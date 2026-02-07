Off to a Slow Start

Shannon Singleton is our first contender!

First candidate emerges in Multnomah County chair race - Oregonian

This won’t be Singleton’s first bid for chair. Singleton ran against Vega Pederson and others in 2022 but ultimately bowed out after she was tapped to lead the county’s embattled homeless services department. She led those efforts for eight months — a time when the department struggled with dysfunction.

Remember that it’s almost impossible to get a worse candidate than Burberry Baroness Jessica Vega Pederson, and since there isn’t a DSA candidate, I can stretch my legs without people getting too mad at me for being honest.

During Hanukkah 2024 I gave a short summary of the legacy of “Debb-rah the Everliving” (Deborah Kafoury), the previous County Chair, now Chief of Staff to Portland Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Kimberlee Armstrong. I followed that piece with one on Commissioner Shannon Singleton herself. The TL;DR is that I wasn’t impressed.

Singleton is a former advisor to Governor Kate Brown, our once least popular Governor in America. She served as Housing Policy Advisor for over a year and then Director of Equity and Racial Justice. She worked at the Salvation Army and Cascadia Behavioral Healthcare, racking up years of real experience with mental illness, homelessness, and drug addiction. That’s something I can’t knock. In 2015 she became the director of JOIN PDX, a “housing-first” nonprofit. This is where things start to slide. She moved from Non-Profit Director to Housing Advisor to… Faux-Progressive-Nonsense Advisor 🙄 to Interim Director of Joint Office of Homeless Services. All at a time when homelessness, violence, poverty, drug overdoses, racial and political violence were ballooning.

Singleton’s CV reveals an experienced social worker but not much else. She’s connected to too many failures and her endorsements have plenty of red flags on their own. Plus there’s the rumor that she only took the JOHS job as a consolation prize so that JVP could win back in 2022. I ended the piece with the following:

I wish I had an ounce of faith in her. She has signaled in recent years that she can be flexible on her “housing-first” politics, but we needed someone to stand up to JVP. Shannon Singleton will kiss the ring, because she plans on wearing it soon.

Was I right?

2025 - Her First Year in Office

In Tax Frauds, we saw how Singleton was on the wrong side (Team ‘Tax the Rich’) in the Preschool for All fight:

Members include County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson, Commissioners Meghan Moyer, Shannon Singleton, the Peacock, the entire DSA, assorted nonprofits, activists groups, and deeply gullible progressives.

Then there was In Stabtown, We Mind Our Own Business when Singleton was on the wrong side of a guy getting stabbed outside Central Library. From OPB:

Days after the stabbing, Multnomah County Commissioner Shannon Singleton wrote on social media that she watched the footage and said the public statements “do not depict the full story of what occurred.”

That turned out to be bullshit.

Then I pointed out, in An Endorsement You Can’t Vote For*, Singleton’s staffer Salomé Chimuku — who was also a Portland Charter Commission member — was wrapped up in an attempt to slip a DSA candidate into the Oregon House.

On the upside, I can at least say that Singleton didn’t sponsor or attach herself to the “International Day of Commemoration and Dignity of the Victims of the Crime of Genocide and of the Prevention of this Crime” proclamation. Everyone involved in that embarrassment should apologize.

She also isn’t shy about admitting when county policies aren’t working. See County Commissioner Proposes Changes to Make Deflection Center More Effective - WW.

Final Analysis

She’s not terrible but she is the heir-apparent to the Kafoury/JVP dynasty.

Plus I’ve disagreed with her far more than I’ve agreed.

Plus there are those damn endorsements. (almost all the DSA Councilors, the usual Portland for All voices, the worst members of the School Board.)

Plus I know people who have worked with her and none of them were wowed.

Plus she’s the first choice of the Bluesky Portland-working-class-activist-who-comes-from-money-still-has-money-and-lives-in-Lake-Oswego class…

It’s not encouraging. Here’s hoping Julia Brim-Edwards or Sharon Meieran enter the race. And here’s really hoping that this is the last Multnomah County Chair election we ever have. (Go sign the MultNoMo petition!)

Speaking of Political Analysis…

I’ve been very disappointed to see a lot of the post-mortem narrative on the New Jersey Democratic primary.

How a pro-Israel super PAC made a losing bet to open Democratic primary season - NBC

I agree that AIPAC’s strategy backfired but I disagree that it’s the story.

Working Families Party is running an anti-ICE, anti-Trump campaign endorsed by young political celebrities against establishment Democrats. When you’re the boring white guy connected to the Clintons and your opponent is a woman of color with the backing of every single Progressive™ Political Celeb and the popular unions and non-profits, it’s going to be a tight race.

The obsession with Jew Money is too much and AIPAC has a fraction of the influence people think it does.

How Influential Is AIPAC? Less Than Beer Sellers, Public Accountants, and Toyota - Tablet.

In 2018, total pro-Israel lobbying spending was around $5 million, of which AIPAC accounted for $3.5 million. In contrast, Native American casinos spent around $22 million that year. By Tablet’s count, AIPAC was the 147th highest-ranked entity in terms of lobbying spending in 2018. Their expenditures were about the same as International Paper, a company which is seldom tweet-stormed or even written about.

To be fair, the amount spent on elections shot way up post-October 7th, but then again so did every other PAC. Look at the SEIU. Spending on political races is out of control across the board, yet there is a effort to have you believe the Jewish Lobby is particularly influential.

Stop parroting talking points from the DSA and the KKK. 2026 is going to be a year rife with this nonsense. Spend your time asking why Track AIPAC, an org that feels like it emerged from one of Tucker Carlson’s fever dreams, is using imagery like this:

I’m actually hesitant to reproduce this image. It’s gross.

to support the DSA’s Jessica Salas for her primary and why she hasn’t rejected that endorsement. You’ve gotta love the aestheticization of politics— the photoshopped implication that Dexter would look better/younger/happier if she hated Israel more — if she was a better person.

Dexter hates Israel plenty. Her critics don’t care. They want her younger communist opponent in office and they’ll tie her to treacherous Jew Money however they can.

Remember when George Bush rejected David Duke’s endorsement in ‘91? I wouldn’t count on that kind of politics this year. This will be the year of the DSA & Friends being as ugly as they’d like because Trump and ICE are bad. Their rhetoric is already indistinguishable from right wing drek half the time.

Plus they share a new social media platform. Fun!