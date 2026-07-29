Portlanders are offended, once again, at Councilor Angelita Morillo’s words and not her actions or loyalties. You won’t be shocked to learn I think everyone has missed the mark. Our motto here is “say true things as often as possible” and I’m all out of fucks to give over naughty words in the shadow of the bullying, bigotry, corruption, and good old fashion lying taking place in City Hall.

My last article (I Can’t Believe It’s Not Good Faith!) was focused on how the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and their allies chip away at sound journalism by JAQing off all over it. Today, let’s begin looking at a more blatant tactic: ignoring reality altogether and substituting your own, more convenient, alternative.

This is popularly known as lying.

But first...

The ‘Daddy’ Nontroversy

“Council Passes Ordinance to Preserve 30 Jobs and Reverse Some Public Safety Cuts Across the City” (WW)

The Portland City Council passed an ordinance Wednesday that will tap underspent budgets to preserve 30 jobs across the city and reverse some of the planned cuts in the fire and police bureaus. While the ordinance passed by a 10-2 vote, it came at the expense of a rival proposal. One proposal was backed by the council’s centrists, the other by its progressives. The centrist caucus won out, but only after Mayor Keith Wilson, for the first time in more than 18 months in office, wielded his tiebreaking powers to kill the progressive caucus’s ordinance.

Peel’s hack framing aside, this is good news. The mayor does have a tie-breaking vote and the ordinance with greater support passed. Democracy works. Loretta Smith, Eric Zimmerman, Dan Ryan, Bob Weinstein, myself (along with countless attorneys and experts) were proven correct. The League of Women Voters even referenced this power as an argument in favor of charter reform back in 2022.

Not all of our councilors were happy, or adult, about the outcome. Also from WW:

Councilor Mitch Green called it a “huge slap in the face to Portlanders.” Councilor Angelita Morillo called the package “fiscally irresponsible” and said it was a shame that the “ daddy of the city ”—referring to Wilson—had to make the final decision because the council couldn’t reach a compromise. (To that, Councilor Loretta Smith replied: “Who are you calling daddy?” Morillo responded: “He’s your daddy, not mine.” And Smith replied: “I have a daddy.”)

Morillo knew what she was doing. Her little jab launched a dozen articles. My issue is that the daddy comment was far from the most offensive thing that happened during that meeting (full video starts at 7min).

The Council Meeting

At 18min DSA member Jacob Hoopes delivered a goodbye-for-now speech before surrendering himself to serve 30 months for aggravated assault. Hoopes joined the DSA to “find meaning and survive.” This led to him striking a federal officer in the head with a rock. He claims to have been “immensely plugged-in” to the operations of council and now he’s off to “serve [his] community in a different way.” Hoopes is a naive child of privilege who joined a cult and sacrificed a significant part of his life to it. You can see his brother’s tribute “Who Threw the First Stone?” which, for some reason, is keffiyeh themed. Insufferable. Hoopes is right about one thing, the DSA did change his life.

At 54min you can watch discussion on the first supplementary budget option: the “Save Our Services” Ordinance. The Peacocks spent their time highlighting how “fiscally responsible” their plan was and how they think “Portlanders are watching.” There are quite a few repeated lines across that discussion. Compromise, coming together, and the risk of “disappointing” Portlanders because “they remember.”

Mitch Green of the Fois Gras Ban, massive Social Housing expansion, threats to PSU, repeated attempts to defund Impact Reduction, calling graffiti abatement “setting money on fire,” and pledging to investigate non-existent weapons manufacturers for “Israeli complicity” had this to say:

Public safety is not always the lens that I start my work in, but it does matter to me. Um, I think we're hearing loudly from Portlanders, uh, that, um, " Hey, before you ask us for new money for new things, we really want you to take care of what we have. We wanna make sure that you are, you know, filling those potholes, uh, keeping our fire capacity up to snuff, making sure that we are not losing ground on the investments we've built in this holistic public safety system.

Green also asked his colleagues to look past the messy process of the last two months and focus on solutions. How he delivered that with a straight face is beyond me.

The councilors who aren’t members of a caucus made their opinions clear at earlier meetings. Portland’s Chief Financial Officer and Chief Budget Officer contributed warnings about the risks with this first option at those meetings as well, yet Peacock marched on with their sales pitch. It was a familiar cover of the G-A-M debate. Instead of no other option, we got a Portlanders will never forgive us angle.

