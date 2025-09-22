This weekend, I heard a concern that I’m too much of a wonk to be a viable political candidate — essentially that my stuff is too inside baseball to appeal to the public. We all know I write this nonsense for myself, but fair enough. Today I’ll try to focus on our city government’s specific issues before I get sidetracked about communism.

Will Zimmerman don the black spider suit? Does anyone get my references?

City Hall is a mess right now. The Council doesn’t get along, workers are miserable (and striking), and the Mayor’s homelessness plan is in peril. There’s also a hiring freeze and even more money missing?!

The new form of government is not working very well. It’s a good thing writers at The Oregonian have been showing up to work.

Editorial: Pull it together, Portland City Council - Oregonian

It’s a pretty solid scolding and I agree with every point:

“Remember what charter reform was all about.” “Research the impacts of local policies before importing new ones.” “Embrace pragmatism and collaboration over ideology.” “Revisit and refine but move forward.”

Councilor Angelita Morillo, ever petulant, responded:

Notice how this article lists accomplishments from the progressives (Zenith investigation) and no accomplishments from the moderate bloc, yet no one asks what they’re doing. They have as many swing votes as we do!

First, the Zenith thing is more mess than accomplishment. Second, per Rose City Reform, there is no moderate bloc — there is only Mighty Peacock. This should be a non-partisan council. There shouldn’t be caucuses or political parties, but we’ll get back to that. First, I want to mention mayoral power, parking hours, and Councilor Eric Zimmerman’s big move.

Council Mulls Revoking Extended Paid Parking Hours, Citing Administrative Overreach - WW

It happened on Thursday evening and you could be forgiven for missing it. Mayor Keith Wilson sent an uncontroversial tweak to parking space reservation code for approval. Zimmerman proposed using this as an opportunity to seize more power for the council. You can watch it play out at 1hr 9min.

“We could revert back to the paid parking hours as they were on the last fiscal year if we want to get serious,” Zimmerman pitched to his colleagues, “and take back our control as the legislative body at this city.”

First, I hate the mayor’s new parking hours — I want to be clear about that — but you should’ve seen the other councilors when Zimmerman proposed this, especially Mitch.

“I think you’re raising a really important point about the legislative authority that we have to codify law,” said Councilor Mitch Green, a member of Peacock, who said he actually supported the extended hours but didn’t like Wilson’s unilateral decision. “It’s uncomfortable for me to be in a position where I’m told I cannot direct the administration to do things by resolution, I can only do it by code, but when I try to do it by code, I’m told that’s also interfering. It’s not clear to me how we have any legislative ability beyond rubber-stamping things.”

The DSA were salivating. They have big plans and none of them involve Keith Wilson. Regardless of what we were promised with charter reform, these kids want to direct bureaus and the executive branch. They are sick of checks on their power. They want to be commissioners.

I think Zimmerman made a miscalculation here, but the die is cast. We may end up with a government where the Mayor does not have a tie breaking vote (for some reason), and the council is often moving directly against him. This is the last thing Portland needs. Voters overwhelmingly elected Wilson and his plan. We also thought he was an active part of the council process. Sink or swim, that is that “will of the voters” the Peacock accuses others of subverting all the damn time.

The next week or so will determine the direction council takes, and if you think I’m going to be nice to my “friends” if I spot them grabbing for power, you haven’t quite figured me out yet.

Take a look at that Oregonian editorial again:

At times, even seemingly simple questions generate extensive argument and grandstanding, such as when to hear public testimony and whether routine matters resolved at the committee level may be fast-tracked by the full council, as The Oregonian/OregonLive’s Shane Dixon Kavanaugh wrote.

Is this the council you want to have more power? You want a weak mayor/strong council dynamic when they can’t even decide on basic procedural questions? The dozen warring islands are not able to run this city, and that’s not what Portlanders thought they were voting for in the first place.

I plan on running for council precisely because I don’t trust the current one. You, the voter, are not getting what you paid for. This council knows that, but we don’t have a majority who are interested in fixing it. We need at least seven adults, we didn’t get them last year, and that’s the root of the problem.

I hope I’m wrong about Zimmerman’s bold move, but I think this might be the start of something even messier. I want trained experts running our bureaus. There have been recent developments I count as positive but giving the fucking Peacock more control over city operations would be a disaster.

Okay! I stayed on topic long enough so please indulge me for some...

Mitch Green Bonus Content!

D4’s very own Mitch Cabrini Green joined his friend/boss/Borg Queen Olivia Katbi on the Trillbilly Worker’s Party podcast.

Started in 2017, the hosts are violent communist assholes in the “dirtbag left” vein of Chapo Trap House and Hasan Piker. The interview itself is worth a listen if you have patience for a deeply unlikable fool “interviewing” two people he already agrees with while they flub facts and spar with straw men.

I don’t think a single figure they shared was true. They complained about billionaires and Trump but got all the info about the city they live in wrong. They are very upfront about being revolutionaries who have very little in common with the “Scandinavian Social Democracy” many voters seem to want.

They also acknowledged they are taking advantage of our non-partisan council system:

Katbi:

So we are acting in effect as a party, even though we're not a political party, because those seats are nonpartisan, because we have this block in City Hall. We do also have a Democrat in the state legislature, but her role there is very much like to expose those contradictions in the party.

That “Democrat” is Farrah Chaichi, of the “globalize the intifada” rally and support for antisemitic conspiracy theorist Tammy Carpenter in Beaverton.

The Trillbilly host jokingly asked if Mitch condemns calls for intifada and he still ducked the question. Mitch’s views did sneak in around the edges. He tries to come off as likable but he is a very radicalized man with ugly, simplistic politics.

He bragged about his BDS wins, anti-imperialist stance, and his dedication to the cause. He made it clear there is no Councilor Mitch Green without the DSA.

Actually, let me correct that…

There is no Councilor Mitch Green.

Did Mitch threaten PSU? Does he endorse the DSA harassing union leaders who step out of line, getting their opponents fired, or harassing Jewish teachers, parents, and students? Yes, but primarily in his role as DSA Councilor #3. Mitch doesn’t matter and they would replace him in a heartbeat if he stepped out of line. When you vote for Mitch, you are simply voting for a hateful, radical party with around 2,000 members to control another seat.

2,000 assholes control 1/3 of a council serving over 600,000 people. Remember that.

The whole thing starts to wrap up at 47min 30sec, when the host asks about the DSA completing the evolution into a national political party, directly opposed to Democrats.

Katbi:

I think we do need to use the Democratic Party ballot line in a lot of instances. But it's always with the end goal of eventually rupturing with the Democratic Party. And in situations where we have to be in the party to be in office, we are using that to expose those contradictions and bring people into DSA. And I think using these non-partisan seats as an example of like, we are the party here. It's DSA versus the Democrats. We're a different thing and we're building something bigger and something that actually represents working people.

Never mind that the DSA does not represent working people and never has. It’s a party for highly educated (mostly white) men who hate their dads and the she/theys who love them. How is this not Left MAGA or the Tea Party? Astroturfed with billionaire and foreign money. Populist policy that’s doomed to fail. Sabotaging anyone who stands in their way through purity tests and threats. Breaking things with no ability to build what comes after.

Mitch cosigned everything his boss said, and looks forward to running in partisan races in the future. For now he’s happy to abuse our council system to advance the DSA’s plans of defunding the police, building housing projects we can’t maintain, and finally defeating Israel... from Portland, OR.

Speaking of things Mitch Green is passionate about that have nothing to do with, or are bad for, Portland...

Venezuelan Solidarity

He’s really pissed off about those Venezuelan boat strikes. This might be because Mitch hates Trump, war, and “Western Imperialism.” I think it’s also because he and the DSA support Nicolás Maduro.

The murderous dictator who steals elections and executes political dissidents? Yeah, that guy. I mentioned this fact over the weekend and was met with some surprise, which means I haven’t done a good job communicating this to readers.

Portland DSA join with PSL to harass Venezuelan dissidents (read the comments). They’ve praised Maduro’s regime on several occasions. Solidarity with Maduro is part of the national DSA platform!

If you want a fun interview from last week about Venezuela, check out The Fifth Column:

The DSA has demonstrated an almost perfect record of choosing the “bad guy” in every fight, because they follow the Hasan Piker view of international conflict. To paraphrase: figure out whichever side the “western powers” support and back the other guy. This leads them to support North Korea, the Iranian Regime, Maduro, Qatar, Hamas, Ansar Allah, etc. Whoever the US is allied with, they oppose.

This is the politics of spiteful children. If you wonder what led Mitch Green to threaten PSU — there you are. West = Bad. That’s fine if he’s serving as Treasurer of the DSA and attending a radical book club. It has no place on council.

Portland has real issues that need swift and serious attention. We don’t have time for councilors who need to hop onto Bluesky to make sure you know they hate Charlie Kirk the “correct” amount. Thank G-d he got that on the record. How else could we have guessed?

That’s the fucking guy Eric Zimmerman clapped on the shoulder Thursday evening during the power grab conversation.

Eric, what are you doing?