Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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timothy schwarz's avatar
timothy schwarz
6d

Thank you for directing well-deserved criticism towards heretic coffee and its owner

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CelleSoul's avatar
CelleSoul
5d

It’s all a bizarre social contagion. I don’t get it and more especially, I don’t get how many otherwise smart people get swept up in this shit.🤷‍♂️

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