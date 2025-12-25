I didn’t get you any nice Hanukkah Presents this year so here’s the good news in time for that other (somewhat more popular) holiday.

There are plenty of dramatic stories from City Hall and broader Portland I could be covering, but I promised good news, so that’s what we’re doing today. I will get to the ethics complaints, anger management issues, revolutionary student groups and more soon. For now, here’s something Portland City Council did well this month. It’s also one of the ways we’re going to save this city.

Letting Go

The agenda item is at 2hr 19min of the December 3rd, 2025 Council Session:

*Declare City property located at 1436 SE Spokane St, known as the Sellwood Community Center, as surplus property and authorize City Administrator to dispose of the property by sale to Friends of Sellwood Community House​.

The idea is that The Sellwood Community Center, a property Portland no longer has the money to maintain, should be sold off to the Friends of Sellwood Community House (SCH). They’re the group who’ve been taking care of the building since 2018. The sale price would be $1 and include a restriction “for public benefit in perpetuity.”

Listen to Councilor Olivia Clark (2hr 21min) explain how the city closed this community center because of lack of resources and how SCH took it over for $1/year. The group raised over $2 million to renovate the building and provide services. Clark was right on the money when she claimed that Sellwood Community House is a perfect example of what we can do with public-private partnerships — something Councilors Dan Ryan and Eric Zimmerman have been calling for as well.

Go back to my critique of the 2025 Parks Levy if you need a refresher on how dire Portland’s fiscal situation is.

“Without clear systemwide goals and fiscal sustainability strategies, Parks’ funding gaps will continue to grow, resulting in less services for Portlanders today, and dangerous conditions tomorrow,” she said in a statement that accompanied the findings.

Clark referred to SCH as “a model” for other assets around the city and I couldn’t agree more. Portland is filled with amazing makers and doers. Most neighborhoods have an embarrassment of riches when it comes to dedicated residents. Our local government has never been what makes us great, and as we’ve increasingly relied on them for everything, our city has become more expensive and less functional.

A bigger budget is not the solution. Hanging on to assets we can’t maintain isn’t either. I’ve bragged about Portland while dunking on the Peacock’s “public sector everything” approach already this year:

The main reason for a expedited sale to SCH instead of continuing the public-private partnership as originally envisioned was that the group is having trouble raising additional money for a building they don’t own but put all of the equity into. Donors are reluctant to continue paying to renovate something the city owns but can’t/won’t maintain. It turns out people don’t trust our local government very much right now, especially when it comes to asset management. Huh.

So how did the discussion go?

Avalos and the Equity™ of Less

Candace Avalos (2 hr 24min) is the first to poke at the plan, focusing on appraised value. She “just wants the public to clearly understand each step that led to this outcome.” The property is assessed at $1 million but city staff pointed out that in 2018 Portland shuttered the community center. It’s worth wondering about the condition the property would be in after sitting empty for six years — through Measure 110, COVID-19, the Summer of Rage, and our spike in urban camping.

That value was certainly impacted by the $2 million+ SCH has already put into the property as well. Add to that the whole “not being turned into a fentanyl squat” and this deal looks more than fair to me, even at the $1 sale price.

Avalos was actually supportive of the sale, but couldn’t miss an opportunity to remind us of her views. (2hr 30min)

I don’t believe that this is a public-private partnership and I think we need to talk about what that means. To me this is a full privatization of a city owned asset and achieving this outcome requires a community group with significant time, resources, and knowhow to navigate a complex process and not every neighborhood has that.

Avalos engages in the absolute worst definition of Equity™ here - this idea that if middle class neighborhoods can raise funding but poorer (read black) neighborhoods can’t, maybe we should reject private fundraising so everyone gets the same amount of nothing. As if everyone having shitty parks and shuttered community centers will get us closer to healing racist actions of the past. She’s done the same with her “shade equity” nonsense and Portland Public Schools uses this thinking in a lot of their fundraising rules. This idea has always been wrong. Luckily, Dan Ryan and Steve Novick will be along to refute it in a moment.

Wilkes and Pleasant Valley neighbors allegedly asked Avalos about starting Friends’ Groups of their own. She called their intent “noble” but claims to have told them:

I worry if we put too much onus on community members to have that kind of stewardship over their parks, then my district is gonna get left out.

I assure you Pleasant Valley has the resources but Avalos does get two things right — this is something of a privatization (conditionally) and it is opening a door. It’s setting a precedent but it doesn’t “reinforce the inequities among our other communities instead of reducing them.” More taxes, more government, more everything isn’t an effective or attractive plan. Unfortunately it’s the only plan the Peacock has on offer.

Loretta Smith (2hr 34min) echoes Avalos’s concerns over “selling an asset assessed at $1 million for $1,” but at least acknowledges this “loosens up some public dollars” and refers to the $2 million SCH put into the building as “a wash, of sorts.” That’s not my back-of-the-napkin math but what do I know? Smith is still on the right side.

Sameer Kanal (2hr 37min) asked about the time pressure and also attacked the idea that this is a public-private partnership. Ashley Murray of SCH corrected the record that the Parks Bureau will still be in the picture, just not as a funding source. It’s still a public-private partnership, but under this deal the building will be completely off the maintenance backlog. We will come back to that.

Murray also called out that Parks divested from Sellwood “a number of years ago” under that same Equity™ approach Avalos supports. Then Olivia Clark dropped the bombshell that she and Parks (likely under Sonia Schmanski’s leadership) want to take this approach around the city. My jaw dropped. I absolutely love this plan.

