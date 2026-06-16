In my last piece, Circuses First, I argued against the “Services First Amendment” aka Green-Avalos-Morillo 1 aka “GAM,” as several Peacock members now refer to it:

It’s a realignment pause masquerading as saving cut services. Did you really think the DSA would ever let this city streamline? They want more public employees, cost and redundancy be damned!

I also expressed fear that Loretta Smith would be the 7th vote. That didn’t happen. Instead, we got two more days of dysfunction and stalemate. Almost no one in local media got the story correct, and even Angelita noticed:

Our tiniest Communist is close to the truth. Local media is terrible at covering the council, but not because they carry water for whoever our “conservative elected officials” are supposed to be. Unfortunately for Angelita, I do watch the meetings, even if Portland darling Sophie Peel can’t be bothered.

Council Fails to Reach Deal to Preserve Public Safety and Administrative Jobs (WW):

A pared-down proposal from moderate Councilors Elana Pirtle-Guiney and Steve Novick proposed using $7.8 million in PCEF interest to restore cuts to the public safety support specialist program, some cuts to Portland Fire & Rescue and and other cuts to administrative jobs, some of which overlapped with the restorations sought by the progressive councilors in their failed amendment. Councilor Mitch Green, who was one of the sponsors of the progressive caucus’s failed proposal to prevent layoffs, warned that he couldn’t support Pirtle-Guiney and Novick’s amendment as written. He proposed recessing the council meeting so the two factions could find a middle ground overnight.

I give Peel six months until she’s calling Loretta Smith a conservative. She’s already moved EPG and Novick to the moderate camp and swallowed the ‘two blocs’ narrative. Angelita is terrible at her job and even Sophie’s kid-glove coverage doesn’t make it seem otherwise.

So let’s look at what actually happened.

Day 1 - June 10th, 2026

General public comment was at 7min, kicking off with Criminal Defense Attorney Edie Rogoway. She was fun. Also featured are friend-of-the-newsletter Vikki Payne and Michelle Milla of Stadiumhood.

There was a bit of tax business after that. You might check out this little interaction at 30min when Zimmerman called out Item Number 7 (Approve accepting funds from the State of Oregon under the State Revenue Sharing Program for the fiscal year beginning July 1, 2026 and ending June 30, 2027). It’s listed as an emergency ordinance because of the deadline. In order to take effect on July 1st, it will need 9 votes to pass. Zimmerman claimed “that’s quite risky” and Dunphy agreed. Keep your eyes open as it comes back up this week.

Amendments IV: the Next Generation

Budget Items began with public testimony at 32min. It was mostly public unions on shutting down the Core Realignment, but I want to call out three speakers:

Jeremy Beausoleil Smith (1hr 3min) is the second DSA candidate for Portland City Council in D4. Jeremy makes Mitch Green seem likable. Maybe that’s the plan?

Alan Hipólito (1hr 4min) gave the most overwrought PCEF Defender speech I’ve heard yet. Hipólito is the director of suma, previous director of Verde, and a member of the PCEF Coalition (beneficiaries who helped create the monstrosity). He’s a friend and ally of Candace Avalos and if you listen to his speech you’ll hear it. Holy intersectionality, this is the high level Progressive™ grift that got Portland where we are today. Slush funds for marginalized voices are the only way forward, I guess? Because climate change. Or homophobia? Or ableism? I lost track. Give Alan a few million more and he’ll figure it out.

Chris Olson, (1hr 18min) former D2 City Council candidate accused of assaulting conservative journalist Brandon Guyer. You can watch that interaction here if you’d like. The video is a who’s who of local “Antizionists” and DSA members. Olson was less violent in his speech to council but I didn’t love the “we’re coming for you” bit.

The Amendments

Council came back from lunch at 1hr 42min with a technical amendment to, in part, add 2 FTE to help with the rollout of these Arts Tax changes. That’s already costing more money to implement. Yay.

The big ideas to try, again again, to reverse the Public Safety defund were:

The Pirtle Guiney-Novick Batch (introduced at 1hr 46min) - 1: “Restore Fire Rescue Capacity by Reprioritizing Council Office Budgets,” 2: “Protecting Portland’s Progress: Strategic Restorations of Critical Positions & Service Cuts,” and 3: “Core Services Realignment Staffing and Service Delivery.”

Novick revisited his claim that large council office budgets are unpopular among the voting public because they are. The Peacocks wouldn’t budge on CPGNRS1 and GAM is fiscally irresponsible, so Novick and EPG were trying to salvage a deal. I don’t agree with them but remember this. They were trying to find any way forward other than the Peacock’s “our way or the highway” plan. EPG laid out her reasoning at 1hr 52min.

Green-Avalos-Morillo 1 (introduced at 1hr 55min) - “Services First.” Go listen to Green. Council will kill people if this isn’t passed. There’s just no other option. We’re breaking promises. Over 100 jobs. Public Safety. Erasing Progress. No other option. We wish there were another way, but there isn’t. Protect workers. Unions. Labor. No other option. Morillo followed at 1hr 58min. Pausing realignment is what this is really about. Everything else is the “Temu version of our amendment.” No other option.

Clark 2 (introduced at 1 hr 59min) - “Public Safety Restoration.” The compromise version of CPGNRS1. It’s still the best way to go and I’m glad she brought it back. The Peacock aren’t going to do it but it’s the right move. City’s Attorney Robert Taylor was called out to confirm this doesn’t “violate the charter” as Sameer Kanal claimed.

Discussion

Discussion began at 2hr 2min. Smith was done. She claimed she couldn’t support any of this because she doesn’t think there is a plan for realignment. Or, at least, no plan the council has access to. She moved to recess the meeting, put everyone’s heads together, and come up with one solid idea she could support. Dunphy mentioned the “hard out” at 1:30pm. The motion failed with only Smith and Zimmerman voting ‘aye.”

Morillo defended council office budgets and the discussion to cut them died quickly.

Pirtle Guiney-Novick 1

Votes: ❌ Failed 5/7 → Aye: Pirtle-Guiney, Ryan, Koyama Lane, Novick, Clark → Nay: Kanal, Morillo, Green, Zimmerman, Avalos, Smith, Dunphy

The GAM debate was at 2hr 31min. Elana Pirtle-Guiney (2hr 36min) was very good. Mitch Green (2hr 41min) was the opposite. Morillo (2hr 47min), never to be outdone, was somehow worse. They both mentioned the Trail Blazers, as if Moda Center funding is related to this question in any way. Morillo pretended to care about the PS3s. “Temu version,” comparisons to DOGE, the new charter will stand for 100 years — she pulled out all of her favorites. None of the rhetoric gets around the simple fact that the Peacock killed CPGNRS1 so they could hold public safety jobs hostage in their plan to “pause” the Mayor’s Core Realignment.

Don’t want to defund public safety? Give us what we want. If you don’t, we’ll accuse you of refusing to compromise… after we shut down all other roads to compromise. No other option — because we set it up that way.

Novick called bullshit on a lot of this at 2hr 54min. I’m pissed with him over the Foie Gras debacle but he was a voice of reason and you should go listen to his speech. It was almost 100% correct. The debate was over at this point. The rest is councilors asking the budget office to comment on how risky this is, them doing so, then Green trying to counter that info.

This budget process was always leading here. This was the amendment the Peacock wanted to pass. That’s why they couldn’t support any version of Clark, EPG, or Novick’s amendments. If they funded public safety, they’d have no hostage leverage. Then they couldn’t block the Mayor’s Realignment Plan. If you’d like to hear watch experience Angelita’s version of events… you can do so here:

Of course it was everyone else’s fault, because they hate socialism.

On labor — is this amendment in service of the public sector unions or simply using their names? I don’t know. I do know those unions rallied outside city hall in support of the Peacock. They testified in support of the Peacock. From where I’m sitting, it seems like they’re perfectly fine with core safety services being used in this manner.

At 3hr 9min, Morillo and Kanal chimed in before we got to hear from Loretta Smith, who I had been afraid would be the 7th vote. She voted ‘nay’ and walked out.

Green-Avalos-Morillo 1

Votes: ❌ Failed 6/6, Peacock ‘Aye’

Clark 2 was debated briefly at 3hr 17min. It’s smaller than CPGNRS1 but it’s basically the same. Kanal tried his nonsense legal argument again.

Clark 2

Votes: ❌ Failed 5/6/1, Peacock ‘Nay’ & Smith ‘Absent’

Then the rest of the Pirtle Guiney & Novick amendments failed. They made solid enough arguments but it’s hardly worth watching the rest of that meeting. The Peacock was clear — GAM or nothing. No other option.

Kanal moved some attempts to cut further into the Impact Reduction Program and they got continued to the next day. The meeting, at only a bit over 4 hours, after a full day of failures, ends at President Dunphy’s 1:30pm “hard out.”

Day 2 - June 11th, 2026

At 9min, Dunphy claimed they could never make it through the “seventeen remaining amendments or budget notes.” There was another hard out on Day 2. We’re so close to that mattering. Hold on. Council resumed debate and Kanal was speaking about “last chances” to fund rescues when, at 14min, Steve Novick dropped this:

Councilor Kanal, if you vote down the other options you can’t say this is our last chance.

