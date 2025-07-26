On the heels of a successful Games Night in Couch Park (also reported on in the NW Examiner), I’ve got a parks post for you.

It’s Levy time again, because Portland Parks & Recreation isn’t fully supported by the approximately $88 million budget in the General Fund or the approximately $140 million pot of SDC money. City Council held work sessions to discuss how to sell this thing, along with figuring out exactly what they are selling.

Work Session 1 (June 2nd, 2025)

Work Session 2 (June 24th, 2025)

Nothing that took place is likely to shock you. Councilors Loretta Smith, Dan Ryan, Olivia Clark, and Eric Zimmerman (the “moderates”) argued for metrics, transparency, and caution. If the Levy fails with voters, we are looking at layoffs in the 50% territory for Parks and Recreation. That’s decently apocalyptic.

Check out Clark’s comments during Work Session 1 (1 hr 16 min). If anyone still fails to understand why I consistently rank her in my top 3, there you go. You also get to see Eric Zimmerman at his absolute best (1 hr 36 min) along with the origins of the Zimmerman vs Parks Director Adena Long fight. Spoilers: Zimmerman wins.

Mitch Green and EPG were more bullish on parks as-is, but also realistic about voters’ tax fatigue. Green consistently delivered rational arguments for the DSA side. He did still threaten a public university, has moronic politics, and allies with terrible people, but he’s the best the DSA has to offer.

Candace Avalos and Angelita Morillo argued for a much larger levy — more than double the current size. Like I said: nothing shocking.

During Work Session 2, you can hear Avalos’s argument for more. (55 min 25 sec) It’s the same song and dance. This is all just “the bare minimum” that governments should provide, working people don’t have time to help in their communities, only rich people do, and speaking of — there are a lot of people out there benefiting “without paying their fair share.” All public, no private. All gas, no brakes.

Never mind that the residents of my working class neighborhood don’t recognize some of the amazing services alluded to because our park has been deprioritized for “canopy equity reasons.” We do a lot of stuff ourselves. I earn around half what Avalos does, run my own business, write this newsletter, and still make it to my neighborhood park to help run events and clean up. Some of my partners in that work are single mothers. Maybe we’re just built different?

Sonia Schmanski, the Deputy City Administrator in charge of parks, among other things, pointed out that volunteers/partners in some areas frees up resources for others. This has been my argument against the Parks Equity™ approach for years. Allowing Portlanders to help create, maintain, and fund their neighborhood parks is good for everyone. To put it another way: if I can fundraise to make improvements to my park, it will free up general funds to be spent in neighborhoods that don’t have our density.

Throughout the process Avalos and Morillo pushed the argument that Portlanders will approve a big tax increase if it comes with additional things, but may reject a smaller increase with no new stuff. This ignores that many no longer trust they will ever see the new shiny things. It’s a gamble that Portlanders will want more, when they often don’t get what they’re currently paying for.

The 2020 Levy

This Levy would be the sequel to the 2020 Parks Levy, which wasn’t exactly amazing. It was a property tax of $0.80 per $1,000 of assessed value and it funded tons of staffing and programs but did almost nothing to deal with a ballooning $600 million maintenance backlog.

According to the 2023-2024 Executive Summary, the levy funded:

More than 48 Summer Free For All events, movies, and concerts

8,280 youth summer camp registrations

117,950 free meals served throughout the year

Made Pioneer Courthouse Square safer and cleaner by increasing security, general maintenance, and services with seven-days-a-week security, daily cleaning, and hiring a public restroom attendant.

Increased downtown events by 20% and added new events like our first-ever Portland Winter Ice Rink at Waterfront Park.

Supported downtown events with staff and Park Rangers attending and assisting as needed to ensure safe, clean, and vibrant events for Portlanders.

Created partnership agreements to increase services at three major downtown parks to activate spaces, attract new events, improve security and cleaning, and coordinate partnership activities.

Which is all great, but ask yourself: “Do I think Portland Parks are in a better place than they were in 2019?”

The answer is an easy no unless you live in specific areas. One of our city’s key assets is crumbling. Now we are being pitched an even larger levy, which still does almost nothing to help with the maintenance backlog. That will need to be handled through a different upcoming Maintenance Bond, another way of saying more taxes.

