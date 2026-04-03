Last year players at my D&D table were discussing how to appeal their property taxes. I quietly drew an anarchist flag on an index card and hung it from the DM screen. Many Portlanders love to approve new taxes, even when they aren’t particularly well-designed or progressive. I’m not one of them.

I’d prefer our government do the (blessed few) things it’s good at, administer the minimum effective dose of regulation, and get the hell out of our way otherwise. I’m not a devotee of Thomas Sowell but you won’t catch me handing blank checks to this ridiculous city either. I was ecstatic when City Council voted to liberate the Sellwood Community House:

I also enjoyed the discussion from this Wednesday’s Council Meeting (1hr 48min) on raising the tax exemption for micro-businesses — especially because it reduces income for the City of Portland in order to benefit our makers and doers. That’s bold in this town.

Portland leaders propose tax cut for small businesses by raising exemption threshold - KPTV

Mayor Keith Wilson and Councilor Eric Zimmerman on Wednesday proposed a plan to cut taxes for thousands of Portland small businesses by raising the income threshold for the city’s Business License Tax, a level that has remained unchanged since 2007.

“Our smallest businesses need our help,” Wilson said in a statement. “This change provides meaningful relief and supports the people who are building, creating, and contributing to our local economy every day.”

I’ve praised Wilson and Zimmerman alongside Councilors Olivia Clark and Dan Ryan for their willingness to entertain the possibility that paying more while getting less is pissing off Portlanders and driving them away. Or even, and I am sorry to suggest something so offensive, admitting that the City of Portland is not always the best steward of assets or provider of services. I’m also willing to call them out when they’re dead wrong.

Olivia Clark - the Tax(wo)man Cometh

Portland Leaders Mull Two New Fees to Fund Street Maintenance - WW. (emphasis mine, all mine)

As Portland’s roads continue to crumble faster than the city can afford to pave them, a committee of the Portland City Council is mulling a $68 million-a-year funding package that would charge homeowners, renters and utility franchise companies a monthly fee so that the city could fill potholes and keep its streets from deteriorating further. Members of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, led by committee chair Olivia Clark, expressed strong support Monday morning for imposing two separate fees to raise up to $68 million in revenue annually. The recommendation from Clark came after the city led intensive listening sessions and online polling across all four council districts to gauge Portlanders’ appetite for different funding mechanisms.

First off, you don’t really charge “utility franchise companies.” Those fees get passed on to ratepayers — in this case a lot of small business owners, especially restaurants, laundromats, any place where you use a lot of water.

The Transportation and Infrastructure Committee presented a united front that day, meaning Olivia Clark, Loretta Smith, and the DSA finally found a plan they can all agree on: taxing the shit out of us.

I’m not an economist, not even the fringe kind like Mitch Green, so I’ll let Eric Fruits explain why this plan is rotten (emphasis mine again):

That is especially true because Portland is not coming to the public from a position of demonstrated success. Voters approved the 10-cent local gas tax in 2016 after the earlier Street Fee debacle collapsed under widespread public opposition. PBOT says the gas tax now generates about $18 million annually, and the city points to defined allocations, annual reporting, audits, and oversight as a model for accountability. Over roughly the same decade, however, PBOT’s maintenance backlog kept growing. The city explains that the gas tax never matched the full scale of the need and that inflation eroded its value. That may well be true. But it should be noted that in recent years, about one-third of the gas tax funds have been allocated to “Safer Streets” projects that have nothing to do with maintenance.

It’s the School Bond and Parks Levy all over again! The problem is real but the proposed fix is crap, put together under the same old logic:

Let’s extract as much income as Portlanders will tolerate without building guillotines and in the laziest way possible. This is what Peel called “Portlanders’ appetite,” and we have, in recent history, been gluttons for punishment and taxation.

Even worse, PBOT and the City aren’t “mulling two new fees.” Those are just the ones deemed ready-for-prime-time. There’s also a prepared foods delivery fee on the horizon. Listen to the March 9th Committee Meeting, specifically Mitch Green at 47min 30sec. “A more aggressive fee structure.” “Price signals.”

The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA)’s core economic platform aligns so well with the current city approach: You’ve got money I’m not sure you deserve so I’m gonna take it and figure out what to spend it on.

Green and Angelita Morillo wanted to go bigger with the street fees and Loretta Smith agreed. Smith also had the nerve to admit that, on the campaign trail, “all I heard about is potholes and sidewalks.” That was 2024, so why are they coming to us with this now, after they’ve already piled on (with help from voters) a School Bond, a Parks Levy, ride share fee increases, golf fee increases, water rate hikes, parking fee increases, among others. Oh, and don’t forget Jamie Dunphy’s proposed streaming fee as our punishment for staying home.

Eric Fruits also correctly called out that this is an old bad idea. It’s essentially Steve Novick’s disastrous 2014 Street Fee given new life.

Portland street fee: Read the full documents behind the proposal - Oregonian

Portland street fee: Is the obscure formula that determines what you pay ‘imperfect,’ or plain unfair? - Oregonian

Residents and business owners will weigh in once again at a public meeting on the fee proposal Tuesday. Attendance is expected to be big enough that city officials booked the Oregon Convention Center.

