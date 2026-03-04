Purim is done! I hope you’re having a fantastic week so far. I certainly have been. Over the weekend I recorded an episode with Andy over at NW Fresh. You can watch it on Youtube, or listen in your podcast app of choice.

We chatted about recent city drama as I sat there, on my best behavior, not checking my phone. I learned we were at war when I woke up that morning but, with so many unconfirmed stories, I contained my excitement and headed in to record.

The whole time my mind kept wandering back to the question:

Have they done it? Is he dead?

The he was, of course, Ali Khamenei, Supreme Leader of the Iranian Regime. He was the world’s leading anti-America and anti-Israel voice — a monster who brutally crushed dissent, trained and sponsored terrorists globally, and ordered the murder of over 30,000 of his own people in January. He was an arch-antisemite and butcher of women and girls… until the U.S. and Israel blew him up.

This is a Portland newsletter, so I want to showcase local coverage of the reaction in the streets (emphasis mine):

Protesters gather in Portland to condemn military strike in Iran - OPB

A few dozen protesters gathered outside Pioneer Courthouse Square in Portland on Saturday to speak out against recent military actions in Iran.

Aka the usual lefties who always seem just a little too prepared to protest went downtown the morning of the strikes. Countering that, here’s the very next day:

Iranians in Portland celebrate Khamenei’s death in emotional protest - OPB

Hundreds of Iranian-Americans met at Portland’s Pioneer Courthouse Square on Sunday to celebrate this weekend’s military strikes against the Iranian government, which they say has been the source of brutal repression for decades. For weeks, the group Iranian Americans of Portland has gathered at Pioneer Courthouse Square to dance, sing and ask for the federal government’s help in toppling the Iranian government headed by Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the country’s supreme leader for nearly 40 years. They got their wish Saturday morning, when the U.S. and Israel fired missiles into Iran, killing Khamenei and many other senior Iranian officials. And for Iranians protesting in Portland, it was a party atmosphere.

If I have to choose between a few dour Communists or hundreds of Iranian-Americans dancing with joy… It’s not hard to guess where I’m landing.

Photos: U.S.-Israeli strikes in Iran and reactions from around the world - OPB

Look at those photos. Dancing, beautiful people or gun-toting weirdos and old ladies in black who would turn your daughter in to the morality police. Liberalism and free expression or the Handmaid’s Tale. This is an easy moral test. Local DSA members and their allies never stood a chance.

Alongside their weird Communist sister orgs, they flooded the sidewalk across from Powell’s Books by the dozens on Monday, waving signs and chanting slogans given to them by ANSWER Coalition, a national group funded by the Chinese Communist Party.

Suddenly giving a shit about Iranians because the boss told them to.

Go look at the ANSWER website. Recognize all of those causes and phrases? The fonts and colors? They’re paid for by the Iranian Regime and China. This has always been an issue of Foreign Malign Influence. The DSA is even being investigated.

According to the Network Contagion Research Institute’s new report, "Democratic Socialists of America: Policy, Advocacy and Narrative Convergence with Hostile Foreign States," the organization has been engaging in a dynamic called "narrative convergence," advancing narratives that stoke domestic unrest and delegitimize state institutions while advancing talking points aligned with "hostile foreign governments."

These kids don’t know much about Iran, or Israel for that matter. They never did. They hate their parents and America and received bad, if expensive, educations. Their heads are empty and they are frustrated. Unfortunately for them, one of their primary paymasters just got blown up.

Meanwhile, if you’d like Iranian perspectives, they aren’t hard to find. Iranian-Americans have been all over the news. Some of them are being targeted for speaking against the regime. (Handala group places bounty for beheading of critics after Piers Morgan show - report - Jerusalem Post)

You can take a look at KPTV for video of those local opinions:

Iranian Oregonians hold Portland rally, celebrate strike that killed Supreme Leader - KPTV → Cool crowd, fun people. Mostly Iranians with a number of Jews. Oregonians react to US, Israeli strikes on Iran - KPTV → Giant bummers. Lots of yelling. White people in keffiyehs. Clearly organized by a national network of douchebags.

That national network also produced a crowd in San Francisco chanting “No more Jews, no more wars!” under Palestinian and Iranian Regime flags alongside those Answer Coalition banners. This is the same crowd that’s been stoking Jew hatred under the guise of “criticism of Israel” since October 7th, 2023. They aren’t anti-war, they’re just anti-America and Israel winning/existing.

Flag as Cheat Sheet

Here’s an easy one if you don’t want to learn anything about Iran. Professor Ramin Farahmandpur, who I disagree with on the war but respect, said this in a recent piece on the use of the Iranian Regime’s emblem at anti-war protests:

But centered in the green stripe at the top of each was the emblem of the Islamic Republic of Iran—the stylized calligraphic sword and crescents adopted after 1979. As someone whose community bears the scars of the regime that emblem represents, the dissonance was immediate. The anti-war sentiment is one I share deeply. That emblem is not a neutral symbol.

This thing, looking like someone ruined a perfectly good flag with some spread butt cheeks? That’s the Islamic Republic flag. Don’t trust anyone speaking under it.

This is the opposition flag. Free Iran. Yes, it has ties to the former monarchy, but it’s the flag Iranians in the diaspora often use to represent themselves. It represents a time before the regime. As a Jew, if I want to know whether I’m safe in a crowd, this is the flag I can stand under.

If you really don’t want to educate yourself at all — that’s fine. But, in that case, you have to shut up. Practice this line: “I really don’t know enough about the topic to contribute much to this conversation.”

Boom! You suddenly sound smart and you aren’t accidentally running defense for a totalitarian regime that stripped women of their rights, legalized child marriage, and instituted a practice of hanging gay men from cranes. Nice bonus!

You know who didn’t shut up, but probably should have?

Oregon Democrats

Wyden accuses Trump of acting like ‘dictator,’ says Israel’s leader should be replaced - Oregonian

Wyden, 76 and a senator since 1996, called the attack on Iran “senseless” and costly, and he pledged to vote next week to curb the president’s authority. He argued that the military action was another attempt by Trump to divert attention from the revelations being gleaned from the recently released investigative files into the actions of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, a one-time friend of the president’s.

Ron Wyden sounds like an asshole because he hates Trump more than he cares about the truth. It is possible to criticize this war without pretending it’s “senseless” or merely a diversionary tactic.

Democrats in Oregon’s Congressional delegation blast U.S.-led attack on Iran - Oregonian

At least Suzanne Bonamici criticized Trump on war powers. That’s a valid argument. She didn’t pretend there’s simply no reason to be going to war with those nice mullahs who’ve only pledged to destroy us and Israel for decades, helped seed our colleges and political orgs with violence and hate, all while sponsoring terrorists.

Andrea Salinas was probably the best of the bunch as she fully acknowledged the horrors of the Iranian Regime. I won’t bother quoting Jeff Merkley as I try to think about him as little as possible.

You can position yourself against war and Trump, but to ignore the plight of the Iranian people in your statement is egregious. To engage in conspiracy theory or parrot regime propaganda is worse. The Iranian people have been begging for our help and are cheering now that they’re getting it. Plus, we’ve already been functionally at war with the regime since 1979 and we need to stop pretending otherwise.

The War at Home

I am not here to sell you on supporting a war. I’m telling you we were already at war. It’s been a cold war, a proxy war, and a propaganda war — a “forever war.” It’s been fought through terror attacks, sanctions, kidnappings, and negotiations. It’s also been fought on our college campuses and social media. The financial side of it is staggering.

If you’ve been thinking “what happened to the American Left?” over the last few years, Iran is a big part of the answer. We have been losing this war. That’s how you get terrorists as Women’s History Month figures or any of the other propagandistic poison we’ve been seeing in our public schools. The billions spent on misinformation from the regime is how you get the Israelis No Longer Ahead in Americans’ Middle East Sympathies (Gallup) article that so many of you sent me.

That polling doesn’t worry me, other than the fact that it signals a moral and intellectual collapse within the Democratic Party. Faced with MAGA and Trump, Democrats are increasingly choosing to go insane.

Not so with many Jews, Iranian-Americans, and various refugees from Communist or other totalitarian countries. We don’t have the privilege of abandoning our principles and aligning with people who want to kill us. Don’t worry, even with an almost-quadrupling of hate incidents against Jews and regular terror attacks against global dissidents, we will guide you out of the dark. Again, we don’t really have a choice. We need the West to remain liberal, democratic, and occasionally willing to blow up a dictator.

For the “but Trump is also a dictator” crowd:

Setting aside the shocking privilege of that statement, part of the reason Trump won is because of Iranian propaganda! We are making the best of an suboptimal situation. I didn’t vote for the guy, but the kids running around with yellow and black signs and butthole flags helped him win with their “Genocide Joe!” and “Killer Kamala!” chants.

I wanted the woman they call “Killary Clinton” to win. I wish she had given the order to blow up Khamenei. I didn’t get my wish and must make do with what I’ve been given.

If you’d like to start getting up to speed, I can point you to No (More) War With Iran from Notes from the Ruins or, if you’ve got two hours, watch Haviv Rettig Gur’s “How to win Iran’s forever war.”

Taking Your Shot / Doing Your Part

My mother is not happy about some of the things I write. She thinks, for some reason, criticizing political extremists while running around in a kippah and Magen David arguing in favor of Western Culture and Liberal Democracy is putting me in danger.

She must have made peace with it because last year, out of the blue, she sent me Mordecai’s words to Esther, which is very fitting around Purim:

For if you remain silent at this time, relief and rescue will arise for the Jews from elsewhere, and you and your father’s household will perish; and who knows whether at a time like this you will attain the kingdom?

I like this bit because Esther wasn’t the “chosen one.” I’ve always seen it as a job offer. Mordecai is saying someone else can/will do it, but I’m telling you to do it because you are in a unique position to succeed right now. Also... moral duty.

It’s all about opportunities and not letting them pass. You don’t have to like Donald Trump or Bibi Netanyahu. I certainly don’t. You also don’t have to like war, but right now the U.S. and Israel (and increasingly most of the Arab States plus a growing chunk of Europe) are taking advantage of an opportunity to maybe free Iran, cut the head off an anti-Western terror state, and fuck with China’s access to oil — all at the same time. They are doing this at the request of, and with the support of, many Iranians.

Is it possible this all goes to shit? Totally! But for a city full of activists who, just a few years ago, posted pictures of Operation Overlord with the caption “the first Antifa rally” to now be calling for “Hands Off Iran” and the end to “American Empire…” Something has gone terribly wrong.

You don’t have to believe that regime change wars can work. You don’t even have to be optimistic about the possibility of a free Iran. Just try not to end up making the same arguments or spouting the same propaganda as the crowd who are worried about their funding drying up. You can hate war and Trump, but don’t hate America or abandon Iranians or Jews.

The Esther bit — the “doing your part” bit — is to either educate yourself on these issues before you speak or shut up. And if, on occasion, you get an opportunity to help… take your shot. Tell the truth, even when it’s unpopular. Don’t be spineless.

I’m praying for everyone involved (especially civilians) and hoping for a swift victory, but after almost three years of increasing violence against Jews globally, after the horrors of October 7th, the last few years of suppression of Iranian protestors, and watching the left political wing of my country start to sound identical to the far right on many issues - reading about the monster who helped orchestrate all of that get bombed to hell…

I can’t be mad.

There may be many reasons the U.S. took that shot which I don’t agree with, but I’m still glad we did. I’m sure we’ll debate it for the next 20 years or more. I stand with Iranians, Israelis, U.S. troops, and anyone else fighting for a more democratic world.

Do your part: go tear down a pro-regime poster or support an Iranian-American event. Make sure Persepolis is on your kids’ required reading list or watch the film with your family. Tell Ron Wyden, from me, to shut up. Demand Democrats stop being babies. Stop letting Communists speak over Iranians.