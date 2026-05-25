The budget process is (mostly) over! Mayor Keith Wilson won in some ways. I’m going to try to make this fun because it was a disaster. Portland just took a massive lurch back in the wrong direction and I just hugged a client of three years goodbye before he went off to finish packing his moving pod.

Let’s call him Dr. Legs because we got those thews so mighty he ripped the outseam of his shorts hopping on a Vespa in Italy last year. He’s another six-figure-income earner with a list of Progressive™ preferred identities leaving Portland for good. His reasons? Public Safety, high taxes that don’t do enough for the average person, and immaturity when it comes to dealing with our problems (aka failed leadership). Dr. Legs isn’t mad at City Council. He thinks Portland deserves them and isn’t interested in living in a city that votes for these people or their projects any longer.

I’m not the builder, merely the architect, but I helped construct those juicy thighs for you Portland. Now he’s packing up the ham hocks and his overpriced espresso machine for the Atlantic Ocean, a more diverse (in every way) city, and a 14% reduction in cost of living. His next personal trainer will be essentially free.

Good luck Dr. Legs. I’m happy for you.

Back to the budget, which I’m avoiding discussing for obvious reasons.

NW Fresh’s Andy Chandler and Rational in Portland’s Kristin Olson hosted Taylor Zajonc from the Mayor’s Office in Episode 131 - Portland Budget Bonanza. It’s fun watching Kristin rip into Taylor, even though I like both of them. It’s friendly enough and I miss hearing from Kristin. Her particular “fed up with this bullshit” voice is needed right now. After the last two weeks, I’m ready to join her on Team Pessimist.

Mayor Keith Wilson’s Proposed FY 2026-27 Budget is brutal, and not in ways I agree with. I have friends getting laid off while we just hired Portland’s first Chief Equity Officer. We have bloated administration at every level of government but Ceasefire is on the chopping block. PCEF continues to exist and we have who-knows-how-many police accountability boards shoved in a storage closet somewhere.

The Forbidden Maths

Actual photo of me using the orb of statistical abuse.

Apologies to my more mathematically/statistically inclined readers, but I am going to engage in the sort of messy back-of-the-napkin math Portland’s Progressive™ Coalition, especially the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), have become so fond of. It will be ugly, logically questionable, and completely justified.

“We can use the weapons of the Enemy against them,” I mutter in my dark and lonely tower. “If logic can be bent for Mitch Green, it will bend for me.”

Like a Dragon

Portland and Multnomah County are infamous for the dragon hoards of funds we absolutely “should not touch” while watching our infrastructure crumble and people and businesses flee. It is somehow both racial and social justice to let the city die while we hoard money for lofty ideals, rainy days, and hypothetical communities of color that don’t include the ones asking for police presence alongside safe parks, schools, and libraries.

Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF) → passed in 2018 → was supposed to raise $60 million/year, actually brought in $200 million/yr → the hoard is now $1.7 billion.

Preschool for All (P4A) → passed in 2020 → was supposed to raise $163 million, actually brought in $224 million → the hoard may be as large as $610 million.

Office of Community Police Accountability (OCPA) → passed in 2020 → locked at 5% of the PPB budget → this hoard, while smaller than others, is $16 million each year — a nearly impossible amount for the fledgling office to spend.

To put that in context, with napkin math, conservative places like New York City and Chicago also have civilian police oversight boards. NYPD’s model has 280 employees, costs $28 million, and covers 35,000 officers. Chicago’s system is 1% of their police budget, spends $30-35 million each year, and covers 12,000 cops.

Chicago PD: $2,500 per officer

NYPD: $742 per officer

Portland: $20,000 per officer (once it’s up and running).

PPB gets about 200 complaints each year. That’s $80,000 per investigation in theory.

There are plenty of other examples. We’re $170 million light on this budget yet council “found” over $100 million in the Housing Bureau and fought over spending it on new programs. All of this while raising every tax and fee they can get their hands on. Classic dragon hoarding behavior.

“But Max,” I hear Candace Avalos screaming over her Animal Crossing game, “it’s…

The Will of the Voter

If you listen to the testimony and debate over budget amendments, two figures will come up repeatedly. 65% of voters supported the Portland Clean Energy Fund (PCEF) in 2018 and 82% of voters supported the Community Board for Police Accountability (CBPA) in 2020. This is technically true, but I have criticisms of this as a conversation ender.

