Yom Kippur is over. I broke my fast playing D&D with friends. I have atoned, but feel short on forgiveness. I’ll cover developments for Portland’s Jewish population, the quality of Mercury reporting, and continue the PSR series soon, but today I’d like to talk about the Two Visions of Portland that are in high contrast during this National Guard debacle.

As you know, Donald Trump said some stupid shit about our little city being “war ravaged” and ordered the National Guard to intervene. Plenty of Portlanders freaked out because that’s almost the only thing we know how to do over Trump. Many continued the “everything is great here” narrative that hasn’t gotten much progress.

The Oregonian’s board did a solid job with Editorial: Portland must resist becoming Trump’s political prop. OPB dropped Portland troop deployment sparks mixed reactions across Oregon, which the DSA has been blasting them for. I particularly agree with “Creswell resident Elizabeth Burrows”:

“I think it’s a complete waste of money and we have a chaos maker in the White House,” Burrows said. “I think there are some problems in Portland, don’t get me wrong, but they don’t deserve armed forces.”

Residents overreacted, under-reacted, calmly reacted, posted memes, or completely ignored the situation. I’ve enjoyed the Hasan Hates Portland posts:

hasaanhatesportland A post shared by @hasaanhatesportland

Councilor Candace Avalos had (hidden among her sillier comments) an almost perfect take, but let me clean it up a bit:

Just because our president acts lawless doesn’t mean laws have no power. Many of his worst ideas have been stopped by the Constitution, and we need to fight back on every front, including via the law. You do have rights—know them!

I went on NW Fresh again to discuss some of the more violent rhetoric and the current state of Portland. You can watch the video here. You could also check out this interview with PPA President Aaron Schmautz on KATU.

The rallying cry from our adult politicians has been “don’t take the bait.” Plenty of young fools have, but I’m not interested in combing through all the riot porn and sensationalism. Nancy Rommelmann is covering things “on the ground” in a responsible manner:

Today I’d like to discuss what all the reacting has unintentionally highlighted — that Portland is not doing very well. We aren’t war ravaged, but we aren’t fine.

In all the ironic “photos from the war zone” Reddit and Instagram posts, one thing becomes very clear — how dead downtown is. Here’s Councilor Eric Zimmerman’s post with County Commissioner Julia Brim-Edwards. Those streets lack violence and disorder but they also lack people. I’m not dunking on Eric or Julia. They’ve actually demonstrated a sense of urgency on our anemic city core. Can you guess who hasn’t?

Local Issues Take a Back Seat... Again.

Councillor Angelita Morillo simply CANNOT with your concerns. Don’t even ask.

That “irony post,” from Christian Aguinaga sums up the DSA’s attitude toward a certain class of Portlander. I guess with Trump in the White House they have bigger concerns than our city’s slowly dying dreams. Our worrying employment numbers and devastated business sector come second to national drama they have no control over.

Aguinaga is Mitch Green’s policy coordinator. His LinkedIn heading is “Promoting community, connectivity, and economic opportunity,” so he should be the one guy in Mitch’s office who understands the worries of business owners.

He also ran Steph Routh’s campaign and sat on the endorsement committee for Portland for All. Yes, Mitch hired one of the team assembled by Khanh Pham, Candace Avalos, and Jessica Vega Pederson to create the Peacock. They staffed the endorsement committees to make sure their friends won, then took cushy jobs from them after the election.

You might correctly point out this is politics as usual, but that’s not what we were promised last year. Mitch ran as a regular guy fighting his way into City Hall to represent us, the working class. It only took some out-of-state billionaire money, backroom deals, and sabotage to get there. Same as it ever was. Avalos ran on transparency and representation, then moved to a district with low turnout and helped shape the rules so she could get into office. Same as it ever was.

The Peacock (Avalos, Dunphy, Kanal, Koyama Lane, Morillo, and Green) often gush over how much they “love this city.” They cite bike buses, protests, the rise of socialism in local government, and dog parades. They love the silly parts (Keep Portland Weird) but often show disdain for many of our residents and visitors:

Several entire neighborhoods, anyone who owns a small business, conservatives (anyone to the right of the DSA), the wrong kind of unions, “Zionists,” landlords, people who use the wrong subreddit, people who “drive around,” reporters who do their jobs, rural Oregonians and Suburbanites, their colleagues and anyone who voted for them, immigrants and people of color with inconvenient political opinions, anyone tangentially involved in real estate, “rich” people, and tourists just to name a few.

