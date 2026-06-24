The budget passed. It was a pathetic affair.

Public testimony (18min) began with the scrappy but lovable Save Lloyd Campaign and quickly devolved into REVOKE THE PERMIT. Yes, Portland Contra las Deportaciones was back. From 25min all the way through the final budget vote, one protestor after another stood up, shouted, and got escorted out. Council President Jamie Dunphy and the security team chose to do this one person at a time instead of kicking out everyone in black bloc or with a keffiyeh around their face.

This same sort of thing got a lot of coverage a few months ago but maybe the strategy was to ignore it this time? Unfortunately the best footage of the protestors can be seen via self-styled Right-wing Provocateur Rhein Amarcher. It’s exactly the mix you’d expect: 2 parts Communist Trustafarians in matching t-shirts, 1 part Black Bloc, 1 part Neo-Jihadist. Another own goal for the enjoyment of the audience at home.

If you want a picture of the future of Portland, imagine a Communist shouting down another Communist at a City Council Meeting — forever. - Orwell (probably)

At 44 min (the protestors were still going) Dunphy asked for budget items to be read together. Staff certainly tried. My favorite heckle was “everyone who’s calm and sensible is insane! That’s grooming!” I have no idea what that means but it felt important to the heckler and it got applause.

At 46min Dunphy gave his Budget Memorandum for Adoption. In it, he only called out Peacock members for their accomplishments. Shocking, I know.

For bonus points, go listen to Dunphy on Stump Talk a few days later. The interview is full of contradictions. He claims 6/6 votes are the system working as intended (you need 7 votes, go find them) but also that he wishes colleagues would grow up and work together. That’s rich because he’s part of the 6-member voting bloc at the center of the dysfunction. Dunphy claimed he’s no longer in the Peacock when pressed by host Maja Viklands-Harris, but with his recent voting record and that memorandum speech, I can’t imagine anyone buying it.

The Budget Vote

At 53min, they began the final budget vote with Dunphy himself recused because his wife is paid by this budget. Seven votes were needed to pass it out of the eleven remaining councilors.

Mitch Green (54min) started by laying out an argument on why they couldn’t continue to amend the budget at this point. It was a slog with all the interruptions. Loretta Smith (1hr 2min) called bullshit. She was right.

Elana Pirtle-Guiney (1hr 6min) was, again, one of the best of the night. She called out false narratives and Dunphy’s omission of his non-Peacock colleagues.

Council Vice President Olivia Clark (1hr 10min) was solid and funny. She got the largest number of interruptions and her muttering “comrade... really?” was priceless.

Angelita Morillo (1hr 15min) was true to form. Among her compliments to Dunphy she slipped in plenty of little knives for others. She repeated all of her “two blocs,” “the progressives on council,” and “what compromise means” lines. There were several outright lies, but they would be called out.

Steve Novick (1hr 22min) claimed he wasn’t planning on saying anything but had to answer Morillo. She didn’t let him get more than a few sentences out before she interrupted. Dunphy asked her to stop, meekly. I’ve lost track of how many times this happened in this one budget process alone. Rules for everyone but Angelita.

Eric Zimmerman (1hr 23min) tried to take things back to a place of compromise. He did call out the tie-breaking vote problem, the opaque budget process, and the early ending times on meetings.

Tiffany Koyama Lane (1hr 31min) kicked off the kumbaya segment of the comments, but also did something I respect. She claimed that, in the Morillo v EPG “ghosting” fight, she believed EPG — one mom to another. Let’s return to that in a bit because it’s a bigger deal than it may seem.

Mitch Green (1h 35min) paid compliments to Zimmerman but ended with another, somewhat subtle, call to raise taxes and fees even more than they already have.

Dan Ryan (1hr 37min) stayed in the compliment zone but there is some substance in there as well.

Elana Pirtle-Guiney (1hr 46min) got an opportunity to speak again to defend herself. She didn’t ghost anyone and she was tired of the lies. She and Novick worked until the 11th hour trying to secure some sort of compromise. Unfortunately the Peacock needed her to be a villain and they don’t care about the truth.

Sameer Kanal (1hr 47min) accidentally called Keith Wilson “Mayor Wheeler” before misrepresenting the public safety cuts and promising further comments next time council convened inside his Whole.

Steve Novick (1hr 57min) ended things refuting some of Kanal’s claims.

The budget passed 9/2/1 with only Ryan and Zimmerman voting ‘no.’ I thought Avalos, Smith, and Clark would join them but alas.

The Peacocks have already submitted a new ordinance to re-litigate GAM, this time sponsored by every Peacock member except for Dunphy and zero councilors from outside the clique. They’ll claim no one is compromising if it fails and blame public meetings law.

Epilogue

I think the best local coverage on this one came from Shane Dixon Kavanaugh.

Portland’s $160M budget crisis just claimed 140 jobs, fire rescue vehicles and shelter beds — but the fight isn’t over (Oregonian)

Still, he failed to capture the unique ugliness of Angelita Morillo and what an impediment she was to the process with insults, lies, and interruptions.

Here’s the post-budget diatribe on her personal Bluesky account:

In Portland we have people who are fiscally conservative but socially liberal, who view themselves as progressives who just happen to always take the most conservative approach when it’s time to act because something something…it’s pragmatic?



Good things AREN’T possible is the message kids! These same people claim to support minorities and queer people, but vote for policies that harm the poor (ie voting against doing oversight on the sexual abuse allegations in our city run encampment).



Black and Indigenous ppl, elderly ppl, queer youth, make up some of the highest % of homeless ppl The fact that they want to publicly be identified as progressives while sidling up to corporations while our world decays reveals that openly embracing conservative policies under the guise of pragmatism is not politically popular. In the end, we’re not what we think, or believe, or say, we’re what we repeatedly do. If you constantly vote against the people, you are not a progressive.



And if in your heart you are but never act that way because you believe a better world is impossible, you have a stunted political imagination that makes you unfit to meet this moment of rising wealth inequality and fascism.

Candace Avalos, from her personal account, replied:

I could not agree more 🤏🏾🤏🏾🤏🏾

These kids leave me with a few questions. Who exactly was voting “against the people” here? Are EPG and Novick supposed to be “fiscally conservative?” Really?!

To the “claim to support minorities and queer people” bit — the non-Peacock members of council are minorities and queer people. Even Novick fits into something like three minority categories. The boring straight white guys are on Angelita’s team.

This is the game. If you don’t agree with them, you aren’t progressive. You don’t stand for “the people.” They get to define themselves but they also get to define you — every moment a purity test. This is how you control a narrative. This is how you wage a slow populist revolution.

My respect for Tiffany Koyama Lane saying she believed EPG may seem small and petty, but the sustained smear campaign against EPG has been disgusting. Angelita Morillo and the DSA have attacked EPG’s work ethic, political identity, motives, and reputation at practically every turn. I couldn’t get a single member of the Peacock to condemn the antisemitic campaign against her during the Council President fight — waged by their own supporters.

EPG has been a union and policy professional for decades. She nabbed almost all the same endorsements the Peacocks did. She was a Local Progress candidate, just like most of them. That’s why I didn’t endorse her. I’m uncomfortable with the direction Portland Progressive™ politics has been moving this city and I saw her as hardly different from Candace Avalos or Lisa Freeman.

EPG isn’t loyal to this ascendant populist wave the DSA is riding. And for that sin, she apparently must be punished. It’s been ugly and it should put everyone off the Peacock, but it hasn’t. The left is going through its own MAGA movement and even pretending to be a decent person is passé. Still don’t believe me? Let’s look at the big national story from last week. It has plenty of local implications.

The DSA’s Project 2025 aka Left MAGA’s “Better World”

The Democratic Socialists of America Just Adopted a Radical New Platform (City Journal)

Earlier this month, the Democratic Socialists of America’s top leadership met for an in-person meeting of their National Political Committee (NPC), the DSA’s governing authority. The result of the meeting was “Workers Deserve More!”, a rebooted platform for the organization featuring a host of radical proposals. The document commits DSA to scrapping the U.S. Senate, “abolishing the carceral forces of the capitalist state,” defunding the Department of War, amnesty for all immigrants, and “replac[ing] the President and Supreme Court with an executive and judiciary chosen by and subordinate to Congress.”

No Senate, President, police, prisons, or Supreme Court as we know them. Extreme isolationism. Polygamy? It turns out the secret engine under the hood of Democratic Socialism was Communism all along — a unicameral legislature controlled “by the workers” with all other branches of government subservient to it. Who could possibly have predicted this?

Sure, the DSA will never succeed in literally destroying the US Constitution, but that’s not my point. This thing is anti-American. It’s entirely disqualifying for any candidate for elected office to be part of this organization. Unfortunately, disqualifying rhetoric hasn’t stopped them from winning with an array of antisemites and terror supporters so far. Just look at the group Canary Mission dubbed A ‘Thousand Zohrans.’

Most of their candidates have records marked by extremism, hypocrisy and scandal. They often present themselves as champions of the working class while coming from elite institutions and privileged networks. They attack traditional Democrats – including progressives who were once their allies – because their worldview allows no middle ground. In their politics, anyone who is not fully with them is treated as the enemy. This pattern is visible in various “progressive” candidates across the country – Mamdani in New York, Chris Rabb in Philadelphia, Adam Hamawy in New Jersey and Graham Platner in Maine. During their campaigns, serious scandals have emerged involving alleged connections to extremist organizations, support for terror, abuse, arrests, antisemitism and other disturbing conduct. This is a feature, not a bug. How do we know this is true? These candidates do not respond to scandals the way traditional politicians do. They do not simply deny, apologize or move on. Instead, they absorb the scandal into their political identity. They treat it as proof that they are dangerous to the status quo. The scandal becomes a credential. They signal to their base that the accusations matter less than the identity of those exposing them. They frame criticism as an attack by billionaires, Israel supporters, establishment Democrats or other supposed villains. In doing so, they turn scandal into confirmation: Look, I belong. Look, the bad guys are trying to destroy me. Look, I am different from ordinary politicians. I alone will fight for you.

This is Angelita’s coalition in the quest for a “better world.” This is her party — one of extremism, hate, and political violence. Is it any wonder she attacks Elana Pirtle-Guiney more often than Ryan or Zimmerman? She can’t have some progressive Jewess who won’t get the fuck in line sponging up progressive votes or muddling the narrative. EPG must be painted as moderate or conservative. She must be attacked for being incorrectly Jewish.

They’re pretty much all like this now. Even Angelita’s special friend Nick Caleb, Portland DSA’s coms guy and adjunct law professor at Lewis & Clark, can’t stop posting antisemitic conspiracy theories on the weekend. The New-New Left aren’t even attempting to be decent human beings at this point. They are ascendant and it’s masks-off most of the time, but also probably one of the reasons Nick purges his Bluesky account so often.

He posted this on Father’s Day. What would his dad think about him now?

I’m sure we’ll see more of this new ‘destroy the entire US Constitution’ platform at the big Chicago Socialist Summit in July. I’m also sure Nick will keep having fever dreams about Jews controlling the world and sharing them with us. So, stay tuned I guess?

Better things are possible by the way. Tell your friends “Don’t Rank the DSA.” It’s the most important thing they can do with their political voice this year.