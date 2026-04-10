Passover is done. I haven’t had bread in a week. You’re getting more angry Jewish shit.

Two weeks ago the Free Press released what will probably be their best piece of the year, by Jay Solomon:

The article tells the story of how a young, leftist, Elizabeth Warren campaigner ended up living in exile in Beirut working as an online propagandist for the Iranian Regime and chanting “death to America, death to Israel.” I first mentioned Walsh in the Mitch Green and the Jews section of One Battle After Another last November. In his article, Solomon details the process of taking an idealistic teenager from a privileged upbringing and shaping her into an international terrorism propagandist.

Spoilers: the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) are involved but only as a stepping stone. They weren’t militant enough. There’s always a bigger Communist... or, in this case, terrorist.

I’m also recommending Jason Burke’s The Revolutionists, which I’m reading right now, for historical context. Want to know what happened to the Left? Start there.

Calla Walsh is a New England regional home-grown terror threat. See also Elias Rodriguez from DC by way of Chicago. Rodriguez murdered a young couple in cold blood and it was Walsh’s group, Unity of Fields, who published his manifesto. Both young leftists connected to the DSA and/or PSL. Both obsessed with “Palestinian Liberation,” Third Worldism, and destroying “the Imperial Core” from within. It’s the 1970s all over again because we didn’t learn the right lessons — thus my book recommendation.

But what about Portland? Where’s our farm-to-table, hyper-local, small-batch, walking-red-flag terrorism threat?

Don’t worry reader. I got you.

Portland’s Top Jew Noticer

Lynsea Coy, owner of Coy & Co Curatorial Floral has gotten very good at being our local version of “The Guy That Researches How Many Jews Are in Things.” Recently, she switched from Google to DuckDuckGo to practice even better BDS hygiene. She searched her own name, like we all do, and found an article I wrote mentioning her:

I discussed her targeted harassment of Jews, Jewish-owned businesses, and Israelis.

This story hasn’t gotten mainstream attention because the targets of her harassment don’t want to go on record. They keep their heads down.

I also promised to follow up on her. The trouble was that, at the time, I didn’t have a good angle for the piece. None of her targets were excited by the idea of more attention opening up their businesses to increased harassment. After all, Lynsea Coy isn’t the only antizionist in town looking for an excuse to target Jews.

So, imagine my surprise when Coy started ‘noticing’ me! Suddenly, I didn’t need to ask any of these wonderful Jewish women who own businesses in Portland to speak up and address Coy’s hate because there were now implicit threats in Coy’s videos towards me. Do you think I plan on keeping my head down?

I’m writing this from my perspective, but I’m also serving as a stand-in for dozens of the business owners she has targeted. She has sent them worse and said worse about them, but I have the unique privilege of not needing hundreds of clients in order to succeed. I don’t have a bar, salon, or restaurant — a business that can’t endure review bombing or harassment. I have the freedom to ruffle as many feathers as I please.

Here’s her first video mentioning me, unedited for the full context (apologies):

In the video, Coy challenges me to keep writing about her, claims that she’s “really not the one... by a long shot” to mess with, then pulls off her shirt to reveal her inverted triangle tattoos. The threat is clear. We all know the triangles mean “valid Israeli target” and the colors signify her “solidarity with Palestine.” Coy also congratulates me on being the “new Andy Ngo” and asks her audience “should we start sending Max milkshakes, guys?”

She’s very into the idea of me being a fascist. It’s important to her because it shores up her identity as antifascist. Coy is reportedly close with Rose City Antifa (RCA), but she’s threatening a Jew for standing against antisemitism and harassment. It doesn’t really work so, like many self-described Antifa members, she’s trying to force it.

Antifa is supposed to fight Nazis → they are currently fighting liberal Jews → that must mean liberal Jews are the new Nazis?

It’s the only way to square the circle. The alternative is to face the reality that the Antifa movement has suffered such staggering moral collapse that some asshole like me might actually be correct about them.

