This is somewhat of a long-requested follow up to:

On the eve of this year’s Council President vote, I’d like to acknowledge that Olivia Katbi has good odds of winning it. It helps that she gets four votes on the council.

I’ve spent the last year being optimistic in the face of ever-increasing bullshit. I’ve met with hundreds of you and fallen back in love with this city in the process. The good news is that Portland has every tool we need. We’ve got smart, experienced people. We have good ideas. We (still) have local businesses that want to succeed. We also have a loud and organized group of idiots who have successfully rigged the game in their favor. There’s no getting past it, so we’ll have to cut through it.

Deciding to Win is a proposal “Toward a Common Sense Renewal of the Democratic Party.” I thought it was an entertaining read. Aaron Regunberg characterized it as “bad news for the party and the planet—and great news for the oligarchy.”

Anyone who uses “the oligarchy” unironically should be pelted with rotten fruit on their way out of town.

I’m not here to defend Deciding to Win, because Portland isn’t the rest of America. That exact strategy won’t work here. Portlanders actually love a lot of very silly ideas and they will continue to vote for them as long as they’re presented as “progressive,” even when they obviously aren’t. A New Seasons employee once relayed a story to me about a customer demanding “organic salt.” This was a Portland voter: middle-class, “educated,” knew enough to know she wanted the label that means “the good kind.”

Voters like that are how Mitch Green runs as flannel shirt, union, family guy then springs into action to support Nicolás Maduro in his hour of need and no one bats an eye. It’s how Angelita Morillo can insult a room full of D3 residents for inadequately adoring her and it doesn’t make the news. The Portland Frog is a violent asshole but WW still gave it “Portlander of the Year.” Jamie Dunphy hates corporations and wants them to leave but our most poverty-impacted district (barely) voted him onto council.

Portlanders are sometimes the most dangerous type of voter. They identify as educated and well-read while knowing very little about their elected officials or local political figures — in part because of our garbage media landscape.

And yet, despite all that...

I’m still bullish on Portland.

A reminder from that idealistic 2024 Max Steele (truth-teller, Renaissance Man):

We expected a scrappy fight where “normal Portlanders” had a chance to get elected to non-partisan positions. They ran a partisan race with a deep well of resources. We were a dinner party. They were a political party.

We still almost won — completely unprepared, underestimating our opponents and overestimating voters. But how do we actually win this time?

First let’s talk about what counts as a ‘win.’ Portland has 12 City Councilors. 6 of them are a toxic mixture foolish and extremist. Whiteboard time again!

The main issue is that the Peacocks’ “Clique of 6” is 50% of council. That makes every other councilor a ‘swing’ vote. The question is often “does the DSA get what they want or does everyone else unite against them?” This isn’t two sides fighting for a more flexible center. It’s one side plus six individuals fighting for their constituents.

Imagine what happens if you pick off even one of those DSA councilors. A Bloc of 5 doesn’t have the same bargaining power or the ability to shut down anything they want. Suddenly you get more balanced negotiations. You get a healthier process.

Is a 5 member Peacock ideal? No, but it would still be a win. דַּיֵּנוּ.

Tiffany Koyama Lane (D3), Angelita Morillo (D3), and Mitch Green (D4) are all up for reelection this time. All three have to win for the DSA to retain their level of influence. They ran with the support of unions and progressive orgs last time. This was before they:

Voted to increase their own budgets immediately after taking office.

Messed with labor contracts behind the scenes.

Threatened a university.

(Allegedly) violated public meetings law.

(Allegedly) violated additional ethical boundaries in response to being investigated for that initial (alleged) violation.

Tried to defund the Police, Impact Reduction Team, and Prosper Portland

Raised taxes and fees at every opportunity.

Launched an investigation against Jewish Portlanders and businesses.

Wasted time on feel-good symbolic resolutions when we needed decisive action.

Almost sabotaged the Portland Children’s Levy.

Almost sabotaged the Parks Levy as well. The amount they wanted would have killed it.

Created a toxic work environment for city staff.

Accused the Mayor of fraud and violence against homeless residents.

Accused the PPB of targeted harassment.

Casually directed mobs of protestors at small business owners.

Mocked colleagues and public commenters in a private group chat during council meetings.

Took a trip to Vienna with public money for “research.”

Alienated moderate-progressive voters with their toxic social media presence.

Made fun of me on Bluesky.

And then there’s all the stuff I can’t tell you because it’s ‘off the record.’

You think the trade unions are going to back them this time? That all the progressive orgs are going to watch the train wreck that will be Zohran Mamdani’s administration and say “wow I’m really excited to be closely tied to the DSA as they primarily focus on promoting communism and threatening Jewish safety?” It’s possible I guess.

Maybe those unions are stoked that the DSA are recruiting high school students. I imagine all the teachers in my family could be proud to know that the primary function of public schools in Portland is now to introduce teens to the wonders of ‘socialism’ instead of math.

Or maybe all of that crap is really unpopular — even in Portland. The trick will be getting the average low/no info voter to realize it’s happening in the first place.

The Plan (Loosely)

We have to produce decent candidates: a mix of liberals and progressives — especially in District 3.

We have to get the average voter to realize that most of the problems with Council are coming from only six members. We need unions to decline endorsing the Peacock. These kids need to be given the Chloe Eudaly treatment: “It was an interesting run. There’s the door. Thanks for your ‘service.’”

Go back to my Two Year Plan from the post-election piece. Identify all of those people and start networking with them. Hook up with Future Portland and help them organize events this year, or just go to those events.

If you know any potential District 3 candidates who don’t feel like “the system” has their back, send them my way. I’m happy to connect them to people. Especially progressives! The solution to Angelita Morillo isn’t a middle-aged moderate — she’s probably a young progressive with no connection to a hate movement. I’m not gonna vote for this hypothetical woman, but plenty of Portlanders will.

Remember, we only have to get rid of one of these three. Two would be fantastic. I don’t dare hope for the hat trick. It doesn’t really matter which one, because they’re all part of the DSA hive mind. They aren’t allowed to stray from party dogma.

This happened. I was there. Velma’s cooler in person.

In order to bounce at least one of them, we have to provide better options and show voters exactly why the DSA is still the worst choice. To quote some guy I know:

If I can’t get you to care about the antisemitism/antizionism, I need you to care about the ineptitude and corruption. If I can’t get you to care about those, maybe the fact that they are lying to you will be enough. There really isn’t a wrong reason to vote these assholes out.

That’s going to take liberals, progressives, and conservatives working together to get what they all want. We’ve also got room for you libertarians. It’s a pretty damn big tent. We’re never going to get a council of twelve reasonable people and we don’t need to. There’s room for a bit of Portland Weird. I don’t want Portland remade in my image, but I don’t want it remade in Olivia Katbi’s either.

The council meeting is at 9:30am tomorrow. Should be fun for me, if not for anyone in that room. This will be a second opportunity for Katbi’s Kids to take control of the council. Let’s see what they can do.

I’ll do a breakdown ASAP, natch.