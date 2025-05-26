Recalibrate Portland with Max Steele

Recalibrate Portland with Max Steele

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Owendoff's avatar
Brian Owendoff
23m

In any discussion of the police budget it's necessary to remember that 5% of the final budget will be preemptively dedicated to the civilian oversight committee that will investigate the police rather than crime. So a $308 million budget will actually be $292 million for policing and $16 million to Joann Hardesty's anti-police legacy.

Both Morillo and Kanal were mentored by Hardesty and are Democrat Socialist of America members who want to end capitalism.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Max Steele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture