It’s time for another report on Jewish Humiliation Rituals (see Part 1, Part 2, or any of the articles tagged ‘antisemitism’). Allow me to channel my inner Candace Avalos and convey my exhaustion at being a Blacktina Jew right now. Speaking of Candace...

Here she is celebrating the victory of a woman who couldn’t bring herself to admit setting Jews on fire while screaming “Free Palestine” might be tied to antisemitism. The post also brags that the DSA’s Milat Kiros would never take money from AIPAC. She was an unknown before getting fired for writing this letter and turning that event into her entire personality. The DSA love her for it. The letter is another ahistorical mess which included her belief that, while October 7th was awful…

it cannot be forgotten that violence does not occur in a vacuum.

I guess her termination didn’t occur in a vacuum either. She fucked around, quoted Ta-Nehisi Coates, and found out. Now she’s unseated a 15-term incumbent because AIPAC makes leftists feel sad and CAIR or even money straight from China cheers them up. If you’re running for office as a Democrat, I hope you haven’t taken Jewish money over the years. There are new rules and they are being applied retroactively. Please don’t show the kids Bernie Sanders admitting BDS is more than a little antisemitic or Cenk Uygur sounding sane on Israel. It might crush them.

Also in the national news over the last week:

Dan Goldman and Brad Lander - a Dangerous Distinction

New York Rep Dan Goldman was banned from a Brooklyn coffee shop and the owner posted this lovely social media post that earned them a DOJ investigation:

“We see that you stopped by our shop today for a coffee. Do you see how it doesn’t taste like genocide juice?” Poetica Coffee in Williamsburg wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post with an image of Goldman standing at the register. “We don’t serve racists, fascists, homophobes, genocide enablers. Too bad we didn’t recognize you right away, or we would have turned you away.” “We don’t need your money ( it’s probably coming from AIPAC anyways ),” the post continued. “Don’t ever come to Poetica.” The shop said it refunded Goldman for his $9.82 purchase.

Shortly after, Goldman lost reelection to Zohran Mamdani’s pet Jew Brad Lander. Goldman is a “Resistance Democrat” who served as the lead majority council in the 2019 impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Lander yells “genocide” as often as the DSA needs him to. He’s a pull-string toy full of blood libels, despite the fact that he quietly ran as a Pragmatic Progressive “Law and Order” Democrat against Mamdani last year before losing and kissing the ring. Lander is NYC’s Jeff Merkley. He holds his finger to the political wind and pretends he always intended to go that way. Lander’s endorsements have a certain tone:

Progressives have this fantastical notion that places like Poetica will always welcome a Jew like Lander with open arms, while banning Goldman (the bad kind of Jew). This is delusional. All Jews are eventually Zionists to the Antizionist Left. I can’t even get through a debate over Moda Center funding without some DSA member asking if I got my talking points from AIPAC. Lander’s career is on borrowed time and he knows this. None of us will pass indefinitely. Take for instance...

The Humiliation of Scott Wiener

If Dan Goldman was harassed because he was a normie Resistance-Lib Jew and insufficiently “Pro-Palestine,” why was gay hyper-progressive San Francisco politician Scott Weiner hounded in the Mission District while trying to watch the World Cup? A few days later he was also chased out of the Trans Pride March he was invited to, and had attended every year since its inception, by a straight Communist in a keffiyeh.

Hasan Piker thinks Weiner should have expected this. Sadly, I agree. Queer spaces are now conditionally welcoming to Jews in this country. When I see a trans pride flag, I start looking for keffiyehs. It makes no fucking sense, but it’s where we live now.

For further reading, I recommend Matthew Nouriel’s “Sorry, but I don’t feel sorry for Scott Wiener,” Melanie Nathan’s “Calling on San Francisco Trans and LGBTQI+ Leadership to Act Now,” Hen Mazzig’s “Democrats Can’t Build Strategy on a Lie,” and Eve Barlow’s “No More Queers.”

You should also watch those videos of Wiener’s harassment. That’s what being a Jewish public figure is like in 2026 when you don’t remember to wear your keffiyeh and recite your litany of contrition. There is no meaningful distinction between normie Democrat, hyper progressive trans activist, or (soon) DSA puppet. You must repeat the genocide, colonialism, and apartheid lies on demand, and even then all you’ve done is debase yourself. You will never be fully accepted. There will come a purity test you fail and suddenly, you’ll be a Zionist. Welcome to the club. I’ll keep your t-shirt and hat ready.

And so, on the topic of coffee shops, blood libels, and driving Jews from society, I submit for the approval of the Midnight Society...

Heretic Coffee and the “Blood Money”

Journalist Josh White runs a lefty non-profit coffee shop near Reed College called Heretic Coffee. They gained national recognition after raising money to serve free breakfasts to Portlanders affected by SNAP cuts last year. What started as an impressive $72,000 in the first 48 hours quickly ballooned to over $360,000. People showered praise on Heretic for the hundreds of people they fed each week. It was a feel-good story and it confirmed people’s priors about Portland: we’re charitable.

I was skeptical they’d be able to handle the volume of cash coming in. I’m sure they were too. $360k is a lot of free breakfasts. It was way too much money, so Heretic set up a grant program to distribute most of the cash to other causes. We’ll come back to that. The story here isn’t that Josh and his nonprofit have done something nefarious with the money.

The story, unfortunately, is that Josh White is emblematic of the Portland Antizionist Left scene he runs in. Here’s a social media post from last week that made the rounds in Portland’s Jewish community (I’ll include the whole thing so Josh won’t feel taken out of context):

Two weeks ago, Heretic Coffee Co. received a grant check from The Jewish Federation. After researching the organization, we’ve determined that their values do not align with ours. We attempted to address this privately, with multiple calls and emails over two weeks, and have received no response. Because their donations are public record, this is our public response: Jewish Federation, we ripped up your grant check and it’s in the trash. We want none of your blood money. Our reasons why are listed below. To be clear about what Jewish Federations is: after October 7, they raised over $900 million in emergency funds, a portion of which went to organizations that directly support IDF soldiers. They platform Israeli influencers who have publicly dehumanized Palestinians. We are not interested in being funded by, or associated with, any organization that materially supports the military currently bombing Gaza. The Jewish Federation publishes public annual reports listing both their donors and recipients. As noted, we reached out multiple times over two weeks with phone calls and emails, and received no response. We still don’t know why they sent us this check or what their intent was. What we do know is this: we will not appear as a grantee in their public records without making clear that we rejected this money, and why. We also want to say this plainly: this is not about Judaism. There are many voices against what is happening in Gaza who are Jewish, including activists, scholars, and rabbis. Jewish and Palestinian people have stood together in the streets of every major city in the world demanding a ceasefire. Our issue has never been with a religion or a people. Our issue is with bombs, and organizations with the money that supports them. Heretic has always been and will ALWAYS be a home for immigrants, refugees, and the displaced. The Palestinian people are not a political talking point. They are our neighbors, our community, and our family. What is happening to our Palestinian neighbors is a genocidal catastrophe, and we will not be silent about it, and we will not take money from those who enable it. We know this will cost us, and I believe I speak for all of us here when I say: we do not give a flying fuck. The social media algorithm is gonna cancel us out, or someone may do an article on this, we will get attacked by defenders of JF. I do not care. There is no version of Heretic that cashes a check and looks the other way while over 70,000 people — over 20,000 being CHILDREN — have been killed. Last October, we said that we would rather go broke than to see our community go without food. We’d now like to add to that: we’d rather go out of business with a clear conscience than be a growing one with blood on our hands . Thank you for listening. - josh

Josh got a donation from a Jewish Federation but he tore it up and virtue signaled on social media. How very brave. The Jewish Federation of Portland responded:

Dear Community, Late last week, the Jewish Federation of Greater Portland was informed about an offensive Facebook post from Heretic Coffee, a non-profit coffee shop near Reed College. The statement started, “Jewish Federation, we ripped up your grant check and it’s in the trash. We want none of your blood money…We are not interested in being funded by, or associated with, any organization that materially supports the military currently bombing Gaza.” The owner of the coffee shop also mentioned they had reached out multiple times with no response. The donation received by Heretic Coffee was made by a donor, via their donor advised fund, at the Jewish Federation of the Bay Area. That was never made clear in their initial post, but explains why we did not receive their calls. However, we have received scores of emails and calls from concerned Portlanders and people from all over. Without ever knowing the intent of the donor or the donation, and focusing only on the name on the check (Jewish Federation of the Bay Area -- who manages the donor-advised funds there), the donation was rejected. The coffee shop stated they did not want “blood on our hands,” because “the Jewish Federation” had raised $900 million to support Israel after October 7. ( They do not understand there are 145 independent Jewish Federations across North America and those collective funds were raised specifically for social service needs across the country -- not for the government nor military purposes. ) Most troubling, the owner of Heretic Coffee essentially accused the Jewish Federation, and in effect, its donors, of being complicit in “genocide.” This is unacceptable and crosses a line for us at the Jewish Federation! People will have their views about the war. However, the type of rhetoric posted by Heretic Coffee can fuel antisemitism and incite extremists to attack Jews and Jewish institutions -- something we have witnessed too many times over the last 32 months. We do agree that Heretic Coffee has the right to accept or not accept donations from any person or organization. In this case, they are clear that any alignment with Israel would make those donations unacceptable. We did reach out to the owner following the post. We expressed our disappointment and our disagreements. There is an offer to meet and talk. We also asked if Heretic Coffee receives contributions from donor-advised funds at Fidelity, Charles Schwab, or community foundations. These types of institutions, similar to the Jewish Federation of the Bay Area, had fund holders recommend grants to the Jewish Federation, for annual campaign donations, and in some cases, toward the $900 million Israel emergency campaign Heretic Coffee references. Will Heretic Coffee reject money from these philanthropic resources? We appreciate the importance of neighborhood coffee shops. It is deeply disappointing that this particular establishment, one who is doing important work to fight food insecurity, has chosen to alienate members of our community with their inflammatory words. Marc N. Blattner President and CEO

Marc was being charitable. He has to be. The Jewish Federation is the respectable face of Portland’s Jewish population.

I’m not.

I don’t need to extend any benefit of the doubt. I already have a good grasp on the type of person Josh is from his reporting and the company he keeps. Take a look at his video on the Middle East. In the first few moments he refers to “the wall dividing Palestine from Israeli occupied territories.” Every other country in the video is extended the respect of its proper name. He fails to mention culture that isn’t Arab. I love my Arab friends but this is a fairy tale that erases Jews, Bedouins, Druze, Kurds, Armenians, and other groups consumed or overshadowed by Arabization. It’s a white boy American fantasy.

Would you be shocked to learn he went to NYU?

The most frustrating part is that Josh isn’t stupid. Watch his video on how to sort through information coming out of Iran. It’s sound advice, but Josh doesn’t appear to follow any of it when it comes to Israel and Gaza.

Countless stories have been walked back about this war because of reckless reporting and propaganda. It’s the most commented on, overanalyzed, and propagandized war in modern history. Sorting through the truth of it all will take years, possibly decades. Josh knows this. He’s a self-styled “conflict reporter.” He educates people on the topic, but doesn’t apply his own advice to Israel — seemingly the one nation in the world with special rules, conditions, and exceptions.

There is a name for special rules applied only to the Jewish state.

This is where the dedicated Antizionist will point out it’s not antisemitic to criticize Israel’s actions, officials, or even to call for cutting aid to Israel. That’s true, but almost never what the Antizionist is actually doing.

The antisemitic bit is only criticizing Israel’s right to exist, validity, culture, and history. To only call for boycott and sanctions for Israel. To maintain that all war is evil, but Israel is uniquely so, while October 7th was justifiable, excusable, or even inevitable. Josh is allowed to reject the Federation’s money, but we haven’t seen him publicly reject any other money — only Jewish money. There’s a pattern.

This could have been avoided. He could have torn up the check and gone about his day, but Josh wanted those virtue points, the Antizionist social credit. He got it.

On Virtue Signalling

Josh said:

We know this will cost us, and I believe I speak for all of us here when I say: we do not give a flying fuck.

It doesn’t seem to have. I think he knew it wouldn’t. In fact, it brought in more money:

Last Thursday, we received donations in response to our decision to decline a check from the Jewish Federation. We’ve directed that money to JSIR, a local nonprofit supporting Palestinian refugees. We cannot accept donations for denouncing genocide without directing the money toward the ones affected by it. Now, back to feeding people 🫡

Josh gave the extra $2110 to JSIR, a nonprofit dedicated to “supporting families who have fled genocide and unimaginable hardship, and are now rebuilding their lives in Oregon.” Heretic had previously awarded JSIR $25,000 as part of their Buck Seventeen Grant program. JSIR is a very new group, so we don’t have much information on them, including a 990. We do know they’re connected to the Portland DSA and various propaganda outlets and filmmakers.

This brings up another easy question: why didn’t Josh just give the Federation donation directly to JSIR? That wouldn’t have offended anyone or spread animosity. The obvious answer is that Josh wanted to pretend to be brave by doing the most popular thing in lefty politics.

The comments on Heretic’s social media are filled with praise, but Josh also got attention and love from Portland’s most prolific antisemitic business owner, Lynsea “External Hard Drives Full of Info on the Jews” Coy.

I can say from experience, if Coy hates you it’s probably a good sign. Her praise and respect should worry anyone. I agree with police that she’s unlikely to work up the nerve to hurt anyone, but her followers are a different story. That’s probably what Marc was getting at in the Jewish Federation letter about Heretic Coffee. Spreading paranoia and anger toward Jews tends to end violently.

Josh’s post winds up Lynsea, she winds up some anonymous instagram user. The next thing you know, someone with a throat tattoo who spent all day listening to a Nasheed for Muslim Warriors is targeting “Zionists,” and some DSA City Council candidate is coming up with a way to excuse it as “inevitable.”

Is Josh White the same sort of extremist antisemite Lynsea Coy is? Probably not. He doesn’t need to be. His casual antisemitic virtue signal added fuel to her fire. She’s been producing content at a faster clip since Heretic Coffee’s stunt.

This week, she’s been taking credit for “driving Jessie Burke out of town” and is now refocusing her efforts on another Jewish business owner. I regret that I can’t share most of her content with you because it targets real Portlanders who have names, businesses, and families. Recently, Coy has even posted pictures of their children.

This is the New Antizionist Left that Josh and Heretic Coffee are pandering to. They look very much like the Antizionist Soviets from a previous century. They also look a lot like early MAGA — resentful, populist, and tolerant of hateful bigots in their midst. That’s always been a dangerous mix for Jews.

For homework, listen to Elisha Wiesel, son of Elie Wiesel, speaking to Wolf Blitzer on the 10th anniversary of his father’s passing. The messaging and the language matters.

שַׁבָּת שָׁלוֹם