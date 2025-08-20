This is Part 3! Start with Part 1: The Group Chat Strikes Again and Part 2: Living Your Values.

It’s no secret that I don’t believe the DSA has any place on the Portland City Council and certainly not in large numbers. Some Portlanders may be fine with bullies. They may not mind being lied to if the job gets done. They might not even mind a hateful extremist doing it. But what if the job isn’t getting done or, at least, not by those taking credit for the work?

The greatest threat the DSA and “the Peacock” pose is also the most boring — simple incompetence when we can least afford it.

First, some updates on the public meetings fiasco:

Portland City Councilors Accused of Breaking Public Meetings Law - Oregonian.

“These were not open deliberations. They were backroom deals made over groups chats,” said Bob Weinstein, a City Hall watcher and former council candidate who filed a complaint with the city Monday. “By the time Portlanders saw the vote, the outcome had already been locked in. That’s no democracy — that’s theater.”

This was followed by City Attorney Robert Taylor’s characteristically unimpressive comments in:

City Attorney Calls Peacock Chat “a Critical Opportunity for Additional Training for Our City Council” - WW

It looks like the Peacock may get a free pass, but Weinstein’s last comment is worth focusing on: democracy and theater. Remember that Mitch Green claimed three things about the Portland chapter of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA):

They’re “community organizers but not a political party.” - a lie They’re values-aligned. - true, but tragic They’re serious about policymaking to address “threats Portlanders are facing.”

Is the DSA fighting for issues Portlanders care about? That’s supposedly why “people of color” elected Mitch Green. The DSA showed up at strikes, knocked on doors, and let voters know they were the party of the little guy, the unions, and working-class families. Even though they are historically white, middle-class, heavily educated, and radicalized. Let’s look at the evidence.

The Wins

Green gives examples of these policy successes over a “Tax the Rich” banner:

1. The Investigation of Zenith Energy

Environmental groups cheer after Portland city council calls for Zenith Energy investigation - KGW

Looking into Zenith had broad support (it passed 11 to 1) but Green’s resolution added controversy. The architects were the DSA and friendly groups Sunrise Movement PDX and 350 PDX. Sunrise loaned volunteers to door knock for Mitch’s campaign and the fight against Zenith has been a part of the DSA’s platform for years.

Councilor Steve Novick was the only one to vote against the resolution, although Councilor Olivia Clark said her vote was reluctant. Novick said he would've been willing to vote for a resolution that solely directed the mayor to investigate Zenith, but felt that the full text of the resolution went too far by implicitly calling certain city staff, as Novick put it, "knaves and liars."

A previously uncontroversial resolution failed to earn unanimous support because of its inflammatory tone. Not what I’d call a DSA win.

2. Protecting & Expanding Portland Street Response (PSR)

I have an upcoming series on this but essentially: these kids are going to kill PSR. I look forward to explaining what PPA president Aaron Schmautz has called “PSR as it could be” and comparing it to what the DSA and Jo Ann Hardesty seem to envision.

Mitch’s example was referring to Resolution 37709: Support and expand Portland Street Response as a co-equal branch of the first responder system and establish the Portland Street Response Committee.

This took place on June 25th, 2025. The resolution itself was a weird mess and public testimony was strange. Speakers seemed to believe they were achieving some huge victory. Councilor Eric Zimmerman posed the question:

“There’s nothing in this resolution that expands PSR, right? Because we already did that. We, all twelve of us… passed a budget that already expanded PSR.”

This council supports PSR, but half of them support the popular promise of PSR: a system like CAHOOTS; an additional tool for public safety. For the Peacock, it’s obvious PSR is just a step along the path to their true goal. We’ll get to what killed CAHOOTS and why PSR might fail as well in the next series.

So, again, they took something uncontroversial, wrapped it in their weird politics and a scent of deception, and made it controversial. Not a DSA win at all.

3. “A host of budget amendments ensuring funding for parks, fostering a more balance approach to public safety than just pouring money into traditional policing.”

See Budgetmania! Parts 1 and 2, my latest appearance on NW Fresh, and Part 1 of this series. They stepped on every rake in the yard. This was a disaster for the DSA — only impressing their base and alienating normal Portlanders who read about it.

4. A resolution to “kickstart social housing in Portland.”

The DSA’s answer to a housing crisis is publicly owned and managed housing. Lots of it. AOC is trying this on the national level. You can find our council discussion and the vote here.

The original presentation from Housing Bureau Director Helmi Hisserich didn’t impress me. This is a silly project to pursue when we should be building adequate amounts of housing, period. Let the cities who aren’t teetering on the edge of a doom loop run experiments. Portland needs to be doing what we already know works. We can barely operate the public housing we already have. You might count this one as a win for the DSA, but none of it will pan out.

So we’ve got two examples of the DSA making popular policy... less-so, the disaster of the budget process, and a study into public housing due next year.

A little bit of environmental activism, selling public safety as anything but police, and exploring the possibility of building a committee to discuss solving our housing crisis with tenements that will cost us billions to build and upkeep. Not an impressive list or what I would call laser focused on the issues “Portlanders are facing.”

So what do we have to look forward to over the next year?

The Other Priorities

Aside from the rest of the items on the People’s Platform (public everything, bigger local government, pay for it by “taxing the rich”), what else do they focus on?

Convention Season

The DSA sent delegates to two large conventions this summer: the Socialism 2025 Conference and the 2025 DSA National Convention. Funny, again, for a group of “community organizers but not a political party” to have a national convention, just like the big political parties...

X/Substack personality Stu covered some of our local DSA members in The Family Must Go: DSA Panel Pushes Full-Scale Cultural Revolution.

The panel featured Olivia Katbi, the Portland DSA’s co-chair. Mitch Green’s chief of staff Maria Sipin was also there. Her comments about COVID relief are curious:

“A lot of our comrades had roots in COVID recovery work… mutual aid… participatory budgeting… using federal dollars from ARPA.” The crisis, she says, unlocked a new political opportunity: mass need, collapsing infrastructure, and desperate neighbors became the conditions for radical organizing. “After all the COVID money ran out, we realized—how do we sustain the programs we really care about?”

Faith spaces, schools, and community groups became hubs for redistributing food, housing vouchers, and child care—regardless of politics. But the goal isn’t just to remember that moment. It’s to recreate it—permanently. “What capitalism had done to us during the pandemic…” “I still feel like today is still the pandemic, but in the eyes of the government—that terminology isn’t relevant anymore.”

“…today is still the pandemic.” All of the speakers were wearing N95s, of course. Sipin acknowledged some of these groups were built with ARPA funding — the enormous federal cash injection during that weird period when we took our economy out back and shot it instead of focusing on protecting elderly people. No one wants to talk about COVID anymore but we will be paying for our response for generations.

The “abolish the family” stuff was gross, stupid, and more than a bit racist:

She glamorizes struggle, using the historic survival strategies of marginalized women—especially single Black mothers—as models for a post-capitalist future, while glossing over the pain, instability, and exhaustion that often define those realities.

That whole thread is worth a read. The NY Post covered it in Zohran Mamdani’s Democratic Socialists of America comrades push ‘abolition’ of traditional family. Katbi and the rest of the Portland DSA bristled at this framing.

When the New York Times reached out for comment, they declined, referring to the Times as “the mouthpiece for genocide” and claiming that “it no longer deserves to be respected as an institution of the press.” They recommend you read The Portland Mercury instead.

The conventions went exactly as you’d expect. Panels included “Fighting Fascism- Lessons from the Colonies,” “Socialist (Humanism) or Barbarism,” “Their End is Our Beginning: Cops, Capitalism, and Abolition,” “Reclaiming the Future: Outer Space as a Site of Organizing and Imagination,” etc. Here’s the Haymarket Books virtual program for Socialism 2025 and the playlist for the DSA National Convention. Marx, Thälmann, Fanon, Butler. Blah Blah Blah. We were all twenty-something once.

These are not serious people you want in local government — they are permanent college students theorizing about a utopia (plus killing their enemies). That should be your take away — not disgust at their often violent rhetoric, nor horror at profound ignorance coming at the end of very expensive schooling — just an evidence-based conclusion that these fools should be running an anarchist food co-op, not voting on a $7 billion city budget.

Let them have their conventions. Let them rescue each other from choking when their keffiyehs and N95s become entangled. Let them Venmo each other “mutual aid” to put off the inevitable call to mom and dad when they get fired from that co-op after a meltdown in front of the Israeli couscous. Let them apologize for terrorists, murderers, and dictators. The theories are childish because the people espousing them are childish.

Stop voting for them.

The DSA and Terrorism (again…)

There was another key decision at the DSA National Convention. They presented For a Fighting Anti-Zionist DSA. It’s crazy and antisemitic as fuck. These kids would get listed in Germany as a hate group.

Letter: Introducing Springs of Revolution - Cosmonaut Mag

In the two years since [October 7th], the cause of Palestinian liberation has electrified the masses, moved millions into the streets, and activated thousands of new organizers into DSA. Palestine is the moral compass of the socialist movement, and our north star in our pursuit of justice.