We do need an antifascist group keeping an eye on fascists, but probably not the group who thinks that everyone who isn’t them is fascist. It would be like getting mauled by your own guard dog because he thought all humans were intruders.

And, even though I was standing up to actual Neo-Nazis when these kids were in middle school, they’re never going to admit my Zionist ass is right about anything.

Coy later made a series of posts claiming that inverted triangles are actually antifascist and pro-Jew, citing some dubious post-war usage. No one is falling for this except her dumbass followers. Lynsea isn’t threatening to kill a Nazi. She’s threatening to kill a Jew, while calling him a Nazi so she won’t have to reckon with what she has become.

A Post-Pesach Inverted Dayenu (דַּיֵּנוּ) for the Tribe: Lynsea Coy threatens Jews, but if this was all I had, I wouldn’t have written the article. It’s a lazy series of vague threats, nothing more. She’s just a florist. It would not have been enough.

Lynsea’s List and the Zionist Conspiracy of Oregon

Coy has been targeting local businesses for years now. If you’re Jewish, especially if you’re from Israel, you’ve gotten on the list. She brags about having a collection of full external hard drives proving all of our “connections.”

Normal Feelings

She posts all of this on social media for the world to see, yet the DSA’s de facto radio station, KBOO, gave her a little shout-out for her “Palestinian solidarity” last year.

Coy says she feels the need to be doubly loud because there's so much silence about Palestine from other businesses around her.

I’m sure her neighbors love her.

Coy’s obsession has settled around the idea that the Oregon Israel Business Alliance (OIBA) is stealing taxpayer money for Israel. She’s constructed some of these beliefs alongside RCA orbiters like Miguel Lewis (blast from the past back in 2024).

How Oregon Tech Funds Israeli Apartheid and Genocide - Miguel Lewis

According to the Jewish Virtual Library, “Oregon-Israel Business Alliance formed in 2010 under the leadership of Governor Ted Kulongoski and various Israeli government officials, the OIBA held its inaugural event on the campus of the University of Oregon in Portland and was attended by officials from the State of Oregon, the City of Portland and businesspeople from the biotech, high-tech and cleantech industries. During his speech at the event, Gov. Kulongoski described ‘the secret’ to cooperation between the two sides as relating to Israel’s advancement in water technologies and Oregon’s expertise in forestry.”

Holy shit! They figured out Israel is a tech paradise and working with them on tech, environmental, and medical issues is a really good idea that benefits everyone?!

In Lewis’s article and Coy’s online rants, alleged-OIBA links are used to map out Oregon’s “complicity” - the vibes-based crime City Councilor Mitch Green is quietly hunting for. It turns out Willamette Week is also in on the conspiracy (founded by a Jew). OMSI is likewise complicit (Jeeews). See also: Free Geek, OPB, PSU, Multnomah County, the Portland Japanese Gardens, and me?

Lists of Jews

We’re everywhere! Lynsea’s List is a combination of Jews, Israelis, and organizations that seem to believe burning Tel Aviv to the ground is a bad thing — aka “Zionists.”

Here’s a playlist of the videos (plus bonus content) if you want that psychic damage.

There’s a name for a belief in a unifying conspiracy that explains everything “going wrong” with society and traces it back to the Jews…

If Lynsea Coy being an antisemitic, antizionist, anti-Jewish creep who keeps lists of Jews was her whole deal, I still probably wouldn’t have written the article. She’s just a florist. It would not have been enough.

The Ear of Councilors

I couldn’t get any of our City Councilors other than Eric Zimmerman to openly condemn the antisemitic attacks against their colleague Elana Pirtle-Guiney during their Presidential Fight. I’m afraid it might not only be because they’re lazy and they don’t like me. According to Coy, several City Council candidates went to her for an endorsement back in 2024. It guess they really needed that sweet anti-Israel cred? It seems like a weird fucking endorsement to seek but I’m not a Communist antisemite and I like my dad so I struggle to understand their motivations at times.