The street fee was one of the events that led to “The Quick Rise And Quicker Fall Of Outspoken Portland Commissioner Steve Novick” (OPB)

Two years ago, Novick and Mayor Charlie Hales unveiled their plan to pay for better roads: A street fee that they said did not require public approval. “If the voters are really mad at us, we’re both up for reelection in 2016,” Novick said at the time, “they can throw us out.”

Ahem: Novick Concedes, Eudaly Unseats Incumbent And Wins Seat On Portland City Council - OPB (2016)

That didn’t end well for anyone involved, so why is Olivia Clark taking up this albatross? Has the Senate Bill 1599/Oregon Gas Tax debacle rattled local bureaucrats and unions enough that they are willing to revisit the Hales/Novick “street fee that they said did not require public approval?” Did they choose Clark because she feels guaranteed to win re-election and has no plans to run again. Do they also believe that the new “25%” system makes it very easy to get re-elected — explaining the united front from Clark, Morillo, Green, Smith, and Koyama Lane?

Clark’s Transportation and Infrastructure Committee was dissolved under the new Shadow Council setup and the issue was taken back up at this Thursday morning’s first-ever Committee of the Whole Meeting.

Shadow President Kanal’s Whole

The two agenda items are at 15min. Invited speakers presented at 26min and go until more invited testimony at 53min. For almost an hour, Olivia Clark’s real bosses fluffed the proposal. The unions, bureaus, and nonprofits all showed up to praise her bravery. These speakers represent the real power behind council, not the voters.

Early discussion followed before a break and public testimony at 2hr 13min. Eric Fruits was first, and his testimony sums up how I feel about these packages. “Legally risky, highly regressive, and intentionally mislabeled.” The public testimony that followed is almost the opposite of the lobbyists, non-profit directors, and union leaders who were invited by Clark and her colleagues.

That invited testimony kept referring to the councilors as “brave,” but I think it’s political suicide to keep asking us for more money, and trust, and patience — all while delivering less. I believe Portland has, as a friend put it last night at D&D, crossed the peak of the Laffer Curve. I also believe our city has been in a suicide pact with our public unions for a while now.

Take this exchange from the Finance Committee meeting back on November 17th of last year. Mitch Green asked PBOT about inflation assumptions in a presentation. The numbers were 7% year-over-year.

I’m looking at the producer price indexes for the relevant sectors where we do this kind of work and we’ve come way down from the pandemic highs...

Then, over the next minute or so he and PBOT teased out that “a lot of it is driven by our contracts… our bargaining unit contracts.” PBOT clarified that our external costs are a lot closer to the price index numbers Green was referring to, but our preferred contractor is PBOT’s own internal team — the most expensive option.

Because of our union contracts, certain costs are stuck at pandemic-era inflation rates. Year-over-year. Indefinitely. You don’t need to have a PhD in economics to imagine what the line on that graph looks like over time.

Who were the invited speakers in support of this rate hike? Oh yeah. The very same unions who enjoy these cushy contracts. The people who are actually in charge of the Portland City Council. Not the Metro Chamber with its ever-dwindling influence, but the endorsing unions and nonprofits that helped our councilors into office.

Surprising Allies

Most of the remaining time was public testimony. I was happy to see some immigrant rights and antipoverty voices pointing out how regressive these fees are and how they might actually lead to evictions. The plan sucks, from every angle.

Discussion and amendments begin at 2hr 38min. Zimmerman moved to fix the most egregious part of the proposal — the fact that only 70% of one of the fees must go to road maintenance! You can always trust PBOT to try and skim money for their other projects. Lots of Vision Zero talk. It’s all so boring at this point. In the end, one half of the plan was moved to council for a vote and the other stayed behind in Kanal’s whole.

Here’s your (and my) big surprise:

The best councilors of the day? Eric Zimmerman, Dan Ryan, and Candace Avalos.

I never thought I’d write it but she was pretty good. She was quick, thoughtful, and clearly arguing for her constituents. There was a little peek at the politician she could be if she dumped the grievance stuff, cut ties with the Working Families Party, and ran the opposite direction whenever she saw the DSA coming. I believe in calling out good behavior and Avalos was good. It was her best day on council, though there have been whispers of this before.

Council is going to continue shaping this thing in the Whole, some of it is going on to full council, and we’re going to need to argue with them all the way. Expect that I will return to this topic soon, along with a more specific piece about that union suicide-pact our city and state are locked in.

Tell your elected officials to start thinking like heads of households or business owners, not politicians. Don’t sell us this “for the price of a cup of coffee a week” bullshit. They’ve stacked enough ‘coffee cups’ onto our monthly budget already. No one who has kids would buy this much prepared coffee. No one is leaving over Preschool for All or the School Bond or this stupid proposed Street Tax alone. It’s cumulative. That’s how budgeting works.

The city has the money. They just don’t want to do the hard work of pulling it from slush funds or (brace yourself) finding a more cost effective way of doing the work. Former City Commissioner Mingus Maps once told me that PBOT has a reputation as the bureau where promising political careers go to die. Maybe we should show this batch of local pols we’re perfectly happy to let a PBOT fiasco eat them too.