Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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BAHamon's avatar
BAHamon
5d

She's working on so many fronts to express her rage that she's tripping over herself.

Eventually, I suspect that none of the politicos or orgs she's trying to ingratiate herself with will be aggro enough for her, and when that happens she'll still need a place for her rage to go.

What this young woman is, is seriously mentally ill, and urgently in need of an intervention before she really does kill someone.

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Brian's avatar
Brian
5d

Yeesh tell the cops about this lady before she hurts one of us

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