The vote was at 1hr 16min. It failed 6/6 along the party line. Mayor Keith Wilson was given the tie-breaking vote and he was a “no.” Then it all came unraveled, to everyone’s surprise I’m sure.

The DSA Are Sore Losers?!

At 1hr 20min Kanal spoke about the sanctity of ballot measures in reference to the second option on the table, which could use underspending from the OCPA. It’s odd that he chose to focus on the “will of the voter” because it didn’t stop him from voting to increase the Arts Tax last month. Then again, who’s keeping track of little things like that? His speech was eight minutes long and covered so many petty grievances that Loretta Smith called a point of order twice.

At 1hr 28min Morillo began her ‘daddy’ speech. It also contained this little gem:

So, I am sorry that people feel sad about being called conservatives and getting called different labels. Um, I'm proud to be a leftist. I'm proud to stand up for police accountability and not pit workers against police accountability. And if you want to be labeled a progressive, you have to move with the times. Maybe you were a progressive in the '80s. Not anymore. Not anymore.

Is her argument that a gay rights activist living with HIV hasn’t been progressive since the ‘80s? That a lesbian who spent her entire career in labor and progressive policy work hasn’t even been progressive since she was 4 years old? That a council which unanimously voted to quadruple a racial justice settlement (costing us an extra $6 million in the process) is 40 years behind the times?

This council voted in favor of polyamory recognition. They’ve all voted for real (and symbolic) ordinances for immigrant and trans Portlanders. They all believe in government-led affordable housing. They champion PCEF, which is embarrassing enough.

Does Morillo have any idea how much money we’ve spent backing the Progressive™ ideals of the very people she accused of being decades behind her flash-in-the-pan communist movement? Where does she think all of these DSA ideas come from? The 1970s and earlier is the answer, but we’ll come back to that another time.

This is why I don’t give a shit about the “daddy” comment. A 29 year old TikTok influencer attempting to define her colleagues’ careers because they won’t give her whatever she wants is what I find offensive. The fact that she cannot tolerate being interrupted or spoken down to even as she and her team interrupt and demean their colleagues with impunity. There are two sets of rules in that chamber: one for the adults and one for the Peacock.

At 1hr 34min Green gave a refrain of Portlanders will never forgive us. Here’s another offensive thing: the claim that the tie-breaking vote, which is in our City Charter, was a failure or an embarrassment. The remainder of the meeting was the Peacock whinging about how unfair everything was and how no one compromised with them. I hope I’ve spilled enough ink to show that isn’t true.

The Mayor’s tie-breaking vote is literally a feature of our system. It’s the only way an even numbered council can work effectively. The Peacock, with help from the city attorney, have blocked this for more than a year but it is how the system is intended to work. Green called it “wrong.” Avalos called it “gross.” They don’t like it because our current mayor is unsympathetic to them running a national agenda on city council. Don’t believe me? Here’s Candace Avalos (2hr 10min):

I really don't know how to feel about this. Um, I'm frustrated that this also became a game about how we can get the mayor to vote. Uh, I'm not even gonna get into that, because my blood pressure's already too high about this conversation. But I think that, as I've said before, I think it's very weird to abdicate your duties as legislators and expect that the mayor come in to save you. And, uh, I hope you know that if you have a Mamdani Mayor in the future, you ain't gonna like that .

So, it would be fine if we had the smiling sociopath communist who is currently doxxing his city’s property owners in charge? Good to know.

Avalos also did something more offensive than saying “daddy.” At 1hr 58min Morillo promised to come for the administration “in ways we have never come for you before.” When Smith asked if that was a threat, Avalos ordered her to turn her microphone off before reaching across and cutting Smith’s mic herself. Imagine if Steve Novick had done that to Angelita Morillo. We’d be looking at a front page story.

The second ordinance eventually passed 10-2, as you will have read in Willamette Week. So, now that you have the context...

My ‘Defense’ of Angelita Morillo

“Daddy” is a nontroversy because this is how she acts at all times. It’s her only mode and she openly admits it. In response to news articles about the “daddy” comment, she posted:

That’s not the only incompatible thing.

That’s a picture from the Pride Parade, where she dressed like Joan of Arc and made everything about herself, because she’s bisexual. If you know, you know. At least she didn’t dress like a cowgirl this year? If you’re wondering why she speaks like a drag queen, that’s easy. They all do. From the leaked Peacock DMs:

Kanal:

She ate Avalos:

he also ate lol

Kanal:

How bad should I cook him

How hard should I go right now Avalos:

go hard

Green:

sameer is cooking just trust him

In those same chats, we have Morillo bullying private citizen Jessica Greenlee:

Morillo:

jessica greenlee cried when joann asked her questions on the dias Avalos:

what did she say she was upset about? I missed what she said Green:

this is a public record Morillo:

nothing, she just cries everytime she testifies in front of women of color

Morillo was referring to this story, where her old boss Jo Ann Hardesty was an asshole during a council meeting. Morillo looks back on it with what seems like fondness. Apologies to Jessica for bringing this up, but it showcases how Morillo treats people she doesn’t care about. Remember when she made that cute video with my voice in a dance remix? That almost certainly cost tax payer money. I’m flattered but it’s not a great look for her.

Watch her video comparing the mayor’s tie-breaking vote to “what’s happening at the federal level”:

She refers to herself as “one of the most fascinating things to happen to Portland Politics in a long time.” This is who she is. Her personality is toxic and she routinely lies about what happens in city hall. Here’s a Bluesky post (on her personal account):

Things that didn’t get 20✨ articles:



-Smith saying Avalos doesnt represent Black Portlanders, using guns against constituents

- Pirtle Guiney yelling “fuck you!” On the dais to Sameer, making staff cry

- Novick’s “fuck yourself in the heart” got 1

- Clark comparing foie gras bans to abortion bans

- Dan Ryan low key blaming addicts for getting run over by cars?

- Zimmerman saying we don’t need lgbt shelter spaces



I could go on but you get the picture!



I’m not saying I’m coming up roses but I’m certainly not unique. And hey, at least people are talking about executive power in government.

Let’s break the claims down:

I have no idea how Loretta Smith “us[ed] guns against constituents,” because that sounds like shooting people and not calling for open-carry, which Smith walked back after it was covered by at least five local outlets. Morillo would’ve had a meltdown if someone worded something like this about Hardesty.

EPG’s “fuck you” was funny, and I condone it, but media also covered it. As to the “making staff cry” claim… Morillo currently has a discrimination complaint against her. Half of the Peacocks are being sued by former employees.

She’s going to need to bring some proof before making accusations like that.

Novick’s thing was inappropriate but covered by media.

Clark was right. Controlling other people’s actions with laws should be done very carefully — a nontroversy even less offensive than “daddy.” Also got coverage.

The Dan Ryan thing literally never happened and she’s an asshole for pretending it did. She knows better but has no morals.

Likewise, the Zimmerman accusation is bullshit.

No mention of Kanal raging out and almost hitting a woman with a door — which was mostly covered up — and don’t get me started on all the nasty parting shots I hear about off the record every week. These kids are assholes and they’re bad bosses, but they want us to believe they are held to uniquely high standards.

Finally, I’ll direct you back to a piece from last year: Angelita Morillo Picks a Fight.

This is Angelita Morillo. She is as G-d made her. Being angry over her inappropriate comments is somewhat akin to being mad at a bottle of bleach for being filled with... bleach. It’s on the label. You should be directing your anger at the people trying to convince you what’s in the bottle is drinkable.

Angelita Morillo didn’t win office without a lot of help, some of it from the series of daddies she’s had over the years — if we’re defining a daddy as an older man who bails you out or has your back politically. Nothing about Morillo’s homeless immigrant origin story adds up until you understand the help she’s received along the way. Her mom may be from humble origins but Angelita had access to a middle class life.

If you’re sick of her, look to the groups who held her up as a solid choice. Look to the politically connected families who helped her secure nonprofit and city hall jobs out of college. Look to the movers and shakers in Portland Politics who saw this angry young police abolitionist with a TikTok following and thought “Yes! That’s our next City Councilor. Maybe she’ll moderate over time.”

She hasn't done so.

What I’ve covered so far still isn’t the most offensive thing about Angelita Morillo. Her political party takes that number one spot: her connection to the DSA, the New-New-Left-driven wave of antisemitism, and Neo-Jihadism along with her adoration of figures like Hasan Piker and Rashida Tlaib. She isn’t the “Temu AOC” some have claimed. Her politics are much uglier.

I have a feeling Angelita will grow to regret those associations over the coming years, but her “daddy” comment didn’t move the needle for me. It’s tame compared to everything else.

Next time we’ll finally take that updated look at the DSA. They’ve been ramping up the transformation that began after Occupy. What they’re becoming needs to be held up for our city councilors to explain. So far, no one in our local media seems up to the task. Why is the DSA pretending to be working class, who is falling for it, and what is going on with their takeover of the Democratic Party?