Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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Ricardo Z's avatar
Ricardo Z
3h

Portland is raising fees, cutting services, and telling residents to expect less, yet somehow there's always money for new bureaucracies and ideological pet projects.

How about we try something radical: fill potholes, maintain streets, support police, fire, and emergency response, and keep parks clean before creating an Office of Immigration Affairs. Those are the basic services taxpayers expect from city government.

It's hard not to see this as another bone tossed to the public-sector unions and activist groups that helped elect the DSA bloc on the council. Portland doesn't have a revenue problem—it has a priorities problem. City Hall seems far more interested in expanding government than making government work.

Enough with the political signaling. Fix the city.

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