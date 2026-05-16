Go read “A Foul Wind from the South” and “Working Down the List” for more context.

While the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are pushing for primary wins in safe blue districts and half the city council are warming up for possible re-election in November, City Council staff are going through a contested election of their own.

We got the news back in December: “Portland city council staff unionize” (OPB). The initial organizers called themselves the Council Alliance of Workers (CAW) and chose a raven as their mascot.

Those leading the unionizing work have asked for anonymity at the onset, out of concern that their work will be politicized based on which councilors they work for. The three CAW representatives who spoke to OPB included two staff for a councilor who is part of the progressive caucus (nicknamed the “Peacock”) and one for a councilor who is not.

I’m not sure who OPB spoke to but the organizers I’m aware of are Adam Murray, who claims he was fired by Councilor Loretta Smith for union organizing, Sprout Chinn, who filed a discrimination complaint against Tiffany Koyama Lane’s office, Zach Ward from Steve Novick’s office, and Sabina Urdes, who claims she was fired without cause from Candace Avalos’s office.

CAW representatives say they are often asked to work long hours unexpectedly and juggle the work of several staff members. They hope that, by unionizing, they can bring some stability to the workplace.

I can see why the organizers were worried about politicization. Most of the drama and accusations of bullying, intimidation, retaliation, and discrimination are coming from The Peacock, our partisan bloc on an allegedly non-partisan council.

Avalos had a messy break with Chief of Staff Jamey Evenstar, before replacing her with Unite Oregon’s Gloria Ochoa-Sandoval. I’ve heard rumors of complaints coming out of Council President Jamie Dunphy’s office and Sameer Kanal has quietly reorganized his lineup. Even the firing of Andy Chandler from Dan Ryan’s office was (allegedly) due to pressure from Tiffany Koyama Lane, who has been dogged by rumors of pettiness and retaliation. There are also claims that she’s been running her people ragged while keeping a larger staff with lower pay compared to other offices. Though, to be fair, none of the pay at City Hall is low.

The least impressive starting pay for council offices is $32/hour — a living wage in Portland. Almost no one is actually making that and many are in the $45-50/hour range. I’ve spoken to County and State staff who were shocked by those wages. I’ve been sounding this horn for over a year:

These are relatively cushy jobs that pay well, yet the turnover is higher than one might expect. It’s not just terminations. Several staff have left voluntarily. Why?

The most common reason I’ve heard is workplace toxicity — either from councilors themselves (Koyama Lane and Avalos) or from other councilors’ staff (primarily the Peacock). You can hear the primary complaints from Chinn and Murray on the CAW Instagram account. I haven’t spoken to a single employee or councilor who challenged the claim that City Hall is dysfunctional. Many disagree on the ‘why’ but all seem to agree it’s not a pleasant place to work, even for the pay and benefits.

Job Stability?

Then there’s that question of “stability.” These positions are at-will, which is typical in an elected official’s office. The boss is up for re-election every four years and they are allowed to hire, essentially, whomever they’d like — friends, campaign managers, employees of the endorsing organizations. Councilors bring in a team they trust and can dismiss them freely.

That’s not by accident, and part of what that pay scale is about. You can earn $100k a year to be a policy analyst, you only have to know the right people, but you have to accept that this might not be a long-term job. It’s a deal many Portlanders would take, especially if they have political aspirations.

I think they’re all overpaid and I would slash council office budgets if I could, but if we’re going to pay these staffers six figures, they need to put on their big kid pants and do the job, unexpected hours and all. As for the workplace discrimination and retaliation complaints? There are already mechanisms for dealing with those issues. Just look at Sprout Chinn and Adam Murray.

There are also political costs to high turnover and complaints. Koyama Lane’s office can’t avoid accusations that she’s a bad boss while she’s running for re-election in District 3. Councilors have strong incentives to treat their people well. If a few of them are too immature to know this, the electoral process may sort that out.

I spoke to a lot of people on background for this piece, including city workers, labor organizers, former city hall staff, state and county employees, and an attorney. Two main concerns came up. The first is over which union these staffers initially chose but with Portland being such a “union town,” I was surprised by the second.

Concern #1: The Wrong Union

I mentioned this was a contested union election, but the reporting from December only mentioned association with CWA Local 7901, so let’s tackle that first:

Why CWA?

First off, CWA is a private sector union. They have little to no experience representing public employees. There are different rules, regulations, and court decisions affecting private vs public employee unions and we already have over a dozen unions like AFSCME, Protec17, LiUNA, and others representing thousands of city employees.

Sprout Chinn claims that CWA has “no other city contracts, so there’s no conflict of interest,” but I spoke to three union organizers who claim that doesn’t pass the smell test. AFSCME is the obvious choice with their deep experience and pockets.

CWA was historically the telephone operators’ union, thus their logo:

They’ve been shrinking for decades but the local chapter has acquired a strangely diverse membership including BARK, Breach Collective, Community Alliance of Tenants, First Unitarian Church, Image Comics, KBOO, MOX Boarding House, Portland Jobs with Justice, and Seven Seas Entertainment — environmental groups, comic books, board games, and lefty nonprofits.

A few years ago the parent union put them into trusteeship and they emerged with an increasingly “Socialist” leadership and branding. They are now part of the union arm of the DSA alongside Portland Association of Teachers and Beaverton Education Association. The new logo for CWA Local 7901 looks like this:

Union as Marxist Book Club and Engine of Revolution. Yawn.

The initial OPB article claimed “roughly 60% of all eligible union members have signed union cards as of this week,” out of the reported 41 employees. I believe the number is now 44, but only 60% signed cards? In Portland, OR?

It seemed odd until I spoke to insiders. According to several sources, the staffers who are trying to unionize didn’t bother to notify staff from offices they weren’t friendly with. They already had the numbers, so they just left offices Angelita Morillo defines as “Center-Right” out of the process.

There’s your toxicity in City Hall. This was never about staff. It’s more politicking, and a particularly Mean Girl variety, coming from staff who were allegedly bullied and retaliated against by their Mean Girl bosses.

Perhaps it’s only a coincidence that CWA Local 7901 is a DSA union and within its leadership you’ll find our old friend Nick Caleb: registered lobbyist with Breach Collective, Coms Officer for the Portland DSA, close friend of Mitch Green and “dad” of Angelita Morillo.

Nick is one of the political fixers in the local “socialist” scene. He’s from a politically influential family, does coms for the party four of our councilors owe fealty to, lobbies on environmental policy, (allegedly) plants stories in the Mercury and OPB attacking opponents of his comrades, goes on Bluesky rants about taking down the Democratic establishment using salting tactics...

and Sprout Chinn, who is affiliated with the DSA, just happened to choose his union, leaving out employees who weren’t in the right social circle, because there were fewer “conflicts of interest.”

The local DSA like to whine about how often the Metro Chamber lobbies council, but have they considered that many groups need to because they haven’t built a dozen back doors to get at council off the record? After all, you don’t need to lobby if you elect your own lobbyists and fill their staff from within your ranks.

What’s the Alternative?

AFSCME Local 189, which already represents City of Portland workers with decades of experience representing public employees. They’re the obvious choice and this month city council staff will get to choose between CWA and AFSCME. That’s the contested part of the election. There’s one last fun little piece of context. AFSCME and the DSA have a little beef.

“City of Portland Independent Police Review Workers To Go On Strike” (Oregon AFSCME)

Workers are going on strike due to the City of Portland’s outright refusal to offer positions doing the same or similar work in the new police oversight board to these experienced public servants, claiming they can’t “because of the charter.” The truth is that this could be guaranteed in their union contract, the City could absolutely protect their jobs, and their union, but are choosing not to.

The strike Councilor Sameer Kanal helped trigger by pushing for an interesting interpretation of the Independent Police Review union contract. The DSA is very pro labor — until they aren’t. This usually comes up around public safety unions, law enforcement, or even tangential connections to those ‘awful’ things. They hate cops and only truly support unions they can control — or salt into and then control.

While researching, I was told a hilarious story about Candace Avalos going out to march at City Hall with the AFSCME workers and, when she figured out it was the strike her clique started, she scuttled back inside. Incredible.

City Hall Staffers choosing AFSCME would be a blow to the DSA because AFSCME is bigger, more influential, and would behave independently. Sort of like a labor union is supposed to.

If staff choose CWA it will boost the DSA’s profile in City Hall. If they choose AFSCME they’ll end up with a normal union people actually respect. There’s also another choice, which brings us to...

Concern #2: The Argument Against Unionizing

There are too many questions which remain unsatisfactorily answered. How will seniority work? Would the union attempt to establish successorship language in the contract? So, for example, if Mitch Green loses his re-election bid in November does his replacement need to consider retaining his staff?

Who really counts as management? There’s no “Chief of Staff” position on the city books. Some “Council Aide, Senior” employees are given the title and some aren’t. Would only the ones who aren’t be part of the union? The answer seems to be ‘yes,’ but it sounds more an interpretation than a hard rule.

Council staff are also traditionally at-will or confidential employees because of the political nature of the job. You are working for an elected official. If they fail to win re-election, you’re out just like them. That’s by design.

Then there are the confidential information issues. Executive sessions take place out of the public eye because confidential information is exchanged (between council and the Office of the City Attorney, for example). Some would be off-limits to staff once they become bargaining unit employees, meaning the day-to-day utility of these positions would likely decrease after unionization, and for what?

They’re already paid at the highest rates I could find for similar work. They work for one of the most progressive cities in the country with some of the highest workplace protections. CPPW formed in part as a response to professional workers not wanting to return to the office. They’ve argued for pay increases, threatened to strike if their precious work from home arrangement is altered, and are demanding a 4% wage increase and more work from home freedom during a brutal budget cut cycle. It’s annoying and tacky.

I don’t think this is what the average Portlander wants unions for. I don’t think white collar workers with great benefits, who are already paid more than competitively, threatening to strike any time they don’t get exactly what they want is optically very good for labor.

That’s all without discussing the DSA strategy of using unions as radicalization platforms and strikes as rehearsals for revolutionary direct action. Don’t forget we now pay unemployment benefits to striking workers in Oregon, just as a strike-happy political party is salting into the unions and taking the reins.

I’m obviously against city council staff joining a union but if they do (which is their legal right) AFSCME is at least a real union and not just another back door for the DSA. We cannot continue having a fringe hate organization with only 3000 members metastasize within our local government.

44 Portlanders are about to make a very impactful decision. 🤞