It’s been a weird few weeks for our feckless Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) councilors. Mitch Green and Angelita Morillo were, once again, the stars of the show. I’m starting to think Tiffany Koyama Lane will win reelection simply because she seems competent in their shadow.

Last time...

we took a look at the Technical Adjustment Ordinance (TAO) and Morillo/Green/the DSA’s attempt to defund Portland’s Impact Reduction Program (IRP) — likely to sabotage Mayor Keith Wilson’s plan to “End Unsheltered Homelessness.” The next week Angelita Morillo had two more big plans: the continuation of that “AI Price Fixing” debate, and a little “anti-ICE” legislation. First, three small detours.

1. Mitch Green and the Jews

I haven’t gotten a chance to comment on Green’s visit to the Hillsdale Neighborhood Association. Residents grilled him about the recent “Investigation” pledge against Israel. I covered that:

At HNA Meeting, Green Pressed on Pledge - Hillsdale News

After discussion of the City’s budget woes, falling business tax revenue, decline of downtown, and possible legislation aimed at the S. Waterfront ICE facility, attention shifted to the pledge Green recently announced at a press conference—an issue that dominated much of the meeting.

Attendees questioned expending city resources on a conflict thousands of miles away when the city faces urgent issues such as homelessness, drug addiction and general economic decline.

Valeurie Friedman did a solid job summarizing and I recommend the whole piece. I watched a lot of it online. It was pretty difficult. The pain and fear of these Jewish Portlanders is something Mitch Green should have to carry. By continuing to push his party’s national agenda, Green is abandoning Jewish Portlanders who don’t want this issue to be a local focus. We don’t want pro or anti Israel politicians on city council, especially not low-fat communists who frequently champion violent antisemites.

Here’s your constant reminder that Mitch Green (and colleagues Angelita Morillo, Tiffany Koyama Lane, and Sameer Kanal) are members of a political organization that: Celebrated October 7th, spreads antisemitic propaganda (including in public schools), celebrates terrorists as “feminist icons,” apologizes for brutal dictatorships, is carrying out an idealogical purge of disloyal Jews in their own party, and pledges to “investigate” disloyal Jews outside their party at the local level.

The DSA is an antisemitic organization. BDS is even recognized as a hate group in some countries. Many of the organizations they work with are credibly tied to terrorist organizations and hate attacks. Elias Rodriguez was radicalized by groups like the DSA and the Party for Socialism and Liberation (PSL). The group who published his “manifesto,” Unity of Fields was founded by Calla Walsh, who was radicalized by the DSA! Much like Rodriguez, when she realized these caffeine free diet communists were never going to take up arms, she left and went even deeper down the rabbit hole of extremism and violence.

Is every DSA member going to try and kill someone? Of course not. These are the low calorie revolutionaries. They still want you to vote for communism and most don’t believe in putting you against a wall.

Mitch Green didn’t have good answers for the Hillsdale residents. That makes a lot of sense because he’s simply pushing the national agenda. The DSA/BDS/SJP/Code Pink/other dumbass group’s national platform. The trendy “socialist” one. 😉

Yassine Meskhout (we had a fun chat back in May) puts it well:

Consider Portland’s city council, which has the highest concentration of Democratic Socialists of America members anywhere in the country. DSA is nominally about advancing socialism — healthcare, wages, worker power — but the organization has rapidly transformed after Oct 7th into one singularly focused on Israel as an unyielding litmus test. In Portland, where DSA actually holds power, the hollowness of this fixation becomes impossible to ignore... “Municipal foreign policy” is a phrase that should be self-evidently absurd, and yet DSA members of the Portland City Council, having apparently solved every problem in their city, thought it worthwhile to sign a bizarre anti-Israel pledge.

My prediction? Mitch is going to wait for the heat to die down a bit on this one.

2. Maxine Dexter Lied to Us

Speaking of local politicians who ran on one set of values and then immediately started stabbing Jews in the back...

Maxine Dexter, recently championed by AIPAC, compares Gaza war to Holocaust - Jewish Insider

Dexter is co-sponsoring a Rashida Tlaib (DSA) led resolution to recognize the “Gaza Genocide” using, as experts, an organization anyone with a credit card can join:

Newly minted genocide scholars now include Emperor Palpatine, the villain of the Star Wars franchise; Adolf Hitler of Gaza City; and our favorite, “Mo Cookie,” who turns out to be the Cookie Monster wearing a green scarf with the Hamas logo.

AIPAC gave Dexter around $2 million in campaign donations — not to be a pro-Israel candidate, but to be a sane candidate. She was the opposition to Susheela Jayapal, who is both a moron and an antisemite. What we all forgot was that Maxine Dexter was a Working Families Party (WFP) candidate for years. She’s always been this sort of braindead progressive puppet of WFP, Local Progress, and now the DSA. She changed up her branding to run against Jayapal, then immediately went back to who she actually is — a cog in a larger, national, progressive/socialist agenda. 😉

There’s a book in unraveling this Working Families Party/Local Progress/Emerge Oregon nightmare web of crooks and liars. If anyone wants to wire me an advance I’ll get to work immediately.

Finally, some of you have been following the 😉 joke, but for those who haven’t:

3. Dan Ryan Phrases Something Poorly

Dan Ryan put out a statement ahead of the vote on Morillo’s “AI Price Fixing” amendment. He goofed on his sentence structure and called it “straight out of the national socialist playbook.” The DSA had a fucking meltdown. Here’s Green crying on Bluesky:

Disagreement on policy is welcome and reasonable, but calling me a Nazi for cosponsoring an ordinance to ban price-fixing is completely unacceptable. Councilor Ryan edited his post, but did not disclose the edit and explain the nature of the substantive change, so it’s here for posterity.

If you don’t understand what Dan did “wrong,” National Socialism (capital N+S) is Nazism. Dan wasn’t wrong that policies floated by our DSA electeds are, in fact, from a national… socialist… playbook. It’s socialist policy which is part of a broader national agenda. That’s the sentence Dan should have written, because it’s certainly what he meant — a fact that doesn’t matter to our resident Peacock crybullies. They shit on people all day from their little social media bubble and wait for opportunities to play the victim.

I was worried Dan might apologize, and the last thing you ever want to do is apologize to a crybully. Remember: if you didn’t do it, don’t apologize for it. It will only give power to bad actors. I can say with confidence that Dan Ryan did not mean to call anyone a Nazi.

That’s my job.

I’m joking! Falsely accusing people of being Nazis is dangerous and cheapens the word. I will point out that, unlike Dan, I think the DSA is much closer to fascist ideology and Nazism than they’d be comfortable admitting. I mean, they’re harassing Jews in the streets and trying to purge us from institutions. It’s pretty damn bad! They take money and support from people who also back white supremacists. If we’re playing 6 Degrees of Hitler, I can get you from the current DSA to the NSDAP pretty fast. But no... they are not Nazis.

That’s also not what Dan Ryan was saying. He’s a sweetheart and would never attack a colleague like that. He’s just grandpa on the internet sometimes. Even Jonathan Maus of Bike Portland acknowledged people were reading Dan in bad faith. Although he did immediately laugh at a reply which said: “Oh I’m not misreading it I’ll just take any excuse to be mean to Dan Ryan.”

And there you have it — the standard operating procedure of the crybully. After whining all afternoon on Bluesky, the council session on Morillo’s silly piece of legislation came around. Did Dan apologize?

Wednesday Night’s Alright for Fighting

Reader, he did not. He clarified. Great job Dan.

At 25min, Ryan explained what he meant. Angelita Morillo called a point of order to interrupt him, claiming she “didn’t hear an apology,” which is good because it wasn’t one. Candace Avalos used her time to complain about the lack of apology as well. Both of them were childish and it’s a fun bit of TV if you like that sort of thing. Here’s Avalos being the least self aware human on earth:

I find it really frustrating for colleagues to spend a lot of time posting about other colleagues... I’m sorry but I do not recall any of us going out of our way, constantly, to call out other colleagues.

President Elana Pirtle Guiney tried to shut it down, but Avalos demanded to be heard! Have these kids met themselves? Shit talking colleagues on social media is half their day! Morillo set an instagram reel against Keith Wilson to the sound clip “bitch you a pussy.” I have no room to criticize but at least I’m self aware enough to know that. Glass houses, stones, etc.

Listen to Morillo at 32min. You can’t make this up. She went on to ramble about how proud she is of this mess and Mitch Green spoke about the history of anti-trust laws. These people are morons or they think you are... or both. They cited AG Dan Rayfield’s recent $7 million settlement over landlord price fixing to prove how urgent this issue is. Did you catch that? Our Attorney General went after a property management company for price fixing and he did it without a special law covering algorithmic tools because price fixing is already illegal. This does nothing.

