This is a followup to The War For Progressive Legitimacy. Read that first.

If you’re new to the newsletter because of my defense of Elana Pirtle-Guiney (EPG), you should know I’m infamous for overwhelmingly detailed summaries and analyses of council meetings. You could just read that Bob Weinstein Op-Ed from Day 1 of the President Vote and be done with most of this. The more you read, the worse it gets.

I believe if the average Portlander knew half as much as I do about local politics, November’s elections would take care of themselves. It’s my toxic trait: I think you are simply under-informed.

This vote was one of the most hypocritical train wrecks I’ve witnessed yet, and this is Portland. There were many villains, but a few came out with their dignity intact.

Day 1 - Wednesday Morning RAW

Day 1 was professional wrestling. OPB already covered entrance songs, most of them cute/normy. Candace Avalos and Angelita Morillo are boss bitches. Mitch Green is a violent revolutionary! Sameer Kanal is... lying. Seems about right.

Avalos released Politics the Right Way the day before the fight. That’s called “cutting a promo” in the wrestling game.

I followed the unspoken rules. I showed up prepared, collaborative, and reasonable. I assumed that if I acted in good faith, the systems around us — political, media, institutional — would do the same. I believed that if I focused on the work, the work would speak for itself. That belief didn’t survive the year.

I prefer Steiner Math or The Cream Rising if I’m honest. She included the mandatory:

During his inaugural address, New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani said something that resonated with my time in politics: "For too long, those fluent in the good grammar of civility have deployed decorum to mask agendas of cruelty."

Everything before this was horrible. Until Mamdani. Until Avalos. Before that was AOC, Tlaib. Before that was Bernie. Every moment before now (whenever now is) but finally, finally, things are changing. This lefty populist argument requires you to shit on everyone who came before you to paint yourself as the way forward. You also get to co-opt real past achievements by, for example, banning things that are already illegal or “reaffirming” previous policies.

This Year’s Girl

Our Council has 12 members, so it’s made to deadlock. We should have a mechanism for solving ties but don’t and we have to repeat this process annually. Get the title of the article now? Our Council didn’t break that Wednesday. It was broken on day one.

Last year, the day one crisis was EPG vs Avalos. This year it was to be Incumbent President EPG vs Kanal, he of the Midnight Power Grab. The process begins on video at 30min. Rules explained. Nominations accepted. 8 hours later they still didn’t have a President. The process took a week.

Nominations

Loretta Smith (35min) nominated EPG and Jamie Dunphy (37min 22sec) nominated Sameer Kanal. Angelita Morillo (39min 15 sec) nominated Eric Zimmerman but was kidding. She just wanted to say that she felt EPG shouldn’t be running the meeting. In fact, Avalos (33min 26sec) brought that up as well. They were pushing for Tiffany Koyama Lane to be in charge. “I am aware of the rule but this is more about the culture...” It’s just vibes. Nothing up their sleeves.

Pirtle-Guiney spoke at 40min 41sec. Kanal spoke at 46min 7sec. It was all very nice. Kanal promised to take a step back from the Peacock if elected. Other than the maneuvering to put Koyama Lane in charge, very peaceful stuff.

Round and Round

After the speeches we saw the first vote: ❌ Failed 6/6 → Pirtle-Guiney: Smith, Ryan, Novick, Clark, Zimmerman, Pirtle-Guiney → Kanal: Avalos, Dunphy, Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green

It was the Peacock vs everyone else, for the second year in a row. What followed was a week of Peacocks refusing to budge, accusing everyone around them of not cooperating, and pretending EPG isn’t a progressive or the compromise candidate.

Steve Novick

At 55min 8sec, Novick said everything that needed saying. He invited his colleagues sniping anonymously in the press to come forward and “air grievances.” He also made it clear he wouldn’t be supporting a Peacock. He complimented Kanal and socialism but called out their private club. He claimed to be almost certain that members sometimes vote against their own judgement due to group pressure.

Marxist Professor Novick was spot on. The Peacock serves their group, the DSA, The Working Families Party, and finally... Portlanders — in that order.

See Rose City Reform’s The New Normal (emphasis mine):

Caucus membership—or the absence of it—consistently proved a stronger predictor of voting behavior than shared district affiliation. Councilors representing the same district did not vote together at higher rates, including on votes with district-specific implications.

Novick also brought up the ethics investigation. He called for the Peacock to be disbanded and for a deadlock fix. The meeting could have ended right there. Dissolve the Peacock, give it a year, try again with Novick’s support if they all survive reelection campaigns. Also, fix the broken system. That would’ve been the right move for Portland: Pass the torch from Elana Pirtle-Guiney to someone else in January 2027.

The only thing Novick was wrong about was his belief that anyone in the Peacock gives a shit about what’s best for Portland.

Ultima Ratio Stultorum

The early rounds can be summed up by separating councilors into teams:

Dunphy, Kanal, Green: Kanal is great, here are the reasons, plus he’ll leave the Peacock if elected. EPG is still great but Kanal is better.

Smith, Ryan, Clark, Novick, Zimmerman, Pirtle-Guiney: Kanal is great but Pirtle-Guiney is better right now and/or uncomfortable with Peacocks because of ethics and optics. Novick tried to tease out the vague criticisms of EPG.

Avalos, Koyama Lane, Morillo: Criticisms of EPG. Accusations of racist double standards. Morillo wanted to re-litigate the disastrous Jo Ann Hardesty years.

Morillo (1hr 1min) was the worst throughout. She pointed out “the progressive caucus” (branding!) is “primarily people of color” and spearheaded the grievance politics. She expressed “fear” for how Kanal will be treated if elected.

Koyama Lane double checked on the rules to clarify that you only need a majority of councilors present. Again, nothing up her sleeves. No reason for her to want the gavel.

Avalos spent the early rounds accusing EPG of running the meeting poorly. She was clearly never going to vote EPG and Novick was never going to vote Kanal. In fact…

All Other Rounds That Day ❌ Failed 6/6 → Pirtle-Guiney: Smith, Ryan, Novick, Clark, Zimmerman, Pirtle-Guiney → Kanal: Avalos, Dunphy, Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green

Novick came back around (5hr 4min) to touch on fears public safety employees had expressed about Kanal’s abolitionist background and also to echo one of my constant complaints: Novick himself is a progressive.

It does actually kind of hurt me that there’s a progressive caucus that doesn’t include me.

Kanal brushed it off with a “we can see what people do and how they act,” in the same class of bullshit excuses Aaron Mesh gave me. We don’t care about labels, only actions. Please ignore our use of labels to separate others into categories without their permission.

Morillo engages in this at 5hr 18min:

I think that being progressive, though, is kind of a useless label like being a leftist or whatever. A progressive is an action that you take. I think we can see people’s records based on the votes that they’ve taken, who endorsed and supported their policies.

Again, labels don’t matter, only actions — from the woman who labels her colleagues as conservative and herself as progressive. On actions and endorsements: I hope the DSA isn’t offended that I’ve spent the last two years cataloging their actions. Or when I make those actions follow them on the campaign trail.

The Other Side of the Coin

Novick suggested flipping a coin when Eric Zimmerman had enough and came out swinging at 6hr 6min. It’s rough, but you should watch it. He eviscerated Kanal’s record and reputation. This was a speech about past behavior and what Zimmerman called “the temperament it takes to sit this chair.”

Zimmerman was correct in his assessment and I’ll stand by all of it, including his description of the outburst Sophie Peel vaguely mentioned in her article. Whether or not this callout was the “correct” thing to do, I can’t judge. This is the sort of stuff I engage in all the time. Then again, to quote Candace Avalos’s blog post:

Portland doesn't need more "Portland nice." We don't need leaders who govern from the fear of being disliked.

So imagine my surprise when most of the Peacock, Avalos included, lost their minds after Zimmerman’s speech. From 6hr 16mins on, it was about race and “dog-whistles.” When Eric Zimmerman spoke about temperament, the Peacocks (primarily Morillo) seemed to hear melanin.

Avalos, Koyama Lane, and Morillo retreated to their last line of defense. You can’t mean what you’re saying. You must have more nefarious reasons. These are not the arguments of adults who should be controlling any portion of an $8 billion city budget. It didn’t matter that Loretta Smith disagreed with the dog-whistle accusations. In fact, she was called a token by some in the Bluesky peanut gallery for daring to believe that her friend and colleague might not be a white supremacist.

To be sure, no one in that room believed any of these character attacks, but this is how you shut a Portland politician up — you accuse them of ‘doing harm’ with their words. Ultima ratio stultorum — the last argument of fools.

The council has a policy against impugning the motives of other councilors, but there’s an exploit! Local politicians like kind, progressive, Elana Pirtle-Guiney are not going to deny the experiences of a person of color — even if those experiences are mind reading to impugn the motives of other councilors. So this is what you get: Angelita Morillo violating council policy as often as she likes.

Koyama Lane let her mask drop at 6hr 40min. This is Teacher Tiff when she’s upset — accusatory, petulant, lazy. If you let the video run from that timestamp you will watch Koyama Lane and Morillo come unglued. More hurt feelings and yelling. Dan Ryan finally asked for the meeting to adjourn until the morning. The bell is rung.

Day 2 - A Short Skirmish

It’s only 2 hours long and a lot of it is recessed. The video gets underway at about the 8min 50sec mark. Eric Zimmerman opened things up with a surprise attack. He nominated Loretta Smith and Steve Novick. This was an interesting strategy and I was grinning ear-to-ear. It opened up the conversation. It’s a compromise and a pivot.

Both candidates gave speeches, then Angelita Morillo weighed in at 28min 55sec with a resounding hell no. She pretended that “most of us here were prepared to keep it pretty high brow.” Then she sprinted back to identity arguments. Go listen to her whole speech. I think it’s a great showcase of who she is as a politician. She ended her comments with a dig against older councilors having to go to the bathroom which came off strangely misogynist for someone obsessed with double standards.

EPG completely ignored this rant and moved the discussion forward. Madam President.

At 42min she called everything to a recess and they were gone for most of the meeting. They reconvened at 1hr 45min and revealed the East Portland shooting of two Venezuelan nationals by Border Patrol.

The councilors decided they couldn’t focus on their jobs after the incident, especially one day after the shooting of Renee Goode in Minneapolis. I’m sorry to be coarse but I don’t believe that. I think the DSA was losing ground under Zimmerman’s clever pivot and they were happy to vacate the room and get back to their real job — leading rallies and protests.

I’m not trying to make light of the shootings. I’m being honest about the DSA. No one in that room was unaffected by the news. We have zero councilors who are supportive of ICE or indifferent to federal overreach or abuse. That’s not the narrative the DSA or the Peacocks would like you to believe and Portland progressives fall for their version of events constantly. The DSA even threw a rally but only invited Peacocks.

A Little Rank Hypocrisy

Here are those councilors in front of City Hall later with Luisa “Knuckles” Martinez from the DSA’s National Political Committee (NPC). Martinez is a former undocumented immigrant, a proud Marxist-Leninist, and a Chavista. She’s a supporter of Nicolás Maduro and his totalitarian regime. She now resides, legally, in Vancouver, WA where she works as a union organizer. She described Luigi Mangione as a “hero” and America as “the cruelest, most murderous force on the planet.”

If I were a proud communist who wants to “end American Empire,” I hope I wouldn’t fight like hell to stay in a country I believed could only elect fascists or bigger fascists. Figures like Martinez feel almost vat-grown — fake stories created to validate anti-immigration rhetoric: a communist activist trying to radicalize union workers into hating America and sabotaging “the Empire,” after we allowed her to stay here.

Martinez supports the same Venezuelan dictator who murders protestors... and our DSA Councilors are standing alongside her to condemn the shooting of two undocumented Venezuelan nationals. The DSA’s national leadership have also shown proud support for shitbag Ali Khamenei and his Iranian Regime — who are probably massacring thousands of protesters as you read this.

This the DSA. There is no event they can’t make worse with their presence. Sorry, did you want to mourn the shooting of those people? Too bad. Here come the local Communists to put their stink all over your candlelight vigil. They’ll probably tell you how this was the IDF’s fault, or how Obama was actually worse. I wish I were joking.

So, when Sophie Peel described these “protestors” as “the force of moral clarity,” I got a little pissed off.

You know who wasn’t being a hypocrite and leading a political rally when she should have been focusing on what’s best for Portland? Elana Pirtle-Guiney. She stood alongside Mayor Keith Wilson, Portland Police Bureau Chief Bob Day and a host of other local leaders at the official press conference. She was spreading calm, again — which is what Zimmerman praised her for in the speech the Peacocks called racist.

The vote dragged out for another week while the DSA played in the streets and pretended at moral superiority.

Day 3 - The Pathetic Conclusion

Another 5 hours of debate and whining. The day before, a series of hit piece articles dropped in the Mercury and OPB along with whatever that Sophie Peel thing was in Willamette Week. I had thoughts:

EPG opened the meeting (8min 55sec) by addressing the “chat images” story from the Mercury. The entire saga is too complex to fit here, so I’ll be addressing it over the next few pieces. EPG condemned statements made about her colleagues — which she had no connection to or knowledge of. We will go over the sick irony of that soon.

Ryan tried to add a Mayor’s Tie-Breaking Vote to the agenda and Avalos interrupted him. Watch them at 10min 11sec. This is everything wrong with the Council distilled into one clip.

Ryan tries to add something → Avalos challenges → Attorney clarifies → Green objects → Attorney clarifies → EPG overrules → Morillo interrupts and mocks → Avalos objects to the overruling → Morillo and Dunphy join the objection → a vote is taken → the objection fails → back to Ryan’s attempt to get the thing on the agenda with 9 votes needed → it fails. The Peacocks all vote against, natch.

Movement

Elana Pirtle-Guiney delivered her concession speech at 23min 47sec on the topic of maturity. You can’t help liking her after this unless you’re an asshole. She conceded beautifully and it broke my heart a bit because she showed how much she deserved the job. Nothing but love for EPG.

Okay I’m done being sweet...

Avalos needed a clarification because she is never fully awake in meetings. She wants to be Cardi B in the studio. She’s more Cardi B at SummerSlam.

