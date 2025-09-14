Portland Street Response (PSR) has a big problem: its supporters. Sort of like the Boston Red Sox — there’s nothing objectively wrong with the organization, but the fans are horrible enough to make the whole thing hard to love.

PSR was a popular proposal back when the City Council unanimously established it in 2019. That council was Mayor Ted Wheeler, Amanda Fritz, Nick Fish, Jo Ann Hardesty, and Chloe Eudaly. Since 2019, PSR has struggled, especially after the Summer of Rage. There’s been a sort of friction between the promise of PSR and what some of its supporters seemed to want it to become.

A Portland Program Intended to Reduce Police Interactions With People in Crisis Is Off to a Slow Start - WW (2021)

Instead of dispatching armed police officers to handle non-emergency calls, like wellness checks or an unarmed person experiencing a mental health crisis, City Hall is sending a two-person crisis team: one paramedic and one licensed clinical social worker.

The pitch made to Portlanders was essentially “CAHOOTS, but in Portland.” This is sensible and has broad support, including within PPB. On many occasions, however, PSR has been pitted against the police and fire bureaus by orgs like Street Roots, who take credit for much of the initial PSR design.

Please contact Mayor Wheeler, Commissioner Ryan and Commissioner Fritz and ask them to prioritize funding for Portland Street Response rather than police in the budget discussions taking place tomorrow.

Sound familiar? Having any Parks vs Police flashbacks?

Friends of Portland Street Response (no relation) are a mess. The group is often just a mouthpiece for the DSA, staffed by Portland for All members. Look at their endorsements for council last year: EPG plus a full deck of assholes. They spread misinformation and argue for stuff it isn’t clear PSR actually wants. To borrow from Eric Zimmerman, they “politicize PSR” while pretending it’s still 2020.

If there’s a through-line to my criticism of Portland’s various failing “progressive” orgs, it will be this: these people miss the Summer of 2020 and that nonsense still animates them. It was the best time of their lives.

Nancy Rommelmann covered so much of the unrest of that period, and if you’ve got $10 to throw her way, this recent piece sums up the worst madness of those days:

So, why are many advocates for PSR so divisive? What was CAHOOTS and what happened to them?

First, let me give you an example of a positive development emerging from 2020 and the local Black Lives Matter movement. I’ve slammed Candace Avalos, Don’t Shoot PDX, and various progressive (especially race-focused) orgs in the last few pieces (and that will continue in this series), but Portland can do this stuff correctly. We have all of the right people to accomplish it. It’s not usually that hard to figure out who they are. They get results and argue for collaboration over division.

FITCOG and East Portland

On June 26th, the Focus Intervention Team Community Oversight Group (FITCOG) met with East Portland communities to celebrate an enormous accomplishment.

The city is seeing double-digit drops across all shooting categories from January to June 2025, compared to the same time last year, according to statistics provided during the meeting. Homicides down 50%

Shootings down 32%

Shootings with injuries down 38%

Homicides by gunfire down 46% Many credit the partnership between the community and police.

This is in East Portland, where an outsized share of murders and shootings take place. Wonder why Terrence Hayes and Loretta Smith talk about East Portland wanting more/better policing?

“You look at the statistics, and what the statistics were telling us at the time was that between black and brown individuals, they were being killed at a phenomenal rate,” one pastor noted. Portland is seemingly making progress in the effort to curb gun violence.

We aren’t talking about Officer Involved Shootings — something many Americans have a fairly deluded view of. We are talking about Portlanders murdering each other, with and without (though mostly with), guns. A disproportionate number of victims, hypothetically and statistically, would have been young black men — but the murders never occurred.

That’s huge, and probably what it looks like when “Black Lives Matter.” Communities organizing to address a problem with a disproportionate impact on black residents, and getting results. Who could have a problem with it?

Andre Miller, Councilor Angelita Morillo’s Chief of Staff (and former supervisor under PSR Architect Jo Ann Hardesty), for one.

Portland staffer claims police target minorities "disproportionately." Here's the data. - KATU

“When we're talking about Black and brown communities, we are always over-surveilled and over-policed within our communities,” Miller told the crowd. Miller also said, “When we're talking about policing and when we're talking about Shot Spotter, Shot Spotter is the actual tool that over-surveils our community." Shot Spotter is a gunshot detection system. However, in 2023, the city chose not to pursue installing the technology after considering it. Though former FITCOG Chair Kimberely Dixon noted the team visited a Florida community where over 75% of the population is people of color, and that they supported Shot Spotter while also not thinking they were over-surveilled.

Miller also refused to credit the Portland Police Focused Intervention Team (FIT) for the reduction in shootings and received pushback from community leaders in East Portland.

Kimberley Dixon disagrees:

"I will stand ten toes down and absolutely state, that FIT and FITCOG have been a large contributor to addressing gun violence," Dixon said.

Dixon, the FITCOG chair is a pillar of her community. Her son was murdered and she dedicated her life to reducing gun violence in East Portland and beyond. Her work saves lives — that’s a data-verified fact. Google her and read any interview she gives — she’s phenomenal.

Miller is an anti-police activist — an abolitionist just like his former and current bosses. He was also in the room when PSR was dreamt up by Hardesty and Kaia Sand. He’s still a big supporter of both of them. Unsurprisingly, Miller doesn’t seem to want PSR working with the police.

CAHOOTS, the group that allegedly inspired PSR, also saved lives by working with the police. Let’s find out what happened when they went full ACAB.

The Fall of CAHOOTS

Crisis Assistance Helping Out On The Streets (CAHOOTS) was a “full-service mobile crisis service” in Eugene, OR. An alternative to police response, not policing. They shut down in April. Why?

Kaia Sand has a Substack (Unwanted Persons) and she’s writing a book about alternatives to policing. From her “about me” section:

In 2019 Sand was awarded a Spirit of Portland award by Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty; and the regional Society of Professional Journalists small newsroom first prize for Best Column.

She is far from a reliable source on Portland Street Response or CAHOOTS as she benefitted financially from setting up this current mess, but The Nation hired her to write about CAHOOTS’s decline all the same.

This Organization Proved There Was an Alternative to the Police. Now It’s Being Defunded. - The Nation

Sand opens with a story about a mentally ill homeless man:

I was afraid that the police would shoot him if he reached into his pockets. After all, the Portland police—monitored by the Department of Justice since 2012 for use of force against people with mental illness—have shot dead unhoused Portlanders in mental crises many times before and many times after that day.

So what exactly did the DOJ find about the PPB’s lust for shooting “unhoused Portlanders?”

Specifically, the United States’ complaint alleges that PPB engages in a pattern or practice of using excessive force on individuals with actual or perceived mental illness by: (1) too frequently using a higher level of force than necessary; (2) using electronic control weapons (ECWs), commonly referred to as Tasers, in circumstances when such force is not justified, or deploying ECWs more times than necessary on an individual; and (3) using a higher degree of force than justified for low-level offenses.

Damning, yes, but no mention of shooting them. The complaint and ensuing settlement came about because of the death of James Chasse Jr. I was living in Downtown Portland when he died. It was a tragedy and the fallout from his mistreatment by PPB led to them becoming some of the most highly trained officers in the country on issues of mental health. You want accountability? You got it. It won’t bring Chasse Jr. back, but his death rocked the city. It was not swept aside.

The idea that police shoot homeless people at some staggering rate isn’t backed by reality. I know a woman who was trapped in her house when a homeless man began slamming on the front door one morning in NE Portland. She didn’t call 9-1-1 because she felt certain that would be signing his death warrant. The same sentiment is echoed in a Washington Post article about CAHOOTS:

He recognizes how lucky he was that day in June 2020. Lucky he didn’t encounter police while raving in his bathrobe at 1 a.m. Lucky, numerous studies suggest, that he is White, since Black people in the United States are almost three times as likely to be fatally shot by police as Whites.

I find it ironic because back in 2016 the Washington Post was the first paper to report on Roland Fryer’s study that debunked the idea that being black is a deciding factor in police use of lethal force. Andre Miller seems to believe it is. Kaia Sand does as well.

This sort of misbelief actually makes people less safe. It leads to horrible policy, like the ignorant dedication to abolishing police or blocking other agencies from working with them.

So what actually killed CAHOOTS?

“CAHOOTS was more than a program; it was a movement to redefine what public safety is,” Portland City Councilor Candace Avalos said. “The confluence of the pandemic and the racial justice uprisings allowed people to stretch their imaginations beyond police.” With the decline of CAHOOTS, she said it was even more important to ensure that the Portland Street Response was a success. “There’s pressure on PSR to be a beacon in this moment, because CAHOOTS is possibly gone. That’s tragic. So much dies on the vine because we refuse to fund the public good.”

At the heart of the challenges, Eugene covered only about 40 percent of the costs of running CAHOOTS, said Justin Maderia, a CAHOOTS coordinator. White Bird tried to fill the gaps with grants and donations for both CAHOOTS and its other programs, some of which lost federal funding sliced by the Trump administration.

So Avalos and Sand are promoting the idea that we just don’t care. We’re defunding stuff because we’re cruel and cheap. Also Trump.

A Wall Street Journal article from this year, however, tells a different story.

A Hippie-Cop Alliance Reformed Crisis Response. ‘Defund the Police’ Brought It Down. - WSJ

As Cahoots’ national profile soared, relations with Eugene police, its primary partner and funder, soured. The workers became outspoken at “defund the police” rallies, and allegedly used their access to police radio channels to also help protesters avoid the cops.

Younger members pushed for a more confrontational stance against police, while veterans feared this would undermine their work. “For myself and I would like to think the majority of us, being quiet in 2020 was not a tolerable position,” said Chelsea Swift, then a relative newcomer. Cahoots became a rallying cry in Eugene. A petition called to defund the police and redirect the money to Cahoots. A “defund the police bake sale” featured Cahoots speakers and its signature blue-and-white vans. At one protest, Swift told crowds she worked at Cahoots not with the police but instead of the police, a local paper reported. Her bosses later cautioned her against using the Cahoots name at demonstrations, she recalled. Police officers were furious. Leadership privately voiced concern to the nonprofit. “It was like a wedge had been driven into this very comfortable 30-year relationship,” Swift said.

The article also details financial mistakes, hiring friends, and the sort of general mismanagement that also plagued Portland groups during the Summer of Rage. Notice that Swift was “a relative newcomer.” That should be familiar to readers who paid attention to the Portland Children’s Levy fiasco. A bunch of young activists from the radicalization class of 2017-2020 coming in and setting fire to existing orgs.

Oh, and the CAHOOTS employees unionized.

Former staffers say the nonprofit didn’t leverage its prominence for fundraising. Cahoots workers unionized, but the organization didn’t have a plan to pay for the higher operational costs.

Huh. Alienating other orgs and donors with increasingly radical politics while increasing your own operating costs. That’s a definition of defunding I was not previously familiar with. You learn something every day.

Some final notes on the Sand article: she mentioned the “upcoming” (now passed) Kanal resolution for PSR.

“We have this game-changing resolution that will be a defining moment for Portland to change what community safety looks like,” said Avalos, who cosponsored the resolution with Councilors Sameer Kanal and Angelita Morillo. The vote will be close.

Votes: ✅ Passed 10/2 → Aye: Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Novick, Green, Zimmerman, Avalos, Dunphy, Smith, Pirtle-Guiney → Nay: Ryan, Clark

It wasn’t close. As Eric Zimmerman said in that meeting:

We are floating a lot of things that, as a public and as a body, we are still fighting this fight for the existence of PSR. And we’re using some of the same language from several years ago, and I think we’re well past that.

Sand cited her own work for Street Roots about the treatment of Jo Ann Hardesty. Angelita Morillo is quoted extensively. Morillo returned the favor by thanking Sand, Hardesty, and Miller in the vote above. Go team!

There is no war over the existence of PSR, only a disagreement about PSR’s purpose.

Alternatives

Is PSR an alternative to police response or an alternative to police?

I’ve certainly had my say before council, and obviously I was brilliant, but for some reason the debate didn’t end there.

The “moderate” (adult) councilors, along with most of Portland seem to view PSR as an alternative to response. We still need police, but they aren’t needed on every call. This is how CAHOOTS used to work. Avalos and the DSA seem to view them as an eventual replacement — and alternative to police. This is just foolishness, but it’s also the DSA’s platform.

Zohran Mamdani, champagne-socialist grifter, NYC mayoral hopeful, and current favorite of the DSA has repeated the claim that “police don’t keep us safe.” Police don’t protect us, they just murder brown people. So, it wasn’t a surprise when one of his former staffers went viral for harassing a Muslim officer. Becoming a community-driven police officer and representing your community isn’t acceptable. You’re a “pig” now and you obviously live to kill your own people.

That’s how these kids speak when they don’t think they’re going to end up on the news. They lie about police accountability to voters and move for abolition as quickly as politically feasible. ACAB, natch.

If you let them control PSR, it’s going to end up just like CAHOOTS. They will destroy it because they do not live in reality. They live in a fantasy world where people are safer without police. Drug users are safer without compelled recovery. Stores should just be operated on a sliding scale/needs basis. Just leave people alone, man. Let them do what they want. You’re not their dad.

The period of 2017-2024 was bad for Portland. Most of the “leaders” who emerged from that time have been bad for Portland as well.

It’s time to learn from what we did well, what people loved us for, and what we completely screwed up. It’s time to return to reality and reject political groups who either live in a fantasy world or long to return to 2020. This chapter of Portland’s history needs to come to a close.

In Part 2, we’ll look at Jo Ann Hardesty’s PSR development team. Did they really mean to copy CAHOOTS’s 30 year record of success or is that just what they sold Portland on? Like the City Charter, in order to save PSR, we’re going to need to understand the people and process behind it. You’ll spot some familiar names and faces, along with an interesting connection to Preschool for All.

PSR isn’t inherently a bad idea, but if you let it serve as a Trojan Horse for bad ideas, the whole thing is going to collapse.