I had a fun plan for Hanukkah this year. In 2024 I wrote one piece per day, mostly griping about local politics. That’s sort of my thing — griping and over-explaining. This year I planned to write eight short pieces about things Portland did well. I struggled a bit to come up with eight, if you can believe it.

Then I woke up this morning to another terror attack against Jews — during a Hanukkah Festival. On a day I planned to be celebrating, I will be mourning with my community. We deserved to celebrate today. The first Menorah Lighting at Pioneer Square is usually an evening of fun. Crowds taper off a bit after the first night, but it’s always an event worth attending.

I don’t have it in me to compliment Portland right now, in spite of all the darkness. I have too much anger and sadness to tell you about the (very real) positive indicators. My mind is filled with the horrible little pieces of hate and casual antisemitism I hear about every day since I decided to be a “voice” on these issues.

I will get to adorable city council resolutions and public-private partnerships and other good signs for our city — maybe even tomorrow. There is good going on, I’m just too angry to discuss it. I’m sorry for that.

Instead, I’d like to invite all of you to attend the closest Menorah Lighting Ceremony you can. I’ll be at Pioneer Courthouse Square at 4pm. The lighting is at 5:30pm.

Go register now. It’s free if you don’t want a Latke Ticket.

I love you all and I’ll see some of you there. I hope we have some fun tonight. I’m not giving up, but tonight I need prayer and community and light. When I feel full again I will finish my write ups on how great our little city can be.

חֲנוּכָּה שָׂמֵחַ