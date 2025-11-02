On October 9th, Oregon House Re​presentative Hòa Nguyễn died after a lengthy battle with cancer at only 41 years old. She was a politician who seemed to work the balancing act between progressive and pragmatic liberal politics. Nguyễn ran in a competitive district, winning only 52.9% and 51.2% of the votes in her two elections on the Democratic, Independent, and Working Families Party lines. She was popular among her colleagues and the eulogies were plentiful.

Her former district, Oregon House District 48, is the slice of East Portland wedged between Lents and Gresham (Powellhurst-Gilbert and Pleasant Valley), continuing down through Damascus and Barton. The income mix is much like my slice of Portland: a combination of lower income neighborhoods squished up against wealthier, greener areas.

Income from green (high) to red (low) | Source: bestneighborhood.org

I often level criticism at local progressive politicians like Khanh Pham, who run extremely uncompetitive races and win by enormous margins. They can safely float ridiculous proposals and take extreme positions because they’ll never have to defend themselves during a reelection campaign. It’s easy to be the “abolish the police” candidate or focus on Palestine over Potholes when you bring in 80% of the vote. Their endorsement pages are walls of red flags. Nguyễn’s endorsements, on the other hand, were more of a mix. That’s a positive sign. You should want politicians who can represent their constituents, not just their party line. I often disagreed with Nguyễn, but she won competitive elections — no trickery or opportunism needed.

Filling the Vacancy

With Nguyễn’s seat vacant, the ritual of appointing a replacement begins. The process is essentially: seat becomes vacant → the elected’s political party nominates 3-5 replacement candidates → those are submitted to the Secretary of State → who then works with the county boards to select a rep.

This is how we get these “elected” officials you’ve never heard of and didn’t vote for. Sometimes these processes can trigger additional appointments, like in 2022 when Senate District 15 was vacated by Chuck Riley (resigned) and Janeen Sollman was appointed. Sollman vacated her seat (House District 30) and Democrats chose Nathan Sosa to replace her. These examples are all from West Portland and the Hillsboro area, which will become relevant in a moment.

The Candidates

There are currently three candidates the county boards will be looking at:

José Gamero-Georgeson, Lamar Wise, and ﻿Terrence Hayes.

José Gamero-Georgeson

An absolute non-starter. There doesn’t seem to be an elected Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member in this State who doesn’t endorse him. Gamero-Georgeson played radical antisemitic Pokemon and he caught ‘em all! There are people on his endorsement list who think Portland Mayor Keith Wilson is a fascist. Another wall of red flags.

This guy seems to be the Multnomah County Democrats’ top pick, which shows you how dire things are. He’s a Multco Dems volunteer, especially on LGBT and racial inclusivity issues, but he’s also a Precinct Committee Person (PCP). Those are the people who get to put forward these recommendations… which doesn’t smell right.

He’s endorsed by the Multco Dems chair Salomé Chimuku, who is also a Shannon Singleton staffer, and a member of the Portland Charter Commission. Her vice chair, Andre Miller, is Councilor Angelita Morillo’s Chief of Staff. There are probably dozens of other reasons Gamero-Georgeson is a horrible choice, but his political connections alone are disqualifying. I don’t think he’d ever stand a chance at a general election in that district.

My prediction: if appointed, he will lose reelection to a Republican.

Lamar Wise

Wise is an American Federation of State, County & Municipal Employees (AFSCME) Political Coordinator. He’s endorsed by AFSCME, if you can believe it, along with Chimuku again and a small number of progressive elected officials. Wise has been a fixture of the “progressive” endorsement committees (Community Alliance of Tenants, Our Oregon, Safety and Justice PAC). Go look at some of the 2024 “victories”. It’s rough.

This isn’t Wise’s first rodeo. He seems nice enough, but he’s run for this type of appointment before. His voter registration changed a lot between two different addresses over the last several years: one in Hillsboro and one in East Portland. Remember when I brought up the Senate District 15 vacancy? Perhaps you thought “why are we talking about the West Hills?”

Wise ran for appointment to that seat after changing his address to Hillsboro from the Powellhurst-Gilbert address he’s now running from. Then he switched it back. And then he switched it back again. He lost that bid for SD15 (Hillsboro) and one of his supporters added in the comments of his concession post “I hope we can see you appointed to HD30.” This has always been the plan: to get Lamar Wise appointed into a vacant seat.

So from only 2021-2025 he changed his voter registration from: Hillsboro→Portland→Hillsboro→Portland→Hillsboro — using only two addresses. That doesn’t look like someone having to move around a lot for family reasons.

It looks more like someone shuffling paperwork to qualify for appointments.

Here’s Wise claiming he “grew up” in HD30 (Hillsboro) and “knows and loves” that community. This is back when he made a bid for the seat vacated by Sollman. I can’t find any proof of him living in East Portland before 2021. Maybe he does reside in Powellhurst-Gilbert and has family in Hillsboro, but why was he running for so many Hillsboro political appointments with such passion? He doesn’t seem to have roots in East Portland or HD48. There’s a hint of Candace Avalos in the air.

Finally, Wise sat on Portland’s Independent District Commission. They drew the district lines for our current City Council mess. Wise is also endorsed by Salomé Chimuku (on the Charter Commission alongside Avalos), placing him a bit too close to all the machinery for my comfort.

Lamar Wise hasn’t run in a primary or general election. He runs for appointments from his party (Democrats) and his union endorses him. This is his third attempt. I’m doubtful he can win in a competitive district and I think he’s looking for a back door in. He’s a better choice than Gamero-Georgeson, but I’m not sold.

My prediction: if appointed, he will also lose reelection to a Republican.

Terrence Hayes

I’ve made no secret of my love for Terrence Hayes. From the first time I met him, back in 2024:

He’s committed to representing East Portland, not running it… Terrence is the sort of candidate who makes a political race exciting.

If you peek at Terrence’s endorsement list from his 2024 run for City Council, you’ll see a more moderate Democrat. That’s what you should want right now, no matter which party you vote for.

The Partisans Are Wrong: Moving to the Center Is the Way to Win - NY Times (Opinion)

From a recent Terrence Hayes campaign email:

The message is simple - I live and own a business in this district and I am committed to improving the safety and livability of this district, because it directly affects my friends and family. I want to help improve public safety, public education, and workforce development. And I’ve committed to keeping Rep. Nguyen’s Chief of Staff if she wants to stay on. Even if you don’t live out here, legislation happens with numbers, so adding another moderate, rational legislator to the lineup in Salem is a bonus for all Oregonians.

Go watch a random YouTube video of him in action. He cares about East Portland and he listens to his community. He’s running for residents, not an organization holding his reins.

My prediction: if appointed, he could actually win reelection.

My Endorsement: Terrence Hayes

I like the guy and he’s a friend. I won’t pretend otherwise. He’s a moderate liberal in a district where that matters. As popular as Nguyễn was, she never got more than 53% of the vote. You think someone further left can? Our other options are a DSA-backed candidate (worse case scenario) and an inexperienced opportunist who seems to represent his union and little else. Either of these may result in a future loss in the general election. Short-term hyper “progressive” gains, long-term conservative shift. The DSA’s specialty.

Terrence exists a bit to the right of Nguyễn — well within the bounds of mainstream Oregon liberal politics. That’s a strength in District 48. He can bring a perspective to the Oregon House that is entirely unique. Instead of another political insider, groomed by the very groups who keep giving us upwardly-failing mediocrity, why not put a working family man and business owner in the House?

From his Oregonian endorsement for City Council:

His interest isn’t just as a resident. As a Black man formerly incarcerated for attempted murder and a cousin of a teen killed by police, he emphasizes the need for police accountability as well. Hayes has been deeply involved in recent years, chairing a police oversight committee for a Portland Police gun violence team and working with several groups on anti-violence initiatives.

Terrence Hayes is the candidate progressives should be championing, if they actually were progressive.

To be fair, Lamar Wise also mentioned bi-partisan accomplishments in that interview above. That’s certainly promising, but the fact that he’s never gone through a general election, he’s never been vetted by local papers, or had opposition research dug up on him... I just can't get there with his campaign. It feels opportunistic. Run for something Lamar. Let the people have a say.

Why Bother Writing This?

Only 10 people get to vote on this decision: the Multnomah County and Clackamas County Boards. I have seen indications that some of them might read me, but what is my ultimate point here?

99% of you can’t vote on this, but you are the constituents of those who can. You can contact your County Commissioners. You can use the Multnomah County public testimony web form to sign up or submit testimony. You can even reach out to them directly.

The Meeting of Board Commissioners is on November 5th. We have until then to convince a majority of them to vote for Terrence Hayes.

Chair Jessica Vega Pederson (our Burberry Baroness) and D2’s Shannon Singleton are almost certainly for Gamero-Georgeson and their DSA allies. The weak link here might be over rumors they will be running against each other next year. Meghan Moyer (D1), Julia Brim-Edwards (D3), and Vince Jones-Dixon (D4) are all reasonable people. You should reach out to them if you’re a constituent.

On the Clackamas Board I will confess my ignorance. This is a Portland-based newsletter, after all. If you live in Clackamas County (there aren’t many readers who do), you should contact your Commissioner ASAP. You’re going to be the fulcrum for this decision. You are far more moderate on average and it will be nice for Clackamas County to stand on an equal footing for a change. Multnomah sets the pace too often.

If José Gamero-Georgeson wins this appointment, it will be bad for all Oregonians. Sorry if you’re reading this, José. You backed the wrong horse.

Contact your Commissioners before November 5th!