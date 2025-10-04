Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mosby Woods's avatar
Mosby Woods
5d

During Vera Katz and Sam Adams time, there was talk about Portland's livability, which sometimes was a shorthand for walkability. Issues of density, codes, and transit were prominent. There was reasoning about the trolley not only a way to move people (not the most efficient) but in agreement with developers to build housing with density (the developments did happen). Katz pushed forward the East Bank Esplanade to give east side citizens easier access to the river, and maybe a nudge against I5. There are arguments against this, and there were problems (incl homeless) but it seems to create the built environment that helped nourish Portland weird to something that flourished. This way of thinking helped make Portland so successful. Fast forward, and I don't hear any of this kind of talk from leaders. I don't know if they even understand where we came from. Transit riding is way down, for example, so they have to cut service. We're going a different direction now, seemingly lead by chaos and reaction to chaos.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Ollie Parks's avatar
Ollie Parks
3dEdited

Mr. Steele’s latest post offers a rare dose of civic honesty about downtown Portland. In contrast, The Oregonian recently ran a story about a new café inside the Portland Art Museum that seems to have been written in a parallel universe.

The article introduces Coquelico, a bistro-style café serving Rothko-inspired desserts and Lyonnaise salads in a gleaming new wing of the museum. The café owner is quoted saying:

“The city’s core is undergoing an exciting transition — a renaissance, if you will — fueled by incoming projects like the renovated Portland Art Museum and James Beard Public Market… I just feel like there’s a lot of energy right now behind creating things.” https://www.oregonlive.com/retail/2025/09/indulge-in-a-slice-of-rothko-cake-at-portland-art-museums-new-bistro-style-cafe.html

That sounds wonderful. But it doesn’t square with what most Portlanders see on the ground.

Downtown remains deeply strained: record-high office vacancies, persistent storefront closures, diminished foot traffic, ongoing public safety concerns, intractable crises of homelessness, addiction and untreated mental illness and business owners still operating in crisis mode five years after the pandemic hit. This is not a renaissance—it’s a slow-motion recovery with no clear strategy and no firm leadership.

Cultural amenities like museum cafés and public markets are welcome additions, but they’re not urban policy. And presenting them as signs of a broader comeback—without acknowledging the very real structural and governance issues that still plague the city—does more harm than good. It sends a signal that we're content with symbolic wins while the foundations of city life erode.

Well-meaning optimism is no substitute for clear-eyed problem-solving. Local media and civic institutions need to stop mistaking mood for momentum. Portland doesn’t need another brand refresh or another “creative placemaking” headline. It needs foot traffic, accountability, clean streets, and public services that function. Only then will a Rothko cake mean what it’s supposed to: a sweet treat in a thriving downtown, not a distraction from one that’s still on life support.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
11 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Steele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture