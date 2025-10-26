Inevitable Next Steps - Additional Context

If you’re here: this is the additional context for the recent Inevitable Next Steps post. You should read that first.

A Bit of Background (Look ‘Em Up)

Let’s start with a piece that recently dropped in the Free Press:

It’s (sort of) a story about DSA candidate for NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s previous career as a rapper.

But few publications lingered on Mamdani’s praise—in rap form—for the five leaders of the Holy Land Foundation for Relief and Development (HLF), who were convicted by a federal jury in 2008 of “providing material support” to the Hamas terror group. In 2017, Mamdani released a track called “Salaam” under the alias Mr. Cardamom, in which he declared about HLF’s leaders: My love to the Holy Land Five / You better look ’em up.

The FP’s Ashley Rindsberg then does the looking up and details a web of terror suspects, financiers, and straight up convicted killers. The piece is riveting, unless you’re already familiar with this network of monsters and their apologists.

There is one thing that the DSA and various “Pro-Palestinian” activists have gotten right over the last two years. This didn’t start on October 7th, 2023. From Yasser Arafat and the PLO to Hamas operating in the US in the early 90s to HLF/IAP/AMP to JVP, SJP, SUPER, and other groups operating on college campuses. The whole story is worthy of several books but Rindsberg summarizes a surprising amount quickly.

The Philadelphia Meeting

In 1993, the Federal Bureau of Investigation wiretapped a meeting in a Philadelphia hotel of leading Hamas officials operating in the U.S., according to the Program on Extremism at George Washington University. According to a 1991 Hamas memo, the leaders sought to create a decentralized network of ideological actors and activities that would permeate American institutions, often with the aim of influencing Congress and American political decision-makers.

It’s an impressive and well-documented conspiracy. They spent decades and billions.

Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions in Portland

Olivia Katbi is the co-chair of Portland DSA, but she is also the North American Coordinator for Boycott, Divestment, Sanctions (BDS), when she isn’t coaching kids. We really should pay teachers better. Olivia might not need so many hateful side hustles.

BDS was allegedly founded in 2005 by Palestinian civilians. The true story is something pro-Israel voices and leftist anti-Israel activists like Norman Finkelstein seem to agree on. BDS came out of Iran around 2001. Extreme anti-semitism and pro-Nazi ideology were baked in. Even Bernie “Block the Bombs” Sanders acknowledged this (as quietly as possible) back in 2020. The movement is inorganic and part of that larger “decentralized network of ideological actors” from 1993.

The official founder is Omar Barghouti of the infamous Barghouti clan. The current star of the family, Marwan Barghouti, has been in the news recently. He’s referred to as the “Mandela of Palestine” by activists attempting to whitewash his brutal past. The recent ceasefire negotiations included a push to free Marwan. That likely failed because he’s serving five life sentences for orchestrating and funding terror attacks throughout the First and Second Intifadas.

Intifadas are those periods of sharply increased violence and terrorism against Jews and Israelis the Portland DSA keeps celebrating and calling for more of.

Fun fact! The Barghoutis have a history in Portland, especially on PSU Campus.

Gina Barghouti attended PSU and studied International Affairs. She was around right before the start of Portland DSA’s rebirth as an explicitly anti-Zionist organization in 2015-2016.

Omar Barghouti (the BDS “founder”) spoke on PSU campus in 2015 where he had some interesting comments about US and Israel:

On February 24, 2015, speaking at Portland State University (Portland), Barghouti claimed [00:24:38] “The U.S. and Israel are benefiting a lot from this ISIS phenomenon… well they created Taliban, they created Al-qaeda… so why not ISIS? ...We don’t have conclusive evidence.”

The Jews did 9/11 — very original. Check out his Canary Mission link. It’s wild stuff. While you’re at it, read Olivia Katbi’s. You start to see where she gets her worldview — not necessarily from Omar, but certainly from the same well of “knowledge.” So:

Omar Barghouti, the “founder” of BDS was organizing with BDS, SJP, SUPER, JVP activists in Portland back in the 2014-2015 period.

Portland DSA was reborn around the same time, with BDS’s North American Coordinator Olivia Katbi at the helm.

Until recently, liberals in the western world knew and acknowledged that BDS was part of an explicitly antisemitic and anti-Israel movement: Why Hillary Clinton’s Anti-BDS Letter Matters - Tablet (2015) Bernie Sanders rejects anti-Israel agenda in interview with Al Jazeera - Jerusalem Post (2017) Germany denounces BDS as ‘anti-Semitic,’ reminiscent of Nazi-era boycotts - Times of Israel (2019)



Then came Covid, Black Lives Matter, and the Summer of Rage. Olivia Katbi made sure her Fighting DSA were at the heart of the action.

Laying the Groundwork

The DSA were at every major protest. They were on the picket lines of every strike. They made a name for themselves during the first Trump administration. Here’s Katbi speaking against ICE and the Joint Terrorism Task Force (JTTF) in 2018.

The DSA were also part of the delegation to deliver demands to abolish the PPB back in 2020. I first mentioned this in ACLU-OR Back Their Girl.

Katbi made sure her new DSA built a solid reputation in all corners of Progressive Portland. They brought their anti-Israel messaging with them. They managed to move the needle quite a bit by the time October 7th happened. This mirrored action taken in other American cities. Why do you think groups like Black Lives Matter Chicago were so prepared to cheer on October 7th? They were already primed to see the attack as justified, provoked, and inevitable.

I often wonder if non-Jewish people really noticed how quickly progressive orgs moved to highly organized protests complete with memorized slogans and talking points after the Hamas attacks. Almost as if a “decentralized network of ideological actors and activities… [had] permeate[d] American institutions.”

If only experts had been releasing reports on this for years...

The DSA, BDS, and JVP chapters across the country were instrumental in this — along with organizations like the People’s Forum NYC, which is funded by Neville Roy Singham. The People’s Forum serve as a Chinese Communist Party asset. Would you be shocked to learn that his niece, Alicia Singham Goodwin, is the political director for Jews for Racial and Economic Justice, the group behind Jews for Zohran?

Of course we can’t forget Al Jazeera, the Qatari state-run media these kids consider one of the only reliable news sources on the Middle East. Never mind that it’s the propaganda arm of a dictatorship.

That means we’ve got at least Iran, Qatar, and China funding groups to stir up the American Left against Israel. Then there’s the Muslim Brotherhood and Hamas itself.

If I drew a whiteboard of just what we’ve discussed today, expanding out from our Israel Investigation press conference, it would look like this:

And we’re just scratching the surface! We haven’t even gotten to the Working Families Party, the takeover of unions or Middle East Studies departments. You start to get why liberal Jews might be nervous? It’s almost like billions of dollars of (mostly) foreign money is interfering with our political reality in a manner entirely hostile to Jewish existence.

Can we all agree that you can loathe Trump and Netanyahu and still see that this situation as bad for Americans? You can be pro-Palestinian, a peace activist, or whatever you’d like without supporting this network of madness, death, and lies. Most of the participants in the network don’t even support this stuff. They’re ignorant and idealistic and they don’t google the people they’re standing next to at the protest. They watch fucking Al Jazeera and trust actors, musicians, and TikTok influencers for political advice and history lessons. They have been miseducated.

That’s a fixable problem.

Bonus Reading:

The Charismatic Female Stars of the New American Left - Tablet (2018)

They are also unified in the belief that Israel is the enemy of the righteous. Katbi Smith had worked hard for the passage of a BDS resolution, presented to members at the 2017 convention. When it passed, by almost 90 percent of the vote, she was ecstatic. She told Abraham Riesman, who was writing about the DSA for the Daily Beast, “It was electric. The room was on fire. It was amazing. We had a Palestinian flag that we waved as soon as it passed. We started chanting.”

Follow that up with the piece is cites heavily:

How the DSA Went From Supporting Israel to Boycotting the Jewish ‘Ethnostate’ - Daily Beast (2018)

However, it didn’t extend to the old iteration of the DSA. Formed through a merging of Michael Harrington’s Democratic Socialist Organizing Committee and the New American Movement in 1982, the staunchly anti-Communist group saw no contradiction between being pro-Israel—or at least pro-left-wing-Israel—and being a proud socialist.

Like I said, it’s all been reported on but I wonder how many voters knew this stuff when they were voting for Mitch Green, Sameer Kanal, Angelita Morillo, or Tiffany Koyama Lane in 2024.

It’s almost like the “Left” post-2015 looks nothing like the “Left” many Americans grew up with. Maybe that’s why they’re apologizing for guys with totenkopf tattoos and I can so easily play “Six Degrees of Yahya Sinwar” with any given lefty activist.