnected from economic reality. Policy is driven more by theory and moral virtue signaling than by outcomes.

The result is predictable: businesses and residents who can leave, do.

In theory, a shift toward more pragmatic—or even moderate or conservative—leadership could help stabilize things.

In practice, that option has been made politically radioactive. Years of rhetoric framing any opposition as morally illegitimate have poisoned the well.

Because of that, this feels less like a temporary downturn and more like a self-reinforcing loop—one that’s unlikely to break for a long time.

