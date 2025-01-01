Touching on something that I said on the Rational in Portland Podcast, I’d like to review the Omnicause. I want to help you understand what is leading leftists to hate… well, all of Western Civilization if you drill deep enough.

Like any conspiracy theory, it’s got moving parts, but it’s pretty easy to summarize.

If Palestine connects all issues, I wonder whose fault it all is…

This image is part of a series of slides from @Key48Return.

This slide illustrates the current state of Omnicausal Theory. It’s likely been Jews the whole time, but you can’t just come out and say “Hey that Austrian guy and Henry Ford may have been on to something!”

The world has secret rulers. Everything wicked is their fault. There is always a them.

It was men for a bit. See also the rich, landlords, and the corporations. White people are a big favorite. Remember 2020? I sure do:

If you think colonialism ruined the “noble savages” 🤢 by introducing them to evils like rape and slavery, you are subscribing to a very old, very racist, Edenic theory.

Also, congratulation! You’re a Marxist! That guy was wrong about basically everything.

Here are some words written recently by the printer of the first zine I ever edited over at Eberhardt Press. This is a person I used to “organize” with, and he likely wants me dead now. Let’s find out why:

Here in our collapsing capitalist empire/nightmare, seeing the truth can feel futile at times. In Gaza, seeing the truth can kill you. Gaza is the future of everything. Either genocidal monsters like the governments of the US and Israel will be allowed to perpetrate these horrors on the Earth, or they will be stopped, and replaced by a different form of survival — the way people spontaneously organize to support each other in the aftermath of a terrible storm, the way all the bullshit fades away when the hand extending to help you get up suddenly has no politics. Where rubble is cleared away, not created. Where life matters, instead of being considered refuse to be disposed of. Where people fight not in service of a corrupt establishment or at the behest of an insane tyrant, but for what is best for the People. Our dream is the antidote to the distorted nightmare presented to us as the reality, held in place by a sticky network of liars. On Turtle Island, people are swept away in climate disasters and gunned down in spectacular incidents of violence. In Gaza, weapons that were bought and sold by the US are being used to slaughter non-combatants. Artillery shells like the ones eagerly hand-signed recently by Joe Biden are intentionally shot into the homes of Palestinian journalists. The 2,000 lb blockbuster bombs that the US has so generously supplied to Israel are blowing kids to bits, reducing whole neighborhoods to blood-stained rubble in the so-called “holy land”. It is a horror that has happened many times throughout history, although in the US, we have the obvious historical precedent of the genocide of native people. There were no phone cameras or internet then. Had we lived in the 1800s, would we have — as some did in the struggle against slavery — fought against that genocide? It is exactly the same question we’re asking ourselves now about Gaza. And for many of us, the answer is a resounding “yes.” The photos above are fleeting glimpses of an ongoing war against humanity itself, specifically during Israeli assaults against Gaza and Lebanon that mark the anniversary of October 7. It is mass murder, no matter what the psychopathic spokesmen for the IDF tell the world. The system enriches itself every step of the way. We see it every day now, an unending snuff film called “the news”. We share information coming directly from journalists in Gaza any way we can. We are outraged, horrified, and determined to bring it to an end. Yet Israel, with the explicit backing of the US, is propelling the situation into a regional conflict. They have no intent of ceasing fire, ever. And as long as it is politically useful for the US to use Israel as its “spear carrier” in the Middle East, as Noam Chomsky has described, this genocide will be unending. And as the climate crisis intensifies, this form of mass murder will spread like a bloody plague. We have no choice. The horrors perpetrated against the Palestinian people must end. It will be on our doorsteps tomorrow. Whether it’s a storm of rain and wind or a storm of bullets and bombs, we have one path to certain destruction, and another to the possibility of survival. Fight what must be fought, heal what must be healed, grow what must be grown. Take the guns pointed at our heads and turn them against our oppressors. Take the hand of a stranger and pull them to safety. Do not let them win.

“Gaza is the future of everything.” He truly believes this. These are the final days and this is an “ongoing war against humanity itself.”

In response to the tragic death of Nex Benedict earlier this year, he wrote this sentence, which I also believe was sincere:

We live in an age of brutality.

This person has no grasp of history or sense of perspective, at all.

According to this thinking, we are at the end of all things. The final war. Capitalism, empire, and fascism come, finally, for the last light of humanity. It’s Lord of the Rings, but instead of Hitler’s march across Europe or even the Killing Fields of Cambodia, we’ve got…

A regional war with a possibly below-average civilian death toll (we don’t have good numbers) fought against a terrorist army dedicated to committing an actual genocide if ever given the chance. Sure, they could never succeed, but intent matters. It’s fine to be anti-war but at least know something about war before making proclamations.

Let’s hear from someone who should know better.

Comrade Mitch, the Reformed Stormtrooper

On February 25, 2024 Aaron Bushnell set himself on fire in front of an Israeli embassy. He died shortly after - a common result of immolation. He was a firm believer in the nonsense quoted above, meaning he was also very ignorant of world history.

I’m going to risk being cruel about this kid. He was 25 years old and convinced that we are the bad guys. We being America, the Western World, any and all countries allied with Israel. So in protest, he committed a flashy suicide.

What a pathetic waste of a human life. To snuff out an entire world because you’ve been misled by Marxist bullshit and anti-Western propaganda. Many of us go through this phase. It’s not worth dying over.

Here’s something Bushnell posted before committing suicide.

"Many of us like to ask ourselves, 'What would I do if I was alive during slavery? Or the Jim Crow South? Or apartheid? What would I do if my country was committing genocide?' The answer is, you're doing it. Right now.”

That’s the “reality” he was living in, allegedly. I suspect he just wanted to kill himself but was such a vainglorious little shit he decided to try his hand at martyrdom. Where did he get this worldview? The same place most twenty-somethings do. College, online, and in far-left social circles.

Forgive my callousness. He was a foolish kid and he died painfully as a result of his own actions. I have lost friends to suicide and I have no patience for it.

What did Portland City Councillor-Elect Mitch Green think about Bushnell’s horrible burning death? He loved it. He memorialized it.

Here is Mitch’s speech, timestamped to 2:47. He champions Bushnell’s suicide.

“I’m here to share my reaction to Aaron Bushnell’s brave act.”

Aaron Bushnell’s death lit a fire under Mitch as well. Not a literal one, of course, because Mitch is the sort of coward who would praise a suicide while “taking risks” like speaking to a captive audience and refusing to acknowledge the Israeli or American hostages still held by terrorists in Gaza.

Mitch Green is an idiot and a moral disaster. He is either so misled as to be dangerous, or he is committing willful acts of evil. Since I cannot know his heart, I will extend him the courtesy of assuming he has no understanding of the harm he is doing.

I am sorry that he served. He should not have. I’m embarrassed that someone like him represents our city and uses his unique voice as a veteran to spread these lies.

The idea that the United States is participating in the systematic eradication of a people, in whole or in part, is offensive to the global victims and survivors of genocide and their descendants. It is no longer a topic of debate, because the “just asking questions” rhetorical bullshit you must engage in to get there preclude you from possessing the honesty or intelligence to participate in that debate.

Why does Mitch believe these things? According to him, he has seen the horrors. The “screws tightening.” And those horrors only increase over time.

Remember, we are the bad guys. Mitch knows! He’s seen it. He was one of the stormtroopers killing children in foreign lands for oil, white supremacy, or some other cause. We don’t actually need a cause other than the spread of empire!

Assholes like Mitch Green parrot lies that get foolish kids like Aaron Bushnell killed. The lie that we are the problem. Or at least, those who control us.

The Them. The Empire. The Omnicause.

The problem can’t be fixed until we tear the whole system down.

Back to Reality

I’ll grant that we’ve got problems. There’s bad legislation on the horizon, I’m not tickled about Trump’s second term, and I want the Israel-Hamas war to end with the return of the hostages. The rise of far-right political parties in the shadow of Europe’s failed immigration policies is not promising. The invasion of Ukraine is still happening. Haiti is fucked. The rise of global antisemitism. Saber rattling about Taiwan. Women’s rights in Iran. There is always the climate to consider…

My point is, there are issues to be concerned over. There always are and always will be.

People who subscribe to Omnicausal Theory believe that all of it, even the made-up bits, can be traced to a single cause. We must be anti-racist, anti-capitalist, and anti-fascist. We must save the environment, women, and trans people.

In order to do that, we must be anti-Israel, anti-American, and anti-Western more broadly, because that’s the real “root cause.”

That’s good news, because it means we can solve all the problems at once! It’s simple:

You and everything you love may need to burn, in order to save the rest of the world from our ravages. Our society is the virus and it must be eliminated, at least in its current form.

It cannot be that struggling for human liberation is the work of many lifetimes, and that perhaps

“…the arc of the moral universe is long, but it bends toward justice.”

Omnicausal Theory says “No, Dr. King. If we can murder enough rich Jewish (I’m sorry… Zionist) capitalists and their friends we can achieve a New Eden. Just a bit more destruction. A little more cleansing fire.”

Now that sounds very familiar…

So, what would you do if you saw Jewish people being targeted all over the world? The popular acceptance of political violence? A spreading wave of anti-intellectual, censorious bullying? Mass-hysteria and scapegoating that felt straight out of a previous century?

You’re doing it right now. So am I.

I have faith we’re going to be okay, but it is time to have the adults in charge again. We have to have honest conversations. We’ll probably disagree. We also need to solve one issue at a time, incrementally. No more taping everything together in a big ball and trying to figure out what connects it.

It will always “magically” turn out to be Jews. That hasn’t worked out well for anyone.