Time for Part 2 of the Future Portland candidate events. This time we met candidates for District 3 at the Rogue Eastside Pub and Pilot Brewery. The organizers tightened up the event, and there was more daylight between candidates. Here are the notes:

Mayoral candidate Keith Wilson gave a stump speech to start this one off. Unlike Vadim from last week, Keith is in a more crowded field, so he made a pitch to win over the room. That pitch was for shelters and housing.

End unsheltered homelessness in 1 year → Unload the strained public safety system → Decrease crime & begin revitalizing the city.

Some points that stood out:

He isn’t a “housing first” candidate. He wants shelter as the top priority and employment/internships where it makes sense. Then we can discuss moving to permanent housing.

He’s big on home sharing . He pitched the return of boarding houses, SROs, etc. for our workforce. Zoning and incentives come along with that.

“Sweeps are inhumane.” He’s not a fan of the camping ban, and I got the impression he won’t support one without adequate shelter capacity.

The Candidates

There weren’t as many common callouts this time. There was a lot of daylight between these candidates. There was a question about Mingus Mapps’s call for 1,200 sworn police officers. We have around 800 now. The answers were enlightening, so I’ll include them.

Philippe Knab positioned himself as the “pragmatic, results-oriented" candidate “with a pro-equity lens." He was careful with questions around numbers and figures. Very “it depends/it’s nuanced” about the police question and didn’t concur or give an alternative number. He complimented my anti-antisemitism shirt.

Dan Gilk is a YIMBY. “Legalize building!” He identifies as an urbanist, pro middle-class, and very pro transit/walking/cycling. He supports sweeps, but only with shelters. He made it clear that once we build the shelters, we can and should sweep those who refuse them. He called out how Portland is bleeding jobs and tax base by chasing middle-class earners away. He dodged the police question, but wants Portland's police to live in Portland.

Theo Hathaway Saner focused on affordable housing. He works with WeShine PDX and is very passionate about housing our “most vulnerable.” He did not answer about police officer numbers.

Jon Walker is “the most boring man in Portland." He wants to make Portland’s government so boring you stop thinking about it. Working in public health for the OHA, he focuses on efficiency and ensuring we get our money's worth out of any plan. No police number, but he did bring up “unnecessary use of officers” with traffic camera review. Bonus points for referencing the “State’s Monopoly on Violence," which is something I didn’t think I’d hear. He also complimented my anti-antisemitism shirt.

Brian Conley is an independent journalist and the furthest left candidate who showed up. His kid is an activist, his wife works in addiction health, and he wants accountability at city hall. The focus of his speech was Climate Crisis/Vision Zero/Equity, the Renter’s Bill of Rights, and community outreach. He brought up January 6th, crackdowns on the 2020 protests and riots, and finished with “hope.” He made a weak argument about police numbers vs. Seattle. Then he proceeded to dunk on the police union and argue with D4 candidate Eli Arnold about those numbers. I included his Twitter above because that’s the main link I could find on him. He seems to be on good terms with dangerous people.

Terry Parker has been active in the Portland politics for decades. He’s in the race to represent the “working stiff.” Tough on crime, pro police, and pro job training and internships before permanent housing for homeless residents. He wants to give people a “hand up, not a hand out.” He also claims PBOT isn’t listening to citizens and calls for every user of the road to pay for its maintenance. That includes looking into the damage that city buses do to roads compared to cars. He answered the police number question by agreeing with Mingus Mapps on 1200 officers.

Sandeep Bali is running for the 2nd time. He wants to end urban camping and focus on public safety. He stands out with a push to partner with existing health care services instead of relying on the nonprofit sector. We have large, networked hospital systems in place already. Why are we relying on many small nonprofits for mental health and recovery work? On public safety, he celebrated our new District Attorney and argued for the largest increase in police numbers at 1,500. He also mentioned Portland's poor education stats and lack of student activities. He was for bringing back more standardized testing. He is also a “let builders build” candidate in response to housing issues and revitalization.

Rex Burkholder is what I will henceforth call a “Bud Clark guy.” He mentioned Bud Clark. He mentioned Tom Potter. I think he mentioned Vera Katz. His pitch was “citizen power” forward. He was an early leader in the BTA (now the Street Trust); he has 12 years' experience on the Metro Council, and he’s about as “old Portland” as you can get. He pushed education collaboration, clean air/water, and “making the Portland we want.” No police numbers. “Show me the data first.”

Kelly “KJ” Janes works with the Foster-Powell Neighborhood Association, Benson Polytechnic, and is a business owner. She focused on the fact that while she’s “very progressive,” she also knows how to mediate, moderate, and prevent stalling. She can argue her politics without bogging down the process of running a city. No police numbers.

Daniel DeMelo was the Chair of the Joint Office of Homeless Services Community Budget Advisory Committee. He argued that we aren’t even building shelters at a rate that outpaces people becoming unsheltered. “We don’t need new solutions; we need to follow through with the solutions we already have.” Lots of build shelters, get high acuity treatment to those who need it, stop putting band-aids on bullet wounds type of rhetoric. He has Fire and Police endorsements. His police numbers were to start by getting our ~800 up to 950 and work from there. He stressed the importance of “The Perception of Order” as a starting place.

None of the DSA candidates showed up. 😭 I’ll include them in the ranking as usual because there isn’t a smooth speech they could give that would move me. Several other candidates weren’t there, and I want to meet or hear from more of them, but I can only work with what I have.

Finally, Eli Arnold from District 4 showed up, and I was glad he did. Eli is a bike cop; he lives in Sellwood (Dan Gilk should be pleased), and he pushed “real compassion.” “Whether you are ready for help or not, we need to get you that help.” He stressed getting police numbers up before all the money leaves Portland. “You often call 911 on the worst day of your life. Now imagine no one is coming.” He did have a bit of good news, which is that we’ve been so hands-off on some of these issues that any amount of effort is going to have benefits. Eli is my top pick in D4 and I was glad to get to chat with him again.

District 3 seemed very ignorant on policing issues - so having Eli there was a benefit. Overall I found it much easier to rank these candidates, so here we go:

