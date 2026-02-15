Recalibrate Portland

Brian Owendoff
2dEdited

While the council rejected Bob, they simultaneously voted to overturn the rejection of Schuyler Hugh Halsey, despite his documented bias—publicly posting “ACAB,” a widely recognized anti–law enforcement slogan meaning “all cops are bastards.”

Councilor Mitch Green testified that the phrase was merely an LGBTQ meme meaning “all capybaras are beautiful.”

That explanation collapses under even minimal scrutiny.

In less than five minutes of research, it is clear that Halsey has lived in Portland for only nine months, has posted multiple anti–law enforcement statements on social media and shows a consistent pattern of holding jobs for less than a year. This is not conjecture—it is a matter of public record.

By contrast, Bob was rejected despite being a 12 year mayor of Ketchikan, Alaska, with more than two decades of additional government leadership experience and long-term residency in Portland. He has demonstrated administrative competence, institutional knowledge, and a clear understanding of Portland’s challenges.

The contrast could not be clearer.

This is yet another concrete example of members aligned with Democratic Socialists of America and the Peacock bloc favoring an inexperienced, newly arrived ideological ally over a seasoned, proven leader. Ideological purity was rewarded; competence was punished.

District 4 deserves representation for law-abiding, tax-paying residents, not governance captured by activist ideology. Green does not represent the interests of District 4—he represents a narrow faction whose stated goals include the elimination of capitalism and even the Democratic Party itself in Oregon.

Voters should take note.

In November 2026, District 4 has the opportunity—and the responsibility—to vote out Green and Morillo, and Koyama-Lane in D3, all of whom are currently facing ethics complaints, and restore seriousness, experience, and accountability to city leadership.

3 replies
Heytor's avatar
Heytor
19hEdited

Councilor Zimmerman pointed out some of what Max is diagramming here.

Zimmerman: "I guess I'm just uncomfortable with how deep it feels your hands are in the minutia of this, at this point. ...This seems like a very detailed level of involvement by you and its hard to interpret if this is becoming kind of, your oversight committee, in some way. And so I don't know what to make of it--"

Kanal: Sounds like you do, actually."

Portland City Council PM Session 02/12/26. 29:53

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQFkM9og2fg&t=1793s

Councilor Kanal, bless his heart, is not able to make his public flexing of power seem effortless. It's clear he's actively power seeking and working-behind-the-scenes to achieve changes. That's legitimate, but I wish my political opponents did only enough to motivate my political leaders into coalition, not actually win the day.

For posterity, here is Council Presdent Dunphy clarifying "Councilor [Zimmerman] I will affirm this did come from my office...and my uh, coordination, and my uh, equally putting my fingers in the details. https://youtu.be/rQFkM9og2fg?t=2022

