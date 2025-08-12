This is Part 2! You should start with Part 1: The Group Chat Strikes Again.

My Sophie Peel apology tour continues. Saturday morning she dropped:

As Hearings Occurred, the City Council’s Progressive Caucus Texted Bluntly About Colleagues and Police - WW

They exchanged the messages on the dais in council chambers as the budget hearings occurred. As a result, onlookers and other councilors watched one meeting unfold on the public record, but the texts show that members of Peacock were conducting an unofficial parallel meeting at the same time, one that onlookers were not made privy to.

It’s great and you should read it, but shenanigans at City Hall were the topic of Part 1. Today we examine Councilor Mitch Green’s second point: they’re values-aligned.

That claim is true. The DSA do have a shared set of values they live and organize by, including a high level of tolerance for bigotry and extremism within their ranks. This is exemplified by their hatred for Israel, the world’s only Jewish state. They do not criticize Israel’s actions or call for an end to this war. They call for an end to Israel herself, and the rhetoric they use is hauntingly similar to the claims of Islamists, the Soviet Union, and even Hitler’s Nazi Party — the worst political movements of the last two centuries.

The DSA demonstrate a love for conspiracy theory, justification of political violence, and silence in the face of bias crime targeting Jews. The party was even split on their decision to condemn or praise DC Shooter Elias Rodriguez.

The National DSA

Brooklyn Woman Charged with Terroristic Threats After Targeting Jewish Students at NYC High School. This young woman, Iman Abdul, was a former youth organizer for former DSA darling Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (AOC).

Hadeeqa Arzoo Malik, a former intern for current DSA favorite Zohran Mamdani, accosts Muslim NYPD officers. She was also a volunteer for the Council for American Islamic Relations (CAIR) — long accused of serving as an arm of the Muslim Brotherhood. Coincidentally CAIR quietly donated $100k to Mamdani. Among his other big donors were the Working Families Party (WFP), a billionaire cash funnel pretending to be a political party.

When Ezra Klein interviewed “pro-Palestinian” folk hero Mahmoud Khalil for the New York Times, the results were revealing. Hen Mazzig gives a summary on X for anyone who doesn’t want to listen to the ahistorical propaganda.

Khalil states that October 7th was inevitable, parroting Hamas’s rationale for the rape and slaughter of Jews as a means to avoid Israel’s normalization with Saudi Arabia.

There it is — the truth they have been screaming since day one. The atrocities were carried out to prevent Saudi Arabia from joining the Abraham Accords. This horrible war was started to prevent stability in the Middle East.

AOC, Mamdani, and Bernie Sanders all support Khalil. The DSA praises him and his rhetoric because it’s also their rhetoric and it comes from the same source — contemporarily the Iranian Regime and Muslim Brotherhood, but as part of a lineage of global antisemitism spread so effectively by Adolf Hitler and his followers.

Unfortunately for AOC, this crowd expects you to eventually go Full Nazi. She kept drawing the line at open antisemitism and eliminationist rhetoric so she got put on a “conditional endorsement.” You can read more at City & State NY. The short version? Probation until she demonstrates adequate hatred for Jews Israel.

These people do not want a cease fire. They don’t want a “two state solution” or peace. They support a terror regime who started a war in the most barbaric way imaginable, lost that war, and now refuses to surrender because civilian deaths are part of their plan. They are opposed to normalization with, or even the existence of Israel. They spread fascist propaganda along with the usual Soviet trash. They exchange funds with organizations tied to Islamist terrorism and modern day Nazis.

This is why high profile DSA members left in droves after October 7th.

The Local DSA

There is a miasma of violent antisemitism in Portland. Look at the last few weeks:

June 14th 2025: A man was recorded tagging a swastika onto a Jewish business (Pulse Wellness Cooperative). By the time he was identified as Joseph Tyler Thompson, he was already in custody for a separate bias crime. Thompson was also the man who took over a SE pizza place in May. Pulse Wellness has no apparent connection to Israel or Zionism. It’s a business owned by a Jew.

Thompson is one of our more prolific nuisances. He’s been getting arrested here for 20 years and some of the charges are wild. What I can’t find is a tangible connection to white nationalism. The swastikas, as horrific as they are, may simply point to a violent, mentally ill bigot tapping into that miasma.

July 31st 2025: Police investigating vandalism at Portland Holocaust museum as bias crime - KPTV. The police have video of the suspect, and since our friend Mr. Thompson hasn’t been charged, it’s safe to say this was a different vandal. I think it’s reasonable to ask if he was also just tapping into that fog of hate.

JVP finally weighed in on this crime. The post was shared by DSA City Councilors.

They’re sure this was white supremacy. There really could be no other explanation. There’s the cute mention of anti-black racism and islamophobia before antisemitism. They also do a little ACAB and allude to their belief that a world with Israel (and America) in it can never be safe. Much worse than thoughts & prayers.

Remember that JVP led the call to “globalize the Intifada!” in Beaverton alongside the DSA. As we learned from their hero Mahmoud Khalil above, that’s not a call to protest. It’s specifically meant to terrorize “Zionists.” Don’t worry, though. Khalil claimed the Second Intifada was “overwhelmingly… peaceful.” They really do view it as the only solution.

Ironically the OJMCHE carries books written by JVP authors. They’ve made little comment on the war or teachers’ unions moving to universalize the Holocaust and cut ties with the ADL. The last two years almost haven’t happened if you look at their social media. They’ve kept their heads down. Clearly, it didn’t work.

JVP are terror-apologists who have no business speaking on Jewish safety ever. They’re wrapped up in the same foreign state + billionaire cash funnel as the DSA and WFP.