Novick (28min) addressed Morillo’s racist accusations and brought up the group chat fiasco. Good. Kanal immediately followed by acknowledging systemic issues with the voting system and rejecting the identity (especially race) based debate. Also good! Novick continued to be great. Angelita continued to be as ugly as possible all day. Peacocks who aren’t named Kanal repeatedly attempted to focus on the Mercury story.

Then Loretta Smith said the unsayable thing (1 hr 5min). I’ve even avoided saying it, out of respect for what I thought she wanted. Elana Pirtle-Guiney is Jewish, and yes, she endures antisemitism at work. We will discuss that very soon, but not today. I want to celebrate who she is and the malignant hate and slander she has been subjected to will keep for now.

Many beautiful things were said about EPG by the adult members of council. Many nasty barbs were slung by the three worst behaved Peacocks.

Olivia Clark tried to introduce a new process. It failed.

Round 10! ❌ Failed 6/6 → Kanal: Avalos, Dunphy, Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green → Smith: Smith, Ryan, Novick, Clark, Zimmerman, Pirtle-Guiney

The meeting recessed until 1hr 50min when EPG gave a short speech about compromise. It’s not going to get any easier by the end of this to accept that she lost.

Loretta Smith brought up City Attorney Robert Taylor’s opinion on the Mayor’s tie breaking vote. The DSA freaked out and started interrupting because if that gets overturned... they’re screwed. The Bloc of 6 is defanged because there’s no chance Mayor Wilson votes for a Peacock candidate over almost anyone else. I’d like to speak to an attorney about Taylor’s advice because I think it may have had some glaring holes, but we’ll come back to that on a different day.

Clark, once again, pleaded for a new process and to stop “beating a dead horse.” Morillo continued kicking that poor horse all day long. She’s got stamina!

Everyone in the room seemed worried and willing to change things up except for Avalos, Koyama Lane, Morillo. They stuck with this sort of ‘we have been injured and you need to vote for Sameer Kanal’ argument. Anything else would be gamesmanship and/or cheating. At 2hr 53min they voted again.

Round 11 ❌ Failed 6/5/1 → Kanal: Avalos, Dunphy, Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green → Novick: Smith, Novick, Clark, Zimmerman, Pirtle-Guiney → Smith: Ryan

They recessed. The meeting resumes at 3hr 32min. Kanal opened by nominated Jamie Dunphy. In the bit-more-than-11th hour, we get a peak at our winner. He gives his speech at 3hr 35min. He wasn’t excited about it. They vote at 3hr 47min.

Round 12 ❌ Failed 6/5/1 → Kanal: Avalos, Dunphy, Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Green → Novick: Smith, Ryan, Novick, Clark, Zimmerman → Dunphy: Pirtle-Guiney

Did you think it was over? No! The Peacock had to make their last stand. Kanal finally withdraws his name. The tone in the room lowers. Dunphy promises to leave the Peacock and to not seek reelection. Avalos tried to drag things back to pettiness again at 4hr 5min. The Peacock deserved to win, y’all. She praised Sameer for stepping back. Was she too out of it to remember EPG stepping back before him? What is wrong with her brain?

Smith and Ryan grilled Dunphy a bit, which shows some promise that people will hold new Council President Dunphy to his word. At 4hr 31min they voted again.

Round 13! ✅ Succeeds 1/2/9 → Pirtle-Guiney: Novick → Novick: Smith, Ryan → Dunphy: Avalos, Dunphy, Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, Clark, Green, Zimmerman, Pirtle-Guiney

At that same 4hr 31min mark, Steve Novick delivered a lovely justification of his vote for Elana Pirtle-Guiney. It’s a move of gratitude and I have to give a tip of the hat to him for that sort of behavior. EPG said her final bit and Council recessed for the Vice President vote.

Council resumes at 4hr 53min and after a few rounds of discussion it’s Olivia Clark. It was uneventful.

Dunphy will grow to earn the position or he will fail. He promised to be one of the 9 votes to kick himself out if he does. In the grand scheme of things, he was actually my second choice but for reasons too complex to get into here. I don’t like Jamie Dunphy very much as a councilor, but I think this begins to push him out of Avalos’s shadow and fractures the Peacock. That can only be good for Portland.

Final Assessment

Only Elana Pirtle-Guiney and Steve Novick emerged unblemished from this fight. They were exactly who you’d want them to be. I'm still not a political supporter of either. As for the others? You’ll have to tune into an upcoming episode of NW Fresh! I’ll go over all of this again with Andy and give you my honest assessment of each of the other councilors. We record soon.

Apologies?

For those of you wondering if I’m going to comment on that Mercury story about the ugly texts: I’ll get into it next time, but I’ll leave you with the words of someone the DSA respects very much: “that’s not language that I use,” etc etc.

Unsatisfied? Join the club.