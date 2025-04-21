Recalibrate Portland with Max Steele

BAHamon
4d

As a proud Portland State alumna, I am horrified by this video.

Even if Councilor Green does not actually have the power of the purse he suggests that he does, it's still an attempt to hold a public university hostage BECAUSE that university is trying to hold willful and violent vandals accountable for the harm they did last year. That harm cost the university untold hundreds of thousands of dollars, and left students and faculty too scared to go to classes.

Did the City Council offer any assistance when the university had to go in and clean up the destruction? No? If not, then Councilor Green and his associates are the real thugs here.

Brian Harvey
4d

At least in our jurisdiction, the district attorney makes the call on whether charges are pursued. Knowing what the current DA has said publicly about holding protestors accountable when their conduct becomes criminal, I can't imagine him dropping the charges for the PSU incident at the request of the university. It almost makes the tactic from Councilor Green even more Trumpian: Any pressure from council would ultimately need to be applied indirectly to an independently elected district attorney.

