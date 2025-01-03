It’s a New Day, YES it is!

It’s the last post for Hanukkah and your final gift is political reaction & snark!

The All New Portland City Council was in session today to pick their president. You can watch the whole thing on the Portland Government YouTube channel.

Battle lines were drawn! It was a shit-show. A reminder of the roster:

Candace Avalos - D1 Progressive Loretta Smith - D1 Liberal Jamie Dunphy - D1 Progressive Sameer Kanal - D2 Communist Elana Pirtle-Guiney - D2 Progressive Dan Ryan - D2 Liberal Tiffany Koyama-Lane - D3 Communist Angelita Morillo - D3 Communist Steve Novick - D3 Progressive Olivia Clark - D4 Liberal Mitch Green - D4 Communist Eric Zimmerman - D4 Liberal

Equal parts Liberal, Progressive, and Communist - allegedly representative of Portland.

There were three candidates for Council President:

Initially most of the votes were split between Clark and Avalos with Loretta Smith nominating and backing Elana Pirtle-Guiney (EPG). Once it became clear the EPG and Avalos camps were not moving, Clark and her supporters switched to supporting EPG and the council deadlocked until Mitch Green ended it. It took nine rounds of voting to make their first decision.

The mayor could not (by City Code according to the City Attorney) render a tie-breaking vote. This was a disaster and not at all what Portlanders were sold.

The tldr:

Loretta Smith successfully blocked Olivia Clark and selected Elana Pirtle-Guiney for this position.

Portland DSA members lined up behind Avalos and refused to budge, Mitch Green eventually compromised and Tiffany Koyama-Lane was given the VP position as a consolation prize.

Winner & Losers

Avalos and her supporters (Kanal, Koyama-Lane, Morillo, Green) came off as overconfident, and desperate for power. They mostly lost.

Smith flexed her muscles and won big. EPG won as well with Smith’s backing.

Ryan, Novick, Clark, and Zimmerman came across as reasonable team players who were willing to vote for several candidates, as long as they weren’t Avalos.

Portlanders got a mixed bag. Any breaks on Avalos’s ascent should be celebrated but showing how easily the Council deadlocked should alarm voters.

Biggest Surprises

Dunphy disappointed by jumping in line. I didn’t have high hopes but he showed that, while he isn’t a DSA member, he is team Avalos.

Green surprised by recognizing how badly this was going for his team and pivoting to save face.

Zimmerman worried me with his rush to work with the DSA.

Bob Weinstein showed up during public comment to give testimony and was fantastic.

Fun Extras:

This fool, Matt LaVine is the Senior Race Equity Consultant/Facilitator at the Center for Equity and Inclusion. His testimony was unintentionally hilarious. He works in Alberta and lives in Overlook, but proceeded to give a Land Acknowledgment for over half a dozen specific tribes. If you want to know everything wrong with the Land Back movement, I encourage you to watch this Irish/Ukrainian guy rapid fire empty buzzwords in his allotted three minutes. He’s one of Charlie Michelle-Westley’s cohort of confused “Indigenous Rights/Social Justice” activists.

Nothing this group has done will provide improvements for the lives of Black, Indigenous, or other Portlanders. These are the ACAB activists who sit on Police Accountability Commissions. They don’t want better, more accountable police. They want no police, for a start. “We protect us” and all that. “Radical change!”

“Equity.”

Bring Him Back!

Abraham Lincoln, what an asshole amirite?

I want you to think about Honest Abe here. It was activists cut from the same cloth as Matt LaVine and friends who did this.

I’m assembling the key arguments for my “Chaos Run” for city council in 2026. I wasn’t joking on Rational in Portland. I plan on running because someone has to hop on that stage and say out loud what the rest of us are thinking.

Early on the list of proposals?

Put Abraham Lincoln back in the South Park Blocks! What kind of city allows a masked mob to drag down a statue of the President who signed the Emancipation Proclamation? The anniversary of that document was yesterday, by the way. I was always a fan, but what do I know?

I’m just a hillbilly from Arkansas who learned in school that slavery was evil, men aren’t perfect, and we should probably celebrate our greatest achievements so that children don’t lose sight of what makes America great, along the road to becoming even better.

Portland allowed masked individuals to make this choice about public art and values for themselves, but then buried the decision about putting Abe back behind YEARS of equity meetings, committees, and public comment.

So, if I don’t like something, I can just get a posse together, mask up, and smash it? No consequences? Maybe even the implicit support of elected officials?

It feels like there’s some bad historical context for that as well…

Maybe deprioritizing literacy and turning our libraries into day shelters had some downstream effects.

Thank you, everyone, for reading these silly Hanukkah posts. Starting today we’re back on our regular (mostly) weekly schedule. I’ll get the podcast up and running soon because I got a good amount of interest in it.

Still accepting name suggestions!

It’s 2025. We live in interesting times. Let’s make the most of them.