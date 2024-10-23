Protecting the Commons

On Saturday night (October 19th 2024) Friends of Couch Park received the NW Examiner Community Award for “Protecting the Commons.”

I was honored to stand beside FoCP President Kara Colley and FoCP Secretary Autumn Sharp to accept the award with so many other Friends in the audience. We’ve put a lot of work into this little group over the last year and I'm proud to be a part of it.

We started a non-profit with the goal of making Couch Park safe for kids. Because if it’s safe for kids, it’s safe for everyone.

If you’d like to participate, we meet every Friday at 11am in Couch Park for a stand-up meeting followed by a short patrol of the park.

This Saturday (October 26th) we’ll be cleaning up the park as part of the 4th Saturday Neighborhood Cleanup with SOLVE Oregon. The park cleanup will be our “Trick or Treat + Trash” so we’re encouraging costumes. Meet up outside the NW Hostel at 9:30am. Look for the guy dressed as a 6ft tall pickle.

OPB Gets it Wrong

Our neighborhood has spent the last few months grappling with the drug and crime problems on NW 19th Avenue near Burnside. The story that was first covered in the NW Examiner here.

This week, OPB took a swing… and missed. The headline:

A Portland cathedral has offered a food pantry for 40 years. Some neighbors blame it for recent crime spike

That doesn’t seem to be true. I haven’t spoken to a single neighbor who blames the food pantry for the spike in crime. Trinity’s history of tolerating crime on their property is an issue. The lack of security as crime increased, and hesitation to adjust to changing circumstances is as well. However, most people seem to think you can have a food pantry without tolerating open drug dealing and use on your campus.

The article is a hatchet job, omitting the issues around PPOP, the harm reduction group passing out needles, pipes, and other supplies every Friday night. The spike in crime doesn’t coincide with food pantry lunches. We see drugs, violence, and property crime spike on Fridays just after the PPOP van drops off supplies. For months, drug dealers were using the Trinity parking lot nearby, creating a one-stop shop for fentanyl and P2P meth use in the neighborhood.

Trinity added security patrols seven days a week and the impact has been visible. The parking lot is safer, dealing on the steps has decreased, and neighbors are noticing improvements. That took prodding from the neighborhood as well as Trinity congregants.

There’s a great story here about intention, communication, and neighborhood impact, but OPB missed it to tell one of their own invention. My neighbors caught the fallout of that decision.

Keep an eye out for better reporting on the issue.

Missing Endorsements

Looking through my ballot, I found a contested race I completely overlooked.

Judge for the Circuit Court, 4th District, Position 38

We rarely have contested Judge races, but they do matter. There are five candidates:

Jeff Auxier

Rachel Philips

Jennifer L Myrick

John Schlosser

Tom Dwyer

You can see three of them (Auxier, Philips, and Myrick) in a League of Women Voters panel here:

Auxier impressed me. Myrick did not. I’m neutral on Philips. She is the Portland Mercury endorsed candidate, and that’s not comforting. Jeff Auxier grabbed The Oregonian endorsement. Based on that and the above panel, I’ll be voting for Jeff Auxier.

What About the Urban Flood Safety and Water Quality District Positions?

This ballot never ends! Here’s what I recommend.

Position 1 - NO ONE. Lori Stegmann wasn’t for great for Multnomah County and I’m tired of paying her salary. Write someone in if you must.

All other Positions - I don’t care. We all have limits. The voter ballot contains some of their info. These are thankless jobs for a reason. They’re necessary, but boring.

What About the Partisan Races?

I’m happy enough with the Democrat candidates in all but one race.

Attorney General.

I’ll be voting for my first Republican candidate ever: Will Lathrop.

Is Dan Rayfield a bad candidate? No, though he might get caught up in a growing scandal.

I met Will, and he really impressed me. I encourage you to take a listen to Rational in Portland’s interview with him, or his appearances on NW Fresh:

I think Oregon will be fine with either candidate. I agree with Kristen Olson from the Rational in Portland podcast on this. With that acknowledged, I’d suggest you take a look at Will Lathrop. I think he’s what Oregon needs right now and I’m voting for him, even if it’s a long shot.

Thanks, as always, for reading.