The city pays in nothing, but still has some oversight and gets to set conditions on the sale → the public benefits → the maintenance backlog shrinks → the city ends up saving money over the long run.

Kanal was a dick and a massive hypocrite throughout his questions and comments. He also shared concerns that “this would spread.”

Reader, we can only hope.

Jamie Dunphy (2hr 49min) was at his best. Criticisms of silly anti-corporate posturing when we need to focus on economic revival and jobs aside, the guy cares about Portland. He admitted that government can, and did, “do a bad job.” He cheered for public-private partnerships. I don’t take issue with a single thing he said. He’s also the first person to (perhaps unintentionally) address Avalos’s Equity™ concern head on.

If we don’t need to spend money in communities where neighbors have the resources to show up, we can put more money toward communities where they can’t.

Correct! I may not love the guy but you gotta call out good behavior when you see it.

Mitch Green (2hr 54min) knows what direction the wind is blowing and supported the proposal. His speech started strong but then he screwed up by acknowledging his real constituents:

I do want to reaffirm: I don’t see this as a precedent setting thing. I’m putting myself on notice that I’m not going to go along with a broader privitization scheme to transfer existing Parks assets into the private sector. I understand that there are some cost savings associated with that, but it comes at the expense of union jobs. And it comes at the expense of public good. I believe in public/state capacity and all of the unions that have ever endorsed me will remind me if I vote to further this.

This doesn’t come at the expense of public good. Public good is not defined by public sector unions. Mitch is full of shit here. This is precedent-setting. Our suicide pact with unions must end. I’ll dive into that statement in the future but it’s past time to acknowledge that our rapidly ballooning costs are directly tied to the contracts we have with these unions. They are becoming a one-sided benefit and if labor wants to survive in Portland, they have to be part of a reasonable and sustainable system. You know what’s really bad for union jobs? Portland financially collapsing — triggering massive layoffs.

Green’s comments about Olivia Clark were respectable but ultimately he voted yes for some of the wrong reasons and I think Portland will march on without him or his comrades.

This is the future Mitch, and if it isn’t Portland is probably going to fail. I think Olivia sees that but you’re unable to for ideological reasons. Next.

Dan Ryan (2hr 58min) called out the Deferred Maintenance Backlog we’ve discussed before and asked how it would be affected. Reduced by $4.6 million was the answer! That’s more than what two years of the Parks Levy will accomplish. Damn.

Eric Zimmerman (2hr 59min) kept it short and sweet. No notes. He supported the sale.

Steve Novick (3 hr) tackled the Avalos Equity™ Concerns as well:

I think it’s quite possible that over the next five years we’re going to conclude that in order to avoid sending out another tax increase for the Parks Levy, we are gonna have to withdraw some public support from some public facilities and one option might be to say that we’re going to withdraw support from facilities that are either very high profile and/or are in wealthy communities because we do not want to withdraw support from parks and facilities in communities that don’t have lots of private money.

Again, this is correct. Our quest for Equity™ has led to years of defunding ‘more privileged’ areas for ‘equity’ reasons, then blocking those communities from raising their own funds for further ‘equity’ reasons. The result is an “everyone gets less” version of Equity™. No one likes this because it sucks. It increases our reliance on government while resulting in a worse deliverable product at a greater cost. Now that the city is financially overstretched, everyone is going to get a lot less at a higher price unless we start fixing this mess.

Council President Elana Pirtle-Guiney (EPG) (3hr 1min) asked about a “buy back” option and was satisfied with the response. At 3hr 4min she admits “I don’t love this.” She’s a big government progressive. She’s a Working Families Party allied, socialist-adjacent Democrat. She is voting yes as a professional courtesy but does “not want this to be a new standard for how we do things.”

I absolutely do love it, want it to be a new standard/precedent, and could not disagree with Elana more. She represents her constituents, but she (and they) are wrong.

Angelita Morillo said nothing except to agree with EPG. We were also spared Tiffany Koyama Lane’s thoughts as she was absent. Christmas miracles stacked to the rafters.

Votes: ✅ Passed → Aye (10): Clark, Green, Zimmerman, Avalos, Dunphy, Smith, Ryan, Morillo, Novick, Pirtle-Guiney → Nay (1): Kanal → Absent (1): Koyama Lane

Final Rankings

The Winners:

Ashley Murray and Friends of Sellwood Community House, Olivia Clark, and the Parks Bureau under Sonia Schmanski.

These women crushed it and I’m excited at this direction our city might be moving in. See also: Dan Ryan, Eric Zimmerman, Steve Novick, and Jamie Dunphy. Good showing everyone.

The Losers:

Candace Avalos, Elana Pirtle-Guiney, Mitch Green, Angelita Morillo, and Sameer Kanal.

This is precedent setting. The gates of hell have opened and the demons of capitalism are pouring forth. I could not be happier.

Let the public sector do what the public sector is good at, let the private sector do the same, and where we meet in the middle... we’ll figure it out. It won’t resemble socialism very much. Sorry kids.

In the future, Elana Pirtle-Guiney and the DSA will likely attempt to block something like this happening again. That makes the 2026 elections even more important.

Our beloved parks system is bloated and unsustainable. Our options are:

Do more creative things like this. Watch parks collapse. Keep raising your taxes.

This time the good idea won. Parks, Sellwood, Friends’ Groups, and Portland won. Even most of the losers voted for it. If this is the way Portland is going, I’m bullish. If not… well, let’s just make sure it is.

Merry Christmas everyone.