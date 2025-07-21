So much happened this last week.

I have partially written pieces on almost all of the subjects above, but Portland’s Biggest Losers did one more thing this week, and I’m just about the only person who can/will address it correctly.

The “Story”

Councilor Dan Ryan’s office hired local podcaster Andy Chandler to do some part-time video editing for them. Don’t faint. Councilors Tiffany “blocks people for asking why her party celebrates terrorism” Koyama Lane and Mitch “threatens universities for Palestine” Green got wind of it. They hopped on the group chat to get Andy fired because they couldn’t have someone with his “opinions” working at City Hall.

It’s a bastion of respect and civility, dontcha know?

Portland City Councilor Hires, Then Immediately Fires Controversial Local Podcaster - Portland Mercury

City Councilor Dan Ryan parts ways with anti-trans podcaster after brief employment - Street Roots

This is 2015 cancel-culture nonsense; a hit piece put together by a group of people who, until 15 minutes ago didn’t give a shit about the subject. Now, we are learning the cost of having a City Hall populated by kids who grew up on Tumblr and Twitter. They are only scary if you believe them. But, as they’ve just shown, some do — so they can get you fired.

Allow me to offer a full-throated defense of Andy Chandler. He didn’t deserve this treatment.

Cast

The Crybullies

Tiffany Koyama Lane, Mitch Green, and Angelita Morillo + staff. All DSA members. I can stand in the same room without crying, they can tolerate a moderate in the same building for a few hours each week.

The Press

Jeremiah Hayden (Street Roots) and Kevin Foster (Portland Mercury). Both have a history of writing pieces for the DSA. What they get out of it might simply be access and clout, but there’s a nasty money thread running through all of this. Remember that Street Roots got $1.2 million from the Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF). You know, that fund the DSA is so protective of? Maria Sipin (Green’s chief of staff) was on the grant committee.

Small world.

Hayden has a history of creative headlines: Years of data debunk persistent narrative of a recent Portland ‘crime wave’ and the follow up Increased police budget and staffing does not prove to decrease crime - Street Roots

The stats they cite don’t support those headlines. I followed up with an expert they quoted and he had this to say:

There are always caveats to the data we use from the criminal justice system. That said, I'm not 100% sure what the overall point of the article was. Moreover, the fact that the data have limitations does not mean they do not tell us something important about Portland.

Hayden’s work is in this vein: ideological, unimpressive, benefitting the DSA. He was also the reporter who forwarded Terrence Hayes’s press conference to the DSA and ACLU so they could go try to shout him down and pick a fight.

Kevin Foster is an occasional Mercury reporter and independent journalist. The guy wrote for Truthout, a communist rag with pro North Korea leanings. He also helped produce the local propaganda film The Palestine Exception. The central argument is that, while academic freedom reigns in the US, Palestinian voices have been uniquely silenced. A strong breeze kills that argument.

You may be shocked to learn it was Foster who covered the story of Mitch Green threatening PSU over “Pro-Palestine protestors”: Update: PSU Says Pressure From City Councilor Didn't Influence Decision to Drop Penalties Against Student Protesters - Portland Mercury.

Very balanced.

Foster tried to get me wrapped up in all of this drama as well. Here I am Kevin. Is it everything you hoped it would be?

The Commenters

From Street Roots:

Blair Stenvick, communications manager for Basic Rights Oregon [BRO], said it’s concerning that someone espousing these views would be given a position of power in Portland City Hall.

First, part-time video editor is not “power.” Second, Stenvick is a former Portland Mercury writer and buddy of fellow BRO power broker Andrés Oswill (BRO PAC, Portland for All, Latino Network, Se Puede PDX).

Oswill was one of the hands behind making sure Dan Ryan didn’t get key endorsements in 2024, so it was cute to see his username in the ‘likes’ of all these little social media posts dunking on Andy.

Annie Naranjo-Rivera, state executive director for Working Families Party, said the hiring does not align with the political climate in Portland. Seven out of 12 of the recently elected City Council members are candidates the WFP supported based on progressive policies, according to Naranjo-Rivera — four of whom are members of the Democratic Socialists of America. “We are working to build a party that works for the many, not the few, and build up the multiracial working class,” Naranjo-Rivera said. “So with that lens, obviously this would be troubling to us.”

Working Families Party is the money. They bankrolled DSA campaigns and have their hands in most of this. This will not be the last time we discuss Naranjo-Rivera. Look at her work history:

In Oregon, she worked with the OR AFL-CIO Working America to enhance their political outreach program. Her leadership was instrumental in the massive joint field efforts for the Defend Oregon Coalition in 2006, which later evolved into Our Oregon. Annie has managed and directed numerous campaigns, including those for Rep. Farrah Chaichi, Melissa Busch, Rep. Mark Gamba, Sen. Kayse Jama, and Rep. Tiffany Mitchell.

Well fuck me. She managed campaigns for DSA and adjacent reps?

SMALL WORLD.

If you’re keeping track of the names, what happened was this:

Andy Chandler got hired part time by Dan Ryan. Tiffany Koyama Lane probably got butt hurt about it and wanted to flex her muscles. (she’s dumb and insecure) The Group Chat was activated, including the DSA’s support network, financial backers, and power brokers who are eating away at this city; almost entirely composed of Dan Ryan haters. They gave comment to the only two papers who will publish their lies (Mercury, Street Roots) — the reporters involved are both hacks with conflicts of interest. Once the articles were out (surprisingly quickly), the group chat all reshared and signal boosted on their social media. Local figures like Jonathan Maus of Bike Portland shared gleefully because you get those good boy points and the dopamine hit. This is how cancellations work. Andy was fired before things even went to press to minimize damage at Ryan’s office (pointless and futile).

At least now we know who is in the Group Chat.

The Accusations

I’ve shown you the dishonest actors, but maybe Andy is secretly an alt-right grifter and all of his previous guests (including the Mayor) were just too stupid to notice?

From the Mercury (Foster):

Chandler is best known as the firebrand personality behind the NW Fresh podcast, where he hosts a range of guests from local politicians, including Ryan himself, to anti-trans activists like Maia Poet.

Poet is a detransitioner, not an “anti-trans activist.” She’s also a Zionist, and thus the favorite target of the increasingly Israel-obsessed online-left. It’s a shame because there is a big conversation here, and Andy is actually willing to have it. “Anti-trans” is a dishonest framing of the situation. At least Street Roots published Andy’s own reply to this:

“As far as my views, I have a trans sibling in my family, and have had trans guests on my show,” Chandler said. “I've never been described as ‘anti-trans’ by anyone including my family.”

So far: hurtful, boring, and lazy. Also, how is Andy a firebrand?

From Street Roots (Hayden):

Their new colleague was Andy Chandler, host of local podcast NW Fresh. Prior to taking a new job in Ryan’s office, Chandler amassed a modest following by decrying “woke ideas,” “trans cults” and DEI programs.

The “woke ideas” and DEI stuff is dull. A lot of DEI programs and “woke ideas” are stupid. They’re unpopular, expensive, and ineffective. Some of them are, ironically, implicitly or explicitly racist. Fair game, Andy. I also make fun of these things. It doesn’t make one opposed to good policy.

Ruy Teixeira writes on this subject for the Free Press (and other outlets) regularly. Read any of those articles. It’s not exactly Turning Point USA or Alex Jones, guys.

On the “trans cults” accusation — it was cult — singular. That was a reference to the Zizians, who are a trans cult and have murdered people. They’re the subject of several true-crime podcasts and are horribly fascinating, if you’re into that sort of thing.

Hayden seems eager to paint a portrait of Andy as this Elon Musk “woke mind virus” guy but Andy’s own views of trans issues don’t seem that different to me than someone like Brianna Wu’s. They might not be your views, but they’re mainstream and based in being, or knowing people who are, trans. There’s just no hate there, no matter how hard you reach. The “anti-trans” subheading is defamatory. Simple as.

The Mercury (Foster) again:

The podcaster frequently dissects local politics, and offers critiques of politicians and policies, particularly those of left-leaning and progressive elected officials. The day before starting his new part-time gig with the city, Chandler lambasted Ryan's colleague, City Council Vice President Tiffany Koyama Lane, for her campaign strategies before she was elected to Council. "Want to know how to reach the measly 25% threshold of a Portland voting district and get elected to city council?" Chandler wrote in a social media post, implying that Koyama Lane's victory was due in large part to heavy spending on YouTube campaign ads.

How is that even problematic? What’s false about it? Most of our “left-leaning” officials are astro-turfed. These are opinions backed by evidence.