First, the current voting pool is composed of about 65% of the same people from either of those elections. We are not the same Portland we were in 2018 and I’m not convinced we would make the same decisions. We also know how abused these numbers can be to create an illusion of consensus. See: Candace Avalos’s Island of Bullshit or whatever it is I’m doing here.

Second, I just have to say: Portlanders were uniquely stupid from 2016-2020. We were one of the most reactive cities in America and we are still paying for mistakes we made during that period. Most of my neighbors have votes they regret and I’m iffy on anything Portlanders in the grips of a Trump Panic Attack voted for 6-10 years ago.

We are losing core services while our leaders sit on multiple hoards of cash.

To be fair, Portland does need to slash our budget. We have bloated bureaus and stupid ideas being funded every single day in this city. The Mayor’s proposed budget moved to take money from PCEF but also to cut core services. I disagree with that. So did most of the council, albeit for a variety of reasons.

Day 1, May 18th - Public Testimony

Councilors, each elected by fewer than 6% of Portland voters, heard from the public. Loretta Smith kicked things off with a bang at 10min. She scolded Council President Dunphy for his failure to schedule (or, as she put it, the indefinite postponing of) her housing ordinance. He called her out of order, and she was, but it was also fun.

There are some boring technical amendments from the budget office at 16min and the testimony finally gets underway at 41min. It goes on for almost 5 hours. Public Safety was the top issue followed by courageous defenders of PCEF who had been whipped into a frenzy over someone touching their precious slush fund dragon hoard.

Some even had the nerve to suggest that local leaders are clearly jealous of PCEF and should institute additional such funds to pay for things. A reader just let me know that there is a text poll going around asking about support for a “4% tax on big retailers” to raise “money for homelessness and affordable, energy efficient housing,” so it seems like groups are already jumping on that. See also: Portland’s billion-dollar climate fund becomes a blueprint for other cities (OPB). Bless their hearts.

Unions represented over 20% of the testimony and, with something like 16% of Oregonian workers being union members, that’s not a bad showing.

The DSA was overrepresented with 6 times their share of the adult population testifying — though, to be fair, the DSA is overrepresented on council with numbers closer to 60 times that of the general public. It’s like learning that a third of council is dyslexic, vegan, and left-handed. It only makes sense in Portland.

At 5hr 38min they come back from the final break and hear comments for items 2-7 on the agenda for the day, including a transfer of interest earned on PCEF funds for the FY2026/2027 budget. Public comments on that are at 5hr 40min. The remaining time is dry recessing and convening as they hop in and out of different committees for legal reasons. Public comment for the final item (#8) is at 5hr 55min.

Day 2, May 19th - The Public Safety Disaster

Presentation and discussion of amendments begins at 8min. You can find the pre-filed amendments here and the “interest survey” results here: councilors got to vote on which amendments they were most interested in, and the order of debate followed those rankings, broken down by section. Would you be shocked to learn that the Peacock, our partisan bloc on a “non-partisan” council, was able to get ranked highly?

Public Safety Amendments

The most popular issue got tackled first. Probably a good idea. The big ideas were:

Morillo 1 → funding Parks Summer Free for All/Lunch and Play, Ceasefire and Office of Violence Prevention, PSR, and CHAT → defunding council security.

Clark-Pirtle Guiney-Novick-Ryan-Smith 1 (CPGNRS1) → funding CHAT, Fire Station 22, Fire Rescue vehicles, PPB Precinct Administration, Victims’ services Unit, the PS3 program and “EM&S including training for PPB” → ‘borrowing’ “$10 million in under-utilized funding within the Office of Community Police Accountability (OCPA).”

Green 1 → funding Fire Station 22 and “half the cuts to the Advanced Life Support Team.” Much smaller in scale than CPGNRS1.

Novick 2 & 4 → funding Public Safety → cuts to “bloated council offices.”

Most of it is semi-redundant if CPGNRS1 passes, but if you read the heading you may guess where this is going.

Defund the Private Police?

Morillo introduces her amendment at 11min. She claimed the mayor “tripled” council security this year, when in reality he increased the budget to match use. She spoke about being more “judicious” in the use of security and is very critical of recent use, which will become ironic in a moment.

Clark introduces CPGNRS1 at 14min. It was a great plan. We’ll get back to it, but go listen to her pitch. It made sense, thus the five co-sponsors.

Green 1 is introduced at 16min and Novick 2 & 4 are introduced at 19min. I liked Novick’s reasoning. He specifically called out how unpopular councilors are and blamed their huge office budgets for part of it.

