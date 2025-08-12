Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

I really like this website. It summarizes city of portland quarterly lobbying reports. I wish this lobbying information was in real time. I like to look up the names of individuals who are named in city and county committee groups. One thing I have learned from government work, everyone knows each other. Your posting makes me more curious about this Human Rights commission the DSA lobbied kanal, green and Lane on May 13,2025. I also like to look up the NGObad actors using this tool.

https://bigblinkpdx.org/incidents/13905

Just on an off note. The central city Tiff sent out a survey asking for feedback. There is a section labeled other. Please let the group who is assisting in creating the 5 year tiff plan know what is on your mind. Prosper Portland is a semi separate entity from council. I know it makes some of the peacocks want to fan their tail feathers like a rooster.

Thank you for your interest in the Central City TIF. We are writing to provide a progress update and an overview of the next steps.

Updates:

Survey: Help Shape Investments in the Central City - Take the Action Plan Survey! If you live, work, visit, or play in one of these TIF districts, we want to hear your perspective. Please complete this survey by Sunday, August 17.

https://form.jotform.com/252156580202146

I really appreciate your excellent work as well as sharing all this information. It looks like our counselors need to put their phones in a box while they're sitting at the dias.

