This is a letter I just sent out to Parks and Recreation Rangers, PPS, City Commissioners, County Commissioners, the PPB, and assorted others.

The Letter

I am a member of the Friends of Couch Park and an active participant in my community in NW Portland.

For the last year I have put time and effort into cleaning up Couch Park and NW 19th Ave. I live here and my business is here. I need this neighborhood to be a livable, thriving place full of families who feel comfortable with their kids walking the streets.

The neighborhood feels at a breaking point. Violence, open drug use, drug markets, and aggressive (publicly-funded) non-profits enabling this behavior.

August 27th - 9:30am - Couch Park

This cannot be the status quo. It’s within sight of a school and a playground. 100ft or less.

What can I do?

The police tell me they need to see a crime committed or they need the person to be trespassed by the rangers.

The rangers tell me they need pictures of the drug use/dealing. I’ve shown rangers pictures of drugs/use/dealing, and I’ve seen nothing done about it.

The increased police presence in the neighborhood is appreciated, but there aren’t enough officers to apply the necessary pressure.

We need routine ranger patrols and action taken. If we have to call the rangers, the users and dealers hide their drugs and act nice until the rangers leave. We need pressure on this behavior.

If the clear message is “some of the neighbors will report you so act dumb until they leave and go back to dealing/using” the Parks Department is failing on a basic level.

This park is unsafe, and the department is not doing enough to help us fix that. These aren’t little pop-up occurrences. This is every day in Couch Park.

I propose an increase in presence and pressure. Ranger patrols at peak times (mid morning, mid afternoon, and right before sunset). Get aggressive. You have the authority to stop drug use in the park. You have (through the PPB) the monopoly on force and violence. That’s a good thing, but if you won’t use that authority, neighbors may assert their own - and no one wants that.

This is PPS Property, managed by Parks, located in the Central Precinct of the Portland Police Bureau. I am appealing to all 3 of you. Do something about this problem before the neighborhood decides to do something without you.

As we enter fall, school starts back and a major election looms. We’ve started seeing protests against the “harm reduction” van at the end of the street on Fridays and it won’t take much for those protests to spread to the park. Residents of this neighborhood are tired of feeling powerless.

We will be pulling every lever we can to make this neighborhood safe for kids again. OR you could rebuild our trust in you, and do those things in a more organized and safe manner.

I do not want violence on our streets, but you cannot ask parents, homeowners, and renters to keep their heads down and ignore this indefinitely. Confrontations escalate easily and it’s best to prevent them from occurring.

You can deescalate this situation, but if the Parks & Recreation definition of "Equity and Inclusion" positions drug dealers as stakeholders with a seat at the table, the department needs a full reset. I know my vote in November will reflect a desire to bring this situation back under control.

When I moved here in 2005, PPS and Parks were points of pride for Portlanders. I don’t know anyone who is proud of them in their current form.

Help us protect Couch Park and make it safe again for the true “most vulnerable among us.”

Children.