The Parks budget has increased every year but the assets have degraded, which is funny because those assets are the primary thing people love. They enjoy the events but they love the spaces. We, the people, can fill the spaces with events on our own, but they have to be safe and functional first.

What I’m saying is Portland Parks and Recreation, as a bureau, is a fucking disaster. Unsustainably funded and mismanaged for years: Parks has been the “Bureau of No” for many of us. Zimmerman said as much in the clip above. He also mentioned the Friends of Couch Park at 1 hr 44 min. I see you Eric.

So, vote ‘no’ on this Levy, right? Well... brace yourself for my optimism.

What Could Have Been:

I didn’t trust Adena Long, but she’s out as of last month. That’s a good sign.

Originally, the plan was to double the Levy (Doubling Parks Levy Would Be a Difficult Sell to Voters, Memo Says - WW).

Then council argued about perhaps going even bigger? (Cracks Appear in Parks Levy Plans - WW)

Councilors Candace Avalos and Angelita Morillo expressed early support for a $1.80 referral, while others—including Councilors Eric Zimmerman and Dan Ryan—pointed to what they saw as issues with the parks bureau.

They may have killed the Levy with this, by the way. Support for $1.60 was already down to just above 50%. $1.80 would have likely have triggered an additional Led Zeppelin reference (something something levees breaking) that would have pushed many of you to unsubscribe from this newsletter and vote ‘no’ in November.

Then, the compromise (Metro Chamber and City Negotiators Agree to $1.40 Parks Levy - WW).

The chamber, Wilson’s office and Pirtle-Guiney’s office, alongside the city’s consultants, after two hours of deliberations, agreed on a $1.40 levy to send to the council.

That’s still high for me, but it is a compromise, so sort of a good sign?

You may notice that the compromise isn’t 50/50. Parks initially pitched $1.60. Voters likely want the $0.80 we pay now. We’re being asked to compromise at $1.40? After the P-Cauc pushed for $1.80, $1.40 might feel like a deal but it’s still a 75% increase in cost to maintain the same level of service, plus a very small amount of additional maintenance.

How did your councilors do in the final vote?

The Council Votes

Ryan (speaking with Sonia Schmanski (Deputy City Administrator, Acting Director of Parks, former Nick Fish Chief of Staff and Ted Wheeler Deputy Chief of Staff):

We've been in dialogue about this for the last couple days Sonia. The second page talks about the City of Portland recognizes strengthening partnerships with the private sector, philanthropic community, volunteers, and grassroots. I wanted to put a little bit of teeth into that with a friendly amendment... that would have some indicators that we'd actually measure. So if we're two years into it, we'd see it’s going from the 1% it's at now to hopefully a higher percent and include that for earned income too.

Imagine that: Key Performance Indicators (KPIs) attached to something the city is taxing you for.

Public Comment

Public testimony begins at 38 min 28 secs. Nothing wild. Residents and community organizations showed up to argue for and against the levy. Most of their testimony was compelling. There are many reasons to continue supporting Parks in its current state, but just as many urging caution.

Portland Parks Foundation - supports ✅

Portland Parks & Recreation Advisory Board - supports ✅

Portland Parks & Recreation Advisory Board (again) - supports ✅

Sellwood Community House - urges caution ❗️

Karen Chirre - opposes ❌

Portland Metro Chamber - supports ✅

Brian Owendoff - urges caution/opposes ❗️❌

Mary Ruble - supports ✅

Rob Martineau (AFSCME + NW Labor Council) - supports ✅

Sandeep Divekar - opposes ❌

Bird Alliance of Oregon - supports ✅

LiUNA! - supports ✅

LiUNA! (again) - supports ✅

Bob Weinstein - urges caution ❗️

Sellwood Community House (again) - urges caution ❗️

Portland Parks Alliance - urges caution ❗️



Highlights: If you’re only going to listen to a few of those, I’d recommend Sellwood Community House, Portland Metro Chamber, Brian Owendoff, Mary Ruble, Bob Weinstein, and the Portland Parks Alliance.

Discussion Highlights

Mitch Green led the charge to start fiddling with our inability to use System Development Charge (SDC) funds for maintenance, which is smart. Damn you Mitch.

The P-Cauc spent time complaining about how careful they need to be because we live “under fascism now.” Then Angelita Morillo prophesied an increase in our homeless population in coming years.

A reminder that in Sophie Peel’s Big DSA Piece Morillo was quoted as saying:

“We essentially have to redesign our entire economy right now,” says Morillo... Whether they realize it or not, this is the future many Portlanders voted for last fall.

Final comments begin around 2 hr 30 min.

The Vote to Refer to the Ballot:

Votes: ✅ Passed 11/0 → Aye: Koyama Lane, Morillo, Novick, Green, Zimmerman, Avalos, Dunphy, Smith, Kanal, Ryan, Pirtle-Guiney → Nay: n/a

I think Green, Clark, Zimmerman, Ryan, and Smith acquitted themselves very well.

Morillo and Avalos were the worst, again. They are obviously dreaming big — thinking about a Portland of the Future they’re in charge of. They love this city, but would be happy to do away with every part of it they don’t like.

(That category seems to include the landlords, businesses, anyone to the right of Bernie Sanders, police, golf courses, chain restaurants, people who are rude to them on social media, people who point out how rude they are on social media, Elana Pirtle-Guiney, ride share companies, any office of the Federal Government, “Zionists,” professional organizations that aren’t identity group specific, the Portland International Raceway, and our entire economic system just to name a few.)

Koyama Lane was her usual self: rarely weighing in but filling the room with process speak when she does. You can listen during Work Session 2 at 1 hr 26 min. “Care givers,” privilege, inclusion, belonging, etc. A little bit of shitting on volunteers to solve everything with union workers. I’m done with this and I hope you are too. We cannot solve the world’s problems by simply throwing FTEs at them.

The two stars of the process were Olivia Clark and Sonia Schmanski. I am much less worried with Schmanski at the helm. She’s clearly the smartest person in the room and seems to be on the same page as Clark and others re: “getting off this Levy merry-go-round.” (See Clark during Work Session 2 at 1 hr 2 min) Schmanski recognizes that Parks is entirely unsustainable and funding is vulnerable to compression with our shrinking tax base.

If you’re wondering what my plan to fix Portland Parks is, it involves Sonia Schmanski.

The Major Maintenance Bond

We have an estimated $600 million maintenance backlog and it’s only getting worse by the day. This Levy addresses almost none of it. (again) We’re going to need a Big Old Bond to start digging out of the mess.

Voters approved the School Bond. The City approved new golf, parking, and other fees.

Now the Council has referred a Parks Levy to the ballot. A Parks Maintenance Bond will follow.

That’s a lot of tax and fee increases — not for new stuff (except the schools), just the stuff you already get and no more.

My Endorsement?

Where I stand right now is this: vote with your conscience and I can’t judge you. If you’re committed to “no new taxes,” I could see you voting ‘no.’ If avoiding a staffing catastrophe in Parks is more important, that’s a ‘yes.’ We do get another chance next May if this fails, but it’s not ideal. I’ll break down the history of the Parks Levy in a future post, but for now you should know that there is no future for Parks and Recreation if it includes a never ending Levy cycle to keep the lights on. The good news is there are finally smart people in the room who agree with that reality.

I think Parks and Recreation needs to be stripped to the studs and rebuilt. Finding a way to do that without laying off 250 people, getting it through Council, and then getting voter buy-in is the hat trick.

I think a better City Council, one with Clark on it and Schmanski at the helm of Vibrant Communities could actually pull that off. Counter to my more pessimistic readers, I’m not ready to short Portland yet. I still see a way forward.

I’ll be covering the Levy campaign as it gets underway and, while I love Parks, I’ll be the first to call out shenanigans. This is a hell of an ask right now, even if there are positive indicators. I asked you all to vote ‘no’ on the School Bond because there was no immediate cost to doing it over again. There are significant costs if this Levy fails.

This will be the hardest vote of the last several years for me. I plan on having a lot of conversations around this leading into the fall. Right now I’m a hesitant ‘yes,’ but it would be an easier vote if we had rejected that bloated School Bond or we had a better council currently. If the Levy fails, it will be the council and former leadership along with years of poor planning.