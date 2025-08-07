This is Part 1 of a series. I will address our local antisemitic incidents soon. I will also address that insane Socialism Conference, and how all of these things constitute the “noise” that people like Mitch Green would like you to please not connect back to him and his friends in any way.

I owe Willamette Week’s Sophie Peel an apology. Back in What Happened to Your Curiosity? I called out local reporters, and Peel in particular, for weak reporting around the DSA.

In July WW dropped their “Better Off Red?” issue, featuring Peel’s One Thing Has Changed at Portland City Hall: The Socialists Are Setting the Agenda. I still have issues with softness around the edges but it is solid reporting. It also pissed the DSA off, because they looked like assholes in the piece.

We aren’t here to talk about the “Red” piece though. It’s old news at this point. Things got so much worse. Over the weekend Councilor Mitch Green posted this on Instagram:

In his video, Mitch asks you to “look past the noise and focus on the work.” It shouldn’t need to be said, but if this guy ever asks you to ignore something, that’s precisely where you should be looking.

The key claims Green’s social media staffer makes are:

They’re “community organizers but not a political party.” They’re values-aligned. They’re serious about policymaking to address “threats Portlanders are facing”.

We’re going to break those down over this series, but first I almost forgot about the apology to Sophie Peel. Yesterday she published:

A Message Thread Among Progressive City Councilors Reveals They’re Tightly Coordinated - WW

It’s a bombshell and confirms many of the things I have claimed about the DSA. They are engaging in private communications to “set the agenda,” as Peel said, and if any lawyers are interested, this seems like a violation of Oregon Public Meetings Law.

The 300 pages of text messages obtained by WW through a public records request show that Peacock (short for “progressive caucus”) has organized tightly and effectively. The messages also show members of the left flank of the council effusively cheering each other on, while sometimes making snide comments about their centrist adversaries.

Sophie, don’t make me take that apology back. There are no centrist adversaries on the council. It’s liberals and progressives vs communists and their two idiot friends.

Councilors Kanal, Avalos, Koyama Lane and Morillo stand by the chat and its contents.

Of course they do. Mitch Green is smarter than the rest. Or he was golfing.

On March 26, Councilor Candace Avalos texts her colleagues about establishing a joint agenda for Peacock. Avalos: I’ve asked Andres [unclear whom she’s referring to] to help us with a first draft of a “peacock platform,” looking at all your campaign websites and combining our priorities.

Now here is my only criticism of Peel’s reporting. It’s totally clear who Avalos is referring to.

That would be the ever-recurring Andrés Oswill. He’s the founder and principal consultant of Se Puede PDX. That alone doesn’t raise red flags, as politicians wasting public money on consultants is common. So you must know I brought him up for a reason. Oswill is also:

The Board Chair at Portland For All - who you may remember as the group that Candace Avalos helped start along with Khan Phan, Jessica Vega Pederson , and other members of the Same 60 People™.

Board Treasurer for the Latino Network Action Fund. (endorsed all of our problem children)

Basic Rights Oregon PAC Board member. (also endorsed all of our problem children)

A DEI consultant and former “Antiracist Impact Coordinator” whatever that is. Sounds profitable.

Former Chief of Staff at Oregon Futures Lab - literally just the Tides Foundation (East Coast billionaire money)

Housing/Rental Policy staffer at the City of Portland.

Former Senior Policy Advisor to Commissioner Chloe Eudaly and...

Former romantic partner of Deputy City Auditor Reed Brodersen, who investigated the Rene Gonzalez election complaint filed by Jackie Yerby (also on Portland for All’s board as well as Friends of PSR).

That Gonzalez investigation? Broderson (Oswill’s ex, who didn't recuse himself) found that a man he openly disliked broke the law. (shocking) And just last week…

Portland violated former commissioner Rene Gonzalez’s constitutional rights, judge finds - OPB

Any guess on when Oswill got started in Portland Politics? 2017, of course.