Council discussion on Morillo 1 begins at 23min with Loretta Smith. This is the first thing voted on because Peacock. EPG signaled her support. Novick pointed out that the PSR positions are not filled and he won’t support layoffs for PS3s while they save open positions. He wasn't sure CPGNRS1 would pass and didn’t feel comfortable supporting Morillo 1 as the first vote of the day.

The DSA & Friends don’t care about PS3s or Precinct desk workers. They may have pretended to for over a year, but they want anything that looks like a cop gone, one bit at a time. ‘Abolish’ failed politically so they are settling for incremental defunding. Morillo’s response (26min) was a dodge. CPGNRS1 solves every issue she had but she was a ‘no’ and needed to look like she gave a shit about victims of crime.

Novick was spot on at 28min:

There is no way that this [OCPA], which does not even have a director yet, is going to ramp up to spend $16 million in the next year. We are talking about borrowing, including millions and millions of dollars in external materials services — which the Mayor’s Office threw into the budget just to add it up to $16 million — the idea is to borrow against that money in order to fund critical public safety services, rather than have the money simply sit in the bank account for the next year. I think that is a thoroughly responsible way to proceed.

Ryan got clarity from the security team on the reason for this increase at 31min. Morillo interrupted, Smith called it out, and Dunphy covered for Morillo. Again with the favoritism.

Morillo claimed councilors didn’t know how expensive the security was while they were using it. She wanted constraints for councilors.

“Right now people are using it for anything and everything.”

Remember how I told you this would end in irony? Zimmerman, at 41min:

“I have certainly not used the security as a ‘free service,’ I think the quote was ‘anything and everything.’

He then provided a security usage by office breakdown:

Ryan - 0 times

Zimmerman - 1 time

Clark - 1 time

Smith - 1 time

Green - 1 time

Dunphy - 2 times

Koyama Lane - 6 times

Pirtle-Guiney - 8 times

Avalos - 9 times

Kanal - 36 times

Morillo - 38 times

Zimmerman leveled zero criticism at his colleagues for this. He supports the resource being there for councilors to use whenever they feel the need.

Allow me to be the asshole. Angie needed 38x the security Loretta Smith did? More than 4x the security of a Jewish mother during the largest spike in antisemitic hate this country has seen in decades or our resident Blacktina who quite understandably suspected that someone set her house on fire? And Kanal?! The rich kid from Camas? The cousin of Gwen Stefani’s ex?

Koyama Lane (48min) praised the security team and got emotional, which is no indication of her vote because loyalty to The Collective comes first. She put the DSA and her politics above her family. She planned on voting to defund public safety and her own security. If you need proof the DSA is a cult… there you are.

Smith (57min) argued against Morillo 1. Avalos (1hr) argued for it along with Green 1 “as a package.” Morillo (1hr 4min) returned to her “it’s not lost on me…marginalized identities” rant. It’s so stale at this point. This all hinges on CPGNRS1, which they were speaking around. The Peacock knew they were going to kill it, so they had to defend the merit of dumber ideas.

At 1hr7min, Ryan spoke to his lived experience being the target of political violence. The Peacock get ugly emails and threats. Ryan got people smashing shit at his house and trying to set it on fire. His extra security team use last year was ZERO times, yet he still wanted it available for colleagues. Remember when the DSA stormed into former mayor Ted Wheeler’s building to deliver their demands in 2020? Uniquely stupid time.

Morillo 1

Votes: ✅ Passed 8/4 → Aye: Kanal, Pirtle-Guiney, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Novick, Green, Avalos, Dunphy → Nay: Ryan, Clark, Zimmerman, Smith

Passion and Hyperbole

Clark and Smith start off the debate over CPGNRS1 at 1hr 13min. The discussion is everything wrong with this city council in approximately 70 minutes. I think you should go watch the entire thing at 1.5x speed.

‘For’ Side (Clark, EPG, Novick, Ryan, Smith, Zimmerman):

Novick (1hr 22min & 1hr 40min) was great. He cut through all of the “ballot measure purist,” “will of the voter” nonsense. Zimmerman (1hr 27min) got clarity on the spend plan, proving Novick correct. It’s unimaginable OCPA could spend this money.

‘Against’ Side (Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green, Avalos):

Green spent his time trying to chip away at the logic of the amendment and failed. He tried to call this a “gamble” or “rolling the dice” but the budget office corrected him. He did manage to get his “chop from the top” language in and I imagine his DSA handlers provided extra hot dog bites as a reward when the meeting was over.

Avalos (1hr 24min) was a grandstanding, dishonest mess. She sounded like a twitter account given life by a mischievous fairy. This may be the first time I’ve suggested Avalos took too few gummies.

Kanal tried his best to outdo her, accusing the amendment of being a violation of the charter, and compared it to defunding the Office of the Mayor. At 2hr 2min, he gives his Contempt and Audacity Speech. How do people fall for his shit?

Olivia Clark landed my quote of the week, at 2hr 6min:

I can’t match the passion and the hyperbole that we’ve heard here, but I can clarify…

After an hour of nonsense, the thing goes to a vote.

Clark-Pirtle Guiney-Novick-Ryan-Smith 1 (CPGNRS1)

Votes: ❌ Failed 6/6 → Aye: Pirtle-Guiney, Ryan, Novick, Clark, Zimmerman, Smith → Nay: Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green, Avalos, Dunphy

“Council President” Dunphy sides with his clique and nothing improves from here.

The Slog Begins Again

After a break, Green 1 & 4 discussion are at 3hr 37min. Novick continued his streak of being correct. “Party” lines are drawn. Zimmerman moved to separate the question because he agreed with part of it.

Green 4 - The Budget Note

Votes: ✅ Passed 9/3 → Aye: Kanal, Ryan, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Clark, Green, Zimmerman, Avalos, Dunphy → Nay: Pirtle-Guiney, Novick, Smith

Green 1 - The Chopping

Votes: ❌ Failed 6/6 → Aye: Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green, Avalos, Dunphy → Nay: Pirtle-Guiney, Ryan, Novick, Clark, Zimmerman, Smith

At just past the 5 hour mark, Dunphy knew the score. He begged for council to start voting and stop yapping. Adorable.

Novick 2 (4hr 53min) - Partially save Station 22 by defunding Council Offices

Votes: ❌ Failed 3/8/1 → Aye: Koyama Lane, Novick, Green → Nay: Kanal, Ryan, Morillo, Clark, Zimmerman, Avalos, Smith, Dunphy → Absent: Pirtle-Guiney

They voted to cut core services and retain their own bloated office budgets.

Kanal 2 (5hr 42min) - Last chance for Station 22, with REAL gambling!

Votes: ✅ Passed 7/4 → Aye: Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green, Avalos, Smith, Dunphy → Nay: Ryan, Novick, Clark, Zimmerman → Absent: Pirtle-Guiney

Kanal and Green weren’t bothered by financial risk, as long as the idea was theirs.

Pirtle-Guiney 7 (6hr 2min) - Compromised alternative to CPGNRS1

Votes: ❌ Failed 6/6 → Aye: Pirtle-Guiney, Ryan, Novick, Clark, Zimmerman, Smith → Nay: Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green, Avalos, Dunphy

Pirtle-Guiney 6 - Another compromised alternative to CPGNRS1

Votes: ❌ Failed 8/4 → Aye: Pirtle-Guiney, Ryan, Novick, Clark → Nay: Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green, Avalos, Dunphy, Zimmerman, Smith

Reader, she tried.

Ryan 2 (6hr 25min) - Trying to save PS3s with cuts to office budgets.

Votes: ❌ Failed 8/4 → Aye: Pirtle-Guiney, Ryan, Novick, Clark → Nay: Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green, Avalos, Dunphy, Zimmerman, Smith

Kanal 5b (6hr 43min) Cut money from recovery beds to funnel cash to PSR.

Votes: ❌ Failed 6/6 → Aye: Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green, Avalos, Dunphy → Nay: Pirtle-Guiney, Ryan, Novick, Clark, Zimmerman, Smith

What the actual fuck Sameer?

Prosper Portland Budget Amendments

Start at 7hr 15min.

It’s pretty dry. There was an immigrant affairs item that Avalos withdrew until the next day. Loretta Smith got her beloved SummerWorks Program funded unanimously. The tone of the remaining minutes are an exhausted sort of arguing. With failed amendments piling up, Mayor Keith Wilson was winning by default.

The massive cuts to Public Safety will be felt for years, and the kids in the Peacock are convinced it’s everyone’s fault but their own.

Nothing gets better from here, but I’ll try to sum it up anyway. I’ll cover day three and a pseudo post-mortem next time in: Budgetmania II! Part II.