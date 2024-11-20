Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PDXwriter's avatar
PDXwriter
Feb 16

I can’t see how we’ll be able to restore sanity to local politics with ranked-choice voting. The November ballot was a confusing mess and candidates hid their agendas behind bland, “feel-good” platform statements.

Now our city is governed by DSA activists who trumpet their anti-Zionist bona fides, elevating their irrelevant and divisive stance on foreign policy (with a dollop of antisemitism) above their actual mandate.

If only they would stop debating and proposing, and actually do the work to restore Portland, this city might once again be livable, prosperous, and safe. I won’t hold my breath.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

© 2025 Max Steele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture