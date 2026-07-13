Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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Corinne's avatar
Corinne
1d

Thank you for a thorough, detailed analysis which comes with receipts. Much appreciated.

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Joe McAvoy's avatar
Joe McAvoy
1d

Thanks for bringing this forward. We need a light shined on police response. Keep it up!

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