Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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Douglas Levene's avatar
Douglas Levene
4d

“Don’t Rank the DSA.” — I wish the local Democrats would organize around this principle. But they seem completely blind to the fact that the DSA has painted a big bullseye on their backs. It’s like watching a rerun of the struggle between the Mensheviks and the Bolsheviks, and we know how that turned out.

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John Wygertz's avatar
John Wygertz
3d

Max, thanks for your stamina and summary.

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