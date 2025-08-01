Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Diaspora Life's avatar
Diaspora Life
5hEdited

Max, you offer a breath of fresh air in this antisemitic swamp. I’ve lived in Portland for 30 years and I am appalled by the mass adoption of Jew-hatred. Every synagogue and Jewish institution here has added security systems and fences, and we all hire armed guards for every gathering, to prevent the random “Free Palestine” lunatics from killing us. It’s insane.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
AT's avatar
AT
4h

Really terrific story. There were a few shockers. These folks are so far up their own asses: "Spektor and the venue both participated in quashing dissenting voices, even when they were respectful and calm."

As you rightly point out in the next paragraph, these lunatics think they have the right to insert their "voices" anywhere they please. And their apologists, like Griggs, think it's totally normal. It does not occur to them that shouting at a Jewish performer who is not addressing Palestine or Israel is inappropriate or even vile. As the kids say, they are NPCs who wish they were the main character.

The other part that struck me:

“I would never recommend her music or her concert,” Kercher said. “And furthermore, I’m upset at people in Portland because you always hear that question of ‘What, what would you do?’ And now we know that people would just choose their comfort.”

They think they are historic actors in this big morality play, but they use the language of consumerism. What do you mean you don't "recommend"? It's like politics is reduced to a Yelp review. I'm sure this moron would have been a great hero in Nazi Germany: "The Nuremberg rallies are too long, my feet hurt, and furthermore, you couldn't hear me shouting Heil Hitler over the noise of the crowd. 1 star."

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Max Steele
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture