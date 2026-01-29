Our DSA councilors and their supporters enjoy alluding to the puppet masters of local politics: the Portland Business Alliance (now Metro Chamber), corporate lobbyists, and wealthy families who have allegedly led Portland to ruin. These ‘oligarchs’ control Oregon’s dominant conservative party - the Democrats. Never mind that our local Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) rose to power backed by large unions and non-profits and please pay no attention to that national, socialist agenda they’ve been pushing down our throats.

They need you to see them as grassroots, small-donor funded, the voice of The People. Please don’t look into their members’ backgrounds (the average DSA bro is whiter, male-r, wealthier, and more privileged than most groups). They need you to see their agenda as one for ‘working families’ and the betterment of all Portlanders.

As Andy and I covered in his latest podcast episode:

the DSA and their Peacock allies vote with the group more often than not, even on issues that break along district or ideological lines. They are party loyalists, not working class champions. That’s how you get ’Israeli Complicity’ Investigations, threats to public universities, inviting Communist revolutionaries to speak in support of refugees their own heroes helped create, panels on abolishing the family, campaign funding from billionaires, hot dog carts, banning things that are already illegal and...

The proposed foie gras ban.

The issues working class people are most focused on!

Arts & Economy

Councilor Mitch Green, who is approximately 25% hot dog by now, and new Council President Jamie Dunphy brought ‘their’ foie gras ban proposal to the Arts & Economy committee this week. You can watch it on video at 11min 53sec.

Dunphy, Green, and the other DSA Councilors were endorsed by Animal Rights Collective Portland, Compassionate PDX, Pro-Animal Future, and Veggies Do It Better in 2024.

The presentation on the ordinance was led by Sam Schillinger, Campaign Director for that same Pro-Animal Future. Also featured were Amber Canavan from PETA, Avery Laing from Direct Action Everywhere (DxE), Alex Felsinger from Mirisata, Lissett Bickford from Physicians Committee for Responsible Medicine, Miyoko Schinner from Miyoko’s Creamery, and Conor Lamkin from the Humane League.

All of them are part of a large, well-funded movement to push a vegan lifestyle, which is mostly very cute. I’ll get to the decidedly less cute part in a bit. You can see the slides here. Note the number of local businesses who signed off on this thing. Foie gras is controversial, so it’s a great first step if you’re trying to ban all oops! Almost gave away the surprise. I promise we’ll get there. Let’s do the story everyone else wrote about first, then I’ll give you the part they missed.

At 33min 50sec you can hear Le Pigeon and Canard’s Andrew Fortgang offer his opposition to the ban. In the business owner vs non-profit rich kid camp I think you can guess who I’m more sympathetic toward.

Public testimony is at 43min. Lots of support from activists and some push back from chefs and restaurant owners. There was a lot of back and forth around the ethics of food, with Team Restaurant pointing out that Portland’s food scene is obsessed with local and ethical sourcing, unlike giant chains and supermarkets. At least two speakers asked why this group isn’t going after Tyson Foods — a good point for later.

Full disclosure: I was vegan for over 15 years. Then I realized I had an eating disorder.

I’m somewhat kidding. I don’t think veganism is an eating disorder, but it certainly helped conceal mine. Now I eat what I want and have a lot less anxiety. It’s also opened my life up to cultural experiences. Across those 15 years I was the ‘cool vegan’ — rarely judgmental, down to come to a party even if there was ‘nothing I could eat,’ light on the lectures, etc. I wasn’t about forcing my choices on others.

But if you can count on Communists for one thing, it’s fucking with choice and damaging economies in the process.

The testimony was overwhelmingly pro-ban. Dan Ryan pointed out many chefs work during the middle of the day, and probably can’t make it to city hall to argue about these issues. I won’t run through the identities of the speakers but a lot of them are in the same tax bracket as your typical DSA testifier: Tech workers. Nice families. Good schools. They pay the Preschool for All Tax. You get what I’m saying?

Committee discussion and voting starts at 1hr 22min.

Votes: ❌ Failed 2/3 → Aye: Dunphy, Green → Nay: Smith, Clark, Ryan

Not that it matters.

Portland’s foie gras ban fails in committee, but it might not be cooked - OPB

“This is an incremental approach to changing our food system,” said Green. “It doesn’t have the support of this committee this time. So I won’t try to change your mind any further.” City code allows an ordinance to circumvent the city’s committee process if four out of 12 councilors demand it gets a full council hearing.

That’s a great headline. So, none of that mattered, but it’s actually worse than that. This whole intro was the context for today’s story. I don’t care about foie gras or banning it. Very few people do, including Mitch Green. His own wife didn’t want him to sponsor this.

What’s the Point?

This isn’t about foie gras. The issue is that our new City Council was supposed to bring us proportional representation. We’re supposed to be moving away from the days of niche, monied interests bringing pet projects before council while the rest of us wait-and-see on pressing issues that affect our lives. The DSA were supposed to be the voice of the working class. It was to be a new day in City Hall, yet here we are again. National non-profits bringing a ban that they are trying to enact around the country. They chose to spend their money and time in Portland because we have a city council composed of fools they helped elect.

The Progressivism™ = anti-capitalism = abolish meat, cars, Israel, police, borders, and bedtimes. I’m being flippant, but I’m not actually misrepresenting them. Those are their views. That doesn’t really feel like a working class, affordability, pro-union, pro-immigrant platform to me, so maybe I am right wing?

We have fun.

Hold on. What did I mean by abolish meat?

Yes on IP28

IP28 is a signature initiative for the People for the Elimination of Animal Cruelty Exemptions (PEACE) Act.

It’s incredible. They allegedly have over 100,000 signatures so it might really make it on to the November ballot this time. It was previously known as IP3. What does it do?

If enacted, IP28 would remove many of the exemptions from Oregon’s laws against animal abuse, animal neglect, and animal sexual assault.

And if that sounds cool, you should hear what those exceptions are!

The main effect of IP28 is that, if passed, it would criminalize the injuring, killing, forced impregnation, and masturbation of mammals, birds, reptiles, amphibians, and fish in the state of Oregon. IP28 would also prohibit animal ownership for anyone who is convicted of a crime of animal cruelty. Finally, IP28 would require that all animals under a human's care be provided with adequate food, water, bedding, shelter, and space to exercise (which is currently only required to be provided for companion animals).

So hunting, fishing, breeding, killing for food (or for any reason other than self-defense or euthanasia) would be criminal acts of animal abuse. They don’t even include a cutout for Tribal Fishing. Suddenly all ranchers become weird pet hoarders.

This is very funny to me, but it would also destroy Oregon’s economy. It would cripple our entire food system. The proponents know this, which is why they want to set up the Humane Transition Fund which would cost who knows how many hundreds of millions if not billions of dollars to retrain and support tens of thousands of newly-jobless Oregonians.

Meat wouldn’t be banned in Oregon, but we’d have to import it from every other state. Animal products would surge in value, which is good if you’re a little Communist weirdo who wants to force everyone to eat meat replacements. Demolishing a significant portion of our farming economy would certainly lead families to make different choices at the grocery store. Though Tyson chicken would still be on offer, just fewer of the more ethical options and none of the local stuff.

Now, am I just on a silly right wing rant? Why would I bring this up? It’s not like the group behind that proposed foie gras ban is also behind IP28 or IP3. They’re supposed to be concerned citizens protesting a controversial ingredient. Mitch Green said they’ve been fighting for this for years. They don’t want to obliterate our current food system and replace it with something that adheres only to their values, right?

Wrong.

Many of the foie ban presenters are signature gatherers for IP28. Their web of groups also financially support IP28, and they share larger donors. Some of those public testifiers for the ban are donors to IP28. They’re the same group. They also hire out progressive orgs like Portland Clean Air Fund, of the Election Canvassing Controversy to door-knock for them. Plus they’ve gotten into the candidate endorsement game — capitalizing on the rise of the DSA to get friendly local politicians in their network and owing them favors.

The foie gras ban is seen as an easy win. A full ban on the killing of all animals is their end goal, and the money behind these campaigns isn’t chump change. Owen Gunden, one of the first Bitcoin Billionaires, put 100k into IP28/IP3. There’s no telling how much he pumped into similar attempts in California and elsewhere. The movement is also heavily tied to other lefty orgs like the National Lawyers Guild. They’re very anti-Israel as well, because of course they are. Whenever a Palestinian flag ends up on a presentation over foie gras, you know you’re dealing with top minds.

Would you be shocked to learn there’s a financial connection between the millionaire and billionaire class who back this movement and the meat alternative industry? They invest heavily, then try to ban their competition — all in the name of Progressivism™ and animal welfare.

The Take-Away

Do you know how hard all this was for me to figure out?

It took about an hour of research. You simply start from the assumption that the DSA is always full of shit. Then, any time they try to do something, you ask the following question:

What are they really trying to accomplish?

In this case, they probably don’t even know. They’re just doing whatever their backers told them to and toeing the party line. Ditto on the Israeli investigation or half the dumb ideas they float. How is that better than the ‘old days?’ Remember when these fools almost tanked the Portland Children’s Levy because one of the dumb groups that supports them asked them to?

IP28 would make Oregon a testing ground, yet again, for outside money to figure out if something is economically viable at scale. If it doesn’t work, just leave us to pick up the mess and move on to Next Idea.

Let me remind you that when I moved to Portland and the mean-old-business-people supposedly controlled everything, Portland looked like this:

Adorable.

Please leave businesses alone and stop listening to Communists and their friends.

We don’t need to be the best/first/most/least anything. If you let our artists, makers, and doers... do, they can probably get us back to something great.

Or at least quietly lovely.

Don’t Rank the DSA in 2026

It’s really that easy. Also, eat what you want.