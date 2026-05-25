Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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Paul Douglas's avatar
Paul Douglas
1d

This is the Doom Loop that was predicted when Avalos and Julia Meier brought us their curated version of so-called "Charter Reform" not that long ago. It's quite remarkable how voter missteps like this can snowball into an avalanche of unintended (for most of the voters) consequences.

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Veronica
2dEdited

Can we also talk about all the scoldings from Avalos? I don’t think she knows how not to be offended. It’s her thing. Even when she makes valid points she fails to unite people because her self righteousness is so off putting. She could learn from Councilor Smith who always manages to say it like it is but does it in a way that always has me cheering her on for calling out BS.

I love watching Smith.

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