DSA co-chair Olivia Katbi is linked directly to CAIR, who also pay Nazis. And, okay, perhaps there have been a lot of swastikas and Nazi salutes at “pro-Palestine” rallies. But, you know, this could still be just white supremacy. The left-wing issue is Communism, right? It’s not like the two ideologies have become completely entangled on this issue? It’s not like the roots of Islamism come from Nazi propaganda, mutated by contact with Soviets fighting a proxy war in the Middle East, all of which was fused horribly with the worst interpretation of Islam possible... That would be really bad.

But hey, our City Councilors are only endorsed by the DSA, pay them dues, take regular meetings with them, and profess to be “values-aligned” alongside them. If that’s all I’ve got linking them to this sort of rhetoric, it’s a little weak.

“Hitler Didn’t Finish the Job”

On Tuesday August 5th at about 7pm, a group of Jewish protestors moved down SE Hawthorne holding signs in support of the 50 hostages still held in Gaza. Unlike our DSA friends and much of the broader “pro-Palestine” movement, this is a group who want an end to this war. They want the hostages released.

Witnesses say the driver came out of Kabob Middle Eastern Cuisine and pursued them in a blue VW Atlas. When he caught up in front of Safeway he shouted:

Hitler didn’t finish the job. They should finish all of you. You are criminals. You are criminals! Fuck you! Fuck Israel! Fuck all of you motherfuckers! Free Palestine from the river to the sea! Heil Hitler! He should finish all of you!

The rumor was that this guy is the owner of Kabob, Nazeeh Hajjeh. I swung by to chat with him and the man I spoke to was not this lunatic. The driver does appear to be a regular at the restaurant, which is listed as Lebanese food, but is Palestinian. Hajjeh previously owned Promised Land in NE Portland (blocks from my old house), which was promoted as Jordanian food. There’s a good joke in here but only the Arab readers would get it.

It may appear reckless of me to bring up a small business owner who didn’t scream “Heil Hitler!” at Jews. But the thing is... Hajjeh has a colorful social media history of his own. He (or someone using his account) has a tendency to comment on memorial posts to the victims of October 7th. I won’t reproduce them here but the theme is:

…Jewish must be deleted from this planet so we can live in peace.

Would it be strange if one of our DSA Councilors loved this place?

councilorkoyamalane A post shared by @councilorkoyamalane

That’s “Teacher” Tiffany Koyama Lane eating there with her friend Joon Ae Haworth-Kaufka, in a t-shirt with the entire country of Israel blotted out by a watermelon. The comments even feature DSA members like CPPW’s Kari Koch, AFSCME’s Arrison Warner, and Clara McNally. They love this place.

Matt McNally (Clara’s husband) is another of those figures like Andrés Oswill who keeps popping up. He will resurface in an upcoming post about Portland Street Response.

The DSA scene is a small social circle, so it’s pretty easy to connect them to violence, pro-terror orgs, antisemitism, and the occasional Islamist or Nazi. It’s all usually just one or two degrees away because their radical politics make them vulnerable to hijacking by extremely evil ideologies.

It really gives the impression that these people don't know many Arabs or Muslims. If they did, they’d be able to spot Islamist propaganda. You can tell the difference between your friend who’s a Christian and a homophobic street preacher, right? It’s not that difficult.

The Hitler cry doesn’t mean the owners of the restaurant and their friends are “Right-wing.” We’re way past “Right” or “Left” at this point. There isn’t enough daylight between Fascist vs Communist motivations and it shouldn’t really matter. Hateful propaganda doesn’t get better or worse based on which “side” is spreading it. The horseshoe is touching in the middle, centered on hatred of Jews, so if you come at me with a Heil Hitler or a call for Intifada, I’m going to treat you the same.

Bonus - The DSA City Council Staff:

After our “socialist” councilors got Andy Chandler fired, I thought it might be fun to look at their staff. You know, for the “safety” of other city hall employees.

Sameer Kanal’s got police abolitionist Mac Smiff who, like his boss, only fucks with JVP Jews, seemingly can’t sleep without a keffiyeh touching his skin, hated Israel way before it was cool, and helped bring all this into the Portland BLM movement.

Green’s staff includes Jordan Karr-Morse — an anti-Israel film maker who also created Jo Ann Hardesty’s ads. His film “the Israeli” tells the story of Miko Peled, who “learned” that the “true history” of Israel is the exact opposite of what he had been taught in school. He now supports the Iranian Regime, Hamas, and the Houthis, aka terrorism, rape, slavery, and Hamas never surrendering. Of course, Green’s campaign ads featured “pro-Palestine” imagery.

For a party focused on “working class Americans,” they never seem to stop talking about bringing an end to Israel. They are ignorant of history and global politics but happy to take their marching orders from extremists and the state run media of Iran and Qatar. While they promote this garbage, Jews in our city are being targeted - sometimes by the DSA and their friends.

I pointed out to one of them that all the pro-social posturing over preschool and bikes couldn’t erase screaming “globalize the Intifada!” at Jewish parents in Beaverton. The response?

It is not antisemitic to insist that Palestinian kids get a chance to grow up.

Angelita Morillo immediately liked the comment. No acknowledgment of their actions. From national down to local, the DSA is absolutely values-aligned.

Those values are horrible. They are putting Jewish Portlanders at risk.



In Part 3 we'll cover the "threats Portlanders are facing" that Mitch Green claims the DSA is focused on as well as the very illuminating conventions they've been attending.

And now, a possibly too inside baseball cartoon and your exit music: