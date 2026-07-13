I’m usually in the business of criticizing local media for incuriosity, shoddy work, and low editorial standards — sometimes even ethics violations. I’d like to flip that today by defending a local reporter after a series of attacks by other journalists, elected officials, and local political actors.

One of last week’s biggest stories came from The Oregonian’s Aimee Green: ‘Half-dozen women hit, scratch, kick Portland park attacker as they wait 31 minutes for police to respond.’ (Oregonian)

A 31-year old Beaverton man, allegedly high on LSD, attacked several women at Council Crest Park. The “sisterhood” of women fought him off and, 31 minutes later, police arrived to arrest him. The biggest takeaway from that story is the half an hour 911 response time. Our goal should be under 10 minutes.

It’s a solid enough piece, written by a woman who’s been doing the job longer than Angelita Morillo has existed. I wish I could say it was particularly shocking. Almost every woman I know who lives in District 4 (the West Side and parts of Inner Southeast) has a story like this, sometimes several. They’ve all been followed or assaulted (primarily by men in obvious fits of rage or mental illness) sometime in the last five or six years. One of my friends had a court date today over an assault. Most haven’t reported every incident because, by the time they reached safety, the men were gone and all they had was a description of him trying to punch them in the head or following them for blocks. Those stories don’t end up as useable crime stats.

In some cases the attacks were more extreme, captured on video, or involved witnesses. Take, for example, the high profile attack of Dr. Mary Constantino back in 2023, or the young woman who was attacked with a hatchet near PSU last year.

“The average for a high-priority call was 23.7 minutes in July [2023], according to PPB data, the longest wait in more than a decade.”

This is the Portland we’ve all lived in since 2020 — a city with unacceptable 911 response times, a tangible uptick in violence which may be declining after peaking in 2023, and the feeling that if a strange man decides to attack, you’re on your own. Then we’ve got activist journalists trying to convince you it isn’t happening.

You can listen to a victim of the Council Crest incident in ‘Portland’s Council Crest Park attack victim speaks out after plea deal: “Justice wasn’t served”’ (KATU)

That’s the story here — 911 took too long and victims felt underserved. PPB agrees, while maintaining that understaffing is a major contributing factor.

You might guess that the victims’ stories, or even an argument for how to improve this situation would have been the focus of the Portland Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) and their allies, given the upcoming election.

You would be wrong. They were too busy attacking Aimee Green, the reporter.

The Real Problem is the Media?

Lydia Kiesling — local antisemitic author, DSA member, and former campaign manager for Councilor Tiffany Koyama Lane — took to Bluesky to hammer the Oregonian’s reporting.

This is an absolutely horrific story & it's also absolutely journalist malpractice to uncritically craft it as a PPB talking points memo about Portland's police budget. And it's disgusting for the PPB to leverage their performance here into a lobbying opportunity.

Kiesling focused on one paragraph of the article to accuse Aimee Green of journalistic malpractice. Those are big words from a fiction writer who called for a boycott of the New York Times and routinely posts conspiracy theories. Her post did the rounds on Bluesky because it confirmed Portland Progressive™ priors: police are bad and all they do is lie. Aimee Green can’t have done real journalism or she would have discovered they were lying. If her findings confirmed their narrative, the findings can’t be real.

This is called JAQing Off. It’s a simple enough rhetorical trick — you shape the false impression that a journalist must not have done her homework, without having to provide any counterfactual evidence, and promote a conspiracy theory by Just Asking Questions about the evidence presented.

Angelita Morillo responded to Kiesling:

So the journalist uncritically quoted police (spread their press release without verifying the facts) and then…advertised for the ballot measure to raid the Portland Clean Energy Fund for more police?



Journalism is one of the few things holding our democracy together. This isn’t journalism.

D3 Candidate Brandon Mullen added:

Ty for calling this out, this kind of thing happens way too often...

Here’s the DSA’s favorite Mercury Reporter Jeremiah Hayden:

A journalist/editor can easily convince themselves they’re reporting facts when quoting police. The trick is that the ~fact~ is police said it. It doesn’t mean what police said is itself a fact.



In a defamation case for instance, a judge may not excuse a reporter simply because the lie is a quote.

Tiffany Koyama Lane reposted the accusation on Instagram, along with the Oregon Working Families Party and The Portland DSA with the caption:

AGREE WITH @lydiakiesling ⬆️⬆️⬆️⬆️

The comments are filled with praise and agreement, including from local similarly-Israel-obsessed independent journalist Kevin Foster. He even made a video:

That’s an awful lot of accusations against Aimee Green. If I have it right, she’s... not doing journalism, reporting PPB claims as facts without checking them, advertising for a political campaign, violating journalistic ethics, and that’s par for the course because the Oregonian is a conservative newspaper. There was probably something about licking boots but I may have missed it.

Foster is full of questions but seems unwilling to chase down the answers. He’s an actual journalist and has every tool at his disposal to solve this problem. Terry Harris, former Charter Review Commission member and current member of the Government Transition Advisory Committee, also seemed stumped by reality:

As always with the "police spokesperson" excuse-making, I'm left with more questions about the details: So what exactly was higher priority that day? What was overall patrol staffing that day? What was total sworn staffing that day? How many in SW? Where were the responding officers coming from?

Marc Poris of Portland Copwatch concurred:

Did the Oregonian do any research at all on what else was going on that day, or did they just quote Chief Day talking about how high the demand was on July 4?

Foster is a journalist. Harris is an attorney and well-connected politically. Poris built his life around sniffing out police misconduct. That’s leaving aside the members of city council who also seemed incapable of accessing widely available information. They cast doubt on the reporting, claim they’re tired of taking PPB’s word for things, yet none of them could take a few minutes to double check the claims?

This part of the job isn’t very hard, so let’s do it for them.

The Staffing Issues Claim

Kevin Foster:

Now too be fair, I don’t know what the staffing situation was like in April, but…

He claimed the PPB has “seen a massive spike in their response times over the past five or six years” and “during this time their staffing has remained relatively stable.”

Why were the response times going up with stable staffing?

Was staffing stable, “relatively stable,” or a complete fucking mystery? He seems to have conflicting views throughout the video. He points out that this was a Thursday and “not a holiday,” casting doubt on the idea that it was a busy window of time. In fact, most of these critics seem to doubt that day could have been busy. It’s what the police claimed, and what Aimee Green reported, so does it just not feel true to them?

If only we had some way of verifying PPB’s claims...

Well that’s awkward.

That’s the Thursday in question. When you’re a reporter, you get access to the Bureau of Emergency Communications (BOEC) Media Map. Kevin Foster, Jeremiah Hayden, and the falsely accused Aimee Green should all have access to this info. I certainly do and I’m a simple Substack Hack from Arkansas who ain’t got no proper education.

So, what was actually going on April 9th, 2026?

The Timeline:

Let’s go back to Aimee Green’s hotly contested reporting (emphasis mine):

It’d be 31 minutes before the first officers arrived at Council Crest Park to arrest the man, who targeted woman after woman on an unseasonably sunny and warm afternoon April 9, according to emergency communications logs released to The Oregonian/OregonLive this week. Records show a 911 call-taker spent about three minutes gathering necessary information and relaying that to police — meaning the police response took another 28 minutes, in what victims described as an excruciating wait.

Check the BOEC screenshot above. There’s a massive priority Welfare Check on the 4300 Block of SE Division St - 25 Police Units plus 7 Fire Units. There’s a notification for media to “stage back at 42/division for safety.” That’s what we call a standoff.

From the PPB Release (emphasis mine):

Portland Police officers assigned to East Precinct were dispatched to assist Portland Fire & Rescue responding to a report of smoke coming from an apartment. The firefighters were confronted by a suspect with an edged weapon, so they backed out and called for PPB help (call #26-101848). No one was injured. There is some indication of burning, however there is no sign of active fire at this time. Neighboring apartments have been evacuated as a precaution.

The good news is that situation was resolved peacefully, after an 8 hour standoff. Readers should be familiar with my opinion on PPB taking the time to safely resolve calls like this. The Fire + Knife Guy incident was put on the board at 2:12pm. The first 911 call from Council Crest was at 2:13pm. Tough timing.

Council Crest finally hit the BOEC board at 2:35pm with 2 police units assigned. Here’s a really important fact, from Aimee Green’s reporting:

Sgt. Kevin Allen said the call-taker took about three minutes to gather information and categorize the first call as Priority 4, “Important, but not an emergency,” based on initial and incomplete information about what was going down in the park. After learning 18 minutes later that Elkholy had dealt a blood-inducing punch, a different call-taker upped the urgency to Priority 2, “Someone Could Get Hurt,” Allen said. That encompasses instances in which someone is “acting violently” or there’s “a serious disturbance.”

That’s 2:13pm + 3 minutes to gather information. 18 minutes later one of the callers gives BOEC the information they need to upgrade the call to Priority 2. The time is now 2:34pm and we see the call on the BOEC media board update at 2:35pm.

Police arrive on the scene 31 minutes after the first call — at 2:44pm. That’s within 10 minutes of getting the call assigned to them...

in what victims described as an excruciating wait.

I’m positive that it was. 10 minutes would have felt like forever with someone attacking you. 28 minutes probably felt like no one cared at all. It’s unacceptable. But you can see the staffing issues at work here.

There are fewer than 60 officers on the street at any given moment, some sources I spoke to said even that number is a bit overstated. Look at the dashboard screenshot again. The board often looks like that — call after call triaged by our highly trained staff at the BOEC. Here’s the process, taken from a recent response time report:

2:13pm → 3min → 2:16pm → 18 min → 2:34pm → 10 min travel → 2:44pm (approx)

Prior to 2020, actual performance averaged between eight and ten minutes; above the target, but within a range that the bureau considered operationally manageable. That number has since increased dramatically. In the most recent fiscal year, average response time to high-priority calls was approximately 20 minutes. There are many factors that contribute to this, including increased travel times, more complex or higher acuity calls requiring more officers, and fewer available patrol officers meaning longer wait times.

So Foster is correct about the response times going up, but his stable staffing claim doesn’t hold up to scrutiny. These are police presented ‘facts’ and I want to make Jeremiah, Angelita, and the rest proud, so I ran down this info and chatted with experts. Here’s what one source told me, in response to Kevin’s video:

The Police Bureau is objectively staffed 200 less than in 2005, and half what other cities our size have. There is a lot of work that has to be done. The chief has to constantly manage priorities like traffic, DV, human trafficking, neighborhood response, etc. All of that work has a direct impact on vulnerable communities and takes people off the street. The style of policing Portlanders demand takes time and provides better outcomes. The bottom line: we are objectively putting out less cops every day on every shift. The devil is in the details and someone like Kevin is smart enough to know that.

Fewer cops, held to a higher standard (which is awesome but takes more time), with more complex calls.

I was also pointed to software options like Axon’s My90, which could help make all of this more transparent. Nearby counties (Clark for example) use it and even include quality surveys of their BOEC-equivalent system. It’s amazing what information you can get by chatting with police, fire, healthcare workers, homeless service providers, and others working in the streets every day. The odd thing is that what I hear so often contradicts Street Roots and Portland Mercury reporting.

I could go for another 1,000 words backing up Aimee Green’s reporting, but I hope I’ve demonstrated that she did her job. She reported nothing “uncritically” and has access to the same info her detractors do. We have a police staffing issue. It’s affecting response times. It’s not the only factor, but no one is claiming it is, including the PPB.

What is this really about?

The PPA Initiative Petition, of course. The same groups connected to smearing Aimee Green’s reporting have been involved in trying to block The Portland Enhanced Community Safety Initiative from reaching the ballot for months now. Portland DSA, Portland for All, NEXT Up Action Fund, and the Coalition of Communities of Color have dedicated an impressive amount of time to blocking the initiative from ever seeing a vote. Is that because they know it’s likely to succeed? And what about all those scandals?

I’ll get to that next time: hidden cameras, the return of the Same 60 People™, plus... did the Jews do 911 Response times? With this many keffiyeh-clad weirdos you had to expect that was coming.

Finally, because I couldn’t let it slide, from Kevin Foster’s video:

And where it gets worse is a number of community members believe that the Portland Police are intentionally doing a slow-down strike to ultimately extort the public into getting more funding.

Some people say.