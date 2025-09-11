Multnomah County Chair Jessica Vega Pederson has condemned the political assassination of conservative pundit Charlie Kirk. The national story will likely distract from her bizarre behavior around an admittedly more local incident.

What is going on with Portland Progressives? A majority of our County Board along with some victims of Blueskyism are casting doubt on the latest violence outside Multnomah County Central Library. We are now publicly considering the question of when it is understandable to go ahead and stab a guy without it being like… a big deal.

A Personal History of Violence

I grew up as a somewhat effeminate nerd in a blue collar Arkansas town famous for a school shooting and an HBO documentary about our biggest murder trial. These were not historical events to me — they were the backdrop of my childhood. My hometown has twice Portland’s violent crime rate in a good year.

My father was friends with Lt. Col. Dave Grossman, an expert on human aggression and the roots of violent crime. His family lived across the street in a cute yellow house with a stone pig they dressed up for holidays. We had an old blue house with peeling paint; beer bottles thrown from passing cars often littering the front yard.

When I was a teen, I drove to “Murder-a-Day-Memphis” to see shows at the Hi-Tone or shitty little hardcore venues. When I tell you I don’t like guns, knives, or violence, I am speaking from the experience of a childhood where they were ever-present.

I chose Portland 20 years ago because it’s relatively safe. Now that you’ve got my bona fides, I’m going to defend the position that stabbing people is wrong.

Downtown and Public Transit

I’m a central-city living transit user. I live in NW Portland and take the MAX almost every day. I’ve worked odd jobs at drug and grocery stores. It’s been better this year but I’ve had my share of heated exchanges. 2022-2023 was probably the worst of it.

I’ve been lunged at by barking tent residents. I’ve had shoplifters tell me they’d be back with a gun. A woman threatened me on the MAX last winter with a makeshift club. A filthy, shirtless man pulling a wagon claimed he was going to rape me to death for looking at him. I’ve had knives pulled on me, including a time in the Pearl Whole Foods when a young man took shelter behind me from a homophobic assailant.

These are probably familiar stories and they’re all from the last three years.

Further back, I broke up a few domestic disturbances in the street during my radical days when I tried to avoid calling 9-1-1. Hell, I used to confront Neo-Nazis. I’m not conflict avoidant and I haven’t led a life of privilege or safety.

In my 20 years in Portland, I have stabbed zero people.

Keep in mind I moved from a place where random men tried to pick fights with me in grocery store parking lots over my t-shirt. Portland is soft and cuddly by comparison.

I’m not wired to mind my own business when it comes to violence or harassment. The world is full of people who aren’t. Many end up in professions like social work, the military, activism, medicine, law enforcement, or education. Most have personal experience with violence, harassment, bullying, or domestic abuse. We are the people who run toward shattering glass or screaming.

Portland was once a city full of people who didn’t mind their own business. Dense downtown blocks and public transit press us together into shared spaces. That should be a beautiful thing. It certainly used to be. It’s something Mayor Keith Wilson has been getting at in interviews about his homelessness strategy. We used to be better — scrappier and nosier, but better.

On a Sunday in 2006 Randy Koon grabbed a two-year-old in her stroller and attempted to throw her in front of the MAX. He didn’t make it far. The toddler’s mother and numerous bystanders stopped him. I loved Portland on that day. This was back when we all spoke to strangers more often. If someone looked lost you could trust random neighbors to assist them. Drunk young women regularly had groups of bystanders offer to walk them home from the bar districts. It was awesome.

I think several things caused a decline in that “everyone looking out for each other” attitude: The pandemic and political polarization. Fatigue from the post-2020 uptick in violence and visible mental illness. I also don’t think we ever recovered from the 2017 MAX Killings, when people refused to mind their own business and a violent racist killed two of them. I think it changed us but I’ll come back to that.

The Library Stabbing

On August 25th, 2025 44-year-old Zebulin Hannon, who is homeless, was allegedly attacked outside the Central Library by Anthony Michael Nicholas, 18; Ja’Riyah La Quice Williams, 21; and Daviana E Anderson, 18. They were indicted this week.

Police: Man stabbed, assaulted with skateboards outside downtown Portland library; three arrested - KPTV

Police said it happened when the victim tried to intervene in a “disturbance.”

Hannon was apparently stabbed with a box knife and beaten with skateboards. The suspects hopped a train and were arrested at the Lloyd Center MAX stop. A video of that arrest was recorded and posted on Don’t Shoot PDX’s Instagram.

Just went by this on Max near Lloyd center no idea what the 🤬 but cops were all pointing guns so outrageous …. Just a bunch of kids

This is the safest way to arrest armed adults who have just allegedly assaulted someone and fled with the weapon. Police correctly identified the suspects and took them into custody. “PPB vs PDX Kids” is a nonsense framing.

Stabbing outside Portland library ignites dual controversies over security, police response - Oregonian

Don’t Shoot PDX’s founder Teressa Raiford significantly increased her personal wealth and political influence during the 2020 protests & riots, so it wasn’t shocking when she popped up to complain about an arrest done correctly. Raiford may care deeply about policing issues affecting black residents, but I can’t point to much that she or her org have actually accomplished outside of protests and personal enrichment.

They have an art gallery, they spend liberally at charity auctions, and they’ve partnered with the DSA on several events. Raiford collects around $160,000 a year to spit in the eye of a system that rejected her. Would you be shocked to learn the org is “anti-Zionist?” Their contribution to the discussion was counterproductive and attention-starved.

What the race of the three accused assailants has to do with their (alleged) crimes isn’t clear, but it’s something three members of our county board focused on as well.

The County Casts Doubt

Multnomah County Commissioner Shannon Singleton (your next chair?) and current chair, Burberry Baroness Jessica Vega Pederson were quick to argue that all might not be as it seemed.

Multnomah County Releases Footage of Central Library Fracas After Tense Exchange With the DA - WW

“There seems to be a serious discrepancy between the video I saw, reports from library and security staff, and how this incident was reported by PPB and subsequently some of the media,” Vega Pederson said in a statement. “To date, what has been shared publicly appears to rush to judgment around a serious incident involving young Black people despite the existence of video footage and statements that are more complicated.”

The videos are available on Youtube (courtesy of KATU):

Video 1: Front Door of Library

Video 2: Sidewalk Area in Front of Library

KPTV/FOX 12 did the best reporting on this. You can see the original interview with Hannon here and coverage of the released videos here.

Downtown Portland stabbing victim reacts to recently released video of incident - KPTV

“I don’t think there is anything racial about this. I don’t think they attacked me because I’m white,” said Hannon. “To me, it’s kind of over the top. It’s just a matter of they didn’t like what I had to say and came after me.”

So, the JVP argument is that we “rushed to judgement” over the stabbing and beating of a homeless man in front of the library, which has already seen its fair share of violence this year, including murder...

because the kids are black? Really?

One of them allegedly stuck a knife in someone after a verbal exchange and the public is somehow jumping to conclusions? Hannon alleges his attackers were threatening other people. He walked away and they followed him. They stabbed and beat him (allegedly) then fled. What conclusion could we be jumping to?

What are our electeds on about? Is it the fact that he defended himself with a belt — a weapon significantly less lethal than a box knife or the truck of a skateboard? Is it that his injuries weren’t life-threatening? Why spotlight their race?

JVP offered this nugget on her Instagram:

How we get to accountability and justice matters. It also matters how we talk about young Black people accused of criminal activity to ensure we are not perpetuating racial stereotypes.

What?! I can only think of a few reasons for this ridiculous approach:

1. “Countering” Racism

They may be attempting to preempt race-obsessed journalists like Andy Ngo linking this story to higher profile murders of Iryna Zarutska, Austin Metcalf, or even the shooting outside that same library weeks earlier.

But basing your own moral judgment on someone else’s racial framing is equally racist. I’ll point to Luigi Mangione or Elias Rodriguez to argue that our culture is going through a disgusting period of justifying violence and murder — entirely divorced from race.

If you’re worried Ngo and other conservative writers will claim we have a two-tiered justice system based on the race of accused perpetrators, why would you try to preempt that by basing your judgement... on the race of the accused perpetrators?

Unless...

2. Political Justification

Are you seriously using race as a variable in your moral equation? That’s wild. What else could this equation include? Why are we defaulting to doubting the victim?

Is there is something he could have said to deserve being stabbed?

Did he not de-escalate properly, by walking away?

How could he have avoided getting stabbed?

How is this, perhaps, his fault?

What was he wearing?

Should he have minded his own business?

Do you know what you sound like?

Jeremy Christian and Minding Your Own Business

Jeremy Christian has come up twice before. He murdered two men (Ricky Best and Taliesin Namkai Meche) and attempted to kill a third (Micah Fletcher) after they came to the defense of two young black women on a MAX train in 2017.

Those two men should be alive today, and every time someone chooses not to mind their own business on the streets of Portland, their murders cast a shadow. Often, when someone explains to me why they don’t speak up more, they cite this tragedy. That day changed us.

Jeremy Christian is a murderer and he’s in prison where he belongs, but his defense was not all that different from the doubt being cast on this Library Stabbing.

Observers Expect Jeremy Christian’s Attorneys to Argue He Was Defending Himself From an Attack - WW

Micah Fletcher, the only one of Christian's victims to survive, is an antifascist activist who shoved Christian twice after Christian shoved another man. Christian then pulled out a knife and taunted Fletcher, court filings say, telling him, "Go on! Hit me again!" After that, Fletcher shoved Christian a third time.

Defense witness in Jeremy Christian trial says stabbing victim was ‘pouring gasoline onto the fire’ - KPTV

Yerger testified that on the day of the MAX attacks, one person was attempting to deescalate the situation with Christian, but then Fletcher became involved. “What Mr. Fletcher did was very inflammatory and basically pouring gasoline onto the fire,” Yerger testified.

Cellphone footage posted by The Oregonian can be found here. Fletcher did shove Christian. He was aggressive — to a racist who was harassing women.

Fletcher (L) and Christian (R)

And none of it justifies what followed.

I’m glad people didn’t mind their own business that day. It wasn't just Best, Fletcher, and Namkai Meche. Several other Portlanders stood up for those girls and against Christian’s hateful violence. These people were Portland at our best.

Micah Fletcher acted imperfectly in the face of violence and harassment, and that was the basis for Christian’s defense — the context for stabbing people.

Only one person deserves blame for the incident — the man who held the knife. Set aside his mental health, reportedly impaired cognitive function, or even the fact that he may have felt threatened in that moment. He created the situation. He had the knife. He murdered people.

Can you imagine a Portland politician arguing that “the MAX Murders are more complex once you see the videos?” Of course video adds context, but it doesn’t change the moral equation in a meaningful way. If all three men had lived, as I wish they had, our elected leaders would not be giving a play-by-play of where they went “wrong.”

A Less Serious Crime

The Library Stabbing was a far less serious crime, thank G-d. Zebulin Hannon did not suffer life threatening injuries. He still maintains that he was standing up for other people, then defending himself. He was still outnumbered and stabbed repeatedly with a box knife.

This happened within the context of a multi-year crime spike and somewhat recent decline. In 2023 Willamette Week published The Aftermath of a Stabbing Spree Highlights Problems at Oregon State Hospital. The group I helped found, Friends of Couch Park, was born in the wake of a machete-wielding man terrorizing children. I know several people who have been violently assaulted in just the last three years living or working downtown. Machetes. Guns. Hatchets. The countless stories of victims who never reported violence incidents because they are beaten down and fatigued. The all-but-invisible homeless victims.

I’m glad Hannon wasn’t badly injured, but what are JVP, Singleton, and Moyer doing casting doubt on this attack?

This is how the Bluesky DSA crowd commented on the incident:

I wonder if there's any political reason people might want to frame a "started some shit and it escalated" situation as a random attack? Especially by young, black people?

The belief that Crime is when a stranger (usually brown) goes berserk and starts axe murdering a stranger is untrue but if we pretend it’s real we can give the cops overtime about it

And here’s County Commissioner Meghan Moyer (via WW):

“There was no conflict and no issue among the young adults,” she said. Hannon “started yelling at them from across the street.”

How can you conclude that Meghan? From the same video I watched? What are these people on about? Who claimed it was random, and why are we trying to create conditions in Portland where only trained professionals can ever step in when someone is acting poorly or bothering others? Most of this crowd doesn’t even want police to exist. How is that going to work?

We’re all supposed to just mind our own business? Fuck around and find out? He had it coming because he yelled? Is that really the takeaway from a stabbing? And why does the race of the alleged attackers matter at all? A man was stabbed and beaten in public. It’s that simple.

When a man stabbed two homeless people in my neighborhood, electeds quietly let the justice system do its job. That was the correct impulse.

Even if Hannon is lying, and we have no evidence of that, he walked away. Could he have run? Oregon law doesn’t require that. Also, fuck you. I don’t want to live in a city where the most violent person wins the right-of-way. You don’t either.

I hope Portlanders mind their own business less. I hope we hold more public events and create more social clubs. I agree with progressives that people are public safety. So why are they defaulting to victim blaming?

We are not, historically, a fearful or cruel city. I hope violent crime continues to decline and Portland moves back toward that city we know and love. On the rare occasion violence happens, I hope you’d come to my aid. I’d certainly come to yours.