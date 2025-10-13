Anyone expecting poetry or song from me today won’t get it.

The news (and videos) of the return of the final twenty living hostages to their families in Israel is certainly beautiful. The Gaza peace deal has been signed. In many ways, it’s the best I could have hoped for. The fact that it’s happening during Sukkot, right before Simchat Torah is also poetic. It’s a joyous time in the Jewish Calendar, but I feel cut off from it. I couldn’t focus during Yom Kippur and I haven’t felt the joy of Sukkot.

I’m simply too angry.

For two fucking years “progressive” activists, communists, lunatic children, terrorists, Neo-Nazis, and every shithead in-between have used this war as a pretense to target Jews. They’ve spread blood-libel. They’ve targeted our businesses, our homes, our temples. They have murdered us. This hasn’t just been a betrayal of Jews — it’s been a betrayal of truth.

If you are concerned with Donald Trump’s “Post Truth America,” you ought to be concerned with the “anti-Zionist” movement. It has plenty of MAGA adherents, if that helps you get there.

“The ideal subject of totalitarian rule is not the convinced Nazi or the convinced Communist, but people for whom the distinction between fact and fiction (i.e., the reality of experience) and the distinction between true and false (i.e., the standards of thought) no longer exist.” ―Hannah Arendt, The Origins of Totalitarianism

There is a bitter irony here. Pope Leo XIV just referenced that quote in his speech on October 8th. It’s ironic because he and his predecessor both regularly made a fool of themselves on the issue of Israel. They trusted bad sources and allowed their empathy to be weaponized.

Yes, I’m taking a moment to insult the Pope. It’s been that kind of week.

There was never a genocide, or a plan for one. That will become increasingly apparent in the coming weeks and months. If that idea offends you, it might be because you are against war, and that’s sort of beautiful. It’s a lovely character trait. War is horrific. All of them have been. The trouble is that there was nothing especially evil about this one. In fact the inverse is likely true.

Here’s what happened: a country, hated by many (damn Jews), waged a war, and you learned about every shocking detail (including many fabricated ones). You didn’t like what you read or watched because you are a human being with compassion and empathy. Again — that is beautiful. You didn’t watch the videos of October 7th and you made excuses for why you didn’t need to. You did see all the photos posted online of dead Palestinians (some of which were fake and some of which were Syrian kids from several years ago and some of which were very real).

Malicious (and well-funded) groups weaponized your compassion and empathy (just like the Pope). They told you half-truths and outright lies. They invented “history.” They inflated numbers to push a narrative. They ignored all the significantly deadlier and more brutal wars going on at the same time. You bought it because you are against war and you don’t know much about the issues at hand. You are a very good customer for antiwar rhetoric, you beautiful compassionate creature.

Now that the war is over, a reckoning is coming. It is time to examine who truly was against war, and who simply didn’t want Israel to win. Possibly because they wanted the war to end in a very different way...

That brings us to Mitch Green, and the reason this has anything to do with Portland. Mitch is addicted to social media and finds plenty of time to post about Trump, Israel, and hot dogs. He, along with his DSA comrades, have been strangely silent about the peace deal.

Although who’s surprised when this is the official DSA statement?

DSA stands for the full freedoms and self determination of the Palestinian people including the end of Israel’s colonization and occupation of all Arab lands, equality, and the right of all refugees to return to their homes and properties. We affirm, in alignment with AlThawabit (the inviolable rights of Palestinians) and international law, upholding Palestinians’ rights to resist occupation in order to secure justice and dignity. The Israeli occupation continues now and will continue to violate each and every one of these internationally recognized and protected provisions.

“Long live October 7th” after all. “Power grows from the barrel of a gun.”

Fuck these people.

“Bravery”

I don’t know what happened to Mitch during his time in the Army and at this point I no longer care. My capacity for giving a shit about his PTSD has been reached.

I first covered this almost a year ago in Comrade Mitch, the Reformed Stormtrooper. He spoke at a vigil for Aaron Bushnell, referring to the young man’s flashy suicide outside an Israeli embassy as a “brave act.” I will 100% stand by what I said last year. The only difference now is the mountain of evidence supporting my claim:

Mitch Green is an idiot and a moral disaster. He is either so misled as to be dangerous, or he is committing willful acts of evil. Since I cannot know his heart, I will extend him the courtesy of assuming he has no understanding of the harm he is doing. I am sorry that he served. He should not have. I’m embarrassed that someone like him represents our city and uses his unique voice as a veteran to spread these lies.

“Hostages”

Mitch’s party, the DSA, celebrated October 7th. They still do. It was a bit jarring to watch Mitch’s “antiwar” comrades march through my neighborhood on October 7th this year. I appreciate that they didn’t leave much trash. I already tear enough ugly signs down.

Mitch had plenty to say in support of Bernie Sanders’s pointless “Block the Bombs Act” but nothing about the end to the war. You know who he did worry about?

Local assholes Paul Reid and Stephen Wahab. Both men are the kind of nice middle class activists Mitch Green loves. Wahab works at Intel and Reid is a “turtle island” nutcase who voted for Jill Stein. They are both dickheads and antisemites who joined the Global Sumud Flotilla and were arrested attempting to break into Gaza on the eve of a peace agreement. This was part of Greta Thunberg’s little Hamas-funded selfie circlejerk.

Among their companions was British journalist Sarah Wilkinson, who is a Holocaust Denier! She was arrested when she got home for supporting Hamas. Truly a phenomenal crowd of jackasses. Did you know they all dumped their phones in the ocean before they were boarded? Did you know there was a spy in their group leaking evidence of alleged connections to the Muslim Brotherhood?

Reid and Wahab were deported back to the United States and given a hero’s welcome by tear-streaked communists, including PSU Social Work Professor Stéphanie Wahab. Councilor Angelita Morillo was there too! It’s nice when the fam welcomes you home after a terrorist holiday.

councilorangelitamorillo A post shared by @councilorangelitamorillo

Mitch Green along with Sameer Kanal, Maxine Dexter, and the always spineless Jeff Merkley called for the State Department to ensure the safety of Reid and Wahab. That was always certain as they were arrested by an allied country and simply deported. Of course that’s not how Mitch saw things:

Amidst everything going on with Trump’s attack on the cities like Portland, I don’t want to miss the very important and urgent need to condemn Israel’s interception of the Sumud Flotilla and call for the immediate release of Paul Reid and Stephen Wahab, two Portlanders held hostage.

Fuck these people, B-Sides and Rarities.

“Sacrifice”

I continued to be reassured that we are still a nation of laws when a federal judge blocked deployment of any state’s National Guard to Portland. That didn’t stop Mitch Green from calling for sacrifices.

Portland councilor, Army veteran, calls on service members to reject Portland military deployment - OPB

He called on service members and veterans to show up in uniform to protest with him. Is that illegal? I’m not a lawyer but yes, it does appear to be.

According to Federal law, veterans with an honorable discharge may wear their uniform when “authorized by the President.” The penalty for unauthorized wearing of the uniform by a civilian is a fine and up to six months in jail. So, no, you probably shouldn’t wear your uniform if you are attending a protest march. Will you be arrested, recalled to active duty and court-martialed for it? Probably not, nobody ever has been. This would probably be the easiest way to run afoul of the law, though. But if you feel strongly enough about a cause, it is your call to make.

You catching legal trouble or even a discharge to protest... nothing yet is a risk Mitch Green is willing to take!

If you want to understand his reasoning, you could read his An Open Letter to the Winter Patriot, from 2011 - when he was a PhD student. The gist? He expected our President at the time, Barack Obama, to instruct the military to begin attacking civilians. Democracy was on the line! Sound familiar?

Behind a thin veil of red, white and blue stands a nation that has used its military might to respond forcefully to any public contempt for the very institutions which bind us in exclusion from the liberty those colors evoke. Just as a training collar keeps a dog in check, a highly militarized police force responds mercilessly, sharply, and without hesitation with an array of chemical warfare and thuggish brutality. And where they fail, divisions of soldiers stand ready to deliver a serious and painful lesson to all who demonstrate their unwillingness to wait for democracy. This has been the history of democracy in America.

Now, more than ever we need your sacrifice. But, I’m asking you to soldier in a different way. If called upon to deny the people of their first amendment right to peaceably assemble and petition their government for a redress of grievance, disregard the order. Abstain from service. Or if you are so bold, join us. Make no mistake: The consequences for such decisions are severe. You will be prosecuted under the full extent of the law. But sacrifice is your watch word.

Mitch put this shit in the public record by sharing it on Bluesky last month. This guy thought Obama was on the verge of declaring martial law over Occupy Wall Street.

He makes a good point Joe — cancel the coup. You win this one Green.

If you’re still confused, you might be stuck thinking that the DSA is a liberal org. They haven’t been for quite some time. Remember that they didn’t lose the 2024 election — both sides were genocide loving monsters, after all. They got exactly what they wanted.

“Resistance”

Now Portland’s attention is back on Trump, exactly where he (and the DSA) want it to be. Our shittiest politicians get to parade around, go on cable shows, and virtue signal to their heart’s content — completely ignoring pressing local issues to yap about ICE protests, the National Guard, and “the rise of fascism.”

Meanwhile the Nobel Peace Prize was given to one of the bravest women on the fucking planet and DSA goons were pissed. They do not care about authoritarianism, they just want their allies to be the ones doing it. For the greater good, of course.

Mitch Green is probably going to use resistance as his brand running into 2026. He wants to be a guy who “stood up” to Trump. The trouble is that it’s all professional wrestling, and I shouldn’t be surprised by the number of people falling for it but HOLY SHIT.

City councilors look to administrative tweaks to ‘protect Portland’ from federal actions - OPB

Avalos said it’s an opportunity for councilors to exert some power over the executive branch. “This is an important muscle that we need to flex our oversight of the government,” she said.

Fuck these people, Taylor’s Version.

I will be surprised if I come out of this liking any of them except Dan Ryan.

Mayor Wilson, meanwhile, has declined national television interviews.

Let me take that back.