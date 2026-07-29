Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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CharP's avatar
CharP
7d

Love the links...saves me so much time of watching this clown show!! 🤡🤡

I truly hope people show up to vote this time around and get these clowns out of office.

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ERVIN SIVERSON's avatar
ERVIN SIVERSON
7d

Wow! Appreciate you Max. It’s draining to watch all of this, even with your help distilling the pertinent parts, can’t imagine what it is like to put it all together.

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