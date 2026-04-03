Recalibrate Portland

Recalibrate Portland

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Monica Cory's avatar
Monica Cory
3d

Thank you for dogging all these important issues. You represent the majority of moderates who live in Portland.

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Douglas Levene's avatar
Douglas Levene
3d

One of the things terribly wrong with the municipal government in Portland and Multnomah county is the proliferation of dedicated taxes versus general purpose taxes. The whole purpose of these dedicated taxes is to avoid the kind of tradeoffs that would be required if all municipal expenses were paid out of the same tax bucket. The result is to create ever expanding pressures for more expenditures without any consideration of the adverse economic impact of the overall level of taxes, and without any need to prioritize competing interests.

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