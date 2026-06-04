Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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Cormac Burke's avatar
Cormac Burke
6d

These meetings have been painful to watch. I really hope people pay attention and vote accordingly in November. I’m intrigued to see what happens with the Green/Avalos/Morillo amendment to push back on Wilson’s Core Services realignment proposal. I guess none of these folks have ever worked in a place where an acquisition or financial loss forces an organization to take measures for efficiency. And now I hear that they suggest paying for this with PCEF interest funds? Maybe just a tad hypocritcal given how they reacted to any other push to reallocate PCEF dollars.,

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
5d

Thanks for your reporting Max. I could never stomach watching the continuing train wreck of Portland City Council. But I appreciate you are able to do it.

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