At 21min, Eric Zimmerman was great on protecting the Impact Reduction Program. The Peacock have chipped away at it year after year, but Zimmerman did...

...not wish to return to a Portland that existed before Impact Reduction was a program that was up and running in our community. Because 2022 was a tough year to go anywhere, in any neighborhood in Portland.

He also called out the break from the previous day. Why was council holding such short meetings when the budget is so important? The County met late into the night. Go watch his whole speech. He predicted what would come later that day.

Kanal-Koyama Lane 10 - various separated amendment pieces

Votes: ❌ Failed 6/6, Peacock ‘Aye’

The rest of the meeting was unmemorable. You can read a summary of all approved amendments here but it’s dry. Much of it failed with 6/6 votes along Peacock lines.

Shutting It Down

All of the action came toward the end of the meeting, at 3hr 33min. From Dunphy:

Colleagues we are at 12:58pm. Unfortunately that is all the time we have for amendments and budget notes…

Zimmerman called a point of order and asked to suspend the rules:

Yesterday you took a break. You could have passed the gavel. We should have gotten through these yesterday. I think we need to get through all the business today. We have amendments and notes still to go through. I would recommend we suspend the rules and stay here.

Loretta Smith seconded.

You should go watch everything after this point.

It’s under an hour long. There was no public reason for these meetings to be cut short. Avalos is, as always, confused about what an ‘aye’ or ‘nay’ vote means. Our councilors are routinely confused by basic process. The vote to suspend would have needed 9 votes to pass. City’s Attorney Robert Taylor also clarified there can be an objection to adjourning the meeting with a simple majority. There’s also the ability to appeal a ruling by the President which takes three members of the body and then a simple majority vote.

Zimmerman’s Motion to Suspend the Rules

Votes: ❌ Failed 6/6, Peacock ‘Nay’

EPG gave it a try as well. At 3hr 37min she pointed out she was next in the queue when Dunphy closed amendments ahead of his 1pm deadline. She asked why she wasn’t recognized. Dunphy shut her down and Zimmerman objected to his ruling.

Dunphy was a smug prick about it and Avalos and Morillo joined in to laugh at this silly attempt to actually finish the work in front of them. They were still confused about what ‘aye’ and ‘nay’ votes mean.

Discussion began at 3hr 39min with Dunphy’s justification. They have a “tight timeline.” That’s it. EPG made her case right after and I support her reasoning. Angelita Morillo, ever the barely contained child, interrupted her. Watch at 3hr 42min. Even Dunphy called her out of order, albeit in the softest manner.

This is who Angelita Morillo is. Imagine having to work with, or for, her. I’m not sure low six figures is enough. Try her again at 3hr 46min. She called Sgt. Aaron Schmautz a coward while lashing out at her colleagues.

EPG’s attempt failed along Peacock lines.

Uphold the Ruling of the Chair (in response to Zimmerman’s objection

Votes: ✅ Upheld 6/6, Peacock ‘Aye’

Dunphy then moved to begin wrapping things up and incorporating all approved amendments into the budget to, in Dunphy’s words, move on.

Votes: ✅ Passed 7/5 → Aye: Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Clark, Green, Avalos, Dunphy → Nay: Pirtle-Guiney, Ryan, Novick, Zimmerman, Smith

Olivia Clark caved. I have no idea why. Loretta Smith claimed she will be a ‘no’ vote on the entire budget. Good for you Loretta.

At 3hr 57min, Morillo and Novick had another back and forth. Morillo was still full of shit, and Novick was still correct. The story of the week.

After some rates/taxes business, EPG tried one more time (4hr 16min) to suspend the rules and reopen the amendment process to move her compromise and try to save jobs. The Peacock shut it down again.

Pirtle-Guiney’s Motion to Suspend the Rules

Votes: ❌ Failed 6/6, Peacock ‘Nay’

The meeting ended on that note. I’ve lost track of the number of attempted compromises EPG and Novick tried, the ways in which Clark or Zimmerman were willing to move on positions or pare down their proposals, Loretta Smith’s constant plea to work together on anything she could support.

The Peacock consistently said no. GAM or nothing. No other option.

Aftermath

Eric Zimmerman explained to KATU some of why everything fell apart.

The Peacock worked their asses off to shut down any compromise option. I disagree with many of the proposals from other councilors, but at least they tried.

The final vote is this week. As Zimmerman pointed out in that KATU interview, the adults in the room are still planning to salvage something. Will the Peacock let them? How do you think Willamette Week will cover it and, however soft, will it still piss off Princess Morillo?

Based on what we’ve seen so far, which of these five has been the Budget MVP?