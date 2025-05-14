Max Steele & Max Yassine

A repost of the Substack Live conversation I just had with

. If you joined us, I hope you enjoyed it live. If you missed it, here’s your opportunity.

We discussed our radical leftist origin stories, Islam, Judaism, Israel, and Communism. I think we kept it light-hearted and fun and ended on a positive note.

Yassine’s Substack is a great read. He’s been doing this since 2019 and the archives are expansive. You should go subscribe today!

A note for other Substack creators:

I’m figuring out my microphone set-up for these livestreams and I’m happier with the results on this one. We all know the Substack app being mobile only is a bit of a headache for good audio. I ended up getting the Rode Podmic USB, hooking straight to my iPhone via USB-C and setting it as “headphones.” It’s the only mic set up I’ve gotten to work with the Substack app as plug and play. You will need to figure out charging (MagSafe?) if you’re going to be going for more than two hours. Overall very happy with the setup.