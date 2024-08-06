This past Sunday Future Portland hosted a candidate event for District 4 at the Society Hotel. It was fun. It was hot. I met some of the candidates. I am no closer to picking my 6. These are my notes.

Vadim Mozyrsky gave the introduction. No surprise. He’s the obvious choice for our district (County District 1 for silly reasons). Most of the candidates endorsed him and so do I.

Eli Arnold wasn’t there, and I was hoping he would be. Mitch Green wasn’t either, and I didn’t mind.

I’ve been pretty upfront about my Arnold favoritism. If the guy screws up, I’ll be the first to criticize him, but he brings skills to the table that no one else in District 4 can.

Green is on my “DSA List,” which is an anti-endorsement. The Democratic Socialists of America have become an ugly organization with matching politics. They are anti-democratic, anti-American, and conspiratorial in the extreme. I want to make sure none of these people get anywhere near power.

District 4 has lots of choices, and that’s great news. I can’t come up with a decisive 6-person list yet. I’m hopeful for 7 of them, and I’d be happy with 3 others.

Common callouts:

Portland’s horrible permitting process and development hell, especially for housing.

Disconnected departments that work against each other.

Build shelters and treatment beds. Fill them. Enforce camping bans and drug laws.

More police and firefighters, but also building a city in which they would want to live.

Affordability!

Pushing for a County Commission to stand up to JVP (she wasn’t named) — Mozyrsky and Adams were widely endorsed.

The Candidates

Eric Zimmerman stole the show. The guy is impossible not to like, and his ideas about focusing on our neighborhoods and shared spaces won me over.

Olivia Clark, Stan Penkin, Moses Ross, and Bob Weinstein all came across as qualified candidates with practical ideas but a lot of overlap. It’s a bit harder to choose between them.

Ben Hufford was the pragmatic businessman. He claims we “got arrogant” when people started flooding here, but he says this is still a “great place to build a city.”

Tony Morse spoke about recovery and treatment. He was service-centered but practical. He is a little too close to union activists for me, but he seemed like a great guy.

Sarah Silkie and Ciatta Thompson are both the sort of candidates who would have appealed to me in 2012. The sort of candidate you elect to shake up a stale system. A bit younger, both from backgrounds like my own. Silkie’s experience is in the public sector, while Thompson comes from business startups, media, and hospitality. They made great first impressions, but I’m not the 2012 me anymore, and I didn’t feel the same excitement I got from others.

Lisa Freeman is very progressive and, unfortunately, plugged into groups I don’t trust. I’m not ready to bounce her to the DSA list, but she is playing softball with them soon, so it might be a matter of time. Friendly and easy to talk to, with too many red flags for me. She was straightforward and answered my questions.

Michael Trimble is a magnetic personality - but in an Andrew Chang way. Easy to get along with him, and he’s full of fun ideas (24hr fare-free MAX), but I’m not 28 anymore and I have no idea who’s paying for this stuff. There’s a “This sounds like so much money!” in my notes next to his name. I enjoyed chatting with him.

My Post-Event Ranking:

Runners Up

It’s gonna be a “no” from me.

The DSA List - what’s worse than “no”?