For my longtime readers: if you suspect all of this is going to connect together in a nightmare web with the DSA, the Working Families Party, and a ton of money at some point — have patience. We’re getting there very soon. If you used to be a Daily Show viewer in the 2000s and worried about the Koch Brothers buying elections, you ain’t seen nothing yet.

So, the DSA are a political party in every way that matters. Everything they have accused “The Portland Business Alliance” of, they have done, possibly ten times worse.

Mitch’s first claim is a lie. The only thing that makes them a “political organization” instead of a “party” is that they aren’t registered with the Federal Election Commission to run their own Presidential line. The DSA’s stated goal is even to become a “real” political party — entirely independent from the Democrats.

This plan involves running primary challenges against as many moderate-insufficiently progressive Democrats as possible, starting next year. Like most of their schemes, it won’t work out well for us. Moderate Democrats (like Janelle Bynum) tend to hold seats in... moderate districts. If the DSA wins those primaries, the seats will flip Republican in the general election. A few easy to win races will go to DSA members and you will end up with a net gain for them. More DSA and more Republicans.

Meanwhile, the DSA is busy sabotaging progressives and liberals who don’t hop in line. It gets them press in Teen Vogue and grows their social media following. It does nothing good for their constituents.

So what did Mitch want us to “look past” in the newest WW article that he absolutely knew about when he made that post? What’s the “noise?”

How to Abuse Public Meetings Law

A quorum of the City Council is seven members. According to Oregon Public Meetings Law, under what are commonly known as “Sunshine Laws,” our council is required to hold public meetings. That means prior notice and adequate access for the public. Any time they have a quorum (7 member of the council OR 3 members of a committee) they have to hold the meeting in public.

Now the “Peacock” is six members (by design), but that’s not actually good enough. A “near-quorum” communicating remotely with additional members may also be a violation. Additionally, the Peacock is made up of quorums of multiple committees. For those of you who think these variables don’t matter: here’s our City Attorney disagreeing with you. I’m not a lawyer, he is.

So this looks pretty damning, based on Sophie Peel’s reporting. We also have the City Attorney stating that a public records request (like the one she submitted) could present some real trouble in a situation like this. Oh, and those two video timestamps are from a presentation that “Teacher” Tiffany Koyama Lane brought to the Governance Committee.

Yes, Koyama Lane invited the discussion that laid out exactly how they may have broken the law.

Again, readers who are attorneys: please have fun with this. If they can file ridiculous complaints against Rene Gonzalez, you can certainly file legitimate complaints against them.

Let’s look at some of this evidence (again from WW):

Morillo: I just wanted to update everyone on the $2M from police. Sounds like Steve wants it to go to parks maintenance and his vote might be contingent on that, his second option is my Cesar E Chavez amendment…

Morillo discussed the police defund plan with Novick. And yes, that was always the plan. Figuring out where it would go was secondary. ACAB baby.

Dunphy: do we need to figure out a way to bring Steve into peacock without violating quorum? Avalos: he’s an honorary member, the 7th man

DAMN. Dunphy brought up finding a loophole and our most foolish councilor, Candace Avalos, acknowledged the plot.

Morillo: Steve said he’d only support the police amendment if it went to parks maintenance. We have not filled the parks hole. we will lose his vote Kanal: then do that with the 2m

Green and TKL also chimed in. Read the whole article. This is a group of six councilors discussing their agreement with a seventh (Steve Novick). I’m no lawyer but that seems like serial communications to me. Uh-oh!

Morillo: if he fails us. He is dead to me.

Oh buddy. Your career is the only thing dying here. The article ends with a cliffhanger from Peel:

Novick supplies the seventh vote for the police-to-parks reroute. In next week’s paper, we’ll look at how progressive councilors spoke of their colleagues to the right—and of the most controversial bureau in the city.

“To the right” is still annoying but we all owe Sophie Peel flowers.

Here’s my cliffhanger: in the rest of this series, we will discuss Swastikas on Jewish businesses and Holocaust Museums, a little daytime Nazi Salute, “abolishing the family,” using ARPA dollars to radicalize people, and how this all connects to the DSA’s “aligned values.”