Jamie Dunphy’s speech (37min) in support of the policy was ridiculous — from the claim that 1000 Portlanders are becoming homeless every month to the completely unhinged anti-capitalist garbage. Given his druthers, Dunphy would kill our economy simply because he hates corporations and has no clue how markets work. He is a lucky little boy who feels extremely guilty about his success and it’s not our job as a city to be his therapist. As I said last time, “Hating Walmart and fluoride has carried us as far as it’s going to.”

EPG praises Morillo at 39min. If you don’t get why I would never vote for EPG, this is it. She goes ahead and votes for the thing she knows is being oversold because it “aligns with her values.” It’s gotta work Elana! It has to actually do something. This is probably just going to get us sued, but wasting money has been a specialty of this council. Why would we change now?

The damn thing passes, because of course it does — it’s “progressive.”

Her Own Medicine

Morillo brings forward her “anti-ICE” detention center fee thing. This is an idea she and the DSA came up with as a compromise to “take a stand” against ICE without revoking the permit, because they can’t do that. It’s part of a complicated process. We’ve actually been having this fight in one form or another for years. From 2018:

Commissioner Chloe Eudaly Says City Officials Cannot Revoke Permit That Allows ICE To Hold Immigrant Detainees in Portland - WW

There is a process underway that might result in that permit getting revoked, but it isn’t going to happen via council ordinance. So, are you wondering how the group named “Revoke the ICE Permit PDX” responded to Morillo’s plan to do literally anything except... revoke the ICE permit?

Proposed Detention Center Fee Yields Hostile City Council Meeting - Portland Mercury.

Before the evening meeting, Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) members set up canopies and handed out pizza outside City Hall, gathering to support a final vote on Morillo’s ordinance to ban algorithmic price fixing technology landlords use to inflate rents. At the same time, demonstrators calling on the City Council to rescind a city permit from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) building in South Portland rallied in the entrance to City Hall.

Hostile is right. Public testimony starts at 1hr 11min. It’s brutal. If you’d like to watch Angelita Morillo get mocked and insulted for over an hour, have fun. Given the tongue lashing they just gave Dan Ryan for nothing, I enjoyed the first 30 minutes or so. Then my well of schadenfreude ran dry.

Portland Contra las Deportaciones (PCD) and Revoke the ICE Permit PDX were mad at everyone, but primarily Morillo and Green, the sponsors of the Detention Center Fee Ordinance. They attacked the performative nature of the ordinance (valid), Morillo’s “egregiously childish social media conduct” (valid) and “pathetic half measures.” They pointed out the recent social media fights Morillo and other DSA members have been getting into recently. A lot of what they say is fair, but it’s also the left eating itself — a favorite pastime.

The Freedom Road Socialist Organization (FRSO) made an appearance. They’re wrapped up in the Portland for Palestine drama. The basics are that they’ve been accused of using the Palestinian cause and its trappings (keffiyeh, flags, etc) to radicalize young people to communism instead of focusing on overthrowing Israel. You almost have to love these kids.

The DSA took to social media to accuse FRSO of possibly being an psyop and now we’re onto the next stage in the natural evolution of Portland Lefty explosions. The “real” communists hate the DSA because they’re incrementalists and won’t just RISE UP! The DSA thinks these “real communists” are plants by the federal government or some other group tasked with discrediting them and sowing discord.

I’m just sitting back with a bucket of popcorn. I hate all these assholes just as much as I hate Nazis. All of them apologize for murderers and dictators. All of them are bad for democracy and safety (especially Jewish safety) and I’m perfectly happy to let them eat each other.

Speaking of eating...

We Don’t Talk About Women of Color Eating Pizza

@dahlgrenkevin The Streets on Instagram: "These are my Portland City counselor…

Our councilors (but especially Tiffany Koyama Lane and Angelita Morillo) were texting, laughing, chatting, and having a little pizza party while all the anti-ICE, communist testifying was going on. Kevin Dahlgren dropped this little video from his perspective in the room (you can’t see behind the monitors on the live feed). You can watch the video and judge for yourself whether this behavior is childish and disrespectful. I’ve spoken to plenty of current and former city and county staffers who confirm this type of thing didn’t happen with prior councils.

Then the boys saddled up and rode out to defend our brave women of color councilors.

There is something unserious about all of this, to be sure. I’m not sure Mitch knows what it is. To borrow from Yassine again, “and yet DSA members of the Portland City Council, having apparently solved every problem in their city, thought it worthwhile to…” do any of this.

2026 is almost here. Brace yourself for a year of these fools trying to convince Portland to re-elect them. I think it’s going to be fun. That’s what I was Thankful for this year: to have opponents this incompetent.

Baruch Hashem.