Quite a lot of folks — most of the tax base, in fact. I wonder why they’re leaving...

Local Business and Street Vendors

The day after I released the last newsletter, the Arts and Economy Committee met. Councilor Dan Ryan proposed a resolution around supporting local business and Mitch Green brought an ordinance about “hot dogs.”

Ryan’s resolution, Require City Administrator to develop a plan that establishes a storefront support program, can be read here or you can watch the presentation and discussion here (8min 3sec). Small business owners shared horror stories that will be familiar if you’ve operated a business in the city’s core over the last 5-7 years. Rising costs, lower foot traffic, crime/vandalism, and vacancies have plagued Portland. (17min 44sec) Business owners also shared feelings of living in a city that doesn’t care about them anymore.

Struggling to keep the business afloat, borrowing from your own retirement to pay bills or cover payroll, carrying a baseball bat for protection. If you’ve never picked up a side-hustle delivering food to pay off a line of credit or cried yourself to sleep because one more mediocre month would shut you down for good: you need to shut up and listen to our stories. Most of us are not wealthy. Many take home paychecks that would shock you. I live above my shop to keep costs down and I’m just now digging out from under what 2020 did to my finances.

It’s not sustainable. I still worry that Portland won’t come back fast enough, but I’ve invested my savings into my business. I am sinking or swimming with this silly little city and I have far less on the line than some of my neighbors who have children or own the buildings they operate out of.

I moved here because it was a city where anyone could start their own thing. Our makers, crafters, inventors, and artists are what makes our city special. We are what makes Portland the funky place where you can (could) operate a clown school or be the Unipiper, or be (for example) a trans communist furry giving testimony to city council about “hot dogs.”

Our business owners and makers are some of the Portlanders who spent decades shaping this city into a place middle class people wanted to move to and raise kids. These are part of the “regular people” the Peacock claims to represent and “love.”

So would it shock you to learn the Peacock’s cheering section on Bluesky spent that portion of the meeting knocking our local businesses before taking the stage to support Mitch Green’s “hot dog cart” idea?

I’m losing my patience with downtown business owners who constantly threaten to move to the suburbs. There’s a reason you are moving to a Portland suburb and not BFE, Idaho. You can’t just “opt out” of the city. - Jordan Lewis, DSA Ecosocialist

Green’s “hot dog cart” proposal was a circus. You can watch at 1hr 18min. Staffers in hot dog suits, communist furries, and a batch of the DSA regulars in support of it. It’s a silly proposal the business community (including at least one hot dog seller) do not support.

In a better time, I’d be all for these theatrics, but it came after struggling business owners thanked Dan Ryan for trying to help them. The DSA rolled their eyes and supported a proposal to remove business consent rules around outside vendors setting up in front of their shops. The tonal shift was stark.

Mitch ended up referring the ordinance back to his office to work with stakeholders and shape it into something palatable. The DSA got their show. They got to mock Jessie Burke and pretend they give a shit about hot dog carts when this is really about allowing any vendor with a permit to conduct business on any sidewalk or park in the city. That means “selling or attempting to sell services, or edible or nonedible items for immediate delivery.” The argument is that big cities do this and it’s cool to buy bootleg t-shirts outside the concert and suspicious hotdogs outside the stadium. It’s a fun idea, but why now? Why is a party of anticapitalists promoting “free enterprise?”

What might this ordinance also open up? Would it allow the Community Free Store or PPOP to set up in your neighborhood park to supply tents and needles if they also pretend to sell t-shirts? I’m not sure, but it’s a question I would be asking if I were on council. I don’t trust Mitch Green or anything he does. That “free enterprise” title and his quoting of Adam Smith is bait — especially with only DSA members backing it.

We need immediate action to support our business community and our middle class. Without them, we lose income, meaning more cuts to those progressive programs we love. Meanwhile, Mitch is selling hot dogs and encouraging our National Guard to fuck up their careers fighting Trump. I guess those are his pressing issues.

I’m more concerned with this:

Metro Portland Office Vacancy Rate Hit Record 26.6% in Third Quarter - WW

The latest report shows that companies are still leaving downtown Portland. Landlords cite a number of reasons. Among them are high taxes. A report by Fidelity Investments shows Oregon has the highest effective tax rate in the nation, both for single tax filers (28.1%) and married people filing jointly (20.6%). Add in taxes from Metro, Multnomah County and the city of Portland, and that rate goes even higher.

But of course I feel this way. I’m not a progressive, or even a liberal to this crowd.

No True Progressive

The DSA and Friends have peddled the idea that they are fighting against the “status quo” and Portland finally has progressive leadership — which scares “big business” and “conservatives” like me.

The trouble is, this crowd has increasingly been the status quo for almost a decade. Their slow ascension was an overreaction to Trump back in 2016!

I moved to Portland in 2005, right after Vera Katz was replaced by Tom Potter as mayor. Katz was a titan of progressive values. Potter was a moderate former Chief of Police. Sam Adams followed, and the DSA may try to convince you he’s a conservative grifter, but that’s horseshit and everyone knows it. He was followed by an ineffective pair (Charlie Hales, Ted Wheeler) who couldn’t quite figure out the line between pragmatism and progressive policy. They weren’t moderates.

While Hales was mayor we had a council of Amanda Fritz, Nick Fish, Dan Saltzman, and Steve Novick. Still no moderates. Novick gave way to the disastrous (but progressive) Chloe Eudaly. Saltzman was replaced by the Living Saint Jo Ann Hardesty. Fish was replaced by Dan Fucking Ryan and then 2020 hit like a meteorite.

Portland went from progressive to extremely progressive and the city got worse in almost all categories. The writing was on the wall long before 2020. We hadn't kept up with housing, maintained our assets, or balanced a budget without bond/levy (tax) bailouts in years. Portland didn’t start failing because of progressivism — it was mostly because when Trump got elected, we lost our fucking minds and instead of circling back to what worked, we ran toward what we believed was the opposite of him.

2021 gave us a swing back “right,” with the election of progressives Carmen Rubio and Mingus Mapps. They ran as the adults in the room who wanted to get things back on track. Portland responded to that. We doubled down by tossing Hardesty out in favor of Rene Gonzalez in 2022 — the first moderate I’ve named, other than Potter. This was a refutation of the last several years. We also voted for charter reform. We were sick of the commission system and wanted something new.

For our new council, we ended up with a bunch of staffers from those previous failed offices (Eudaly, Hardesty) and members of the somewhat recently reborn Democratic Socialists of America (DSA). They got in partially on populism, and partially because older Portlanders had a fondness for the Original Recipe DSA and Working Families Party (WFP). They hadn’t followed the evolution of those orgs.

The Real Reason American Socialists Don’t Win - Atlantic

These were not the politics of DSA’s visionary founder, Michael Harrington. A Marxist who died in 1989, Harrington called for solidarity with leftist movements around the world but also staunchly opposed authoritarianism. Many in today’s DSA don’t have time for him. In response to a post on X affirming Harrington’s opposition to Stalin and Mao, DSA’s chapter in Worcester, Massachusetts, posted a video of an attendee at the convention shouting, “Fuck you, Mike Harrington!” The Worcester chapter celebrated that the organization had put “more communists in leadership,” making it the “largest org of socialists, antizionists, and commies.”

They crept into unions and onto the endorsement committees of every trusted nonprofit they could. They made deals with the new progressives (the ones who have been failing miserably to deliver goods) and stabbed more traditional progressives in the back — labeling them center-right, or “moderate.” Liberals and actual moderates were a non-starter. They got labelled conservative, possibly even fascist.

Recalibrating

Portland’s Overton Window shifted and now anything to the right of Bernie Sanders was moderate-conservative. My newsletter is called Recalibrate Portland in response to this shift. Portland used to know how to function, but Portlanders are also desperate to appear progressive. If you can shift the boundaries of what that word means, you can lead this city by the nose.

By recategorizing everything that came before as centrist/conservative, you effectively burn the boats. We cannot go back to a “regressive, racist, everything-phobic” time like 2009. We can only go “forward,” and so you can lead Portland further into the wilderness with no map and only a vague idea of a destination.

This faux-progressive rhetoric led us into the wilderness fleeing Trump once before. It will keep working as long as we let it. If you really want to show Trump up, take that energy you’re spending on marches and protests and flood our trains with passengers. Ride downtown to shop and eat. Handle the demand part of the equation and our fantastic makers and creators will take care of supply. Do what Christian Aguinaga was joking about.

Our city is not war ravaged. We are mediocrity ravaged. The next time someone says Portland is a failed city, you should be able to show them a thriving city center, not empty streets.