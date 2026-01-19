Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
BAHamon's avatar
BAHamon
1dEdited

An even number of votes is baked into the new Council structure precisely because tiebreakers are bad for “informed consensus,” which is the hill all good cooperators publicly say they will die on.

The truth is uglier: gridlock keeps the DSA busy with under-the-table activities that will gum up the works until they can launch their glorious “revolution.”

My nearly twenty years as part of a worker-owned cooperative business taught me that socialism doesn’t work in the US because we’re all capitalists at heart, even (and sometimes especially) the so-called socialists. Too many of my most pro-collective co-workers dreamed out loud almost daily about a socialist “revolution,” but not a single one of them could articulate what they wanted the world to look like after the smoke cleared. I came to understand that this particular vision of a collective was all about monkey wrenching, and not much else. That’s a worldview of spoiled children, not a good faith effort of functioning adults.

It took quite awhile to create the conditions that made Charter Reform look attractive to underinformed voters, and it could take a generation to undo the damage of this change to our city governance. I hope there will be enough functioning adults to be ready when the opportunity comes to repair what was broken. With this particular Council, I won’t hold my breath.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Max Steele
Brett Hyland's avatar
Brett Hyland
20h

I vacillated between laughing and crying as I read this marvelous piece. Meanwhile, Portland itself is circling the drain of ruin. Judging from its City Council, Portlanders are ready for a new charter, a return to a majority voting system, a supply of tar and feathers and access to a rail out of town.

Reply
Share
10 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Max Steele · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture