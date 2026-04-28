This week has too much going on. I wanted to fill it to the brim with foie gras jokes but there simply wasn’t enough space.

First, a surprise recommendation: former District Attorney Mike Schmidt’s podcast Schmidt Show. Wait, don’t leave!

The episode is Metro Chamber of (no) Secrets. Schmidt almost allows someone to challenge him by inviting his personal friend John Issacs from the Metro Chamber on to make an argument against the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). Use your podcast app to skip the bro time and get to the main course at 38min 50sec.

“Okay. So if you are a DSA candidate, like for example, Tammy Carpenter, who’s running for House District 27 right now… She’s running as a Democrat, committed to this goal of destroying the Democratic Party to replace it with a socialist party. She’s been given infrastructure by the Democrat Party. They donated the voter file to her. That’s a critical piece of campaign infrastructure. We have one of the best voter files in the country. I was part of the effort back in the day when we were getting our asses kicked by the Republicans all the time. We knew we had to build that infrastructure…. But that’s been donated to Tammy Carpenter, who’s part of wanting to destroy the Democratic Party and replace it with a “a socialist party. I don’t think Democrats, by and large, want that, okay?” - John Issacs

Schmidt lies through his teeth about campaign financing among other things and John is a bit too nice to nail him down. I came out of this discussion liking Issacs more and Schmidt even less, which I didn’t think was possible. I used to think he was dumb. Now I’m confident he’s a grifter who knows exactly what he’s doing.

If you have a colleague who won’t read me because they think it’s conservative to point out that letting a bunch of Jew-obsessed communists take over the Democratic Party might be a poor strategic decision, send them that episode.

The City Council Smorgasbord

This is also the week Portland City Council will attempt to get through the tallest stack of controversial votes they’ve seen at one time, ahead of the budget process. It all goes down this Wednesday and Thursday at 2pm.

Agenda Item #5: the Transportation Utility Fee (TUF)

Establish a new Transportation Utility Fee to help fund basic maintenance and safety of the City’s transportation system (add Code Chapter 17.20)

This is the water rate hike to fix the roads. It’s a second reading so they’re just going to slide this through. You can still submit written testimony or read what others have said at the link above or read my previous argument against this mess in:

See also “Portland leaders begin push to raise millions for street repairs. Here’s who will pay” (Oregonian), “Portland Leaders Mull Two New Fees to Fund Street Maintenance” (WW), or “The cost is too damned high” (BAHamon) for a perspective from someone who simply can’t afford these regressive new fees.

My prediction:

It passes 10-2 with only Dan Ryan and Eric Zimmerman as ‘nays.’

Agenda Item #7: the Foie Gras Ban Returns!

Add Code to prohibit the sale or provision of certain force-fed poultry products (add Code Chapter 17.110)

After failing in committee, this stupid proposal is back with more sponsors (Green, Dunphy, Morillo, Koyama Lane). You should also submit testimony for this one using the above link and read Mike Thelin’s “Portland’s Proposed Foie Gras Ban Solves Nothing That Actually Matters” or my previous writing on the issue:

My prediction:

Restaurant owners and chefs will show up to beg council to stop fucking with them. At least half the council will ignore them. There won’t be a final vote this week. I would bet Steve Novick has made a back room deal with the DSA to be their seventh vote if they give him a seventh for his nuisance business/anti-sex trafficking ordinance. Speaking of…

Agenda Item #8: Novick’s Anti-Sex Trafficking Plan

Amend Chronic Nuisance Property Code to address human trafficking, gun violence, and administrative challenges (amend Code Chapter 14B.60)

I already discussed my support for this in:

Since I wrote that, I’ve heard from some sex workers who also support it. It should be uncontroversial but if you listen to that Schmidt Show episode above you will hear John Issacs argue that our entire council structure is built to produce controversy.

My prediction:

I think this is back because Novick finally has his seventh vote. It’s probably Dunphy but I could also see Koyama Lane making an argument in support of county workers and voting ‘aye’ as part of her pseudo-rebrand. The other possibility is they plan to kill it in public. Sameer Kanal had previously promised to tear this thing apart piece-by-piece, but they only have 80 minutes scheduled and he will need the entire next day to for his controversial…

Agenda Item #9: Kanal’s Mask Ban

Add Identification of Law Enforcement Officers Code to prohibit facial covering, require badge visibility, and require identity verification for individuals conducting law enforcement activities (add Code Chapter 23.30)

Article links from earlier this year:

“Portland proposal would ban federal agents from wearing masks” (Oregonian)

“Can Oregon ban masks for federal officers? Democrats disagree” (Oregonian)

We first saw this issue on March 17th in the Public Safety Committee. Things get started at 10min. At 20min there’s a presentation from Rep Willy Chotzen and Farrah Chaichi’s offices about HB 4138, which they sponsored and is now signed into law as the Law Enforcement Accountability & Visibility Act (LEAVA). Questions follow and it’s clear Councilors Loretta Smith and Eric Zimmerman, along with PPB, were happy enough to... LEAVA things the way they are.

Getting something passed into law at the state level is often highly iterative. You need to refine the bill into something that can gain broad support from a diverse group of stakeholders. LEAVA succeeded at this — democracy functioning as intended.

Having these rules at the state level is also a smart way to go about something like this because it applies to all law enforcement in the state and avoids potential jurisdiction issues where officers from across city or county lines have to follow different uniform and identity rules if they assist in Portland. It costs money as paperwork piles up for simple, regular cooperation.

Finally, law enforcement is already onboard with LEAVA, which doesn’t appear to screw around with things that might fall under union contract negotiations. Sameer Kanal wants to use the heavy weight of the Peacock — always one vote away from anything — to ram through a less popular series of additional rules so the DSA can score another anti-ICE win. This wouldn’t actually affect ICE, but who gives a shit? This is what a lot of “resisting” ends up looking like. Cheap political points.

The rest of the presentation is embarrassing as Novick fails to clear the chamber after repeated heckling. You can’t threaten something over and over with no follow-through. People learn your threats are empty and they don’t respect you.

At 1hr 20min Portland Police Association President Aaron Schmautz delivers a fantastic argument against this ordinance. Go watch that if nothing else. LEAVA is how we should be navigating issues like this. Kanal’s bill isn’t.

Now full council gets to debate this mess on Thursday and accuse the Portland Police Bureau of avoiding accountability. The reality is that law enforcement all across Oregon already showed up to reach a mutually beneficial agreement, but our local DSA can’t pass up a chance to fight with the police. Priorities.

Whether they’re promoting a solution in search of a problem or identifying a real problem but proposing a garbage fix, the DSA serves up quantity over quality.

Garbage Delivered Right to Your Door

No, I’m not about to discuss the food delivery fees Mitch Green has teased, or the Arts Tax increase Jamie Dunphy is offering up. I’m not even referencing the voters pamphlets filled with nutty DSA candidates launching primaries against any Democrat they can find. No, I’m talking about the negative marketing campaign the DSA is running against their opponents — the rest of the Democratic Party.

“The Data Centrists” (Portland DSA)

Similar to their conspiracy board that links me to Tina Kotek, and Lynsea Coy’s conspiracy of Portland companies stealing money for Israel, the DSA would like you to believe that anyone who isn’t “grassroots” like them is controlled by the various Chambers of Commerce and want to put a data center inside another data center and drop it on top of an elementary school for their masters in “the Epstein Class.”

Don’t worry, Israel is featured in the piece. This is what they’re door knocking with. If you vote for the “Corporate Democrats,” they will do a capitalism to your family.

The bankers. The lawyers. The merchants.

“Corporate Democrats” is the DSA version of Republican in Name Only (RINO), meaning anyone who isn’t them. They really are just Left MAGA. They have slogans and outside money to sell them, banking on voters being dumb enough to fall for it.

Budget Woes

I’m heading over to NW Fresh soon to discuss Budgetmania II and I’ll cover the whole mess as it goes down here. For now, content yourself with Bob Weinstein’s NW Examiner op-ed if you haven’t already:

Bonus Content: Stop Engaging in Phrenology!

I am sorry in advance for this but if I know these things you must join me.

Angelita Morillo was the subject of a little transvestigation in which gubernatorial candidate (and Jan 6 participant) David Medina came to her defense as “a very beautiful woman.” Her video on the topic is here and she accuses the “investigators” of doing a little phrenology, which I think is fair.

Don't go to Bluesky.

If only Angelita and her “dad” Nick Caleb’s friends at Progress Portland Kat Mahoney (friend of the newsletter) and Kip Silverman hadn’t engaged in a bit of the very same thing toward Keith Wilson last week.

Dang. I don’t like it when they do it either. Phrenology - still bad after all these years.

Here’s my proposal: Stop talking about people’s skulls!

It’s 2026. Jew banker conspiracies and skull calipers are fusing the horseshoe into a ring of doom. Here we fucking go.