Coy’s conversation with Angelita Morillo didn’t go very well, and Lynsea is absolutely the type to post all of the screenshots out of spite:

Morillo wasn’t willing to pledge to violate the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and go after people based on their country of origin. There are more screenshots but it’s a dull chat. Coy wants all Israelis purged from society and Morillo knows that’s illegal. Notice she didn’t call Coy out on her obvious bigotry, just the political difficulty of violating someone’s civil rights — for being Jewish and/or Israeli.

Coy also claims to have met with Mitch Green at the Jupiter Hotel across the street from her shop to explain the Zionist conspiracy behind the Made in Old Town fiasco. If you go read that linked article, WW’s Sophie Peel doesn’t mention the Zios because her boss is a Jew and she’s in on it, I guess. I can’t decide if this is more gross or stupid.

If Coy being the perfect conspiratorial distillation of what the DSA’s “Israeli Complicity” investigation is certain to produce was the story, even knowing that she has the ear of some of our DSA councilors… I still might not have written the article. She’s just one florist! What’s she going to do? Other than harass Jewish women, I mean. It would not have been enough.

“Big Pain” and Violent Consequences

When she isn’t posting about Zionists, Lynsea also posts about guns and violence.

A reassuring vibe.

And then there’s her “big pain” speech.

Imagine who you could be if you were strong enough — if you were bold enough.

It takes her five minutes to work up to it. She is “angry all of the time” because of the local community’s “lack of creativity in action.” She wants actions to be “irreversible.”

Then, at 6:50:

We have to start causing some pain here. BIG pain.

Video cuts and resumes.

Big pain. I actually don’t care what happens to me when I say this but... I think that you all, and in my dreams me... we’ll see if I can stomach it. I’m using the access I have to... ears — thank god, all of ya’ll. Thank you. I think we should all be enforcing consequences, because the systems that we’ve been paying into, and been impoverishing ourselves in the process, are not serving us and so I think it’s time to start causing some real consequences and I encourage you to do so immediately.

Video cuts and resumes.

Actually I really do hope that the government shows up to my doorstep. I actually do hope so. Come on by. I think that’s going to go really well for y’all.

Manic laugher.

And to everyone else, I’ll say: Express yourself. Violently, physically, and consequently. Immediately. Immediately. Whether that’s with fire, bullets, or otherwise. I’m serious. Otherwise, you’re a traitor to humanity, and that’s my final take. Take me to jail, I’ve been meaning to catch up on a LOT of books I’ve been meaning to read. Right now!

That is why I’m writing this piece. Lynsea Coy is not just a florist. She’s also a powder keg of resentment and hate. She is primarily fixated on the idea of an interconnected network of Zionists who just happen to be the majority of Jewish professionals in Portland. She wants violent, irreversible actions and consequences for “fascists” and her definition of that word includes most Jews. A young leftist, spun up on rage, Third-worldism, and a desperate need to “take immediate action” is encouraging her audience to go out and hurt people. She’s trying to see if she has the “stomach” to do it herself. We’ve seen it before, and it’s more than enough.

This goes beyond tired post-2016 Leftist LARPing. If this keeps ramping up, someone is going to get killed. That person is extremely likely to be Jewish.

No one sounded the alarm on Elias Rodriguez before the coward shot two people. It’s time to start calling this shit out very loudly before it turns into action. I claimed that Lynsea Coy belonged “on a watch list” last year. She’s certainly on a few now. Was she right in that first video? Have I been “building a case on her?” Sort of.

She’s mostly been building a case on herself, and she finally crossed the line into open calls for violence. I guess we’ll see if she follows through on her vague threats against me, or if she can amp up her audience into creating “irreversible consequences.”

That’s entirely up to her. I’d like to suggest she takes a break from drinking and calms down before she ruins her life or someone else’s. She’s not going to do this shit at the periphery anymore. If she wants to harass people, she’s going to keep getting a dose of sunlight.

And if you still aren’t alarmed by her behavior?