In Our Broken Council, I gave my final assessment of the council president fight as:
Dunphy will grow to earn the position or he will fail. He promised to be one of the 9 votes to kick himself out if he does. In the grand scheme of things, he was actually my second choice but for reasons too complex to get into here. I don’t like Jamie Dunphy very much as a councilor, but I think this begins to push him out of Avalos’s shadow and fractures the Peacock. That can only be good for Portland.
I may have been wrong.1
Over the last few weeks, I’ve heard nasty rumors about the secret deals that led to Jamie Dunphy “reluctantly” taking that seat. There were plenty of stabbed backs and hurt feelings to go around. To kick off his presidential tenure, Dunphy told reporters:
“I think that eight is too many. And I also want that because Council President Pirtle-Guiney beared a lot of the weight of this building," Dunphy said of his predecessor.
I don’t disagree that there’s a problem (or that Pirtle-Guiney carried a lot of the council), but I’m worried Dunphy’s plan to “streamline things” and “lessen tensions” will look like letting Sameer Kanal have whatever he wants.
Here’s what the current, 1-year-old, system looks like:
We’ve got eight committees (Transportation and Infrastructure, Finance, Governance, Arts and Economy, Homelessness and Housing, Community and Public Safety, Climate, Resilience, and Land Use, and Labor and Workforce Development) with a somewhat balanced representation of councilors. Former President Elana Pirtle-Guiney (EPG) and former Vice President Tiffany Koyama Lane are on the smallest number due to their previous responsibilities. Everyone else is on 3 or 4 committees and several of them chair, co-chair, or vice chair committees.
Now look at Council President Dunphy’s new committee proposal:
The Proposed Committees
Public Works (Chair Clark, Vice Chair Smith, Kanal, Koyama Lane, Green)
Housing & Permitting (Chair Avalos, Vice Chair Green, Koyama Lane, Pirtle-Guiney, Novick)
City Life (Chair Pirtle-Guiney, Vice Chair Zimmerman, Avalos, Morillo, Ryan)
Community & Public Safety (Chair Novick, Vice Chair Morillo, Kanal, Smith, Zimmerman
Finance & Governance (Committee of the Whole) (Chair Kanal, Vice Chair for Finance Ryan, Vice Chair for Governance Koyama Lane, Avalos, Dunphy, Smith, Pirtle-Guiney, Morillo, Novick, Clark, Green, Zimmerman)
That Committee of the Whole bit is what I’d like you to focus on. If you look at the new system… it’s the entire council again, only with Sameer Kanal in charge. All that pesky governance, finance, oversight, auditing, and intergovernmental affairs will be brought under would-be-president Kanal’s tender care. In fact, if I draw it out on the whiteboard…
It’s streamlined, certainly. The problem is that Sameer Kanal will be the president of this council. He won’t have the title and he won’t get to do the press conferences, but if things go wrong he won’t take the blame either. Members of the (supposedly) defunct Peacock will have an outsized influence on the agenda. That’s something Steve Novick cautioned against during the president vote.
Also note that the Community-based Policy Accountability Board (CBPA) and Independent Police Review (IPR) somehow fall under this
Shadow Council Committee of the Whole. Why not place them under Community and Public Safety? Why place all the different ethics-related categories under the “committee” you plan on assigning to someone currently under an ethics investigation?
The old committee system wasn’t working, but I can’t see how this new proposal is anything more than creating a sub-council, inside the real council, then handing the reins to the guy who couldn’t secure seven votes to become the real president. It feels like Dunphy is setting himself up as the guy who simply presides over the main meeting, with the actual agenda coming from Kanal and the DSA.
The New Normal
Go watch last week’s AM council session, especially Agenda Item 8 on the CBPA (1hr 43min). Kanal doesn’t just take the lead on the CBPA issue, he actually interrupts Dunphy several times, attempting to do his job for him.
The discussion is filled with debates about ACAB memes and trans capybaras and it’s incredibly stupid. Green, Morillo, and Avalos are characteristically dishonest, but it’s Kanal you should be watching. He’s more likable and reasonable in the discussion but he’s also a lot more in control.
I hope to dig into the nightmare that is the CBPA soon, but you should read: Portland City Council ousts police oversight member who refused to sign ‘sweeping’ NDA - Oregonian. Or, if you’d like Weinstein’s own account, you can read it here:
Back to the meeting, listen to Dunphy’s answer to a question by Loretta Smith at 2hr 21min and Kanal “point of order”ing his way into the discussion. Then at 3hr 3min he explains procedure. I understand that Dunphy is new to the President role, but Kanal was leading this meeting from three seats away.
Discussion of this proposed committee structure will be Item 10 on next week’s agenda — after renaming a bridge and having more conversations about the money they keep “finding” in the Housing Bureau. We’ll see if anyone pushes back on this attempt, or even calls it out.
I’m worried this new council shape will look like less Zimmerman, Ryan, and Clark, a little more EPG, and a lot more Sameer Kanal. I’m not sure how that will lead to less tension.
I’m still putting together pieces on the seemingly endless controversies coming out of Tiffany Koyama Lane’s office, Portland’s completely broken budget, the Moda Center funding, and that CBPA mess. Let’s try a poll. What do you want to read about more? I’ll take the results under consideration while I do research.2
Don’t get used to it.
I’m still only going to write about what interests me, but I’m at a crossroads on this one.
Councilor Zimmerman pointed out some of what Max is diagramming here.
Zimmerman: "I guess I'm just uncomfortable with how deep it feels your hands are in the minutia of this, at this point. ...This seems like a very detailed level of involvement by you and its hard to interpret if this is becoming kind of, your oversight committee, in some way. And so I don't know what to make of it--"
Kanal: Sounds like you do, actually."
Portland City Council PM Session 02/12/26. 29:53
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rQFkM9og2fg&t=1793s
Councilor Kanal, bless his heart, is not able to make his public flexing of power seem effortless. It's clear he's actively power seeking and working-behind-the-scenes to achieve changes. That's legitimate, but I wish my political opponents did only enough to motivate my political leaders into coalition, not actually win the day.
For posterity, here is Council Presdent Dunphy clarifying "Councilor [Zimmerman] I will affirm this did come from my office...and my uh, coordination, and my uh, equally putting my fingers in the details. https://youtu.be/rQFkM9og2fg?t=2022