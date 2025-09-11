Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Constan's avatar
Michael Constan
3d

Portland is the matriarchy. No understanding of why rules need to be enforced and how society breaks down. I worked at Central for 15 of my 19 years with the library; my co-workers were already being harassed daily during the 2010s. There were several assaults there before I retired in 2017; here is an article from WW from after the murder last month. https://www.wweek.com/news/2025/08/07/county-city-unveil-new-operations-team-to-curb-crime-drug-use-at-central-library/

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Joe McAvoy's avatar
Joe McAvoy
2dEdited

I don’t know who you are, recalibrate Portland, but this is as about as thorough, insightful and intelligent a summary about the state of our streets (and the people who are supposed to keep them safe) as I’ve come across. This isn’t about race. This is about behavior. I am so disappointed in our so-called City and County leaders. Keep writing!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Steele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture