I’ll start the PSR Series in the next few days but events keep happening in our silly little city.

Everyone’s seems mad at Mayor Keith Wilson, except for me?

BikePortland’s Jonathan Maus continues “learning” the wrong lessons.

The big fight at City Hall over Israel looms, for some reason.

But first: Councilor Candace Avalos is popping off on social media and she doesn’t owe you an explanation. Let’s talk about that.

Candace has a blog now: Hey Portland! In her most recent post They’re Calling It a Scandal Because It’s Us, she defends likely public meetings violations, claiming:

Here’s the truth: we were elected to work together. Portlanders voted for charter reform because they wanted a council that actually reflects the people of this city.

Candace herself has a tricky relationship with the truth, especially around issues like “representation.” She tried running for city council honestly in 2020 and got trounced by Carmen Rubio.

Cue 4 years of making powerful friends and figuring out how to steer our new form of government. Candace needed a system that could elect someone like her (for example). Time to end the power broker network that only elected straight white men who all knew each other like the above-mentioned Rubio, Rene Gonzalez, Mingus Mapps, Dan Ryan, Jo Ann Hardesty, Chloe Eudaly, Amanda Fritz, Sam Adams, etc.

Damn that straight white boys’ club. It was time for a woman — of color even!

This is an example of the sort of stolen valor Candace uses in her self-promotion. There was a point in time when Portland had been run by majority white guys, almost uninterruptedly, but over the 20 years I’ve been here the makeup of our organizations, institutions, and even neighborhood demographics have changed drastically. Candace isn’t a pioneer — she’s standing on the shoulders of more competent men and women (and more than a few incompetent ones if we’re honest). Her whole “it’s time for a change” branding erases community leaders who earned their seat at the table — who put in the work for decades. She’s far from the worst culprit on council. That would be a two-way tie between Tiffany Koyama Lane and Angelita Morillo.

The current council is not reflective of Portland. No honest person could reach that conclusion.

The Truth

Candace argues that Portlanders were fine enough for decades when “a handful of white men” ran the city. But we’re full of criticism

Now that the coalitions include women, people of color, renters, and people with working-class roots...

Because, as I’m sure you know, Portland journalists haven’t particularly cared about scandals involving the rich, the whites, or the men...

Here’s the actual truth, Candace: Portland loves a scandal. Every mayor, including the three who were women, faced scandals. Ditto on city commissioners. Look at our last council. They all got burnt, even the gay white guy. Portland is a bed of backstabbing psychopaths vying for power — just like every other city. We actually tend to reject incumbents because we love the hot goss too much.

We did not suddenly discover public accountability simply because you identify as BLXTINX or because Morillo slept on her high school teacher’s couch for a bit. Portland is a hot mess in part because we are the US city most likely to erect a guillotine in front of City Hall. Y’all ain’t special.

What else?

...the front-page news is caught up in legalese and whether it’s “sneaky,” or “a threat to democracy” when elected representatives with common interests work toward shared goals.

Damn that pesky “legalese” and our obsession with democracy getting in the way of Candace and her friends working toward their shared goals (in private and likely in violation of laws meant to keep their power in check democratically). I guess we should appreciate that she’s admitting to everything and bragging about it? She’s just organizing for the People™. But which People™ would that be?

Listen to her during last Wednesday’s council meeting (1hr 45min). Trust isn’t the problem. She’s just repping her constituents. That’s a line she falls back on a lot: Her 25%. Those are the only people she’s accountable to. According to Candace’s blog:

Over 80% of voters ranked a candidate they helped send to City Hall. That’s more representation than Portland has ever had.

The real story is that Portland finally has a representative council, and that makes some people uncomfortable.

A tip: if you are going to make arguments with numbers, they should be true. The worst thing you could do is make a claim some fool with a laptop can dismantle in a single afternoon.

Proportional Representation

That 80% number is hard to back up. We’ve done the math before, but let’s go back over it because I’m sick of Candace’s bullshit and this can't be overstressed.

Voter turnout was a bit under 75% - not terrible.

→ Voters who turned in the ranked choice voting (RCV) ballot was around 71%.

→ Turnout in D1 (Candace’s District) was just under 55%. 😬 Very bad!

→ Then there’s the undervoting — voters who turned in ballots, even filling out part of the RCV ballot, but who still didn’t rank a city council choice.

→ 21% of D1 didn’t vote for anyone on council. That’s not based on registered voters, that’s from voters who turned in ballots.

→ So we have to take the 21 from the 55 to get...

A really small threshold. Oh, I guess you need to understand thresholds.

Thresholds

Most people don’t understand our voting system, period. That’s absolutely intentional. Reporters don’t understand it. Voters certainly don’t. The candidates pretend not to.

You only vote for one candidate, but you get to pick 5 ranked backups. As the rounds are tabulated, your vote shifts from your #1 all the way down to your #6, unless/until all six are eliminated.

Each district has a threshold to win a council seat — 25% of the votes cast in that district. For example: in D3, which had the best turnout, the threshold was 21,129 votes — only 16% of registered voters in D3 but 25% of submitted votes for council.

16% of registered voters turned out to be the threshold for all districts except D1, which ended up at 11% because of that horrible turnout.

Avalos got 8,297 people to rank her #1. That’s 19% of council votes cast in her district, 8% of registered district voters, and only 2% of Portland voters. (We’re rounding and I’m being kind.) Even after the rounds of tabulation, she only ends up with 25% of the votes (10,718) which is 11% of her district’s registered voters and still a hair over 2% of Portland voters.

There are 12 Councilors, each only receiving 25% of their district’s votes, so we would expect single digit numbers — but we’d still be hoping for 5-6% of Portlanders picking each councilor. Only D3 achieved those numbers.

That would be proportional representation. As it stands, only 45% of registered voters seem to have picked our current council. 31% got their first choice. Only 22% voted for the Peacock and 17% for the DSA, yet the Peacock is 50% of the council and the DSA is 40% — which you might expect when less than half of Portlanders chose.

None of those numbers get us anywhere near “80% of voters ranked a candidate they helped send to City Hall.” Another conclusion no honest person could reach.

Proportional Constituencies

To quote Mitch Green from the leaked Peacock messages:

Proportional ranked choice doesn’t mean “do things the majority want.” It means do things that align with the values of the proportion of people who elected you.

That’s something to think on. Thanks Mitch. I’m sure your 4% are pleased with you.

This new government was meant to end the “five tiny fiefdoms” of our commission system. Under the new system, you end up with 12 islands, each representing 2-5% of the city’s registered voters. Remember that 49,167 submitted ballots had no council candidate chosen. The Peacock only represents 22% of Portland. They acknowledge it and they act like it. They still get half the power.

I’ll reference Rose City Reform’s Everyone’s Talking About Peacock again:

This map shows what those 12 islands get you. Maja Viklands Harris acknowledges that Portland doesn’t have “two voting blocs.” We have only one - that bright green square. 6 islands moving in almost lock-step while the rest negotiate democratically. 22% of Portland sets the agenda, 23% of Portland plays catchup in 2-5% chunks, and the other 55% don’t have a say.

If your argument is “that was their choice” then we need to have a larger conversation about voter disenfranchisement. The very same people who argue against voter ID laws and for vote-by-mail systems brought you this monstrosity.

I believe we are seeing a particular clever form of voter suppression in Portland and the experts I’ve spoken with agree to varying degrees. This system is, ironically, classist and racist. It’s quite simple to game — all you need is a passionate social movement of a few thousand people and a bit of money.

In 2020, Avalos lost to Rubio 139,791 to 18,727. In response, she helped create a system where she could win with around 10,000 — in the correct district of course...

Candace Avalos: East Portlander

Candace bought her house in East Portland for something like $225,000 in March of 2023. It’s a duplex but contrary to rumors she does not appear to be a landlord.

March 2023 falls right around the minimum amount of time she would need to reside in East Portland in order to run for D1. She also helped launch Portland for All (P4A) out of a backyard in East Portland and we may never recover from that decision.

I have to imagine that at some point her friend (and fellow P4A conspirator) Khanh Pham explained the secret to winning in politics: you rig the game. Pham has never been primaried or survived a political challenge. Her election results page reads like a communist dictator; nothing under 80%. She’s one of the worst legislators we have, but no one can be bothered to get rid of her and she’s got powerful friends. Similar to JVP, Kafoury, Avalos, etc. It’s almost like there’s a network of power brokers who aren’t straight white men?

Nah.

My working theory is that the white guys from before dropped a mediocrity delayed release capsule into the water supply — that way it would look like anyone can be incompetent, regardless of race, gender, or sexuality. That makes more sense, yeah?

Candace isn’t from East Portland. She moved there to run as a “Working Class Blacktina” candidate and, let’s be truthful, exploit the shit out of East Portlanders in the process.