Largest US socialist organisation passes resolution supporting Palestinian resistance - Middle East Eye

The resolution supports boycott campaigns against Israel and principles outlined by the Palestinian Liberation Organization

Notice they didn’t say “Palestinian self-determination.” They said “resistance.” I chose these examples from sources sympathetic to the DSA and the Muslim Brotherhood so you understand I haven’t been exaggerating. I also hope you didn’t miss this little gem from the Middle East Eye piece:

When the DSA was founded in 1982, the organization and its leader, Michael Harrington, supported Israel. Harrington described Zionism as a “national liberation movement” and DSA initially held largely liberal Zionist views. But as DSA grew and pro-Palestine sentiments became more widely accepted among the American left, DSA’s position gradually changed. Sunday’s resolution, and its support for al-Thawabit, represent a years-long political shift from DSA’s initial liberal Zionist principles towards more pro-Palestine positions.

That piece also mentions the killing of Al Jazeera journalist Anas al-Sharif by the IDF. According to the Telegraph’s Jotaf Confino:

Israel killed Al Jazeera journalist Anas Al Sharif along with 4 other journalists in Gaza on Monday. But a closer look at Al-Sharif, the most popular of the 4, reveals his deep support for Hamas, outright glorification of terror attacks, close ties with Hamas members, and previous work for… Yes, Hamas.

Including this screenshot first reported by Eitan Fischberger:

Would it be wild if Angelita Morillo was featured by Al Jazeera (state-run media of Qatar) crying into a camera and memorializing him?

That’s not AJ+ or Al Jazeera English. That’s the mothership — the beating heart of insane propaganda these kids lap up. So they got state run media, Street Roots, the Portland Mercury, and random online outlets repping for North Korea. Those are their trusted news sources at this point. Everything else is right wing or “the mouthpiece of genocide.”

Are these the issues Portlanders care about? Do you feel seen?

A Simple Diversion

Finally, in very close to home news: Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT), Public Environment Management Office (PEMO), and the Mayor’s Office were scheduled to remove some traffic diverters in my neighborhood as part of a public safety project. Mitch Green learned about it and reached out to Jonathan Maus of Bike Portland.

Then the whole thing blew up. Maybe Andy Chandler can convince me to go over it on a podcast but it is so stupid. It’s a handful of concrete planters and somehow Maus got around a dozen stories out of it. The quotes are delusional. Our DSA councilors are presented as champions of democracy while Keith Wilson, Anne Hill of PEMO and the always-villainous Portland Police Bureau are simply puppets for wealthy business interests (me) and people who “drive around” (you probably). The Mercury’s Taylor Griggs (of course) swings through with her own story on the whole back door dealing, deep state situation. Unserious people.

Maus and Griggs both quote Green liberally but neither will admit the obvious: they like this guy and trust his version of events more than Mayor Wilson or any of our non-elected experts at City Hall. This is populism, baby. Comrade Mitch is the people’s candidate and he wouldn’t lie or exaggerate because he’s “one of us.”

To put a little cherry on top, listen to Joan Petit on Maus’s latest podcast episode admit that this isn’t really about traffic diverters and then ask whether or not PEMO listening to residents and then working with PBOT to make traffic decisions… violated public meetings law. I can’t make this shit up.

Summary

I didn’t even get to the nonsense around taxes, Preschool for All, and the DSA’s fight against Governor Tina Kotek. That deserves its own piece. They simply don’t understand taxes, or pretend not to, but they’re happy to mislead you about the topic!

So far, the issues the DSA have been focused on:

The ICE Building

Israel

Protests

Preschool for All (a county issue)

Fighting the President.

Fighting the Mayor any time he doesn’t fight the President the way they’d like.

Stopping the Sweeps!

Villainizing homeowners, landlords, business owners, city workers who aren’t in unions (and some who are), the bureaus and the entire government but then…

Trying to convince you to make the government even larger.

Fireworks, still, for some reason.

A few concrete planters in NW Portland.

Public meetings law and transparency, but not when they actually violate them.

“Just asking questions” re: Police Accountability in rooms full of abolitionists.

Making sure PSR can’t work with police, then probably just getting rid of police.

Abolishing “the family?”

Primary-ing Democrats, especially Janelle Bynum.

Celebrating Jo Ann Hardesty.

Exploratory trips to Vienna.

Raising fees on everything possible and then...

Arguing that our tax base isn’t moving, actually.

So, are they serious about policymaking to address “threats Portlanders are facing?” Doesn’t seem like it. Seems like the exact opposite.

Go read Rose City Reform’s newest piece. That bloc of votes isn’t what a healthy democracy looks like.

The DSA’s political positions are childish and incoherent. They are only impeding progress and in some cases actually doing damage. There is no example of something they’ve “done” that wouldn’t/couldn’t have been done by their more competent and serious colleagues.

I’ll get to the taxes next time and then a series on Portland Street Response.