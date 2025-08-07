Recalibrate Portland

Richard Cheverton
18h

Terrific follow to the Peel FOI...a rare example of legacy media digging.

This is simply a continuation of the back-channeling that got us the current city charter--and these clowns "elected" with 25 percent of the vote. By keeping the council "non-partisan," the charter commish knew what they were doing (Julia Meier, take a bow...anonymously, of course!). The charter is engineered to put these kinds of radical minority true-believers in power...it was papered over with the usual progressive crap about racial minorities, but it's now apparent that it was highly-motivated political parties that were the beneficiaries.

Peel did a good job...sorta makes up for her failing to do any primary reporting on the charter when it mattered.

Ollie Parks
17h

The behavior revealed in these leaked messages should alarm anyone who cares about transparent, accountable governance in Portland. The councilors involved exhibit five deeply troubling patterns:

1. Politically calculating and insular

The way the group refers to their coordination suggests they are operating as a disciplined political bloc with shared priorities and an insider mentality. Their communications reflect a desire to maintain strategic control over policy outcomes while minimizing input from outside voices—including constituents and dissenting colleagues. This signals a factional mindset, where loyalty and alignment matter more than open deliberation or consensus-building.

2. Blunt, transactional, and emotionally immature

Lines like “If he fails us. He is dead to me” are strikingly flippant and personal for public officials discussing legislative negotiations.

Rather than appearing policy-driven or consensus-oriented, the tone is often petty and theatrical—suggesting a cliquish dynamic and an “us vs. them” mentality.

3. Dismissive of norms and legal guardrails

The group’s private discussions about quorum circumvention and designating an “honorary member” reflect a conscious effort to sidestep Oregon’s public meetings laws. Rather than respect transparency requirements as essential to democratic governance, they treat them as obstacles to be gamed. This behavior suggests a deliberate erosion of the norms and legal standards meant to ensure public accountability.

4. Ideologically aligned but procedurally reckless

The group appears tightly coordinated and values-aligned, but not in a way that invites public input or adversarial debate.

Their coordination is framed not as collaborative governance but as factional dominance, undermining the spirit of deliberative democracy.

5. Cognizant of optics, but careless in private

The fact that these messages were retrievable via public records suggests a dangerous lack of discipline for people who pride themselves on political savvy.

There’s a mismatch between their polished, values-driven public rhetoric and the snide, tactical tone of their private communication.

In sum:

They come across as a secretive, ideologically motivated faction behaving like a clique, more interested in consolidating power than in transparent governance. The tone and content of their messages suggest both strategic sophistication and ethical immaturity—as if they fancy themselves political operatives more than public servants.

At some point, someone with standing and credibility—perhaps a civic-minded attorney or good-government watchdog—will need to take a closer look at the legality of this coordination and whether Portland’s public meetings laws have been meaningfully upheld. If not, we risk allowing a culture of insider governance to harden into standard practice—one where transparency is performative, law is optional, and public trust is the casualty.