You know who actually is from East Portland, from a working class background, and is so progressive it makes my teeth hurt? Steph Routh — the woman who raised a ton of money and then sacrificed her campaign on the altar of Candace Avalos’s ascension. The irony is Routh would likely have been a much better councilor. Routh plus Loretta Smith and Terrence Hayes would have been quite workable.

ACAB, Free Palestine, and a Free Trip to Vienna?

She’s an astroturfed candidate who fibs about numbers and takes her constituents for granted. She uses AI to do parts of her job, seems lost at the dais, and really does not care what you think because you aren’t one of her voters.

But there’s gotta be good stuff too, right?

Like that time she was part of kicking the Portland Police Bureau in the face during the budget process for the fun of it? Or when she tried to seize their overtime budget? Just asking questions about accountability y’all.

Maybe it’s all the ways she snaps when criticized and implies the only reason you could dislike her is because of her identity.

Or perhaps it’s all of the great work she’s done standing around with a bunch of antisemitic freaks while the DSA does their anti-Israel schtick and Angelita Morillo tries not to cry. That’s very likable and I’m sure it represents the broad tapestry of cultures in East Portland.

When I think of East Portland I do tend to think of obsessing about Jews and getting rid of the police. That’s what a working class district with the most conservative voters and the largest immigrant population in the city is motivated by. Sure.

But the crowning achievement of her representative politics has to be social housing. Housing projects reaching to the sky. City owned everything! Generational wealth? A backyard? What are those? Out in East Portland they’re feeling more of an Eastern Bloc vibe, ya dig?

Portland city councilors will travel to Austria for housing junket - Oregonian

Councilors Jamie Dunphy, Candace Avalos and Mitch Green will pay for the trip from their office budgets. They will spend six days learning about social housing, which Vienna implemented starting in the early 20th century to subsidize and regulate units. The 220,000 city-owned flats, or Gemeindewohnungen, across Vienna are subject to income restrictions. The cap for a two-person household in 2025 is 88,400 euros, or the equivalent of about $103,000. Vienna city officials say that relatively high income caps allow middle class residents to live in subsidized housing.

I don’t have to explain how stupid this is, do I? Actually, I can let Councilor Loretta Smith (who more closely represents East Portland) do it (5min 42sec). It’s a pointless distraction at a time when we need adults in the room.

Build houses, then build more. Look I solved it! Or you could read this short post by Brian Owendoff. It’s really not that complex.

How Did We Fall for Her?

For the most part, we didn’t. Look at those election numbers again. Very few people are buying her bullshit. The trouble is that just enough people, in just the right positions, did — for a while at least. The Democrat establishment and most of the unions backed her. The Oregonian gave her a column. A rocket was strapped to her and even with every trick she barely cleared the stage.

Avalos’s Unified Housing Strategy, her plans for “police accountability,” her close ties to the Working Families Party and Portland for All — none of it will deliver the goods. Her crowd are the dregs of a failed progressive movement that now looks to the DSA and Zohran Mamdani for salvation. They have lost their intellectual and moral centers. They grasp for something new and shiny that will get the masses cheering again when most voters are just hungry for normal, effective politics.

Candace isn’t our “next Mayor,” regardless of what Stephen Gomez or Khan Pham believe. Her average supporter is a mid 30s white woman who doesn’t live in reality, but reality is rushing up to meet them. We only ended up with someone like Candace because the system is rigged toward candidates like her.

Charter reform has been a disaster so far, but we do get a bit of a second chance in 2026. We need to get two of Candace’s buddies off the council, just to be safe. Couldn’t hurt to get a more competent leader at Multnomah County as well.

I know many of you are pissed at Keith Wilson right now, and I’ll get to why I’m not soon, but I need you to keep your eye on the ball. Keith Wilson kept us from Mayor Rubio. Elana Pirtle Guiney kept us from Council President Avalos. We need to work with the other adults in the room.

We also need to make sure those 12 little islands are representative of a wider band of Portlanders. The system sucks but we’re still letting a minority of voters set our course. If 50,000 Portlanders choose ‘no one’ again, I’m not sure we can get the worst actors out. Their 2 or 3% will show up and vote for them. The margins are tiny, but we actually have to get numbers together.

They have shown their entire hand and I think they’re capped. I don’t believe Candace Avalos is capable of putting together much more than 10,000 votes on her best day. 11,000 voters in her district left the choice blank. See how simple it is to defeat them?