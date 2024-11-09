We still don’t have a final answer on the City Council, but things are bleak. Most candidates have conceded and only Eli Arnold from District 4 looks good for an 11th hour surprise.

The data we have is underwhelming. Low turnout and frustrated voters.

Here are District 4’s “Preliminary Results #4” from Multnomah County as an example:

Olivia Clark is (so far) the only District 4 Candidate to earn 25% without relying on voters transferred from defeated candidates. That’s a feature of this voting style we will need to adjust to. This feature also means that Eli Arnold, the number 3 candidate in the initial count, doesn’t make it through the rounds in this tabulation. If more votes don’t swing his way in the next preliminary, he will lose to Eric Zimmerman because of those transferable votes.

Did the Experiment Work?

This system was created by progressives, for progressives. The DSA is cleaning up because they were always meant to. In fact, they wanted things to be even worse. This is their initial charter reform platform:

Just imagine a 23 member (minimum!) council.

I hoped we could use their own weapon against them and create a groundswell for normal, pragmatic candidates who represent the conversations we’re all having behind closed doors. Instead, we got labor unions, non-profits, and astroturfed dark money groups ramming the worst candidates this city has elected in decades down our throats.

I’m not being hyperbolic. Sameer Kanal, Tiffany Koyama Lane, Angelita Morillo, and Mitch Green are the worst candidates you have ever seen in this city. They belong to an organization that celebrates terrorism and terrorists, organizes the harassment of political refugees, defends Communist dictatorships, and promotes horrible policies that will only compound the struggles of working class Portlanders.

They do this with the endorsement of unions and non-profits. They do so while our local media ignores it.

“UO official on leave after telling Trump supporters to ‘jump off a bridge’” was a newsworthy story, but “Portland DSA celebrates October 7th terror attack for the second year in a row” wasn’t.

Want another example?

Rene Gonzalez was called a “fascist” for this tweet:

The local papers covered that story, but THIS didn’t merit an article somehow:

So the party of burn it down and build something from the ashes is whitewashed as a “new crop of progressive candidates.”

If this is what progressive means, then progressivism is racist, sexist, antisemitic, and all the other “isms” these kids howl about. From where I stand, reactionary populist bigots absolutely won in Portland. While progressives all over the country cry on TikTok over the national results, I’m going to be planning my next two years very carefully.

Portland just elected the people who burned buildings in 2020.

You think Hardesty and Eudaly were bad at their jobs? Strap in Portland!

We have two years to muzzle these losers and take our city back from them. I expect each of you to work with the 8-9 council members who aren’t in this little cohort to “resist” them.

We can outvote them.

We can keep them under control.

We can vote them out in 2026.

This was a devastating blow and I won’t sugarcoat it. We have a lot of work to do.

Here’s hoping for shocking results this afternoon!