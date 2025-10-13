Recalibrate Portland

Nick
13h

Мракобесие, the Russian word that translates to Obscurantism in English, but (far more evocatively) means "the madness of living in perpetual darkness".

That's what this avalanche of bullshit, lies, deepfakes and ideological floofery creates. A world where there the truth commands no premium over any lie in the eyes of the individual and the polity. The result is that the stronger emotional appeal, the louder shout, the edgier position wins -- and reason, substance, vision loses.

Thank you, Max, for holding up the lantern.

Richard Cheverton
14h

He is simply the kind of creature barfed up by the new city charter. He proves that even a socialist/idiot can get 25-percent of the vote if he's backed by an organized little mini-machine. The charter (thanks, Julia Meier!) will guarantee that Mitch and the other clones will be with us approximately forever.