He had some guests they don’t like, doesn’t love some DEI policies and has some skepticism about our current government’s ability to deliver on promises. They made up the trans stuff because that would actually be juicy. This entire debacle is a waste of time.

Free Speech and “Safety”

City Councilor Angelita Morillo said numerous staffers had told her they did not feel comfortable working with someone who had made such anti-trans, anti-DEI statements. “Any Councilor has the right to hire whomever they think is best suited to serve their office,” Morillo said. “And, I think that we have a moral responsibility at this time, when the federal government is attacking trans people, when the federal government is challenging us to revoke all DEI language.”

Morillo employs Andre Miller. He has a history of bullying public speakers (including people who haven’t come forward because they don’t see the point as he’s protected by the DSA). Sameer Kanal pretends to be a police accountability advocate but employs Mac Smiff, an abolitionist who “sees no other way” for society to move forward. Smiff also supports and promotes antisemitic conspiracy theories, but that’s fully half the council at this point so...

My point is that no one cares about the shitty friends or nasty likes and comments of these lefty staffers. Morillo herself is a toxic online personality, but the solution is to take care of her at the ballot box.

The “Anti-Zionist” Elephant in the Room

Every single person who seems to have a problem with Andy working at City Hall is either a member of, or has no issue working with the fucking DSA.

I have no idea how a Jew would feel “safe” working in such an environment, given how sensitive everyone is supposed to be, based on this controversy. These goons celebrated October 7th. Their party was split on the assassinations in DC. I have covered this extensively. Here is a small sampling:

All of those stories involve characters in this Andy Chandler drama. They feel “unsafe” around someone who has criticized shitty DEI policies, murderous cults, local governmental corruption, and racism in the name of ‘anti-racism.’

Andy’s opinions are mainstream. These people have hired terror supporters. They promote and attend rallies for odious groups. They’ve pointed mobs at local business owners. They’ve lied, bullied, and threatened residents.

Now we’re supposed to believe that Andy Chandler’s two-inches-left-of-center political takes are beyond the pale? He’s a John Fetterman Democrat. Your crew showed up to defend the “free speech” of Tammy Carpenter with calls to “Globalize the Intifada!”

Let’s talk about that. These kids worship Zohran Mamdani.

Three weeks ago he was asked to condemn that phrase on NBC News. He dodged, claiming he wasn’t interested in “policing speech.” Now he’s moving to “discourage” use of the phrase. Still, no condemnation. Free speech after all.

“Globalize the Intifada” is now a constant rallying cry at these “Pro-Palesinian” events; a call to launch terror attacks against Jews until Israel falls. The participants drape themselves in keffiyehs, a scarf that has no significance to Palestine before the appropriation and popularization by terrorist Yasser Arafat. These kids wear clothing they don’t understand, wave flags they can’t read, and scream chants they can’t grasp the context of. They also work in City Hall.

In many ways, the left rediscovered free speech on October 7th. Suddenly, it was very important to be able to say (to borrow a Republican phrase) “fuck your feelings” because... you know people are dying. It’s been a shit show of ugly, violent rhetoric pouring forth ever since. However, they do have free speech, and I’m a proponent.

I don’t want the DSA’s entire City Hall staff fired just because they’re gross little bigots. That’s my opinion and it has nothing to do with their ability to do their jobs. I’m going to handle it correctly: by trying to get their bosses ousted in the next election.

Andy hosts a guest you don’t like or has an entirely mainstream opinion on gender that doesn’t mirror your own, and he’s got to go? Please.

In the grand scheme of things this was so small, but it was ugly and it happened to someone I know. I’m disappointed in how things shook out. Back when I went through something similar I told everyone who backed away that I didn’t blame them, but it would have been nice to have a few more people stand up for me.

I’m about to run against one of these idiots, and I’m going to use campaign money to hire Andy to do at least one video. I’m also going to go on whatever fucking podcast I want.

We’re either “policing speech” or we’re going the full Mamdani. You choose, but I promise only one of those will go well for your side. We’ve seen your tweets. We have video of your rallies.

If you think we’re going to play it both ways, where you get to create a list of Zionists in your city and scream at business owners but I have to be careful about who I’m seen talking to...

Well allow me to say what I wish Dan Ryan would have said:

You can all go fuck yourselves.